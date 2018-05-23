Usman ghani resume

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. USMAN GHANI (M.D) 9467 w Longview pkwy Kansas City, MO 64138 913-523-5414 (cell) usmanghani1984@aol.com Willing to relocate. Nearest airport MCI 38 mins away. OBJECTIVE Dependable and hard-working foreign country CRA-MD is seeking CRA position. Highly motivated team player, with excellent organizational, interpersonal, verbal and writing communication skills. Strong attention to detail, functioning well under work demand, prioritizing and recognizing timely work requirements. Strongly interested in conducting research in an ethical and safe manner. PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE  Study Coordinator: PSCHIATRY ASSOCIATE OF KANSAS CITY (PAKC)2017-2018  EHRHARDT CLINICAL RESEARCH, BELTON, MO 2017 Performed duties of Study Coordinator in conducting 4 research studies of CNS therapeutic areas, i.e. PPD, Depression, Tourette syndrome, TMS. Entering patient records in EHR system, helped Sub-I and PI to develop Research center in Kansas City region. Developing ICF, and source documentation according to protocol, patient screening, I/E criteria, labs collection and processing, phlebotomy, audit reports, patient visits, EDC Data entry and query resolution, IRB submission and follow up, AE and SAE recording and SAE submission to IRB, IMP accountability and re-ordering, communication with Sponsor, CRO, and vendors. CRA EXPIRIENCE: Rx Pharmaceutical, LTD, Lahore, Pakistan-2010-2014 Therapeutic Areas: Oncology, solid tumors-Phase II-III Oncology liquid tumors-Phase III Hepatitis-C-Phase III Endocrinology/Diabetes mellitus Type II GI-Gastro-enterology- Phase II Cardio-vascular Phase III
  2. 2. Respiratory-Asthma and Allergy-Phase III CNS/Depression, PPD-II-III Responsibilities: As a field CRA conducted all 4 different visits, i.e. Site Selection Visits-SSV, Site initiation Visit-SIV, Routine Monitoring Visits-IMV, and Closing Visits-COV. In addition, conducted multiple SWAT SSVs and co-monitoring visits Responsibilities included but not limited to: Identifying and selecting sites for participation, training site personnel on protocol during SIV, and re-training upon necessity, conducting monitoring visit with 360 degrees data verification between source documents and CRF, both paper and electronic, remote monitoring via EDC, queries resolutions, working with study coordinators and PIs for clean and accurate data submission, performing drug accountability as blinded monitor, monitoring SAEs and assure timely submission to IRB, identified deviations to protocol and work with sites to their resolutions, working with Data Management during data clean up, preparing sites for Sponsor Audit, writing Confirmation letters, reports and follow up letters after each visit, identifying site weak enrollment and performance issues, and supporting them for successful improvement, review regulatory documents preferably during each IMV when possible, work with sites to improve enrollment and retention numbers, submitting documents to TMF, attending Investigator Meeting. Timely completed required SOPs and training courses. QUALIFICATION S Highly motivated, dedicated, and detail-oriented professional with over 10 years of healthcare experience including patient management at both in and out-patient facilities and years of experience in conducting clinical research under PI/Sub-I supervision. Driven by new challenges and desire to be successful, offers superior communication, leadership, management and organization skills. PROFESSIONAL STRENGTHS ICH GCP FDA REGULATION IRBs Data collection and processing, attention to detail Clinical trials. Phase(s) II-III Large group presentation Team management Superior communication skills Cross-functions working capabilities Great learning abilities Medical terminology expert US CERTIFICATION
  3. 3.  NIH (National Institute of Health) Current  GCP (NIDA clinical trials) Current EDUCATION CLINICAL RESEARCH FASTRACK AZ, USA 2017, CRA FRONTIER MEDICAL SCHOOL, Abbottabad, Pakistan  Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, 2010 GPA:3.24  Conducting and assisting in Researchduring the years in Medical school. PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES Detail-oriented, timeline driven, good listener, eager and fast learner. Excellent communication and client/vendor service skills. Perform and travel well under tight and demanded schedule. Perform well as an individual and team player, always keeping satisfactory goal completion in mind. Analytical and respectful, work well in multicultural settings. SKILLS EHR System, EDC, EMR  Microsoft Word, Microsoft Outlook  Microsoft Excel  Microsoft PowerPoint, Skype. REFERENCES Status: US Permanent Resident. All Diplomas and Certificates are translated and evaluated in USA by WES, and available upon request. Professional references:  CJ Anderson (president at FINDING PHARMA) -Mentor (480)-355-5278.  Lauren Ballina - CCRC, NATIONAL DIRECTOR OF CLINICAL RESEARCH FASTRACK AZ Instructor-Mentor (724)-575-2342  Jody Ehrhardt (CEO EHRHARDT CLINICAL RESEARCH BELTON, MO) Supervisor (816)-405-6076  Dr Sherman Cole MD (913)-385-7252  Dr Dennis P. Owens MD (913)-385-7252 Personal Reference: Vita Gredinberg, Sr. CRA-408-410-7876
  4. 4. Personal interests: Quality time with family and friends, outdoors, listening to classical music, meditation. Non- smoking.

