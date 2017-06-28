project proposal ppt

RESEARCH PROPOSAL
A STUDY ON THE EMOTIONAL MATURITY AMONG MODEL RESIDENTIAL HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOLS STUDENTS OF WAYANAD DISTRICT UNDER THE ...
INTRODUCTION Education is an essential human virtue. It implies experience, insight and adjustment on the part of the lear...
Education is a man making process according to Vivekananda. Whatever it is education is a means to maintain the mental equ...
NEED AND SIGNIFICANCE OF THE STUDY Emotional maturity is the key to a happy fulfilled life without which the individual fa...
Emotional maturity said to be the foundation for leading a happy life. If anyone lacks the emotional maturity the life of ...
Ours a pluralistic society only if we succeed in bringing the marginalized to the main stream will be succeed in actualizi...
STATEMENT OF THE PROBLEM The present study entitled as the “A STUDY ON THE EMOTIOANL MATURITY AMONG MODEL RESIDENTIAL HIGH...
DEFINITION OF THE KEY TERMS EMOTIONAL MATURITY “Emotional Maturity is the emotional pattern of an adult who has progressed...
HIGHER SECONDARY STUDENTS The People who are studying in the higher secondary classes, classes XI and XII are called highe...
OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY  To study the Emotional Maturity among Model Residential Higher Secondary school students of Waya...
HYPOTHESES  There exist different levels of Emotional Maturity among the Higher Secondary Model Residential schools stude...
VARIABLES In the present study gender and Area of Residence were considered as independent variables and score of emotiona...
METHODOLOGY This deals with the precise description of method, sample, tool used for the study, statistical techniques ado...
TOOL USED FOR THE STUDY The present study will be use Scale of Emotional Maturity as the tool of the study.
STATISTICAL TECHNIQUES USED FOR THE STUDY ‘t’ test will be used as the statistical technique for the study.
REFERENCE  Darwin, D.; Christine, B.R. and Russel, F.G(1976).correlation between coopermith’s self-esteem inventory and t...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

project proposal ppt

18 views

Published on

project

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
18
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

project proposal ppt

  1. 1. RESEARCH PROPOSAL
  2. 2. A STUDY ON THE EMOTIONAL MATURITY AMONG MODEL RESIDENTIAL HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOLS STUDENTS OF WAYANAD DISTRICT UNDER THE GUIDENCE OF PROF. K P MEERA RENJITH PG 2ND SEM M.Ed
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION Education is an essential human virtue. It implies experience, insight and adjustment on the part of the learner as he is stimulated towards growth and development. The child learns through his experience. He gains experience when he comes in contact with different social institutions, persons, places and things. There is no end to this experience. Thus education becomes an active and dynamic process.
  4. 4. Education is a man making process according to Vivekananda. Whatever it is education is a means to maintain the mental equilibrium. Maintenance of emotions is the end product of the education. The present study investigation has been undertaken in order to study the emotional maturity of Model Residential schools (MRS) higher secondary students in Wayanad District. Students will be selected from the various residential schools from Wayanad District and to be utilizing the subjects of the study.
  5. 5. NEED AND SIGNIFICANCE OF THE STUDY Emotional maturity is the key to a happy fulfilled life without which the individual falls an easy prey to the dependencies and insecurities. In the present circumstance youth as well as children are facing difficulties in life. These difficulties are giving rise to many psychosomatic problems such as anxiety, tension, frustrations and emotional aspects in the day to day life. Emotional maturity is a measure, ones capacity to create in a positive mental attitude.
  6. 6. Emotional maturity said to be the foundation for leading a happy life. If anyone lacks the emotional maturity the life of the individual will be sorrowful affair. Higher secondary stage seems to the formative stage. There are lot of things to get them emotionally disturbed. The events and incidents projected in the media portray how the youth of today are fall as victims in the name modernity and spoiling their life to due to emotional imbalance. This makes the investigator to conduct a study on Emotional Maturity among Model Residential Schools of Higher Secondary students of Wayanad District.
  7. 7. Ours a pluralistic society only if we succeed in bringing the marginalized to the main stream will be succeed in actualizing social justice. The educational system in our state has not yet been transformed itself to meet the needs of children who are socially and culturally backward. The Residential schools are started to bring the marginalized to main stream. So it is important to conduct study about the Emotional Maturity of these Residential school students.
  8. 8. STATEMENT OF THE PROBLEM The present study entitled as the “A STUDY ON THE EMOTIOANL MATURITY AMONG MODEL RESIDENTIAL HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOLS STUDENTS OF WAYANAD DISTRICT ”
  9. 9. DEFINITION OF THE KEY TERMS EMOTIONAL MATURITY “Emotional Maturity is the emotional pattern of an adult who has progressed through the inferior emotional stages characteristic of infancy, childhood, and adolescence and with readily and to participate in adult love relationship without undue emotional strain”. (Good, 1959)
  10. 10. HIGHER SECONDARY STUDENTS The People who are studying in the higher secondary classes, classes XI and XII are called higher secondary students.
  11. 11. OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY  To study the Emotional Maturity among Model Residential Higher Secondary school students of Wayanad District.  To find out whether there is any significant difference in Emotional Maturity between the sub samples based on gender.
  12. 12. HYPOTHESES  There exist different levels of Emotional Maturity among the Higher Secondary Model Residential schools students of Wayanad District.  There will be significance difference in the Emotional Maturity of Higher Secondary Model Residential students of Higher Secondary schools based on gender of Wayanad District.
  13. 13. VARIABLES In the present study gender and Area of Residence were considered as independent variables and score of emotional maturity was considered as dependent variables.
  14. 14. METHODOLOGY This deals with the precise description of method, sample, tool used for the study, statistical techniques adopted.  METHOD Normative survey method used for the study  SAMPLE The present study conducted on a sample of 300 students of plus two levels of Higher Secondary Model Residential schools students of Wayanad District.
  15. 15. TOOL USED FOR THE STUDY The present study will be use Scale of Emotional Maturity as the tool of the study.
  16. 16. STATISTICAL TECHNIQUES USED FOR THE STUDY ‘t’ test will be used as the statistical technique for the study.
  17. 17. REFERENCE  Darwin, D.; Christine, B.R. and Russel, F.G(1976).correlation between coopermith’s self-esteem inventory and the California Test of Personality for children, psychological Reports,vo.39 Pp221-222  Geeta s., Vijayalaxmi A. (2006) impact of emotional maturity on stress and self confidence of adolescents, Journal of Indian academy of Applied Psychology,2006, Vol.32, No.1,66-70.  Arya, A.(1997).Emotional maturity and values of superior children in family.Fourth survey of research in education vol.11,New Delhi:NCERT.  Anju, (2000). A Comparative study of emotional maturity in relation to intelligence and sex. M.Ed Dissertation, Punjab University, Chargarh

×