DOP 758-mines Procedure

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED BHILAI STEEL PLANT Organisation & Methods Deptt. No.O&M/DOP/ 758 Date : 21.10.2008 Office...
8. This order supersedes all previous orders with regards to delegation of powers to sub-ordinate officers of ED/HO(Mines)...
  1. 1. STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED BHILAI STEEL PLANT Organisation & Methods Deptt. No.O&M/DOP/ 758 Date : 21.10.2008 Office Order Sub: Delegation of powers to sub-ordinate officers of ED/HO(Mines). 1. In pursuance of powers delegated to the Managing Director by Chairman, SAIL, the Managing Director has delegated administrative and financial powers to the sub ordinate officers of ED(Mines)/HO(Mines) as per the enclosed Annexure. The powers shall be exercised by incumbents to the posts to which the sub-delegation has been made. 2. The exercise of the powers shall be subject to budget provision, provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 as amended from time to time, the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company , the canons of financial propriety, the rules in force and the general policy as may be laid down from time to time. 3. Budget provision should be ensured in all cases where financial commitments are involved. Wherever, budget provision for a particular case is not available, it should be ensured that the same is included in the revised budget before according such approval. 4. The officers to whom the powers have been sub-delegated, while according approval shall exercise all checks and caution as a man of prudence is expected to do whilst spending his own money. 5. As an additional precaution, competent authorities may exercise due restraint in approving the cases falling within the delegation limits of lower authorities. Approval may be accorded for such cases, in exigency, with recorded reasons. 6. The above officers, in cases, where they feel necessary shall take the advice of the Law Department before finalizing any contract, purchase order etc. 7. Delegation of Powers will be operative as per stipulation in PCP-2006 including amendment from time to time. Provisions of PCP-06 as and when amended shall be applicable. ( Contd....)
  2. 2. 8. This order supersedes all previous orders with regards to delegation of powers to sub-ordinate officers of ED/HO(Mines). 9. This is issued with the approval of MD and comes into force with immediate effect. Sd/- ( R. S. Prasad ) Dy. General Manager I/c (O&M) Distribution : • ED (F&A)/ / ED (W) /ED (Proj.)/ ED (P&A)/ED (Mines)/ ED(MM) • GM(F&A)//GM(C&IT)/GM(MS)/ACVO & GM (Vig.) • Head of Contract Cell-Mines • DGMF&A)/DGMI/c(IOC) / DGM(Flux) /All DGMs of Mines • AGM(F&A-Mines Coordn.) • Sr. Mgr.(Fin.-IOC) / Dy. Mgr.(F&A-Nandini Mines) / Dy. Mgr.(F&A- Hirri Mines) • Sr TA to MD • O&M Web page
  3. 3. Annexure to Office Order No. O&M/ DOP /758, Dt. 21.10.2008 Delegation of Powers to Executives of Mines Area Bhilai Steel Plant _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 1/20 Organisation & Methods Deptt. Guidelines for award of contracts 1. All proposals beyond Rs.50 Lakhs shall be dealt through Open Tender Enquiry (OTE). Deviations to this shall be approved by ED(Mines)/ MD as per DOP with reasons to be recorded. In such cases, monthly MIS to MD with full details, to be sent. 2. All Powers before price evaluation shall be based on estimated value 3. All Powers after price evaluation shall be based on evaluated cost 4. Initiation, processing and execution of Capital Investment Proposals for Addition Modification and Replacement (AMR) of Assets/ Equipments shall be done in line with the procedure for AMR cases. 5. Where approving authority is the Chief Executive, Next Higher Authority will also be the same. MD’s nominee is required for Tender Committee / Negotiation committee for cases valuing Rs.50 Lakhs and above. 5. Wherever Chief executive’s prior approval(i.e. mode of tendering and administrative approval, constitution of tender committee ) has been obtained for processing cases including STE, further approval of Chief executive shall not be required if there is no change in the scope of work , mode of tendering etc. File processing in such cases to be done as per delegated financial limit as the case may be. Information for finalizing tender on STE to be submitted to MD on monthly basis. 6. Concurrence of finance after negotiation is not required in cases where delegation of power to be utilized is without CFA. 7. For cases requiring CFA, CS checking by Finance & tendering/Indenting /Operating authority as the case may be , to be done jointly in cases where estimated value is over Rs. 2 Lakhs. 8. Opening of price bid in normal conditions shall be done after freezing the technical and commercial terms and for other cases approval has to be taken from Competent Authority 9. Proprietary certificate is required for Proprietary cases and shall be signed by respective HOD / respective GM.
