Khả năng sản xuất của tổ hợp lợn lai giữa cái VCN-MS15 với đực ngoại

i LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu khoa học của riêng tôi, được thực hiện dưới sự hướng dẫn khoa...
ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Trong quá trình nghiên cứu và hoàn thành luận án này, tôi đã nhận được sự giúp đỡ từ nhiều cá nhân và tổ chứ...
iii MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN……………………………………………………………………… i LỜI CẢM ƠN………………………………………………………………………….. ii MỤC LỤC……………………………………………...
iv 1.5.2. Giống lợn Landrace……………………………………………………………... 42 1.5.3. Giống lợn Duroc………………………………………………………………… 43 1.5.4. Giống ...
v MS15)………………………………………………………………………………….. 79 3.3. SINH TRƯỞNG, NĂNG SUẤT VÀ CHẤT LƯỢNG THỊT CỦA CÁC TỔ HỢP LỢN LAI THƯƠ...
vi DANH MỤC CÁC KÝ HIỆU, CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT a* Giá trị màu đỏ b* Giá trị màu vàng CP Protein thô cs Cộng sự Du Duroc DFD ...
vii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng 2.1. Giá trị dinh dưỡng các loại thức ăn cho lợn nái và lợn con …..…………... 46 Bảng 2.2. Lượng ...
viii Bảng 3.14. Độ dai của thịt ở lợn lai Pietrain x F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15), Duroc x F1(Pietrain x VCN-MS15) và Landrace x...
ix DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH ẢNH Hình 2.1. Đo độ dày mỡ lưng vị trí P2 52 Hình 2.2. Đo diện tích mắt thịt và độ dày mỡ lưng gi...
1 MỞ ĐẦU 1. TÍNH CẤP THIẾT CỦA ĐỀ TÀI Ở nước ta, chăn nuôi lợn là nghề truyền thống, nó đóng một vai trò rất quan trọn...
2 Thừa Thiên Huế, một tỉnh ở miền Trung có điều kiện thời tiết khí hậu khắc nghiệt, điều kiện kinh tế còn kém phát t...
3 Việc nghiên cứu sử dụng giống lợn VCN-MS15 và lai tạo ra các nhóm nái lai có khả năng sinh sản cao, các tổ hợp lợn lai ...
4 Chương 1 TỔNG QUAN TÀI LIỆU 1.1. LAI GIỐNG VÀ ƯU THẾ LAI 1.1.1. Lai giống và cơ sở lựa chọn phương pháp lai tạo để cải b...
5 các cá thể không cùng nguồn gốc, huyết thống có sức sống cao hơn, khỏe mạnh hơn, sức chống chịu tốt hơn với bệnh tật và...
6 - Giá trị trung bình tính trạng của con lai có thể vượt trội so với giá trị tính trạng của một trong hai bố mẹ gốc ...
7 - Thành phần của con bố: là thành phần do kiểu gen của con bố quy định thông qua môi trường do con bố cung cấp. Tỷ lệ t...
8 sinh sản có hệ số di truyền thấp thường có ưu thế lai cao. Vì vậy, để cải tiến các tính trạng này, so với chọn lọc, lai...
9 nhân rộng chúng ra. Trong giống cải tiến thì tỷ lệ máu của giống đi cải tiến thường thấp (chỉ 1/4 đến 1/8) giống bị cả...
10 vào tuổi thành thục về tính, tỷ lệ thụ thai, số con đẻ ra, số lứa đẻ/năm, tỷ lệ nuôi sống lợn con theo mẹ, sản lư...
11 thục về tính thường sớm hơn lợn ngoại. Sự thành thục về tính ở lợn cái được định nghĩa là thời điểm rụng trứng lầ...
12 nhau có ảnh hưởng rõ rệt đến các chỉ tiêu số con đẻ ra, số con để nuôi, tỷ lệ nuôi sống tới cai sữa, khối lượng sơ sin...
13 đẻ ra cao và khối lượng sơ sinh cao. + Ảnh hưởng của năng lượng Năng lượng là yếu tố cần thiết cho mọi hoạt động sống...
14 lứa đầu [146]. Mặt khác, chế độ cho ăn phù hợp với từng giai đoạn cũng ảnh hưởng tới năng suất của lợn nái. Theo Hug...
15 thai và nuôi con đã nâng cao năng suất sinh sản cụ thể rút ngắn thời gian động dục trở lại, khoảng cách lứa đẻ và t...
16 Tuổi và lứa đẻ đều là yếu tố quan trọng ảnh hưởng đến số con đẻ ra/ổ. Lợn nái kiểm định có tỷ lệ đẻ thấp hơn so vớ...
17 giảm khả năng sinh sản. Nhiệt độ cao làm tăng tỷ lệ lợn nái không động dục, giảm tỷ lệ thụ thai, giảm khả năng sống...
18 - Tăng khối lượng/ngày nuôi (g/con/ngày) - Lượng thức ăn ăn vào (kg/con/ngày) - Tiêu tốn thức ăn/kg tăng khối lượng (kg...
19 - Ảnh hưởng bởi yếu tố di truyền Trong chăn nuôi lợn yếu tố dòng, giống ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến năng suất sinh trưởng củ...
20 0,51 đến - 0,56 [25]. Bên cạnh đó là các tương quan nghịch và chặt như tỷ lệ nạc với độ dày mỡ lưng (r = -0,87). + K...
21 mỡ trong cơ và độ dày mỡ lưng ở lợn do vai trò sinh lý của nó. Gerbens và cs (1999) [125], đã công bố có 3 vị trí đ...
22 Như vậy khi tăng mức năng lượng ăn vào thì làm lợn tăng khối lượng nhanh, giảm lượng tiêu tốn thức ăn trên 1kg tăng khố...
23 chất lượng sản phẩm. Nhiều tác giả đã chứng minh rằng, lợn được cho ăn tự do với khẩu phần năng lượng cao và hàm lượng...
24 Việc cân bằng axít amin trong khẩu phần: (tăng tốc độ tăng trưởng; tăng hiệu quả sử dụng thức ăn; giảm protein tổng s...
25 cao hơn so với các giống nội. Ngoài ra khi nhiệt độ cao sẽ làm cho khả năng thu nhận thức ăn hằng ngày của lợn giảm, ...
26 nâng cao IMF, ngoài biện pháp giống còn cần những biện pháp khác về dinh dưỡng và môi trường. Do con giống Duroc có I...
  1. 1. i LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu khoa học của riêng tôi, được thực hiện dưới sự hướng dẫn khoa học của PGS.TS. Phùng Thăng Long và PGS.TS. Lê Đình Phùng. Các số liệu, kết quả nêu trong luận án này là trung thực, chính xác và chưa được ai công bố trong bất kỳ công trình nào khác. Mọi sự giúp đỡ trong quá trình thực hiện luận án này đã được cảm ơn và các thông tin trích dẫn trong luận án này đã được chỉ rõ nguồn gốc. Thừa Thiên Huế, ngày tháng 04 năm 2017 Nghiên cứu sinh Lê Đức Thạo
  2. 2. ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Trong quá trình nghiên cứu và hoàn thành luận án này, tôi đã nhận được sự giúp đỡ từ nhiều cá nhân và tổ chức. Lời đầu tiên tôi xin trân trọng cảm ơn PGS. TS. Phùng Thăng Long và PGS.TS. Lê Đình Phùng, hai thầy hướng dẫn khoa học, đã tận tình hướng dẫn và giúp đỡ tôi trong suốt quá trình thực hiện luận án này. Tôi xin bày tỏ lòng biết ơn chân thành tới Ban giám hiệu, Ban chủ nhiệm Khoa Chăn nuôi Thú y, phòng Đào tạo Sau Đại học, Quý thầy cô giáo Trường Đại học Nông Lâm - Đại học Huế đã tạo mọi điều kiện tốt nhất cho tôi trong quá trình học tập và thực hiện luận án. Nhân dịp này tôi xin bày tỏ lòng biết ơn sâu sắc đến tập thể của Ban Lãnh đạo, Cán bộ của Viện Công nghệ Sinh học - Đại học Huế, đã giúp đỡ về mọi mặt, tạo mọi điều kiện thuận lợi nhất cho tôi hoàn thành luận án. Đồng thời, tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn Bộ môn Di truyền và Chọn giống Vật nuôi, Khoa Chăn nuôi, Học viện Nông nghiệp Việt Nam đã luôn ủng hộ và tạo điều kiện giúp đỡ tôi trong quá trình phân tích chất lượng thịt lợn. Tôi cũng xin chân thành cảm ơn toàn thể gia đình, bạn bè và đồng nghiệp đã tạo điều kiện thuận lợi về mọi mặt, giúp đỡ và động viên khuyến khích tôi hoàn thành luận án này. Thừa Thiên Huế, ngày tháng 04 năm 2017 Nghiên cứu sinh Lê Đức Thạo
  3. 3. iii MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN……………………………………………………………………… i LỜI CẢM ƠN………………………………………………………………………….. ii MỤC LỤC……………………………………………………………………………... iii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG…………………………………………………………….. vii DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH ẢNH……………………………………………………….. ix MỞ ĐẦU………………………………………………………………………………. 1 1. TÍNH CẤP THIẾT CỦA ĐỀ TÀI………………………………………………….. 1 2. MỤC TIÊU ĐỀ TÀI………………………………………………………………… 3 3. Ý NGHĨA KHOA HỌC VÀ THỰC TIỄN…………………………………………. 3 3.1. Ý nghĩa khoa học………………………………………………………………….. 3 3.2. Ý nghĩa thực tiễn………………………………………………………………….. 3 Chương 1. TỔNG QUAN TÀI LIỆU………………………………………………….. 4 1.1. LAI GIỐNG VÀ ƯU THẾ LAI…………………………………………………... 4 1.1.1. Lai giống và cơ sở lựa chọn phương pháp lai tạo để cải biến khả năng sản xuất của vật nuôi……………………………………………………………………………. 4 1.1.2. Ưu thế lai………………………………………………………………………... 4 1.2. CÁC CHỈ TIÊU ĐÁNH GIÁ NĂNG SUẤT SINH SẢN VÀ YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG ĐẾN NĂNG SUẤT SINH SẢN CỦA LỢN NÁI…………………………... 9 1.2.1. Các chỉ tiêu đánh giá năng suất sinh sản của lợn nái…………………………... 9 1.2.2. Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến năng suất sinh sản của lợn nái……………………… 10 1.3. CÁC CHỈ TIÊU ĐÁNH GIÁ SỨC SẢN XUẤT, CHẤT LƯỢNG THỊT LỢN VÀ CÁC YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG………………………………………………….. 17 1.3.1. Các chỉ tiêu đánh giá sức sản xuất thịt và chất lượng thịt………………………. 17 1.3.2. Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến sức sản xuất thịt và chất lượng thịt………………... 18 1.4. TÌNH HÌNH NGHIÊN CỨU, ỨNG DỤNG LAI GIỐNG NÂNG CAO SỨC SẢN XUẤT CỦA LỢN TRÊN THẾ GIỚI VÀ TRONG NƯỚC……………………... 33 1.4.1. Tình hình nghiên cứu và ứng dụng lai giống ở lợn trên thế giới………………... 33 1.4.2. Tình hình nghiên cứu và ứng dụng lai giống lợn ở nước ta…………………….. 36 1.5. GIỚI THIỆU CÁC GIỐNG LỢN VCN-MS15, DUROC, LANDRACE, PIETRAIN……………………………………………………………………………... 41 1.5.1. Giống lợn VCN-MS15 (Meishan)………………………………………………. 41