  4. 4. Annexure to Office Order No. O&M/ DOP /758, Dt. 21.10.2008 Delegation of Powers to Executives of Mines Area Bhilai Steel Plant _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 2/20 Organisation & Methods Deptt. 10. Any Contract including Rate Contract shall not exceed maximum period of three years including extension, if any. 11. Closure of contract should be done as per clause no. 20 of PCP-06, within the time limits specified therein. MIS report for the cases not finalized within the time frame shall be sent by respective Contract Cell to ACVO and copy to MD for information on monthly basis. 12. Whenever a contract is extended by the competent authority (within his powers of delegation), the sum of the original award value of the contract + value of extension(s) shall be taken as the base value for calculation of final deviation. 13. Associate Finance member for Finance concurrence will be as under : ED(Mines) : GM(F&A) GMs of Mines area : Concerned DGM(F&A) DGMs of Mines area : Executive of F&A- Mines A/c not less than E-5 grade 14. The clauses referred to in DOP are as per PCP-2006 alongwith the amendments issued vide No. O&M/ 3529, dt. 28.09.2007. Any further amendments to the PCP-2006, issued if any in future will be deemed to be applicable accordingly.
  5. 5. Annexure to Office Order No. O&M/ DOP /758, Dt. 21.10.2008 Delegation of Powers to Executives of Mines Area Bhilai Steel Plant _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 3/20 Organisation & Methods Deptt. I POWERS FOR AWARD OF OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS (Subject to Budget Provision ) (Value in Rupees) Sl. No. Nature of Power Conditions Category Extent of Delegation ED/HO (Mines) Head of IOC Head of Flux Departmental heads of E-7 grade 1 Approval of job wise annual Plan 1.1 Approve Annual Plan for the jobs to be off loaded contractually as per clause 2.3.5 of PCP-06. • To be prepared one month before the beginning of each Financial Year. • To be re-cast within 15 days of communication of the approved operation budget. • Quantum / quantity not required for rate contract or value based contract • The proposed job wise plan to be cleared by a committee which includes a Finance representative. • Exercise should be made so as to reduce the work orders by clubbing of similar jobs as per clause 2.3.6 of PCP-06. • Not to be sub delegated • Without CFA Full Powers Nil Nil Nil 1.2 Approve changes in the annual plan prepared as above • Within the overall annual limits of the approved Annual Business Plan / Operation Budget • Reasons to be recorded • With CFA • Not to be sub delegated Each case Full Powers Nil Nil Nil
  6. 6. Annexure to Office Order No. O&M/ DOP /758, Dt. 21.10.2008 Delegation of Powers to Executives of Mines Area Bhilai Steel Plant _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 4/20 Organisation & Methods Deptt. I POWERS FOR AWARD OF OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS (Subject to Budget Provision ) (Value in Rupees) Sl. No. Nature of Power Conditions Category Extent of Delegation ED/HO (Mines) Head of IOC Head of Flux Departmental heads of E-7 grade 2 Issuance of administrative approval 2.1. Approve constitution of screening committees for proposals under Revenue Budget • As per clause no. 3.2 of PCP-06. Full Powers Nil Nil Nil 2.2 To approve recommendations of screening committees • As per clause 3.5 of PCP-06. Chairman of the committee not less than E-7. 2.2.2 Revenue works a Open tender Each case 200 Lakhs 100 Lakhs 60 Lakhs Nil b Limited Tender Each case 200 Lakhs 40 Lakhs 25Lakhs Nil c Single Tender Single Tender Enquiries for Other than Proprietary jobs) should be issued as an excep tion only, after recording reasons and with the approval of CEO. i Single tender for other than PSUs / Government agencies Where MD’s approval exists Each case 200 Lakhs Nil Nil Nil Nil ii Single tender for PSUs / Government agencies Where MD’s approval exists Each case 200 Lakhs 10 Lakhs 5 Lakhs Nil Nil d Proprietary cases / Proprietary certificate to be issued as per guidelines and as per condition of para 5.4 of PCP-06 Each case 200 Lakhs 5 Lakhs 3 Lakhs Nil
  7. 7. Annexure to Office Order No. O&M/ DOP /758, Dt. 21.10.2008 Delegation of Powers to Executives of Mines Area Bhilai Steel Plant _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 5/20 Organisation & Methods Deptt. I POWERS FOR AWARD OF OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS (Subject to Budget Provision ) (Value in Rupees) Sl. No. Nature of Power Conditions Category Extent of Delegation ED/HO (Mines) Head of IOC Head of Flux Departmental heads of E-7 grade 2.3 Approve addition / readjustment / re appropriation of budget (within allocated budget limits.) • As per PCP-06 • With CFA • Reasons to be recorded Each Case Full Powers Nil Nil Nil 3 Tendering and order Placement 3.1 Accord approval from invitation to finalisation of tenders and award of contract for revenue works • AMR procedure to be followed for capital jobs • NIT to be approved on case to case basis. • With CFA • LTE to be issued to only parties registered with BSP as per IPSS. • Where Screening Committee recommendations are approved 3.1.1 Open tender Each case Full Powers including the cases approved by MD 100 Lakhs 60 Lakhs Nil 3.1.2 Limited Tender The delegation is not applicable , in case of LTE where there are only two registered parties even after considering registered parties of other SAIL plants/ units for similar items -tender notice to only these two registered parties shall be issued with the approval of CEO under exceptional circumstances Each case Full Powers including the cases approved by MD 40 Lakhs 25 Lakhs Nil
  8. 8. Annexure to Office Order No. O&M/ DOP /758, Dt. 21.10.2008 Delegation of Powers to Executives of Mines Area Bhilai Steel Plant _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 6/20 Organisation & Methods Deptt. I POWERS FOR AWARD OF OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS (Subject to Budget Provision ) (Value in Rupees) Sl. No. Nature of Power Conditions Category Extent of Delegation ED/HO (Mines) Head of IOC Head of Flux Departmental heads of E-7 grade 3.1.3 Single tender Where approval of MD/ Competent Authority exists i Single tender for other than PSUs / Government agencies Each case Full Powers for cases within own approving powers and cases approved by MD in principle 7.5 Lakhs 3 Lakhs Nil ii Single tender for PSUs / Government agencies Each case Full Powers for cases within own approving powers and cases approved by MD in principle 10 Lakhs 5 Lakhs Nil 3.1.4 Proprietary cases / As per clause 5.4. of PCP-06 As per guidelines Each case Full Powers for cases within own approving powers and cases approved by MD in principle 10 Lakhs 5 Lakhs Nil 3.2 Approve Opening all the tenders having less than (X+2) offers • As per clause 7.7 of PCP-06 • Not to be sub-delegated • Without CFA • Opening of all the tenders having less than (X+2) offers as per clause 7.7 of PCP-06 over and above the approval limits of DROs will be with the approval of CEO Each case Full Powers for cases falling within own approval limits Nil Nil Nil
  9. 9. Annexure to Office Order No. O&M/ DOP /758, Dt. 21.10.2008 Delegation of Powers to Executives of Mines Area Bhilai Steel Plant _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 7/20 Organisation & Methods Deptt. I POWERS FOR AWARD OF OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS (Subject to Budget Provision ) (Value in Rupees) Sl. No. Nature of Power Conditions Category Extent of Delegation ED/HO (Mines) Head of IOC Head of Flux Departmental heads of E-7 grade 3.3 Approve for extension of tender submission date/ time • On the request from party/ parties • With reasons to be recorded. • Without CFA Each case Full Powers irrespective of financial limits Full Powers for cases within own approving powers Full Powers for cases within own approving powers Full Powers for cases within own approving powers 3.4 To approve conducting negotiations with the bidder • As per clause 11 of Amendment to PCP-06 • Without CFA Each case Full Powers for cases within own approving powers and cases approved by MD in principle Full Powers for cases within own approving powers Full Powers for cases within own approving powers Full Powers for cases within own approving powers 3.5 Rejection of offers As per clause 9.3 of PCP- 06 Approval of CEO is required for cases which are above the approval limits of ED(Mines) Each case Full Powers for cases within own approving powers Nil Nil Nil 3.6 Approve retender / cancellation of orders as per clause no. 10.2.1(b) of PCP-06 and retendering in all cases Monthly MIS report to ED(Mines) Each case Full Powers irrespective of financial limits Full Powers for cases within own approving powers Full Powers for cases within own approving powers Full Powers for cases within own approving powers 3.7 Repeat Orders • As per Clause 5.5.1 of PCP-06. • Third repeat Orders should be in Exceptional Cases only with the approval of CEO – after recording justification . Each case Maximum 2 repeat orders including cases approved by MD in principle Nil Nil Nil 3.8 Waiver of Performance guarantee Bond for the difference between quoted value and the estimated value • As per clause 10.4 of PCP-06 • With CFA Each case Full Powers for cases within own approving powers and cases approved by MD in principle Nil Nil Nil