  4. 4. iv 1.5.2. Giống lợn Landrace……………………………………………………………... 42 1.5.3. Giống lợn Duroc………………………………………………………………… 43 1.5.4. Giống lợn Pietrain ………………………………………………………………. 43 Chương 2. ĐỐI TƯỢNG, NỘI DUNG VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU………. 44 2.1. ĐỐI TƯỢNG NGHIÊN CỨU……………………………………………………. 44 2.1.1. Thời gian và địa điểm nghiên cứu……………………………………………… 44 2.1.2. Đối tượng nghiên cứu…………………………………………………………… 44 2.2. NỘI DUNG NGHIÊN CỨU……………………………………………………… 44 2.3. PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU………………………………………………… 45 2.3.1. Đặc điểm sinh lý sinh dục và năng suất sinh sản của lợn nái VCN-MS15 và 1/2 giống VCN-MS15 (thí nghiệm 1)…………………………………………………….. 45 2.3.2. Năng suất và chất lượng thịt xẻ của các tổ hợp lợn lai F1(Pietrain x VCN- MS15) và F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15) (thí nghiệm 2)…………………………………… 52 2.3.3. Năng suất và chất lượng thịt của các tổ hợp lợn lai Pietrain x F1(Duroc x VCN- MS15), Duroc x F1(Pietrain x VCN-MS15) và Landrace x F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15) (thí nghiệm 3)………………………………………………………………………….. 57 2.4. PHƯƠNG PHÁP XỬ LÝ SỐ LIỆU……………………………………………….61 Chương 3. KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ THẢO LUẬN……………………………. 62 3.1. ĐẶC ĐIỂM SINH LÝ SINH DỤC VÀ NĂNG SUẤT SINH SẢN CỦA LỢN NÁI VCN-MS15 VÀ LỢN NÁI LAI 1/2 GIỐNG VCN-MS15………………………. 62 3.1.1. Đặc điểm sinh lý sinh dục của lợn nái VCN-MS15 và 1/2 giống VCN-MS15… 62 3.1.2. Năng suất sinh sản của lợn nái VCN-MS15 và lợn nái lai 1/2 giống VCN- MS15…………………………………………………………………………………... 64 3.1.3. Tiêu tiêu tốn thức ăn để sản xuất ra 1kg lợn con cai sữa 73 3.1.4. Khả năng sinh trưởng, tiêu tốn thức ăn của lợn con sau cai sữa đến 60 ngày tuổi …………………………………………………………………………………….. 74 3.2. SINH TRƯỞNG VÀ SỨC SẢN XUẤT THỊT CỦA TỔ HỢP LỢN LAI F1(PIETRAIN X VCN-MS15) VÀ F1(DUROC X VCN-MS15)…………………….. 75 3.2.1 Khối lượng và tốc độ sinh trưởng tuyệt đối của lợn lai F1(Pietrain x VCN- MS15) và F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15) qua các tháng nuôi………………………………. 75 3.2.2. Lượng thức ăn ăn vào/con/ngày và tiêu tốn thức ăn/kg tăng khối lượng của lợn qua các tháng nuôi…………………………………………………………………. 77 3.2.3. Phẩm chất thịt xẻ của lợn lai F1(Pietrain x VCN-MS15) và F1(Duroc x VCN-
  5. 5. v MS15)………………………………………………………………………………….. 79 3.3. SINH TRƯỞNG, NĂNG SUẤT VÀ CHẤT LƯỢNG THỊT CỦA CÁC TỔ HỢP LỢN LAI THƯƠNG PHẨM 1/4 GIỐNG VCN-MS15……………………………….. 80 3.3.1. Sinh trưởng và tiêu tốn thức ăn/kg tăng khối lượng của các tổ hợp lợn lai Pietrain x F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15), Duroc x F1(Pietrain x VCN-MS15) và Landrace x F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15)……………………………………………………………. 80 3.3.2. Năng suất thịt của các tổ hợp lợn lai Pietrain x F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15), Duroc x F1(Pietrain x VCN-MS15) và Landrace x F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15)………………... 83 3.3.3. Chất lượng thịt ở các tổ hợp lợn lai Pietrain x F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15), Duroc x F1(Pietrain x VCN-MS15) và Landrace x F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15)………………… 85 Chương 4. KẾT LUẬN VÀ ĐỀ NGHỊ………………………………………………... 94 4.1. KẾT LUẬN……………………………………………………………………….. 94 4.1.1. Đặc điểm sinh lý sinh dục và năng suất sinh sản của lợn nái VCN-MS15 và 1/2 giống VCN-MS15 được nuôi ở tỉnh Thừa Thiên Huế………………………………… 94 4.1.2. Sinh trưởng, sức sản xuất thịt của lợn lai thương phẩm 1/2 và 1/4 giống VCN- MS15 được nuôi ở Thừa Thiên Huế…………………………………………………… 94 4.2. ĐỀ NGHỊ…………………………………………………………………………. 95 DANH MỤC CÁC CÔNG TRÌNH KHOA HỌC ĐÃ CÔNG BỐ CỦA LUẬN ÁN… 96 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO……………………………………………………………... 97 PHỤ LỤC……………………………………………………………………………… 11 6
  6. 6. vi DANH MỤC CÁC KÝ HIỆU, CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT a* Giá trị màu đỏ b* Giá trị màu vàng CP Protein thô cs Cộng sự Du Duroc DFD Dark, firm, dry h2 Hệ số di truyền IMF Mỡ giắt KL Khối lượng L* Giá trị màu sáng L Landrace LW Large White M Số trung bình n Dung lượng mẫu Pi Pietrain pH24 Giá trị pH sau 24 giờ giết mổ pH45 Giá trị pH sau 45 phút giết mổ PiDu Tổ hợp lai đực Pietrain x nái Duroc PiDu25 Tổ hợp lợn lai có 25% giống Pietrain và 75% giống Duroc PiDu50 Tổ hợp lợn lai 50% giống Pietrain và 50% giống Duroc PiDu75 Tổ hợp lợn lai 75% giống Pietrain và 25% giống Duroc PSE Pale, Soft, Exudative SE Sai số tiêu chuẩn TĂ Thức ăn TCVN Tiêu chuẩn Việt Nam Y Yorkshire TTTĂ Tiêu tốn thức ăn VCK Vật chất khô
  7. 7. vii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng 2.1. Giá trị dinh dưỡng các loại thức ăn cho lợn nái và lợn con …..…………... 46 Bảng 2.2. Lượng thức ăn/ngày cho từng loại lợn .…………………………………… 47 Bảng 2.3. Giá trị dinh dưỡng các loại thức ăn cho lợn thịt .………………………….. 53 Bảng 3.1. Đặc điểm sinh lý sinh dục của lợn nái VCN-MS15 và lợn nái lai 1/2 giống VCN-MS15 ..…………………………………………………………...……………. 62 Bảng 3.2. Năng suất sinh sản của lợn nái VCN-MS15 …………………………….. 65 Bảng 3.3. Năng suất sinh sản của lợn nái 1/2 giống VCN-MS15 ..…………………. 69 Bảng 3.4. So sánh năng suất sinh sản của lợn nái VCN-MS15 và 1/2 giống VCN- MS15 cơ bản …………………………………………………………………………. 72 Bảng 3.5. Tiêu tốn thức ăn/kg lợn con cai sữa của lợn nái VCN-MS15 và 1/2 giống VCN-MS15 cơ bản ………...………………………………………………………….73 Bảng 3.6. Khả năng sinh trưởng và hiệu quả chuyển hoá thức ăn của lợn con sau cai sữa đến 60 ngày tuổi ………………………………………………….……………….74 Bảng 3.7. Khối lượng và tốc độ sinh trưởng tuyệt đối của lợn lai F1(Pietrain x VCN- MS15) và F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15) qua các tháng nuôi ………………….................. 76 Bảng 3.8. Lượng thức ăn ăn vào/con/ngày và tiêu tốn thức ăn/kg tăng khối lượng của lợn F1(Pietrain x VCN-MS15) và F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15) qua các tháng nuôi……...78 Bảng 3.9. Phẩm chất thịt xẻ của lợn lai F1(Pietrain x VCN-MS15) và F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15) ………………………………………………………………………..... 79 Bảng 3.10. Sinh trưởng, lượng thức ăn ăn vào/con/ngày và tiêu tốn thức ăn/1kg tăng khối lượng của lợn lai Pietrain x F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15), Duroc x F1(Pietrain x VCN-MS15) và Landrace x F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15) ………………………………. 81 Bảng 3.11. Năng suất thịt của lợn lai Pietrain x F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15) Duroc x F1(Pietrain x VCN-MS15) và Landrace x F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15) ………………… 83 Bảng 3.12. Giá trị pH thịt ở các thời điểm khác nhau sau khi giết thịt của lợn lai Pietrain x F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15), Duroc x F1(Pietrain x VCN-MS15) và Landrace x F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15) ............................................................................................ 85 Bảng 3.13. Tỷ lệ mất nước của thịt ở lợn lai Pietrain x F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15), Duroc x F1(Pietrain x VCN-MS15) và Landrace x F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15) .............. 87
  8. 8. viii Bảng 3.14. Độ dai của thịt ở lợn lai Pietrain x F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15), Duroc x F1(Pietrain x VCN-MS15) và Landrace x F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15) .......................... 89 Bảng 3.15. Các chỉ tiêu màu sắc của thịt ở lợn lai Pietrain x F1(Duroc x VCN- MS15), Duroc x F1(Pietrain x VCN-MS15) và Landrace x F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15).. 90 Bảng 3.16. Thành phần hóa học cơ thăn của lợn lai Pietrain x F1(Duroc x VCN- MS15), Duroc x F1(Pietrain x VCN-MS15) và Landrace x F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15).. 92
  9. 9. ix DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH ẢNH Hình 2.1. Đo độ dày mỡ lưng vị trí P2 52 Hình 2.2. Đo diện tích mắt thịt và độ dày mỡ lưng giữa xương sườn 10-11 53
  10. 10. 1 MỞ ĐẦU 1. TÍNH CẤP THIẾT CỦA ĐỀ TÀI Ở nước ta, chăn nuôi lợn là nghề truyền thống, nó đóng một vai trò rất quan trọng trong sản xuất nông nghiệp và cung cấp thực phẩm cho người tiêu dùng. Theo Tổng cục Thống kê (2014) [76], thịt lợn chiếm tỷ trọng 76-77% trong sản lượng các loại thịt của gia súc, gia cầm. Hiện tại, đàn lợn nước ta có khoảng 26,7 triệu con đứng đầu các nước Đông Nam Á, thứ 2 châu Á [119]. Tuy nhiên, năng suất và chất lượng các sản phẩm của đàn lợn nước ta còn thấp nên hiệu quả chăn nuôi và sức cạnh tranh của sản phẩm còn hạn chế [18]. Đứng trước nhu cầu ngày càng cao của thị trường trong nước và thế giới về số lượng, chất lượng thịt lợn, định hướng và kế hoạch phát triển chăn nuôi lợn của Bộ Nông nghiệp và Phát triển Nông thôn đến năm 2020 phải đạt 30 triệu con lợn, trong đó đàn lợn ngoại và lợn lai đạt trên 90%. Để đạt được mục tiêu này cần nâng cao cơ cấu lợn ngoại trong tổng đàn và đẩy mạnh chăn nuôi trang trại, chăn nuôi công nghiệp [18], nâng cao năng suất, chất lượng thịt, hiệu quả chăn nuôi và tính cạnh tranh của sản phẩm [10]. Trong chăn nuôi nói chung, chăn nuôi lợn nói riêng, giống là yếu tố tiền đề, đóng vai trò rất quan trọng trong việc nâng cao năng suất, chất lượng sản phẩm và hiệu quả kinh tế. Mỗi một giống lợn đều có những ưu điểm và nhược điểm nhất định liên quan đến khả năng sản xuất. Một trong những giải pháp để hạn chế những nhược điểm và phát huy ưu điểm của mỗi giống là sử dụng lai tạo. Lai tạo có ý nghĩa quan trọng trong việc mang lại ảnh hưởng bổ sung và ưu thế lai ở con lai. Vì vậy, nhiều nước trên thế giới kể cả nước ta đã và đang tích cực nghiên cứu chọn lọc và lai tạo các giống/dòng lợn có các đặc tính tốt với nhau để sử dụng ưu thế lai nhằm nâng cao năng suất, chất lượng và hạ giá thành sản phẩm. Ở nước ta, công tác lai tạo ở lợn đã được khởi xướng từ cuối những năm 1950, đầu những năm 1960. Đến nay chúng ta đã nhập được nhiều giống lợn ngoại khác nhau về cho lai tạo với các giống lợn nội, với các nhóm lợn nái lai để tạo con lai thương phẩm và đã thu được nhiều thành tựu to lớn [25], [36], [82]. Các tổ hợp lợn lai giữa lợn đực ngoại và lợn nái nội có khả năng sinh sản tốt, tăng khối lượng nhanh, tiêu tốn thức ăn thấp, tỷ lệ nạc cao hơn lợn nội thuần [25], [29]. Các tổ hợp lai kinh tế giữa lợn đực ngoại với lợn nái ngoại cũng đã được nghiên cứu và ứng dụng vào sản xuất đã đưa tỷ lệ nạc/thân thịt xẻ đạt 52-53% ở lợn lai 2 giống và đạt 56-58% ở lợn lai 3 giống [92], và đạt trên 60% ở các tổ hợp lai giữa đực lai tổng hợp và nái (Landrace x Yorkshire) [63].