  10. 10. Annexure to Office Order No. O&M/ DOP /758, Dt. 21.10.2008 Delegation of Powers to Executives of Mines Area Bhilai Steel Plant _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 8/20 Organisation & Methods Deptt. I POWERS FOR AWARD OF OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS (Subject to Budget Provision ) (Value in Rupees) Sl. No. Nature of Power Conditions Category Extent of Delegation ED/HO (Mines) Head of IOC Head of Flux Departmental heads of E-7 grade 4 Accord approval from invitation to finalisation of emergency job contract as per clause No.5.8 of PCP-06 • To be used in exceptional cases • With CFA • Reasons to be recorded in writing leading to emergency job contract indicating remedial measures for non recurrence of such instances. • Monthly MIS to MD • Not to be sub delegated. Each case Annual Limit 10Lakhs 200 Lakhs Nil Nil Nil 5 Accord approval for award of tender for small value contracts • Rs. 5000/- to Rs.1,00,000/- in each case • As per clause 24 of amendment to PCP -06 • Subject to budget provision • Need not be scrutinized by Screening Committee Annual Limit 100 Lakhs 5Lakhs 4 Lakhs 3 Lakhs 6 Extension of contract period within the framework of the contract • Beyond six months report to be submitted to MD on consolidated monthly basis. • LD as per clause (14) of PCP-06 Each case - Without CFA upto Rs.5 Lakhs - With CFA for contracts exceeding beyond Rs.5 Lakhs including the cases approved by MD in principle -Without CFA upto 3 Lakhs. -With CFA Full Powers for cases within own approving powers 0nce -With CFA Full Powers for cases within own approving powers 0nce Nil
  11. 11. Annexure to Office Order No. O&M/ DOP /758, Dt. 21.10.2008 Delegation of Powers to Executives of Mines Area Bhilai Steel Plant _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 9/20 Organisation & Methods Deptt. I POWERS FOR AWARD OF OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS (Subject to Budget Provision ) (Value in Rupees) Sl. No. Nature of Power Conditions Category Extent of Delegation ED/HO (Mines) Head of IOC Head of Flux Departmental heads of E-7 grade 7 To sanction additional work /extra items as a consequence of action on work order issued • With CFA . • Reasons to be recorded in writing Each case Full Powers upto 15% excess to the original work order for cases including proposals falling beyond approving powers of ED(Mines) Full Powers upto 15% excess to the original work order value or 5Lakhs whichever is less Full Powers upto 15% excess to the original work order value or 2Lakhs whichever is less Nil 8 To sanction final / interim deviations(+/-) (including extra, supplementary items and+/- minor deviations) • Revised contract value being within original approving powers • Reasons to be recorded in writing • Subject to budget provision • No change in the original ranking of the party due to deviation in the quantum of work Each case Full Powers Without CFA upto 10% of contract value and with CFA above 10% of contract value Full Powers with CFA upto 20% of the contract value or 10Lakhs whichever is less Full Powers with CFA upto 20% of the contract value or 5Lakhs whichever is less Nil *note: Whenever a contract is extended by the competent authority (within his powers of original award value of the contract + value of extension (s ) shall be taken as the base value for calculation 9 Foreclosure / short closure of contract • With CFA • In consultation with Law deptt. If required • Reasons to be recorded Full Powers for cases within the original approving powers Full Powers for cases approved by lower authority Nil Nil