  11. 11. 2 Thừa Thiên Huế, một tỉnh ở miền Trung có điều kiện thời tiết khí hậu khắc nghiệt, điều kiện kinh tế còn kém phát triển, đầu tư cho chăn nuôi còn hạn chế. Chăn nuôi lợn trong nông hộ, gia trại với giống lợn nái Móng Cái, lợn nái lai 1/2 giống Móng Cái làm nái nền và lợn 1/2, 1/4 giống Móng Cái nuôi thịt là phổ biến và được cho là phù hợp với điều kiện của địa phương. Tuy nhiên, giống lợn này có khả năng sinh trưởng chậm, tỷ lệ nạc trong thân thịt còn thấp. Để cải thiện sức sản xuất của đàn lợn, gần đây đã có một số nghiên cứu ứng dụng các giống lợn mới như Pietrain, Duroc trong lai tạo. Các kết quả lai tạo với các giống lợn này là rất khả quan, góp phần thúc đẩy phát triển chăn nuôi ở Thừa Thiên Huế [43] [45]. Tuy nhiên, để đáp ứng nhu cầu ngày càng tăng về thịt lợn có chất lượng cao ở Thừa Thiên Huế, cần phải có thêm các giống lợn/tổ hợp lai có năng suất sinh sản cao, sinh trưởng nhanh và chất lượng thịt tốt để đa dạng hóa giống lợn và tăng tính lựa chọn nhằm phục vụ sản xuất. Trong bối cảnh đó, một trong những hướng nghiên cứu khả thi, cần được tiếp tục là sử dụng lai tạo để cải thiện năng suất sinh sản, sức sản xuất thịt và đặc biệt là chất lượng thịt của đàn lợn và tạo ra các sản phẩm đặc thù phù hợp với điều kiện của địa phương, phục vụ sản xuất có hiệu quả. Giống lợn Meishan có nguồn gốc từ Trung Quốc là một giống lợn nổi tiếng thế giới về khả năng sinh sản cao và thịt thơm ngon. Lợn cái Meishan có đặc điểm thuần thục về tính sớm, số vú nhiều, đẻ sai con hơn rất nhiều so với các giống lợn trắng Châu Âu [100], [133], do lợn Meishan có tỷ lệ phôi sống sót cao hơn trong cùng một tỷ lệ rụng trứng [133]. Giống lợn Meishan đã được nhập khẩu vào Châu Âu và Mỹ từ những năm 80 của thế kỷ trước để khai thác đặc tính mắn đẻ và đẻ sai con của chúng. Kết quả đã tạo ra được một số dòng lợn nái tổng hợp có giống Meishan và sản xuất ra các sản phẩm có chất lượng cao chiếm lĩnh thị trường của nhiều nước trên thế giới. Tập đoàn PIC (Pig Improvement Company) của Anh Quốc sử dụng lợn Meishan tạo ra con lai L95 có khả năng sinh sản tốt, năng suất, chất lượng thịt cao. Ở Trung Quốc, giống lợn Meishan đã được sử dụng làm nái nền lai tạo với giống lợn Duroc và chọn tạo thành công giống lợn Sutai. Nó cũng được dùng để lai với đực giống Landrace hoặc Yorkshire tạo ra lợn thương phẩm cho năng suất và chất lượng thịt cạnh tranh so với tổ hợp lai 3 giống ngoại Duroc x (Landrace x Yorkshire) [165], Một số nghiên cứu gần đây cũng chỉ ra rằng các giống lợn Trung Quốc trong đó có giống lợn Meishan khi sử dụng với tỷ lệ 1/8 trong các công thức lai thương phẩm có khả năng cải thiện chất lượng thịt xẻ [147], nâng cao tỷ lệ thịt nạc, giảm độ dày mỡ lưng [107]. Giống lợn Meishan được đưa vào Việt nam cuối năm 2010 và đầu năm 2011 [53], [67], được Trung tâm nghiên cứu lợn Thụy Phương (Viện chăn nuôi) nuôi khảo nghiệm. Kết quả khảo nghiệm cho thấy giống lợn này ưu việt hơn giống lợn Móng Cái [75], đã được Bộ Nông nghiệp và Phát triển Nông thôn công nhận giống mới với tên gọi VCN-MS15, và được phép sản xuất, kinh doanh ở Việt Nam [11]. Tuy nhiên, hiện nay chưa có nghiên cứu và công bố nào về việc sử dụng giống lợn VCN-MS15 trong lai tạo ở Thừa Thiên Huế nói riêng và miền Trung nói chung.
  12. 12. 3 Việc nghiên cứu sử dụng giống lợn VCN-MS15 và lai tạo ra các nhóm nái lai có khả năng sinh sản cao, các tổ hợp lợn lai thương phẩm có năng suất và chất lượng thịt cạnh tranh, phù hợp với điều kiện của Thừa Thiên Huế nói riêng và miền Trung nói chung để từ đó đa dạng hóa giống lợn và tăng tính lựa chọn nhằm phục vụ sản xuất là rất cần thiết. Vì vậy tôi đã tiến hành đề tài luận án “Nghiên cứu khả năng sản xuất của một số tổ hợp lợn lai giữa cái VCN-MS15 với đực ngoại ở Thừa Thiên Huế” 2. MỤC TIÊU ĐỀ TÀI Nghiên cứu sử dụng giống lợn VCN-MS15 trong lai tạo các tổ hợp lợn lai và đánh giá năng suất sinh sản, năng suất, chất lượng thịt của các tổ hợp lợn lai 1/2, 1/4 giống VCN-MS15 trong điều kiện chăn nuôi tỉnh Thừa Thiên Huế, làm cơ sở khuyến cáo đa dạng hóa giống lợn và sử dụng các tổ hợp lai khác nhau có giống VCN-MS15 để cải thiện năng suất, chất lượng thịt và hiệu quả chăn nuôi lợn ở Thừa Thiên Huế và các tỉnh có điều kiện tương đồng ở miền Trung. 3. Ý NGHĨA KHOA HỌC VÀ THỰC TIỄN 3.1. Ý nghĩa khoa học - Kết quả nghiên cứu của đề tài bổ sung thêm tư liệu khoa học về đặc điểm sinh lý sinh dục và khả năng sinh sản của lợn nái VCN-MS15 và 1/2 giống VCN-MS15. - Đóng góp các kết quả nghiên cứu mới về khả năng sinh trưởng và chất lượng thịt của các tổ hợp lợn lai mới có 1/2 giống VCN-MS15 là F1(Pietrain x VCN-MS15), F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15) và 1/4 giống VCN-MS15 gồm Pietrain x F1(Duroc x VCN- MS15), Duroc x F1(Pietrain x VCN-MS15) và Landrace x F1(Duroc x VCN-MS15). 3.2. Ý nghĩa thực tiễn - Kết quả nghiên cứu của đề tài luận án là cơ sở để cơ quan chuyên môn có thể khuyến cáo, và người chăn nuôi lựa chọn và áp dụng các nhóm nái lai và các tổ hợp lợn lai khác nhau có giống VCN-MS15 vào sản xuất nhằm nâng cao khả năng sinh sản, năng suất, chất lượng thịt và hiệu quả trong chăn nuôi lợn ở Thừa Thiên Huế và miền Trung. - Làm phong phú thêm tư liệu cho công tác nghiên cứu và giảng dạy trong lĩnh vực chăn nuôi lợn.
  13. 13. 4 Chương 1 TỔNG QUAN TÀI LIỆU 1.1. LAI GIỐNG VÀ ƯU THẾ LAI 1.1.1. Lai giống và cơ sở lựa chọn phương pháp lai tạo để cải biến khả năng sản xuất của vật nuôi Lai giống là phương pháp nhân giống bằng cách cho đực giống và cái giống thuộc hai quần thể khác nhau phối giống với nhau, hai quần thể này có thể là hai dòng, hai giống, hai loài khác nhau. Lai giống làm lay động tính bảo thủ di truyền của các cá thể, các dòng, các giống. Thông qua chọn lọc, chọn phối và hiện tượng phối hợp tạo nên những tổ hợp di truyền mới và cũng là cách để làm phong phú thêm các đặc tính di truyền. Lai giống làm cho tần số kiểu gen đồng hợp tử ở thế hệ sau giảm đi, còn tần số kiểu gen dị hợp tử ở thế hệ sau tăng lên. Lai giống là phương pháp chủ yếu làm biến đổi di truyền của quần thể gia súc, nó thường mang lại cho con lai sức sống cao hơn, khỏe mạnh hơn, chống chịu tốt hơn với bệnh tật và các điều kiện bất lợi của môi trường và có sức sản xuất cao hơn trung bình của bố mẹ gọi là ưu thế lai. Trong sản xuất, để đi đến lựa chọn một hệ thống lai giống hiệu quả nói riêng cũng như chiến lược nâng cao khả năng sản xuất của vật nuôi nói chung, chúng ta cần xem xét các khía cạnh chính sau: - Mục đích sản xuất của hệ thống chăn nuôi - Cơ sở hạ tầng phục vụ cho sản xuất chăn nuôi - Điều kiện sinh thái nơi mà hệ thống chăn nuôi tồn tại - Nguồn thức ăn cho vật nuôi - Khả năng sản xuất của vật nuôi - Tình trạng sức khoẻ vật nuôi - Khả năng quản lý, trình độ của cơ sở chăn nuôi Từ phân tích các đặc điểm của hệ thống chăn nuôi, mà người chăn nuôi đưa ra quyết định phương pháp cải biến khả năng sản xuất của vật nuôi bằng con đường chọn lọc, lai tạo, nhập các giống hay thay đổi điều kiện chăm sóc nuôi dưỡng. 1.1.2. Ưu thế lai Thuật ngữ ưu thế lai được Shull một nhà di truyền học người Mỹ đề cập đến từ năm 1914, sau đó vấn đề ưu thế lai được nghiên cứu và ứng dụng khá rộng rãi ở thực vật và động vật. Có thể hiểu ưu thế lai theo nghĩa toàn bộ là hiện tượng con lai giữa
  14. 14. 5 các cá thể không cùng nguồn gốc, huyết thống có sức sống cao hơn, khỏe mạnh hơn, sức chống chịu tốt hơn với bệnh tật và các điều kiện bất lợi của môi trường và có sức sản xuất cao hơn mức trung bình của thế hệ bố mẹ. Ưu thế lai là hiện tượng sinh học phức tạp và đã được ứng dụng từ lâu vào sản xuất nông nghiệp. Ưu thế lai được tính bằng % năng suất tăng lên của con lai so với trung bình của bố mẹ chúng. Trong thực tế, ưu thế lai cũng có thể chỉ biểu hiện theo từng mặt, từng tính trạng một, có khi chỉ một vài tính trạng biểu hiện ưu thế lai còn các tính trạng khác vẫn giữ nguyên như khi chưa lai tạo, thậm chí có tính trạng còn giảm đi. Các tính trạng có hệ số di truyền thấp thường có ưu thế lai cao, vì vậy để cải tiến các tính trạng này, so với chọn lọc, lai tạo là giải pháp nhanh hơn và hiệu quả hơn. 1.1.2.1. Cơ sở di truyền của ưu thế lai Ưu thế lai trong di truyền học được giải thích bằng các thuyết khác nhau như thuyết siêu trội, thuyết trội và thuyết tương tác gen. - Thuyết trội: Các gen có lợi phần lớn là gen trội, giả thiết này cho rằng mỗi bên cha mẹ có những cặp gen trội đồng hợp tử khác nhau. Khi lai giống ở thế hệ F1 sẽ có các gen trội ở tất cả các locus. Nếu bố có kiểu gen AABBCCddeeff và mẹ có kiểu gen aabbccddEEFF thì thế hệ F1 có kiểu gen là: AaBbCcDdEeFf. Do tính trạng số lượng được quyết định bởi nhiều gen, nên xác suất có một kiểu gen đồng hợp hoàn toàn là thấp. Ngoài ra, vì sự liên kết giữa các gen trội và gen lặn trên cùng một nhiễm sắc thể, nên xác suất tổ hợp được kiểu gen tốt nhất cũng thấp. - Thuyết siêu trội: Hiệu quả của một alen trạng thái dị hợp tử sẽ khác với hiệu quả từng alen ở trạng thái đồng hợp tử và các alen dị hợp tử có tác động lớn hơn các cặp alen đồng hợp tử Aa>AA>aa. Do vậy, kiểu gen dị hợp tử sẽ có khả năng thích nghi tốt hơn với những thay đổi của môi trường. - Tương tác gen: Lai giống đã hình thành nên các tổ hợp gen mới trong đó có tác động tương hỗ giữa các alen không cùng locus là nguyên nhân tạo ra ưu thế lai. Có thể hiểu cơ sở của ưu thế lai là kết quả của sự tăng lên của tần số kiểu gen dị hợp. Khi tần số của kiểu gen dị hợp tăng lên thì giá trị kết hợp của các gen sẽ tăng lên và đó là cũng là cơ sở gốc rễ của ưu thế lai. Khi tần số kiểu gen dị hợp tăng lên thì giá trị ưu thế lai sẽ tăng theo. 1.1.2.2. Hình thức biểu hiện của ưu thế lai Ưu thế lai có thể có các hình thức biểu hiện sau:
  15. 15. 6 - Giá trị trung bình tính trạng của con lai có thể vượt trội so với giá trị tính trạng của một trong hai bố mẹ gốc và trung bình giá trị tính trạng của cả hai bố mẹ gốc. Có thể mô tả bằng sơ đồ sau: Trong đó: H: là ưu thế lai tính trạng P1, P2: là giá trị tính trạng của giống/dòng bố và mẹ Pp: là giá trị trung bình tính trạng của giống/dòng bố và mẹ P0: là giá trị trung bình tính trạng của con lai - Giá trị trung bình tính trạng của con lai có thể vượt trội so với giá trị tính trạng của cả hai bố mẹ gốc và trung bình giá trị tính trạng của cả hai bố mẹ. Có thể mô tả bằng sơ đồ sau: - Giá trị trung bình tính trạng của con lai bằng giá trị trung bình tính trạng của bố và mẹ còn gọi là ưu thế lai trung gian. Có thể mô tả bằng sơ đồ sau: 1.1.2.3. Thành phần ưu thế lai Chúng ta đã biết rằng thành phần di truyền quyết định đến giá trị của một tính trạng nào đó bao gồm: - Thành phần trực tiếp: là thành phần do chính kiểu gen của cá thể đó quy định. - Thành phần của con mẹ: là thành phần do kiểu gen của con mẹ quy định thông qua môi trường do con mẹ cung cấp. P1 PP P2 P0 H P2PPP1 P0 P1 PP P0 H P2
  16. 16. 7 - Thành phần của con bố: là thành phần do kiểu gen của con bố quy định thông qua môi trường do con bố cung cấp. Tỷ lệ thụ thai là một ví dụ điển hình về cả 3 thành phần di truyền: Thành phần trực tiếp: khả năng sống của hợp tử do kiểu gen của hợp tử quy định; thành phần con mẹ: do môi trường tử cung, khả năng mang thai; thành phần con bố: chính là khả năng thụ tinh của tinh trùng. Mỗi thành phần di truyền như vậy đều có khả năng cho ưu thế lai và ta gọi là ưu thế lai cá thể (Individual Heterosis - IH), ưu thế lai con mẹ (Maternal Heterosis - MH) và ưu thế lai con bố (Parental Heterosis - PH). Mục đích của mọi hệ thống giao phối là tận dụng triệt để cả ba thành phần ưu thế lai trên. 1.1.2.4. Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến ưu thế lai - Công thức lai Ưu thế lai đặc trưng cho mỗi công thức lai. Theo Trần Đình Miên và cs (1994) [49], mức độ ưu thế lai đạt được có tính cách riêng biệt cho từng cặp lai cụ thể. Theo Trần Kim Anh (2000) [2], ưu thế lai của lợn nái ảnh hưởng đến số con/ổ và tốc độ sinh trưởng của lợn con theo mẹ. Ưu thế lai cá thể ảnh hưởng đến sinh trưởng và sức sống của lợn con, đặc biệt ở giai đoạn sau cai sữa. Ưu thế lai của bố thể hiện tính hăng của con đực, kết quả phối giống, tỷ lệ thụ thai. Khi lai hai giống, số lợn con cai sữa/nái/năm tăng 5 - 10%, khi lai 3 giống hoặc lai số lợn con cai sữa/nái/năm tăng tới 10 - 15%, số lợn con cai sữa/ổ nhiều hơn 1,0 - 1,5 con và khối lượng cai sữa/con tăng được 1 kg ở 28 ngày tuổi so với giống thuần [111]. Nghiên cứu của McLaren và cs (1987) [172], về ưu thế lai cá thể và ảnh hưởng của giống ở các giống lợn Duroc, Landrace, Yorkshire, Pietrain đối với các tính trạng sinh trưởng và chất lượng thịt cho thấy: con lai F1 giữa đực và cái của các giống trên có chỉ tiêu tăng khối lượng hằng ngày cao hơn, tuổi đạt đến khối lượng 91 kg ở con cái và 100 kg ở con đực sớm hơn so với bố mẹ thuần, đạt ưu thế lai tương ứng là 10,5% và - 7,5% ở hai tính trạng trên. Ở Việt Nam, Nguyễn Hữu Tỉnh và cs (2015) [70], cũng đã báo cáo về ưu thế lai của tính trạng tăng khối lượng ở các tổ hợp lai giữa giống Du x Pi; Pi x Du; Du x (Pi x Du); Pi x (Du x Pi) trong giai đoạn 20 -100 kg lần lượt là: 5,1; 4,5; 1,4; 2,7 %; độ dày mỡ lưng là -2,8; -3,9; -0,4; 2,0 và hệ số chuyển hoá thức ăn là: -2,7; -2,0; 0,0; 0,2. - Tính trạng Ưu thế lai phụ thuộc vào tính trạng, các tính trạng khác nhau thì có mức độ di truyền khác nhau. Những tính trạng liên quan đến khả năng nuôi sống và khả năng
  17. 17. 8 sinh sản có hệ số di truyền thấp thường có ưu thế lai cao. Vì vậy, để cải tiến các tính trạng này, so với chọn lọc, lai giống là một biện pháp nhanh hơn và hiệu quả hơn. - Sự khác biệt giữa bố và mẹ Ưu thế lai phụ thuộc vào sự khác biệt giữa hai giống đem lai, hai giống càng khác xa nhau về di truyền thì ưu thế lai thu được càng lớn. Lasley (1974) [40], cho biết: nếu các giống hay các dòng đồng hợp tử đối với một tính trạng nào đó thì mức độ dị hợp tử sẽ giảm dần. - Điều kiện nuôi dưỡng: trong điều kiện nuôi dưỡng kém thì ưu thế lai có được sẽ thấp, ngược lại trong điều kiện nuôi dưỡng tốt thì ưu thế lai có được sẽ cao. 1.1.2.5. Ứng dụng của lai tạo trong chăn nuôi và một số phương pháp lai tạo trong chăn nuôi lợn Bằng phương pháp chọn lọc và nhân giống thuần chủng sẽ nâng cao được năng suất chăn nuôi. Tuy nhiên tiến bộ di truyền do chọn lọc thường chậm và chỉ có hiệu quả khi tính trạng được chọn lọc có hệ số di truyền cao. Muốn tiếp tục nâng cao năng suất ngoài chọn giống phải tiến hành lai tạo để có tổ hợp gen mới. Trong chăn nuôi nói chung, chăn nuôi lợn nói riêng, thường sử dụng lai tạo để thay đổi đặc điểm di truyền của các giống vật nuôi đã có hoặc tạo ra giống mới nhằm mục đích cải tiến di truyền và đạt hiệu quả kinh tế cao. Như vậy chọn lọc thuần chủng và lai giống là hai quá trình diễn biến liên tục, hỗ trợ nhau và tạo ra năng suất chăn nuôi cao hơn. Lai tạo nhằm mục đích tạo giống: Có 3 phương pháp lai Lai cải tạo: Là phương pháp sử dụng một giống cao sản, tốt hơn nhiều mặt, cho giao phối với một giống kém hơn để cải tạo giống sau. Khi cần cải tạo một giống nào đó không đáp ứng được yêu cầu trong sản xuất thì có thể dùng phương pháp lai cải tạo. Trong chăn nuôi lợn, thường người ta dùng một giống lợn có năng suất cao để cải tạo một giống địa phương có năng suất thấp, qua nhiều thế thệ cho đến khi con lai đáp ứng được mục tiêu lúc đó mới cho tự giao để cố định phần giống. Lai cải tiến: Khi chúng ta có một giống lợn đã khá hoàn chỉnh đã có được nhiều đặc điểm tốt, tuy nhiên vẫn còn một vài đặc điểm chưa tốt cần phải cải tiến để giống lợn trở nên hoàn thiện theo yêu cầu của con người. Trong trường hợp này người ta chọn một giống có các đặc điểm tốt (giống đi cải tiến) tương phản với các đặc điểm chưa tốt của giống ta có để cho lai với giống ta đang có (giống bị cải tiến). Giống đi cải tiến chỉ được dùng một lần để tạo ra con lai thế hệ thứ nhất (F1), sau đó người ta cho con nái lai F1 lai trở lại với giống bị cải tiến một hoặc nhiều lần, đồng thời ta phải tiến hành kiểm tra đánh giá các tính trạng đang muốn cải tiến, chọn lọc những cá thể đạt yêu cầu đề ra. Khi nào các tính trạng cần cải tiến đạt yêu cầu thì ngừng việc lai, tiến hành cho tự giao để cố định tính trạng đến khi các con mới đã có tính ổn định thì
  18. 18. 9 nhân rộng chúng ra. Trong giống cải tiến thì tỷ lệ máu của giống đi cải tiến thường thấp (chỉ 1/4 đến 1/8) giống bị cải tiến là 3/4 - 7/8. Lai gây thành: Là một phương pháp lai sử dụng nhiều giống tốt phối hợp lại để tạo nên giống mới có các tính trạng tốt hơn các giống gốc tham gia. Trong phép lai này người ta sử dụng nhiều hơn hai giống cho lai tạo với nhau (có thể là 3, 4 giống hay nhiều giống hơn nữa). Người ta lần lượt cho các giống tham gia vào tổ hợp lai, mỗi giống có thể được tham gia một, hai hay nhiều lần trong quá trình lai. Trong quá trình lai người ta theo dõi/kiểm tra các sản phẩm tạo ra để chọn lọc lấy những cá thể đạt yêu cầu để tiếp tục lai cho đến khi có được một tổ hợp lai như ý muốn. Đến đây người ta ngừng công việc lai, tiến hành chọn lấy các cá thể tốt cho chúng tự giao với nhau để cố định các đặc điểm/tính trạng và hình thành giống mới. Lai tạo nhằm mục đích kinh tế Là việc cho các cá thể đực và cái của các giống, dòng khác nhau cho giao phối với nhau, các con lai sinh ra được đem nuôi thương phẩm (mục đích nuôi thịt), không giữ lại làm giống người ta gọi là lai kinh tế. - Phương pháp lai kinh tế đơn giản (lai giữa 2 giống hoặc 2 dòng): Lai kinh tế đơn giản: là lai giữa hai cá thể của hai giống hoặc hai dòng. Lai kinh tế đơn giản có ưu điểm là đơn giản, dễ tiến hành, ở ngay thế hệ F1 tất cả con lai đều được sử dụng vào mục đích kinh tế (nuôi lấy thịt) để tận dụng ưu thế lai. Công thức phổ biến nhất là cho một giống nội (thường là con cái) lai với một giống ngoại (thường là con đực) thế hệ con sinh ra (F1) có ưu thế lai cao để nuôi lấy thịt. - Lai kinh tế phức tạp (lai 3, 4 giống hoặc lai 3, 4 dòng): Lai kinh tế phức tạp là lai giữa ba giống, dòng trở lên. Người ta tiếp tục cho lai thế hệ con cái của các phép lai kinh tế đơn giản hơn với các giống khác để tạo ra con lai mang nhiều máu của nhiều giống khác nhau. Lai kinh tế phức tạp lợi dụng triệt để ưu thế lai ở nái lai F1 để khắc phục nhược điểm của lai kinh tế đơn giản, lợi dụng được ưu thế lai từ các giống dòng khác nhau. Hiện nay trong chăn nuôi lợn ở các nước trên thế giới cũng như ở nước ta tùy theo yêu cầu sản phẩm thịt lợn và điều kiện kinh tế xã hội của mỗi nước mà áp dụng các công thức lai khác nhau. 1.2. CÁC CHỈ TIÊU ĐÁNH GIÁ NĂNG SUẤT SINH SẢN VÀ YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG ĐẾN NĂNG SUẤT SINH SẢN CỦA LỢN NÁI 1.2.1. Các chỉ tiêu đánh giá năng suất sinh sản của lợn nái Hiệu quả của chăn nuôi lợn nái sinh sản được đánh giá bằng số lợn con cai sữa/nái/năm và tổng khối lượng lợn con cai sữa/nái/năm. Hai chỉ tiêu này phụ thuộc
  19. 19. 10 vào tuổi thành thục về tính, tỷ lệ thụ thai, số con đẻ ra, số lứa đẻ/năm, tỷ lệ nuôi sống lợn con theo mẹ, sản lượng sữa của mẹ, khối lượng cai sữa của lợn con, kỹ thuật nuôi dưỡng chăm sóc… Chính vì vậy việc cải tiến để nâng cao số lợn con cai sữa, khối lượng lợn con lúc cai sữa là một trong những biện pháp làm tăng hiệu quả kinh tế trong chăn nuôi lợn nái sinh sản nói chung và sản xuất lợn con nói riêng. Bên cạnh đó nhất thiết phải làm giảm khoảng cách giữa hai lứa đẻ bằng cách cai sữa sớm lợn con và làm giảm số ngày động dục trở lại sau cai sữa của lợn mẹ ở những lứa kế tiếp. Ở nước ta theo tiêu chuẩn nhà nước TCVN - 1280 - 81 (Bộ Nông nghiệp và Phát triển Nông thôn 2003b) [5], các chỉ tiêu đánh giá khả năng sinh sản của lợn nái giống nuôi tại các cơ sở công nghiệp bao gồm: - Thời gian mang thai (ngày) - Số con sơ sinh (con/ổ) - Số con sơ sinh sống (con/ổ) - Khối lượng sơ sinh (kg/con) - Số con để nuôi (con/ổ) - Số lợn con sống đến 21 ngày tuổi (con/ổ) - Số lợn con sống đến cai sữa (con/ổ) - Khối lượng lợn con lúc 21 ngày tuổi (kg/con) - Khối lượng lợn con lúc cai sữa (kg/con) - Tỷ lệ hao mòn lợn mẹ (%) - Thời gian động dục trở lại sau cai sữa (ngày) - Khoảng cách lứa đẻ (ngày) - Số lứa đẻ/năm (lứa) - Số lợn con cai sữa/nái/năm (con) - Số kg lợn con cai sữa/nái/năm (kg) 1.2.2. Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến năng suất sinh sản của lợn nái Năng suất sinh sản của lợn nái chịu ảnh hưởng của rất nhiều yếu tố, nó không chỉ được quyết định bởi lợn nái mà còn chịu tác động của rất nhiều yếu tố bên ngoài. Những yếu tố bên ngoài vừa liên quan trực tiếp đến lợn nái lại vừa liên quan đến lợn con. 1.2.2.1. Ảnh hưởng của yếu tố di tryền - Giống lợn Giống lợn có ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến năng suất sinh sản của lợn nái. Giữa các dòng, giống lợn có sự khác nhau về tuổi thành thục, sức sản xuất. Gia súc có tầm vóc nhỏ thì sự thành thục về tính thường sớm hơn gia súc có tầm vóc lớn. Lợn nội thành