  12. 12. Annexure to Office Order No. O&M/ DOP /758, Dt. 21.10.2008 Delegation of Powers to Executives of Mines Area Bhilai Steel Plant _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 10/20 Organisation & Methods Deptt. I POWERS FOR AWARD OF OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS (Subject to Budget Provision ) (Value in Rupees) Sl. No. Nature of Power Conditions Category Extent of Delegation ED/HO (Mines) Head of IOC Head of Flux Departmental heads of E-7 grade 10 To issue orders against Rate Contract • Original Rate Contract to be approved by MD • Job is required to be completed as per work order schedule • With CFA • As per procedure in vogue • Budget exists 10.1 To HSCL on JRR basis Each case 25 Lakhs 15 Lakhs 5 Lakhs Nil 10.2* On item rate basis to HSCL. Each case 25 Lakhs 15 Lakhs 5 Lakhs Nil 10.3* On item rate basis to parties other than HSCL Each case 25 Lakhs 10 Lakhs 3 Lakhs Nil * The above powers stand amended as per the prevailing powers under Rate Contract issued from time to time 11 Approve / amend matters relating to tax with or without financial implications including waiver of non submission of documents in case of work orders / contracts Payment of additional statutory levies due to • Amendments in the existing tax laws • Implementation of new tax laws • Withdrawal of existing tax laws etc. • With CFA Each case Full Powers for all cases including the cases approved by MD in principle Nil Nil Nil
  13. 13. Annexure to Office Order No. O&M/ DOP /758, Dt. 21.10.2008 Delegation of Powers to Executives of Mines Area Bhilai Steel Plant _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 11/20 Organisation & Methods Deptt. I POWERS FOR AWARD OF OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS (Subject to Budget Provision ) (Value in Rupees) Sl. No. Nature of Power Conditions Category Extent of Delegation ED/HO (Mines) Head of IOC Head of Flux Departmental heads of E-7 grade 12 To approve part payment against bills after with holding amount on account of non-compliance of obligations by contractor as per contract in r/o various stages of payment • Reasons to be recorded in writing • With CFA Each case Full Powers for all cases including the cases approved by MD in principle Nil Nil Nil 13 To sanction interim payment against approved extra item having approved rates based on joint measurement , pending checking & passing of bill upto 80% of value in case of PSUs and 70% in other cases of net amount of bill • Reasons to be recorded in writing • With CFA • Checking of bill to be completed within 10 days of such sanction Each case Full Powers for all cases including the cases approved by MD in principle Nil Nil Nil 14 Authorise adhoc payment upto 75% to PSUs for work done, escalation and extra items etc. as per terms of the contract. • With CFA • Based on progress / measurement of work certified by executing agency. Each case Full Powers for all cases including the cases approved by MD in principle Nil Nil Nil
  14. 14. Annexure to Office Order No. O&M/ DOP /758, Dt. 21.10.2008 Delegation of Powers to Executives of Mines Area Bhilai Steel Plant _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 12/20 Organisation & Methods Deptt. I POWERS FOR AWARD OF OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS (Subject to Budget Provision ) (Value in Rupees) Sl. No. Nature of Power Conditions Category Extent of Delegation ED/HO (Mines) Head of IOC Head of Flux Departmental heads of E-7 grade 15 Sanction tender advertisement • As per approved guidelines • Subject to budget provision Each case Full Powers for all cases including the cases approved by MD in principle Full Powers for cases within original approving powers Full Powers for cases within original approving powers Nil 16 Return / release of Earnest Money / Security Deposit • As per terms and conditions of contract & successful completion Each case Full Powers for all cases including the cases approved by MD in principle Full Powers for cases within original approving powers Full Powers for cases within original approving powers Full Powers for cases within original approving powers
  15. 15. Annexure to Office Order No. O&M/ DOP /758, Dt. 21.10.2008 Delegation of Powers to Executives of Mines Area Bhilai Steel Plant _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 13/20 Organisation & Methods Deptt. II PURCHASE POWERS (Subject to Budget Provision) (Value in Rupees) Sl. No. Nature of Power Conditions Category Extent of Delegation ED/HO (Mines) Head of IOC Head of Flux Departmen tal heads of E-7 grade I Purchase action through Materials Management Deptt. A Approval of item wise annual Plan 1 Approval of itemwise detailed Annual Plan for the Deptt. /Zone within the approved annual Business Plan for the items to be purchased annually. • Overall annual limits to be