  20. 20. 11 thục về tính thường sớm hơn lợn ngoại. Sự thành thục về tính ở lợn cái được định nghĩa là thời điểm rụng trứng lần đầu tiên và xảy ra lúc 3 - 4 tháng tuổi đối với các giống lợn thành thục sớm (các giống lợn nội Việt Nam và một số giống lợn Trung Quốc) và 6 - 7 tháng tuổi đối với hầu hết các giống lợn phổ biến ở các nước phát triển [190]. Giống lợn Meishan có tuổi thành thục về tính sớm, năng suất sinh sản cao và chức năng làm mẹ tốt. So với giống lợn Large White lợn Meishan đạt tuổi thành thục về tính sớm hơn khoảng 100 ngày và có số con đẻ ra nhiều hơn từ 2,4 - 5,2 con trên lứa [114]. Một số đặc điểm sinh học, khả năng sinh sản của lợn Meishan tại Anh cho thấy đây là giống lợn có khả năng sinh sản tốt: số vú là 17,3; số lượng trứng rụng là 18,9; tỷ lệ con sống trước khi đẻ là 71%; số lượng lợn con đẻ ra sống là 13,2 con/ổ; khối lượng sơ sinh là 0,93 kg/con [88]. Theo Lê Đình Phùng và cs (2011) [60], khi nghiên cứu trên đàn nái Landrace, Yorkshire và F1(Landrace x Yorkshire) cho biết giống đã ảnh hưởng đến hầu hết các tính trạng sinh sản như tuổi phối giống lần đầu, tuổi đẻ lứa đầu, số con sơ sinh, số con sơ sinh sống. Theo tác giả Đoàn Phương Thuý và cs (2015) [90], khi đánh giá năng suất sinh sản, đối với đàn nái cụ kỵ của Công ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Lợn Giống Hạt Nhân Dabaco cho rằng giống có ảnh hưởng đến hầu hết các tính trạng sinh sản. Các chỉ tiêu sinh sản thường có hệ số di truyền thấp, tuổi đẻ lứa đầu có hệ số di truyền h2 = 0,27 [192], hệ số di truyền cộng gộp đối với tính trạng số con đẻ ra/ổ và số con cai sữa/ổ của một số công bố đều dao động từ 0,03 đến 0,12: số con đẻ ra/lứa với h2 = 0,09 [168], và h2 = 0,12 [193], số con cai sữa/ổ có h2 = 0,11 [193]. Khối lượng sơ sinh/ổ với h2 = 0,07 [128], và h2 = 0,18 [193], khối lượng sơ sinh/con có h2 = 0,44 [193], khối lượng cai sữa/ổ có h2 = 0,20 [128], h2 = 0,21 [168], và h2 = 0,22 [193], khoảng cách giữa hai lứa đẻ với h2 = 0,08 [192]. Các chỉ tiêu sinh sản có hệ số di truyền thấp nên năng suất sinh sản chịu ảnh hưởng lớn bởi tác động của các yếu tố môi trường. - Lai giống và ưu thế lai Đánh giá ảnh hưởng của lai giống đối với năng suất sinh sản, nhiều tác giả cho biết nhờ có ưu thế lai cao mà lai giống có thể cải thiện năng suất sinh sản của lợn. Các lợn nái lai có tuổi thành thục về tính sớm hơn (11,3 ngày), tỷ lệ thụ thai cao hơn (2 - 4%), số trứng rụng nhiều hơn (0,5 trứng), số con đẻ ra/ổ cao hơn (0,6 - 0,7 con) và số con cai sữa/ổ (0,8 con) nhiều hơn so với lợn nái thuần chủng. Tỷ lệ nuôi sống lợn con ở các lợn nái lai cao hơn (5%), khối lượng sơ sinh/ổ (1 kg), khối lượng 21 ngày/ổ (4,2 kg) cao hơn so với lợn nái giống thuần [130]. Đoàn Văn Soạn và Đặng Vũ Bình (2011) [66], cho biết các loại lợn nái khác
  21. 21. 12 nhau có ảnh hưởng rõ rệt đến các chỉ tiêu số con đẻ ra, số con để nuôi, tỷ lệ nuôi sống tới cai sữa, khối lượng sơ sinh và khối lượng cai sữa. Theo Lê Đình Phùng và cs (2011) [60], lợn nái lai F1(Landrace x Yorkshire) có khả năng sinh sản tốt hơn lợn nái Landrace và Yorkshire; tính trạng tổng hợp số kg lợn con/nái/năm tương ứng là: 146,5 so với 142,2 và 140,6 kg/nái/năm; giá trị ưu thế lai là 3,53%. Nhiều năm qua, chương trình lai tạo các giống lợn của các nước phương Tây đã sử dụng lợn Meishan để nâng cao năng suất sinh sản của đàn lợn nái với việc khai thác tối đa ưu thế lai của con mẹ trong các tổ hợp lai có giống Meishan [152]. Điều đặc biệt là ưu thế lai giữa lợn Meishan và các giống lợn trắng của châu Âu cao hơn khi lai giữa các giống lợn trắng Châu Âu với nhau [174]. - Kiểu gen RNF4 (the ring finger protein 4 gene) đóng vai trò phát triển tế bào mầm của bào thai trong trứng [140]. Properdin có chức năng sinh lý quan trọng trong sinh sản như phát triển biểu mô của tử cung [134]. Hoạt tính FUT1 (alpha-1,2fucosyltransferase) liên quan với lượng estrogen và progesteron [115]. Chính vì vậy các RNF4, properdin, FUT1 được chọn lọc như là ứng cử gen về số con sơ sinh của lợn. Phân tích đa hình các gen này có mối liên kết với số con sơ sinh sống của lợn đã được nghiên cứu trong một số công trình. Niu và cs (2009) [183], phân tích đa hình gen PNF4 trong quần thể lợn nái cho thấy lợn mang kiểu gen CC có số con sơ sinh sống cao hơn đáng kể so với lợn mang kiểu gen TT. Buske và cs (2005) [105], phân tích mối liên quan của các kiểu gen properdin với số con sơ sinh của quần thể lợn thương phẩm cho thấy lợn mang kiểu gen BB có tổng số con sơ sinh và số con sơ sinh sống cao hơn so với lợn mang kiểu gen AA. Horák và cs (2005) [142], phân tích các kiểu gen FUT1 và ESR cho thấy lợn nái mang kiểu FUT1A/FUT1A có số con sơ sinh thấp nhất. 1.2.2.2. Ảnh hưởng của các yếu tố ngoại cảnh - Ảnh hưởng của yếu tố dinh dưỡng Chế độ dinh dưỡng: Là một trong những yếu tố ngoại cảnh quan trọng tác động đến năng suất sinh sản, làm thế nào để có chế độ ăn phù hợp đối với lợn nái, đảm bảo làm tăng tính dục, tăng số lượng trứng rụng và sự phát triển của phôi thai để có số con
  22. 22. 13 đẻ ra cao và khối lượng sơ sinh cao. + Ảnh hưởng của năng lượng Năng lượng là yếu tố cần thiết cho mọi hoạt động sống của cơ thể. Việc cung cấp năng lượng theo nhu cầu của lợn nái cho từng giai đoạn có ý nghĩa rất quan trọng, vừa đảm bảo cho sinh lý bình thường và nâng cao được năng suất sinh sản. Nếu cung cấp thừa hay thiếu năng lượng đều không tốt. Nó ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến năng suất sinh sản của lợn nái. Cung cấp thừa năng lượng trong thời gian mang thai sẽ làm cho lợn nái béo gây chết phôi, đẻ khó và sau khi đẻ sẽ kém ăn làm giảm khả năng tiết sữa đặc biệt là sữa đầu, từ đó ảnh hưởng đến sức sống cũng như sự phát triển của đàn con. Mặt khác làm cho lợn con có tỷ lệ ỉa chảy cao do sữa nhiễm mỡ. Nếu cung cấp thiếu năng lượng cho lợn nái trong giai đoạn mang thai sẽ làm cho lợn nái quá gầy, không đảm bảo cho quá trình sinh trưởng và phát triển của thai. Nếu thiếu trầm trọng có thể dẫn đến tiêu thai, sẩy thai. Theo tiêu chuẩn Việt Nam về thức ăn chăn nuôi – thức ăn hỗn hợp cho lợn [8], khuyến cáo thì mức năng lượng trong khẩu phần cho lợn nái mang thai tối thiểu là 2800 Kcal ME/kg thức ăn, lợn nái nuôi con tối thiểu là 3000 Kcal ME/kg thức ăn + Ảnh hưởng của protein Protein và axít amin đóng vai trò quan trọng trong hoạt động sinh sản của lợn nái. Nếu cung cấp thừa hay thiếu protein đều ảnh hưởng tới sinh sản của lợn nái. Nếu thiếu ở giai đoạn mang thai sẽ làm khối lượng sơ sinh thấp, số con đẻ ra ít, thể trạng yếu ớt. Ở giai đoạn nuôi con sẽ ảnh hưởng đến số lượng và chất lượng sữa từ đó ảnh hưởng đến khả năng nuôi con của lợn mẹ. Nếu cung cấp protein thừa ở giai đoạn mang thai sẽ làm tăng tỷ lệ thai chết, gây lãng phí protein, không đem lại hiệu quả kinh tế. Pettigrew và Yang (1997) [188], báo cáo rằng cung cấp đầy đủ các axít amin và protein trong quá trình mang thai lợn nái sẽ duy trì năng suất sinh sản, hàm lượng protein trong khẩu phần lợn nái nuôi con phù hợp có thể tối đa hóa sản xuất sữa và năng suất sinh sản lứa tiếp theo. Theo tiêu chuẩn Việt Nam về thức ăn chăn nuôi – thức ăn hỗn hợp cho lợn [8], thì hàm lượng protein thô trong khẩu phần cho lợn nái mang thai tối thiểu là 13%, lợn nái nuôi con là 15%. Theo NRC (1998) [179], đề nghị mức protein thô trong khẩu phần lợn nái hậu bị và mang thai là 12,9% (với giống lợn nái có khối lượng trung bình 125 kg). Tuy nhiên, đối với lợn nái có khối lượng và sản lượng sữa cao, đòi hỏi nhu cầu dinh dưỡng cao hơn để sinh trưởng và chu kỳ sinh sản bình thường [106]. Hàm lượng protein có trong khẩu phần thức ăn tùy thuộc vào từng giai đoạn nuôi dưỡng của lợn nái. Tăng mức protein trong khẩu phần lợn nái mang thai không ảnh hưởng đến các chỉ tiêu số con/ổ nhưng lại có ảnh hưởng rõ rệt đến khối lượng 21 ngày của nái
  23. 23. 14 lứa đầu [146]. Mặt khác, chế độ cho ăn phù hợp với từng giai đoạn cũng ảnh hưởng tới năng suất của lợn nái. Theo Hughes và cs (1980) [143], lợn nái hậu bị tăng mức ăn trước phối giống 10 ngày số trứng rụng nhiều hơn 1,6 trứng, từ 12 – 14 ngày số trứng rụng tăng 3,1 trứng. Tác giả khuyến cáo rằng lợn hậu bị trước khi động dục lần đầu đến khi phối giống (chu kỳ 2), tăng mức ăn lên 3 kg thức ăn/con/ngày bằng thức ăn của loại lợn choai hay nái nuôi con. Theo Nguyễn Tấn Anh (1998) [1], trước phối giống 14 ngày cho ăn chế độ kích dục, tăng lượng thức ăn 1,0 – 1,5 kg thức ăn có bổ sung khoáng, sinh tố sẽ làm tăng số trứng rụng từ 2,0 – 2,1 trứng, (điều chỉnh mức ăn để khối lượng đạt 120 – 140 kg ở chu kỳ động dục lần thứ ba và được phối giống). + Ảnh hưởng của khoáng chất Trong khẩu phần thức ăn của lợn nái không những phải cung cấp đầy đủ Ca và P mà phải cung cấp đầy đủ Vitamin D và có sự cân bằng giữa Ca và P, điều này rất cần thiết cho quá trình hấp thu Ca và P. Thiếu Ca và P ảnh hưởng rất lớn tới lợn nái, đặc biệt trong giai đoạn mang thai, trong giai đoạn mang thai lợn mẹ cần rất nhiều Ca và P để cung cấp cho quá trình tạo mô xương của bào thai. Khi bị thiếu cơ thể mẹ huy động Ca và P trong các mô xương ra, do đó hệ xương của cơ thể mẹ bị loãng và yếu dẫn đến lúc đẻ và sau đẻ lợn nái dễ bị bại liệt. Ngược lại nếu thừa Ca và P cũng ảnh hưởng đến lợn nái và gây ra một số bệnh như sỏi thận, gây lắng đọng Ca ở phủ tạng, thừa Ca và P làm tăng nhu cầu Zn và vitamin K và cản trở sự hấp thụ P. Nhu cầu Ca, P phụ thuộc vào từng giai đoạn của quá trình mang thai, bào thai chủ yếu phát triển vào giai đoạn cuối của thời kỳ mang thai. Trong giai đoạn này cần lượng Ca, P lớn nhất. Trong giai đoạn nuôi con lượng Ca, P còn phụ thuộc vào lượng sữa tiết ra trong ngày. + Ảnh hưởng của vitamin Vitamin có vai trò quan trọng trong việc điều hòa các hoạt động sinh lý của cơ thể. Thiếu vitamin A dẫn đến chết phôi, chết non, thai phát triển kém, sẩy thai, khô mắt. Thiếu vitamin D cũng như thiếu Ca, P thì lợn con đẻ ra còi cọc, lợn nái sẽ bị bại liệt trước và sau đẻ, chất lượng sữa và số lượng sữa cũng kém. Thiếu vitamin B1 dẫn tới hiện tượng thần kinh yếu, co giật, bại liệt tứ chi. Thiếu vitamin C làm giảm sức đề kháng của cơ thể, vi khuẩn dễ xâm nhập và gây bệnh. Thiếu vitamin E có hiện tượng chết phôi, chết thai, trứng rụng ít dẫn đến số con đẻ ra ít, ngoài ra còn gây bệnh trắng cơ. Nếu bổ sung vitamin thừa cũng là liều thuốc độc cho cơ thể. Ví dụ, thừa vitamin A sẽ gây ảnh hưởng hấp thu vitamin E gây cho lợn không động dục hay động dục kém, thai phát triển kém. Thừa vitamin D thì sẽ bị vôi hóa tim, phổi và thận. Bổ sung vitamin E trong khẩu lợn nái mang thai làm tăng số con sơ sinh/ổ và giảm tỷ lệ chết trước cai sữa của lợn con [169]. Bổ sung Vitamin E ở lợn nái mang
  24. 24. 15 thai và nuôi con đã nâng cao năng suất sinh sản cụ thể rút ngắn thời gian động dục trở lại, khoảng cách lứa đẻ và tăng số con sơ sinh/ổ, số con con sống và số con cai sữa/ổ [201]. - Ảnh hưởng của tỷ lệ thụ tinh và tỷ lệ chết phôi + Tỷ lệ thụ tinh: ảnh hưởng của con đực và phương thức phối giống, kỹ thuật phối giống đến tỷ lệ thụ tinh, chọn thời điểm phối giống thích hợp sẽ làm tăng số con/ổ. Cho phối giống quá sớm hay quá muộn tỷ lệ thụ thai và số con/ổ giảm sút, nếu tiến hành phối giống kép sẽ làm tăng tỷ lệ thụ tinh. Thụ tinh nhân tạo có thể làm giảm tỷ lệ thụ thai từ 10 - 20% so với phối giống trực tiếp do phát hiện thời điểm rụng trứng không chính xác. Tỷ lệ thụ tinh của các trứng rụng trong chu kỳ động dục của lợn nái chủ yếu phụ thuộc vào thời điểm phối giống. Thời điểm phối giống thích hợp nhất không phải có khoảng cách dài mà chỉ ở một biên độ thời gian nhất định. Thời gian động dục kéo dài 5 -7 ngày, nhưng thời gian chịu đực chỉ khoảng 2,5 ngày. Muốn nâng tỷ lệ thụ thai phải nắm được thời điểm rụng trứng và quãng thời gian trứng rụng, phối tinh quá sớm hoặc quá muộn đều dẫn đến kết quả thụ tinh không cao. Thời điểm phối tinh thích hợp cho lợn nái sinh sản là phối trước 6-12 giờ trước khi trứng rụng, tương ứng khoảng từ 24 – 36 giờ tính từ 0 giờ chịu đực. + Tỷ lệ chết phôi: Bên cạnh sự rụng trứng và tỷ lệ thụ tinh, tỷ lệ chết phôi ảnh hưởng sâu sắc đến số con/ổ. Một số nghiên cứu chỉ ra rằng sự chết phôi xảy ra mọi giai đoạn mang thai vì vậy nó tác động sâu sắc đến số con/ổ [189]. Tỷ lệ chết phôi trong giai đoạn 30 ngày đầu mang thai khoảng 20 đến 30%. Trong suốt quá trình phát triển của bào thai khoảng 10-20%. Sau khi phối giống có kết quả, giai đoạn 9 - 13 ngày phôi làm tổ ở sừng tử cung, đây là giai đoạn phôi chết nhiều nhất. Đây còn được gọi là pha khủng hoảng về sự phát triển của phôi và phần lớn phôi chết diễn ra trong giai đoạn này. Để cải thiện chỉ tiêu số con/ổ bằng cách tối thiểu sự mất mát này. Để làm được điều này cần rất nhiều điều kiện như dinh dưỡng, chăm sóc và quản lý nái tốt... Ngoài ra yếu tố gen cũng có ảnh hưởng lớn tới chỉ tiêu này [189]. Meishan là giống lợn được biết đến nổi tiếng với khả năng sinh sản cao [132]. So với các giống lợn Tây Âu, số con/ổ cao hơn 3,6 (con) [101]. Theo Haley và cs (1995) [133], chỉ tiêu số con/ổ của lợn Meishan là thuộc về kiểu gen của con mẹ. Vì vậy kiểu gen của lợn con không ảnh hưởng đến số con/ổ. Haley và cs (1995) [133], tìm thấy tỷ lệ trứng rụng của lợn Meishan cao hơn 5 tế bào trứng so với các giống lợn trắng Châu Âu. Mặc dù một số nghiên cứu khác cho rằng tỷ lệ trứng rụng và tỷ lệ thụ tinh ở lợn Meishan và Yorkshire là tương đương nhau [120]. Vì vậy tỷ lệ chết phôi thấp là nguyên nhân làm tăng khả năng sinh sản của lợn Meishan. - Ảnh hưởng của tuổi và lứa đẻ
  25. 25. 16 Tuổi và lứa đẻ đều là yếu tố quan trọng ảnh hưởng đến số con đẻ ra/ổ. Lợn nái kiểm định có tỷ lệ đẻ thấp hơn so với lợn nái sinh sản. Số lượng trứng rụng thấp nhất ở chu kỳ động dục thứ nhất, tăng dần ở chu kỳ động dục thứ hai và đạt tương đối cao ở chu kỳ động dục thứ ba. Để tiến hành phối giống lần đầu thì lợn nái hậu bị phải thành thục cả về tính và phải đạt được khối lượng nhất định. Nếu khối lượng phối giống lần đầu quá sớm hay quá muộn, đều ảnh hưởng đến năng suất sinh sản của lợn nái. Nếu lợn hậu bị đưa vào khai thác quá sớm cơ thể phát triển chưa hoàn thiện thì số trứng rụng ít, tỷ lệ thụ thai kém. Hơn nữa nó còn ảnh hưởng đến phát triển thể chất, tầm vóc sau này. Nếu lợn hậu bị đưa vào khai thác muộn, thời gian sử dụng lợn sẽ bị rút ngắn, giảm hiệu quả kinh tế. Lứa đẻ là yếu tố quan trọng ảnh hưởng đến khả năng sinh sản của lợn nái vì có sự khác nhau về chức năng theo tuổi của lợn nái. Khả năng sinh sản của lợn nái thường thấp nhất ở lứa đẻ thứ nhất, đạt cao nhất ở lứa đẻ thứ 3, 4, 5 sau đó giảm dần khi lứa đẻ tăng lên. Lợn nái kiểm định có tỷ lệ đẻ thấp hơn lợn nái cơ bản. Sự thay đổi này liên quan đến số lượng trứng rụng trong một chu kỳ, bằng kỹ thuật chăm sóc nuôi dưỡng có thể kéo dài thành tích sinh sản từ lứa thứ 6 – 10. Đinh Văn Chỉnh và cs (2001) [15], nghiên cứu trên đàn lợn nái sinh sản Landrace và Yorkshire từ lứa đẻ thứ 1 đến lứa đẻ thứ 6 cho biết, số lợn con đẻ ra ở lứa đẻ thứ 1 là thấp nhất, sau đó tăng dần từ lứa đẻ thứ 2 và đạt giá trị cao nhất ở lứa đẻ thứ 5, ở lứa đẻ thứ 6 trở lên chỉ tiêu này giảm dần. Theo tác giả Lê Đình Phùng và Phan Hữu Tuần (2008) [56], thì lứa đẻ có ảnh hưởng lớn đến số con sơ sinh, số con sống đến 24 giờ, số con cai sữa/ổ, thời gian từ cai sữa đến phối lại có kết quả, khoảng cách lứa đẻ và hệ số lứa đẻ ở lợn nái Móng Cái nuôi tại Thừa Thiên Huế. Serenius và cs (2002) [194], theo dõi đàn nái Landrace và Large White qua 5 lứa đẻ đã nhận xét, số con sơ sinh/ổ tăng dần từ lứa 1 đến lứa 5. - Thời gian cai sữa Thời gian động dục trở lại sau cai sữa không giống nhau giữa các giống. Theo Nguyễn Thiện và Hoàng Kim Giao (1996) [86], cai sữa sớm không đi liền với động dục sớm và ngược lại, cai sữa càng sớm thì khoảng cách từ cai sữa tới ngày động dục càng dài, rụng trứng ít. Cai sữa vào 10 ngày có thời gian động dục trở lại là 14,7 ngày; cai sữa 28 ngày động dục trở lại sau 12,20 ngày, cai sữa 50 ngày thì động dục trở lại 6 ngày và số trứng rụng 15 - 16 trứng. Tác giả cho rằng tốt nhất là cai sữa lợn con từ 21 - 28 ngày tuổi. Lợn nái cai sữa ở 28 - 35 ngày, thời gian động dục trở lại 4 - 5 ngày có thể phối giống và có thành tích sinh sản tốt [111]. Nếu giảm thời gian cai sữa từ 20 ngày xuống 15 ngày thì có thể làm giảm 0,2 con lứa ở lứa tiếp theo [127]. - Mùa vụ Mùa vụ là yếu tố quan trọng ảnh hưởng đến khả năng sinh sản của lợn nái. Lợn nái phối giống vào các tháng nóng có tỷ lệ thụ thai thấp, làm tăng số lần phối giống,
  26. 26. 17 giảm khả năng sinh sản. Nhiệt độ cao làm tăng tỷ lệ lợn nái không động dục, giảm tỷ lệ thụ thai, giảm khả năng sống của thai. Nhiều nghiên cứu đã chỉ rõ ảnh hưởng của stress nhiệt đến khả năng sinh sản của lợn nái. Stress nhiệt có thể làm giảm tỷ lệ thụ thai tới 20%, giảm số phôi sống 20% và do đó làm giảm thành tích sinh sản của lợn nái (Peltoniemi và cs, 2000) [186]. Số con đẻ ra/ổ khi phối giống vào mùa hè có thể ít hơn một con so với khi phối giống vào mùa thu, mùa đông (Peltoniemi và cs 2000) [186]. Mùa có nhiệt độ cao là nguyên nhân làm kết quả sinh sản ở lợn nái nuôi chăn thả thấp, tỷ lệ chết ở lợn con cao (Akos và cs 2004) [95]. Theo Quiniou và cs. (2000) [185]., nhiệt độ cao làm lợn nái thu nhận thức ăn thấp, tăng tỷ lệ hao mòn lợn mẹ và tỷ lệ động dục trở lại sau cai sữa giảm. - Ảnh hưởng của bệnh Năng suất sinh sản của lợn có thể bị ảnh hưởng do các loại bệnh. Những ảnh hưởng có thể kể ra là không lên giống, tỷ lệ mang thai giảm, không mang thai, sẩy thai, đẻ non, chết khô, chết lưu, số lợn con đẻ ra giảm, chết sau khi đẻ, lợn con còi cọc với các triệu chứng và nguyên nhân đa dạng. Do nguyên nhân gây bệnh đa dạng nhưng có thể chia làm hai loại bệnh: một loại có thể lây nhiễm và một loại không lây nhiễm. Bệnh lây nhiễm: Bệnh do Parvovirus, bệnh tai xanh (PRRS), bệnh giả dại, bệnh sẩy thai truyền nhiễm trên lợn, bệnh đo xoắn khuẩn (Leptospirosis)… Các nguyên nhân không lây nhiễm: các chất độc tố, các loại hóa chất như thuốc sát trùng, chất bảo quản, hóc-môn, vắc-xin có thể gây tác dụng phụ ảnh hưởng tới khả năng sinh sản của lợn. Các loại độc tố nấm mốc như zearalenone (F-2 toxin) ảnh hưởng tới nái. Các bệnh ở buồng trứng: chậm tăng trưởng buồng trứng; u nang buồng trứng; lợn bị stress… Tóm lại khả năng sản xuất của lợn nái phụ thuộc vào nhiều yếu tố như giống lợn nái, đực giống phối với lợn nái, phương thức phối, mùa vụ, điều kiện chuồng trại, điều kiện chăm sóc nuôi dưỡng, tuổi phối giống, khối lượng phối giống lần đầu, thời gian động dục lại sau cai sữa… Trong thực tiễn sản xuất, tùy theo thực trạng của các cơ sở sản xuất, địa phương để có các giải pháp phù hợp để nâng cao sức sản xuất của đàn lợn nái sinh sản. 1.3. CÁC CHỈ TIÊU ĐÁNH GIÁ SỨC SẢN XUẤT, CHẤT LƯỢNG THỊT VÀ CÁC YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG 1.3.1. Các chỉ tiêu đánh giá sức sản xuất, chất lượng thịt 1.3.1.1. Các chỉ tiêu đánh giá sức sản xuất thịt Các chỉ tiêu quan trọng đánh giá sức sản suất thịt trong chăn nuôi lợn được các nhà nghiên cứu trong và ngoài nước đề cập đến bao gồm:
  27. 27. 18 - Tăng khối lượng/ngày nuôi (g/con/ngày) - Lượng thức ăn ăn vào (kg/con/ngày) - Tiêu tốn thức ăn/kg tăng khối lượng (kg) - Tỷ lệ móc hàm (%) - Tỷ lệ thịt xẻ (%) - Tỷ lệ nạc (%) - Độ dày mỡ lưng (mm) - Diện tích cơ thăn (cm2 ) 1.3.1.2. Các chỉ tiêu đánh giá chất lượng thịt Có rất nhiều chỉ tiêu để đánh giá chất lượng thịt. Theo Baas (2000) [97], các chỉ tiêu thường được sử dụng để đánh giá chất lượng thịt là: - pH sau giết mổ - Khả năng giữ nước (%) - Màu sắc thịt - Mỡ giắt (Intramuscular Fat - IMF) (%) - Lực cắt của thịt (N) Các chỉ tiêu này có vai trò quan trọng vì liên quan đến tính hấp dẫn, vị ngon, độ mềm của thịt, sự bảo quản và chế biến sản phẩm. Ngoài ra, còn có các chỉ tiêu hóa học để đánh giá chất lượng dinh dưỡng của thịt như: - Hàm lượng vật chất khô (%) - Hàm lượng chất khoáng (%) - Hàm lượng protein (%) - Hàm lượng chất béo (%) Hầu hết các chỉ tiêu đánh giá chất lượng thịt đều được xác định trên cơ thăn (Musculus longissimus dorsi) [141], [204], vì cơ thăn là vùng cơ lớn đại diện cho sự tích lũy nạc của cơ thể, có thành phần hóa học đặc trưng của phẩm giống. 1.3.2. Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến sức sản xuất thịt và chất lượng thịt 1.3.2.1. Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến sức sản xuất thịt Tính trạng về khả năng sinh trưởng và cho thịt của vật nuôi nói chung và của lợn nói riêng được gọi chung là tính trạng sản xuất, hầu hết các tính trạng sản xuất là tính trạng số lượng, do đó nó chịu ảnh hưởng của yếu tố di truyền và ngoại cảnh.