within the approved Annual Business Plan / duly concurred by Finance. • List of ‘Make ‘items to be invariably made every year- in the beginning of the year, and reviewed by the committee before recommending the aforesaid plan • Exercise should be made so as to reduce indents by clubbing of similar items. • Without CFA Not to be sub delegated Full Powers Nil Nil Nil 2 Approve changes in the annual plan prepared as above • Within the overall annual limits of the approved Annual Business Plan • To be cleared by the committee • With CFA Full Powers Nil Nil Nil B Administrative Approval - 1.1 Approve Constitution of Screening Committees. • For respective areas of work • As per clause no. 3 of PCP-2K6. • Not to be sub delegated Full Powers Nil Nil Nil 1.2 Approve recommendations of Screening Committees. • As per clause 3.5 of PCP-06 Each case 200 Lakhs Nil Nil Nil
  16. 16. Annexure to Office Order No. O&M/ DOP /758, Dt. 21.10.2008 Delegation of Powers to Executives of Mines Area Bhilai Steel Plant _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 14/20 Organisation & Methods Deptt. II PURCHASE POWERS (Subject to Budget Provision) (Value in Rupees) Sl. No. Nature of Power Conditions Category Extent of Delegation ED/HO (Mines) Head of IOC Head of Flux Departmen tal heads of E-7 grade 1.3 Approve addition/ re adjustment/ re- appropriation of budget within allocated budget limits. • As per PCP-06 • With CFA • Reasons to be recorded. Each case Full Powers Nil Nil Nil 2 Accord administrative approval for procurement of items on proprietary basis even after three years of initial procurement Proprietary purchases will be required to be posted in SAIL web site. • Single indent only to be raised for the total quantity required in an year in respect of the items manufactured by the OEM( one OEM-One indent) • In case of more than one indent on one OEM in one year, ACVO to be informed along with reasons and measures to be taken for non recurrence • Justification to be recorded for proprietary procurement after three years of initial procurement • Not to be sub delegated. • Recommendations of the proprietary committee to be duly approved by ED. Each case Full Powers Nil Nil Nil 3 Accord administrative approval for emergency procurement as per clause 5.8 of PCP-06 • To be used in exceptional cases • Reasons to be recorded in writing leading to emergency procurement • Non availability or criticality certificate to be issued by the HOD not below the rank of E-6. • Left over shelf life of items having limited shelf life shall be as per clause 6.8 of PCP-06 • Not to be sub delegated. Each case Annual Limit 50000 10 Lakhs Nil Nil Nil
  17. 17. Annexure to Office Order No. O&M/ DOP /758, Dt. 21.10.2008 Delegation of Powers to Executives of Mines Area Bhilai Steel Plant _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 15/20 Organisation & Methods Deptt. II PURCHASE POWERS (Subject to Budget Provision) (Value in Rupees) Sl. No. Nature of Power Conditions Category Extent of Delegation ED/HO (Mines) Head of IOC Head of Flux Departmen tal heads of E-7 grade 4 Accord administrative approval for purchase of small value items • Rs.5000/- to Rs100000/- • As per clause 23.2 of PCP-06 • Subject to Budget Provision Annual Limit 100 Lakhs 7Lakhs 5 Lakhs 4 Lakhs II DIRECT PURCHASE BY THE DEPTT. 1 To sanction cash purchase on emergency basis by respective DROs through temporary advance • Based on certificate issued by sanctioning authority. • To be used sparingly • ‘NA certificate to be obtained from concerned stores • To be centrally monitored by DROs • Subject to budget provision • Monthly MIS to MD • Reason for emergency to be recorded in writing • Adjustment voucher to be submitted within 3 days of purchase. • No advance to be sanctioned when 3 advances are pending for submission of adjustment vouchers for any DRO. • Indentor to be responsible for procurement / receipt/ quantity and usefulness of the material / payment. Without CFA Each case Annual Limit 50000 10 Lakhs 15000 2Lakhs 7500 1 Lakh 5000 50000 With CFA Each case Annual Limit 1Lakh 20 Lakhs Nil Nil Nil