  28. 28. 19 - Ảnh hưởng bởi yếu tố di truyền Trong chăn nuôi lợn yếu tố dòng, giống ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến năng suất sinh trưởng của lợn, các giống khác nhau có khả năng sinh trưởng khác nhau, đó là quá trình tích luỹ các chất mà chủ yếu là protein. Tốc độ tổng hợp protein phụ thuộc vào sự hoạt động của gen điều khiển sự sinh trưởng của cơ thể, tiềm năng di truyền về sinh trưởng của gia súc thông qua hệ số di truyền. + Giống Lợn Các giống khác nhau có tốc độ sinh trưởng khác nhau, các giống lợn nội có tốc độ sinh trưởng và sức sản xuất thấp hơn các giống lợn ngoại. Lợn Móng Cái tốc độ tăng khối lượng đạt 179 - 480g/con/ngày [135]. Lợn Vân Pa tại Quảng Trị có khối lượng 23,5 kg khi đạt 12 tháng tuổi hay tương đương mức tăng khối lượng bình quân 64,38 g/con/ngày [20]. Lợn Bản nuôi tại Sơn La có mức tăng khối lượng bình quân là 66 - 85 g/con/ngày [162], Lợn Hạ Lang có khối lượng lúc 8 tháng tuổi đạt 60,14 kg; tăng khối lượng bình quân từ sau cai sữa đến 8 tháng tuổi đạt 288,74 g/con/ngày; tỷ lệ móc hàm đạt 76,60%; tỷ lệ thịt xẻ 69,05% và tỷ lệ nạc là 40,64% [52]. Lợn Hung có khối lượng giết thịt lúc 8 tháng tuổi đạt 43,82 kg; tăng khối lượng bình quân từ sau cai sữa đến 8 tháng tuổi đạt 211,03g/con/ngày; tiêu tốn thức ăn/kg tăng khối lượng là 4,12 kg; tỷ lệ móc hàm đạt 73,82%; tỷ lệ thịt xẻ 60,92% và tỷ lệ nạc 37,84 [31]. Trong khi đó trên đối tượng lợn ngoại theo kết quả nghiên cứu của Phùng Thị Vân và cs (2001) [93], công bố lợn Landrace và Yorkshire giai đoạn từ 25 - 90 kg có khả năng tăng khối lượng là 551,40 và 640,30 g/con/ngày. Phan Xuân Hảo (2002) [32], công bố lợn Landrace và Yorkshire giai đoạn từ 20 - 100 kg có khả năng tăng khối lượng là 646,0 và 619,7 g/con/ngày. Ngô Thị Kim Cúc và cs (2015) [19], hệ số di truyền tính trạng tăng khối lượng ở lợn Pietrain, Duroc và Landrace lần lượt là: 0,29; 0,30 và 0,32. Theo Tu, P. K. và cs (2010) [200], cho biết, giống lợn Móng Cái có tốc độ tăng khối lượng thấp, tiêu tốn thức ăn cao, năng suất thịt thấp so với lợn (Yorkshire x Móng Cái), (Yorkshire x (Landrace x Móng Cái)). Theo Trịnh Hồng Sơn và cs (2014) [68], hệ số di truyền của tính trạng độ dày mỡ lưng ở dòng đực VCN03 có hệ số di truyền (h2 = 0,34); Nguyễn Hữu Tỉnh (2009) [69], cho biết độ dày mỡ lưng của giống lợn Yorkshire và Landrace tại thời điểm 90 kg có hệ số di truyền tương ứng là 0,47 và 0,60. Theo Ngô Thị Kim Cúc và cs (2015) [19], hệ số di truyền tính trạng độ dày mỡ lưng ở lợn Pietrain, Duroc và Landrace lần lượt là: 0,32; 0,44 và 0,46. Bên cạnh hệ số di truyền còn có một mối tương quan giữa các tính trạng. Tương quan di truyền giữa một số cặp tính trạng là thuận và chặt chẽ như tăng khối lượng và thu nhận thức ăn (r = 0,65). Tăng khối lượng và tiêu tốn thức ăn có mối tương quan di truyền nghịch và khá chặt chẽ đã được nhiều tác giả nghiên cứu và kết luận, đó là: -
  29. 29. 20 0,51 đến - 0,56 [25]. Bên cạnh đó là các tương quan nghịch và chặt như tỷ lệ nạc với độ dày mỡ lưng (r = -0,87). + Kiểu gen Gen RYR1 (Ryanodine receptor 1; gen halothan): Ở lợn gen halothane nằm trên nhiễm sắc thể số 6 gồm 2 allen: allen bình thường là N và allen đột biến là n. Đột biến được biết là làm tăng tỷ lệ mắc hội chứng stress ở lợn, tăng tỷ lệ thịt PSE và hoại tử cơ đen. Lợn mang gen halothan làm tăng tỷ lệ nạc trong thân thịt và tăng hiệu quả chuyển hóa thức ăn. Người ta nhận thấy rằng những lợn mang gen halothan có những ưu điểm là có tăng khối lượng nhanh, hệ số chuyển hóa thức ăn thấp, tỷ lệ nạc trong thân thịt cao, diện tích thịt thăn, tỷ lệ thịt xẻ cao hơn và khối lượng xương đùi, dày mỡ lưng thấp hơn lợn có kiểu gen NN, Nn [191]. Gen halothan có mối tương quan dương với tỷ lệ thịt xẻ và tỷ lệ nạc nhưng có mối tương quan âm với chất lượng thịt [136]. Gen RN (Redement Napole) chỉ được tìm thấy ở giống lợn Hamspire và được biết đến là một gen có tác dụng nâng cao tỷ lệ nạc trong thân thịt nhưng là nguyên nhân làm giảm chất lượng thịt, đặc biệt là giảm giá trị pH 24. Gen MC4R (Melanocortin 4 receptor) đã được biết là gen đóng vai trò quan trọng trong điều hòa ảnh hưởng của leptin trên khả năng ăn vào và khối lượng cơ [121]. Kim và cs (2000) [149], đã chứng minh rằng đột biến sai chiều ở MC4R có liên quan đến độ dày mỡ lưng, tăng trưởng và lượng thức ăn tiêu thụ ở nhiều dòng lợn khác nhau. Gen IGF2 (Insulin-like growth factor 2) ảnh hưởng của hormone tăng trưởng Growth hormone hay Somatotropin trên chất lượng thân thịt đã được biết từ lâu. Growth hormone không những ảnh hưởng trực tiếp trên tế bào cơ mà còn là chất trung gian trong hàng loạt các hoạt động truyền tín hiệu của hormone làm gia tăng khả năng tăng trưởng. Các hoạt động này bao gồm yếu tố sao chép đặc hiệu của tuyến yên - PIT1 (Pituitary specific transcription factor 1), hormone phóng thích hormone tăng trưởng - GHRH (Growth hormone realeasing hormone), yếu tố tăng trưởng như Insulin 1 - IGF1 (Insulin like growth factor 1) và sự ức chế phản hồi (feedback inhibition) bởi Somatostain. Bất kỳ sự thay đổi của một trong số gen nội tiết này hay các thụ thể tương ứng của chúng có thể làm thay đổi khả năng tăng trưởng IGF2 là một trong số những chất trung gian trong con đường nội tiết của Growth hormone. Đột biến basơ A, G ở exon 2 của IGF2 được biết là làm tăng sản lượng thịt nạc 2,7% ở lợn Pietrain [181]. Gen HFABP (Heart fatty acid-binding protein) là một thành phần của nhóm protein gắn kết axít béo - FABP (fatty axit biding protein family). Chất này có liên quan đến vận chuyển axít béo từ màng tế bào đến vị trí bên trong tế bào sử dụng axít béo. HFABP ở nhiễm sắc thể số 6 của lợn được xem như là môt gen ứng viên cho tỷ lệ
  30. 30. 21 mỡ trong cơ và độ dày mỡ lưng ở lợn do vai trò sinh lý của nó. Gerbens và cs (1999) [125], đã công bố có 3 vị trí đa hình ở gen HFABP ở lợn (Haelll, Mspl và hinfl) và có sự khác biệt về tỷ lệ mỡ trong cơ và dày mỡ lưng giữa các nhóm có kiểu gen HAFBP. - Ảnh hưởng của các yếu tố ngoại cảnh + Ảnh hưởng của dinh dưỡng Trong chăn nuôi nói chung và chăn nuôi lợn nói riêng, chi phí thức ăn chiếm tỷ lệ khá cao tới 70 - 75% giá thành, do đó chỉ tiêu về tiêu tốn thức ăn/kg tăng khối lượng càng thấp thì hiệu quả kinh tế càng cao và ngược lại. Thực tế cho thấy vật nuôi có khả năng sinh trưởng tốt do khả năng đồng hoá cao, hiệu quả sử dụng thức ăn cao thì tiêu tốn thức ăn thấp, do đó thời gian nuôi sẽ được rút ngắn. Tiêu tốn thức ăn/kg tăng khối lượng chính là tỷ lệ chuyển hoá thức ăn của cơ thể đạt được tốc độ tăng khối lượng và đó cũng chính là kết quả của quá trình chuyển hoá thức ăn. Chỉ tiêu về tiêu tốn thức ăn và tăng khối lượng có mối tương quan nghịch do đó khi nâng cao khả năng tăng khối lượng sẽ dẫn tới giảm chi phí thức ăn.  Ảnh hưởng của năng lượng Lợn thường xuyên cần năng lượng từ thức ăn để đáp ứng nhu cầu năng lượng cho các hoạt động sống. Năng lượng cung cấp cho lợn đang sinh trưởng trước hết là đáp ứng nhu cầu duy trì cơ thể, sau đó là dành cho sự tăng khối lượng hàng ngày. Tăng mật độ năng lượng bằng cách thêm 5% mỡ trong khẩu phần ăn có tác dụng làm giảm lượng ăn vào, tăng khả năng tăng khối lượng và vì vậy tăng hiệu quả chuyển hóa thức ăn mà không ảnh hưởng tới năng suất [206]. Tuy nhiên vài nghiên cứu cũng cho thấy, việc bổ sung chất béo trong khẩu phần ăn làm tăng tỷ lệ mỡ trong thân thịt tăng hàm lượng mỡ giắt trong cơ. Kết quả khác nhau giữa các nghiên cứu là do việc cung cấp chất béo trong khẩu phần liên quan nhiều tới sự tương tác với các chất dinh dưỡng trong khẩu phần được thiết lập. Theo Lê Phạm Đại và cs (2015) [22], với mức năng lượng cao trong chế độ ăn đã ảnh hưởng đến khả năng tăng khối lượng của lợn. Kết quả nghiên cứu trên đối tượng lợn lai Duroc x (Landrace x Yorskshire) cho thấy, tăng khối lượng ở giai đoạn 135-165 ngày tuổi cao nhất ở những khẩu phần có mức năng lượng trao đổi 3300 Kcal tiếp đến là khẩu phần có mức năng lượng 3100 Kcal, sai khác này có ý nghĩa thống kê (P<0,05), ở giai đoạn 165-195 ngày tuổi tăng khối lượng cũng có xu hướng tăng ở những khẩu phần dinh dưỡng có mức năng lượng cao. Tương tự, tiêu tốn thức ăn cho 1 kg tăng khối lượng của lợn thí nghiệm tỷ lệ nghịch với mức năng lượng trong khẩu phần ăn của lợn thí nghiệm, tuy nhiên, sự sai khác này chưa có ý nghĩa thống kê (P>0,05).