  18. 18. Annexure to Office Order No. O&M/ DOP /758, Dt. 21.10.2008 Delegation of Powers to Executives of Mines Area Bhilai Steel Plant _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 16/20 Organisation & Methods Deptt. III CONTINGENCY POWERS (Subject to Budget Provision) (Value in Rupees) Sl. No. Nature of Power Conditions Category Extent of Delegation ED/HO (Mines) Head of IOC Head of Flux Departmental heads of E-7 grade A Office expenditure 1 Sanction contingent expenditure which normally include repair of furniture, office equipment, vehicles, intercom, machineries etc., shifting of office, purchase of office material, stationery, etc. • Without CFA • ‘NA’ certificate from concerned stores Each Case Annual Limit 20000 3Lakhs 7500 75000 5000 50000 2000 20000 2 To incur expenditure on binding & digitalization of official documents etc. • With CFA • ‘NA’ from Printing Services Deptt Annual Limit 2 Lakhs 35,000 15000 Nil B Payment to external agencies for maint./ transportation testing etc. 1 Payment to outside institutions for chemical testing of drugs & quality control, investigation samples. Each case Full Powers Nil Nil Nil 2 To sanction expenditure on testing and inspection by a specialist Each case Full Powers Full Powers Full Powers Nil 3 Sanction expenditure for transport of materials in emergent cases • With CFA • Reasons to be recorded in writing. Annual Limit 10Lakhs Nil Nil Nil 4 To sanction expenditure in demurrage and wharfage • With CFA • Quarterly report to be sent to MD Each case Full Powers Nil Nil Nil 5 To hire tools, equipments from outside parties in emergency • Rates to be competitive Each case Full Powers 3 Lakhs 1 Lakh Nil C Issue of materials 1 To accord approval for repair or maintenance of stores/ sheds, godowns,. With CFA Each case Full Powers Nil Nil Nil
  19. 19. Annexure to Office Order No. O&M/ DOP /758, Dt. 21.10.2008 Delegation of Powers to Executives of Mines Area Bhilai Steel Plant _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 17/20 Organisation & Methods Deptt. III CONTINGENCY POWERS (Subject to Budget Provision) (Value in Rupees) Sl. No. Nature of Power Conditions Category Extent of Delegation ED/HO (Mines) Head of IOC Head of Flux Departmental heads of E-7 grade 2 Approve issue of material (not covered as per terms and conditions of the contract) to the contractor from Stores for enabling the work to be carried out in time • With CFA • At approved rates. • As per circular No. O&M/MS-Genl./570 dt. 17.2.07 Each case 50 Lakhs 20000 5000 Nil 3 Issue of euipt. on hire basis ( not covered as per terms and conditions of contract) to the contractor for enabling the work to be carried out. • With CFA • At approved cost • As per circular No. O&M/MS-Genl./ 570 dt. 17.2.07 Each case 50 Lakhs 20000 5000 Nil D Payment in r/o statutory / PSUs/ Govt./ Govt. deptt. etc. 1 To sanction deployment of Railway staff in Traffic Deptt. for doing the jobs on behalf of BSP • Deployment not to exceed 50 persons / Railway employees at a time. • Prior approval of MD is required • Order to be issued by Coordination deptt. Each case Full Powers Nil Nil Nil 2 To accept and sanction expenditure for reimbursement of salary and wages bills for Railway employees deployed in Traffic deptt. • Within the sanctioned deployment Each case Full Powers Full Powers Nil Nil 3 To accept and sanction expenditure for outward freight and inward freight including under charges payment wherever applicable. • As per prescribed tariff rates • For inward freight admissible cases only. Each case Full Powers Full Powers Nil Nil 4 To sanction hire of loco wagons and other equipment from the railways and other re-railment charges and other payments to railways • Reasons to be recorded. • With CFA • Payment subject to rates agreed / specified. Each case Full Powers Full Powers Nil Nil
  20. 20. Annexure to Office Order No. O&M/ DOP /758, Dt. 21.10.2008 Delegation of Powers to Executives of Mines Area Bhilai Steel Plant _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 18/20 Organisation & Methods Deptt. III CONTINGENCY POWERS (Subject to Budget Provision) (Value in Rupees) Sl. No. Nature of Power Conditions Category Extent of Delegation ED/HO (Mines) Head of IOC Head of Flux Departmental heads of E-7 grade • Monthly MIS to MD 5 To sanction expenditure on obtaining / renewal of licenses / explosive licenses certification , sealing fuel dispensing pumps and weigh Bridge / Scale by Weight & Measures Deptt. of central / State govt. Each case Full Powers Full Powers Full Powers Nil 6 To sanction expenditure of statutory nature on registration, vehicle tax, insurance, road tax and other statutory charges & Taxes like Sales tax, Service tax , Storage License, Lease Deed Agreement charges etc. Without CFA Each case Full Powers Full Powers Full Powers Nil E Expenditure for welfare/ hospitality etc. 1 Sanction expenditure to be incurred on immediate safety of employees/plant and machinery within the works premises With CFA Each Case Annual Limit 20000 2 Lakhs 10000 50000 5000 25000 1000 10000 2 To approve arrangement of tea, snacks, working lunch, during in–house training programmes / workshops, inauguration and commissioning functions/ customer meets, audit programmes, interviews, entertaining inspection officials, etc. and to staff in exigency. Subject to budget provision within the deptt. or budget of HRD Each case Annual Limit 5000 50000 2000 15000 1000 10000 Nil Nil 3 To approve expenditure for organizing seminars, celebrating Safety Week / other functions pertaining to their area. Each case Full Powers 15000 7500 Nil 4 To entertain outside Bhilai for official purpose Not to be sub delegated Each case Annual Limit 5000 50000 Nil Nil Nil 5 To sanction issue of hospitality related items Each case upto Rs.2000/- and Annual Limit of Rs. 40,000/- Each case Full Powers 1000 10000 1000 10000 Nil
  21. 21. Annexure to Office Order No. O&M/ DOP /758, Dt. 21.10.2008 Delegation of Powers to Executives of Mines Area Bhilai Steel Plant 19/20 Organisation & Methods Deptt. III CONTINGENCY POWERS (Subject to Budget Provision) (Value in Rupees) Sl. No. Nature of Power Conditions Category Extent of Delegation _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ED/HO (Mines) Head of IOC Head of Flux Departmental heads of E-7 grade Monthly report by LA&PR deptt. to MD. Expenditure to be met from PR budget under hospitality items 6 To approve provision of company’s vehicle Not to be sub delegated a Provision of Company’s vehicle or hired vehicle on approved rates to BSP officials for official visits to Bhilai Raipur, Rajnandgoan and Captive Mines of BSP (including Mana Air Port) Each case Full Powers Nil Nil Nil b Provision of Company’s vehicle or hired vehicle on approved rates to officials of SAIL Corporate office and other units of SAIL as per entitlement or approval, delegates/Auditors/ officials of Govt. Organisations and VVIPs as under : Visits to places upto a distance of 300 KM each way from Ispat Bhawan Bhilai./Mines Each case Full Powers Nil Nil Nil c To approve allotment of vehicle for funeral purposes for outstation duties upto 750 KM Each case Full Powers Full Powers Full Powers Nil 7 To accord approval for treatment as Company’s Guest (CG) / Guest for Accommodation(GA) at Bhilai Niwas, Guest House of Mines.i.e providing boarding, suitable accommodation, and transport on point to point basis or as per requirement All proposals will invariably be routed through DGM(LA&PR) before approval. a Statutory Authorities Each case Full Powers Full Powers Full Powers Nil b Valuable customers of the company Each case Full Powers Nil Nil Nil c Foreign personnel / visitors to Bhilai Based on the recommendations of the Each case Full Powers Nil Nil Nil
  22. 22. Annexure to Office Order No. O&M/ DOP /758, Dt. 21.10.2008 Delegation of Powers to Executives of Mines Area Bhilai Steel Plant _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 20/20 Organisation & Methods Deptt. III CONTINGENCY POWERS (Subject to Budget Provision) (Value in Rupees) Sl. No. Nature of Power Conditions Category Extent of Delegation ED/HO (Mines) Head of IOC Head of Flux Departmental heads of E-7 grade HoDs and need for such treatment. d Chairman/Vice-chairman/ Directors/ Exe. Directors, SAIL on visit to Bhilai on official business, CMDs/ Chief Executives of other PSUs on visit to Bhilai for official business, visitors invited by SAIL/BSP/Govt., members of Crew of Planes landing at Nandini Airport, Hon’ble Central/State Ministers/ MPS, Ex. Chairman/Vice Chairman/ Directors/ Exe. Directors/ Chief Executives of SAIL/erstwhile HSL and Ex-Chief Executives/Ex-Executives of BSP. In consultation with HOD(P&A) /MD Charges as applicable to SAIL executives to be levied in case of other ex- executives of BSP excluding ex- ED & above Hospitality to be provided keeping in view of the request of such guests / visitors. Each case Full Powers Nil Nil Nil 8 Hosting of official lunches / dinners at Bhilai Niwas/Bhilai Club/Steel Club/ Guest House of mines, within the overall budget Invitation to be issued in the name of authority hosting the lunch/ dinner, provided HoD is present on such occasion. i Normal menu Each case Full Powers upto 25 persons Nil Nil ii Special Menu Not to be sub delegated Each case Full Powers Nil Nil Nil