  31. 31. 22 Như vậy khi tăng mức năng lượng ăn vào thì làm lợn tăng khối lượng nhanh, giảm lượng tiêu tốn thức ăn trên 1kg tăng khối lượng. Chính vì thế, theo từng giai đoạn sinh trưởng và phát triển của lợn cần khẩu phần có mật độ năng lượng phù hợp giúp tối ưu hóa năng suất trong chăn nuôi lợn thịt. Tiêu chuẩn Việt Nam về thức ăn chăn nuôi – thức ăn hỗn hợp cho lợn [8], khuyến cáo mức năng lượng trao đổi cho lợn thịt, tính theo Kcal/kg thức ăn, cho giai đoạn khởi động là 3100 Kcal, giai đoạn lợn choai và lợn vỗ béo tối thiểu là 2900 Kcal.  Ảnh hưởng của mức protein và tỷ lệ protein:năng lượng trong khẩu phần Trong các chất dinh dưỡng cần thiết cho gia súc, protein đóng vai trò rất quan trọng, nó quyết định cho sự sinh trưởng và phát triển của gia súc, bởi mọi hoạt động sống của cơ thể như hoạt động của hệ thần kinh, tuần hoàn, tiêu hóa, sinh sản, chống bệnh… đều liên quan đến quá trình trao đổi protein trong cơ thể. Theo Wood và cs (2004) [208], khi nuôi khẩu phần protein thấp, lợn sinh trưởng chậm, khối lượng giết mổ thấp. Lượng protein ăn vào hằng ngày có liên quan chặt chẽ với sự phát triển của tổ chức nạc trong cơ thể. Theo Phùng Thăng Long (2003) [42], nghiên cứu trên lợn thịt Yorkshire x (Yorkshire x Móng Cái) đã kết luận mức protein thô 16 – 18% và 14 – 16% cho lợn lai Yorkshire x (Yorkshire x Móng Cái) nâng cao tăng khối lượng, khối lượng móc hàm, thịt xẻ, diện tích mắt thịt và tỷ lệ nạc trong thân thịt, có xu hướng làm giảm tiêu tốn thức ăn để làm giảm sản xuất ra 1kg thịt lợn so với khẩu phần có hàm lượng protein thô 12 – 14%. Tác giả đã khuyến cáo mức protein thích hợp cho lợn lai Yorkshire x (Yorkshire x Móng Cái) nuôi thịt là 16 -14%. Với khẩu phần ăn thiếu protein hay các axít amin đã làm giảm tốc độ tăng khối lượng, tăng hàm lượng mỡ [210]. Giảm tỷ lệ lysine/năng lượng tiêu hóa từ 0,5/0,43 xuống 0,36/0,3 (khoảng 28%) sẽ giảm tăng khối lượng 119 g/con/ngày trong giai đoạn 30-60 kg và 151g/con/ngày giai đoạn từ 60 đến 105 kg [198]. Các giống khác nhau thì đáp ứng với điều kiện môi trường theo các cách khác nhau, Tu, P. K và cs (2010) [200], cho biết, khả năng tăng khối lượng của giống lợn Móng Cái, F1(Large White x Móng Cái), F2 Large White x (Large White x Móng Cái), cao nhất ở mức protein tương ứng là 13 – 14%, 16 – 17% và 16 – 18%. Trong quá trình sinh trưởng, động vật cần protein làm vật liệu xây dựng các tổ chức cơ thể, song cũng cần năng lượng để tổng hợp protein và kiến thiết các tổ chức cơ thể đó. Tỷ lệ cân đối giữa năng lượng/protein khẩu phần ăn đối với từng giống vật nuôi có ý nghĩa rất quan trọng đối với hiệu quả sử dụng thức ăn và năng suất cũng như
  32. 32. 23 chất lượng sản phẩm. Nhiều tác giả đã chứng minh rằng, lợn được cho ăn tự do với khẩu phần năng lượng cao và hàm lượng protein thấp so với nhu cầu cơ thể trong quá trình sinh trưởng của lợn thịt sẽ làm giảm khả năng tăng khối lượng, tăng độ dày mỡ lưng hay tăng tỷ lệ mỡ trong thân thịt nhưng có tác dụng nâng cao độ mềm, độ mọng của thịt, tăng mỡ giắt trong cơ [106]. Nghiên cứu của Castell và cs (1994) [106], ở lợn ăn tự do với mức protein thô trong khẩu phần 13,3% và 17,6%, kết quả cho thấy độ dày mỡ lưng của lợn ở hai nghiệm thức tương ứng là 15,3 mm và 14,3 mm, trong khi đó tỷ lệ mỡ giắt trong cơ tương ứng 3,4% và 1,4%. Ngược lại, giảm tỷ lệ lysine: năng lượng kết hợp với giảm mức năng lượng trong khẩu phần gây ảnh hưởng xấu đến khả năng sinh trưởng của vật nuôi nhưng không làm thay đổi tỷ lệ các thành phần thân thịt xẻ và độ dày mỡ lưng cùng khối lượng giết thịt [159]. Theo Lê Phạm Đại và cs (2015) [22], khi đánh giá ảnh hưởng của lysine đến khả năng tăng khối lượng và hiệu quả chuyển hóa thức ăn của lợn thí nghiệm khi sử dụng khẩu phần dinh dưỡng có tỷ lệ lysine khác nhau, kết quả cho thấy, tăng khối lượng ở giai đoạn 135-165 ngày tuổi cao nhất ở những khẩu phần có tỷ lệ lysine cao 1,9% (884g) và thấp nhất ở mức 1,5% (863g), sai khác này có ý nghĩa thống kê (P<0,05). Ở giai đoạn 165-195 ngày tuổi, tăng khối lượng cũng có xu hướng tăng ở những khẩu phần dinh dưỡng có tỷ lệ lysine cao. Tương tự, hiệu quả chuyển hóa thức ăn của lợn thí nghiệm tỷ lệ nghịch với tỷ lệ lysine trong khẩu phần ăn của lợn thí nghiệm, tuy nhiên, sự sai khác này chưa có ý nghĩa thống kê (P>0,05).  Cân bằng axít amin Cân bằng axít amin trong khẩu phần để nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng protein là vấn đề vô cùng quan trọng, do việc hấp thu các protein phụ thuộc lớn vào nồng độ các axít amin trong thức ăn. Có 2 loại axít amin (phân loại theo quan điểm sinh lý học): Là axít amin thay thế và axít amin không thể thay thế. Việc cân bằng axít amin trong thức ăn giúp lợn có thể hấp thu tối đa lượng protein được cung cấp trong thức ăn làm giảm các chi phí trong chăn nuôi và nâng cao sức sản xuất cũng như quá trình sinh trưởng của lợn. Các axít amin được bổ sung trong thức ăn nếu không được sử dụng hết chúng bị ôxy hóa để tạo ra năng lượng và các axít amin không được dự trữ trong cơ thể, sự thiếu hụt một axít amin trong khẩu phần ăn sẽ ngăn cản quá trình tổng hợp protein. Do đó sự mất cân bằng của axít amin trong thức ăn làm con vật mất tính ngon miệng, giảm sinh trưởng và phát triển gây thiệt hại kinh tế rất nặng nề. Ngoài ra, việc tổng hợp protein trong cơ thể còn phụ thuộc vào tỷ lệ các axít amin trong khẩu phần, nếu thiếu một trong số các axít amin thì quá trình tổng hợp bị dừng lại gây rối loạn tiêu hóa và nếu một axít amin không thay thế có trong khẩu phần thức ăn ít hơn mức quy định thì việc tổng hợp protein bị gián đoạn do thiếu axít amin và khi đó các axít amin còn lại bị ô xy hóa tạo năng lượng làm con vật giảm tính thèm ăn và giảm hiệu quả kinh tế.
  33. 33. 24 Việc cân bằng axít amin trong khẩu phần: (tăng tốc độ tăng trưởng; tăng hiệu quả sử dụng thức ăn; giảm protein tổng số trong thức ăn; giảm nitơ trong chất thải, hạn chế ô nhiễm môi trường). Tuy nhiên việc cân bằng các axít amin cần chú ý tới hiệu quả kinh tế do các axít amin tổng hợp có giá thành rất cao có thể ảnh hưởng tới giá thức ăn chăn nuôi do vậy cần tính toán hợp lý và phù hợp với hiệu quả mang lại. + Ảnh hưởng của tính biệt Lợn cái, lợn đực hay lợn đực thiến đều có tốc độ phát triển và cấu thành của cơ thể khác nhau. Lợn đực có khối lượng nạc cao hơn lợn cái và lợn thiến. Tuy nhiên nhu cầu về năng lượng cho duy trì của lợn đực cũng cao hơn lợn cái và lợn đực thiến. Tính biệt có ảnh hưởng rõ rệt đối với tăng khối lượng [25]. Hà Xuân Bộ và cs (2013) [12], khi nghiên cứu trên đối tượng lợn Pietrain kháng stress lúc 7,5 tháng tuổi cho thấy tỷ lệ móc hàm, tỷ lệ thịt xẻ và dài thân thịt của lợn cái không có sự sai khác so với lợn đực. Ngô Thị Kim Cúc và cs (2015) [19], khi nghiên cứu trên đối tượng lợn thí nghiệm giống Landrace, Duroc, Pietrain cho biết: giới tính ảnh hưởng đến tốc độ tăng khối lượng, hiệu quả chuyển hoá thức ăn và độ dày mỡ lưng. + Ảnh hưởng của chuồng trại Cơ sở chăn nuôi và chuồng trại có ảnh hưởng lớn đến khả năng sản xuất của lợn. Cơ sở chăn nuôi biểu thị tổng hợp chế độ quản lý, chăm sóc nuôi dưỡng đàn lợn. Thông thường, lợn bị nuôi chật hẹp thì khả năng tăng khối lượng thấp hơn lợn được nuôi trong điều kiện chuồng trại rộng rãi. Thí nghiệm của Brumm và Mille (1996) [104], cho thấy: diện tích chuồng nuôi 0,56m2 /con thì lợn ăn ít hơn và tăng khối lượng cũng chậm hơn, so với lợn được nuôi với diện tích 0,78m2 /con, năng suất của lợn đực thiến đạt tối đa khi nuôi ở diện tích 0,84 - 1,0m2 /con. Nghiên cứu của Nielsen và cs (1995) [182], cho biết: lợn nuôi thành đàn thì ăn nhanh hơn, lượng thức ăn trong một bữa được nhiều hơn, nhưng số bữa ăn trong ngày lại giảm và lượng thức ăn thu nhận hàng ngày ít hơn so với lợn nuôi nhốt riêng ở từng ô chuồng. Nghiên cứu của White và cs (2008) [205], cho thấy rằng khi thay đổi diện tích chuồng nuôi từ 0,66 m2 /con lên 0,93 m2 /con đã ảnh hưởng đến các chỉ tiêu: tăng khối lượng, lượng ăn vào và hiệu quả chuyển hoá thức ăn ở lợn. + Ảnh hưởng của nhiệt độ và độ ẩm môi trường Nhiệt độ và ẩm độ môi trường là hai yếu tố chính thường xuyên tác động tới vật nuôi [64]. Lợn chỉ có thể sống và phát triển trong ngưỡng nhiệt độ cho phép, lợn thịt sinh trưởng tốt nhất ở nhiệt độ 18 – 200 C. Nhiệt độ chuồng nuôi cao hơn hay thấp hơn nhiệt độ tới hạn đều là yếu tố bất lợi đối với sinh trưởng của lợn thịt. Ở nhiệt độ cao, lợn phải tăng cường quá trình thải nhiệt thông qua tăng cường hô hấp để cân bằng thân nhiệt. Đặc biệt, các giống lợn nhập nội cao sản dễ mẫn cảm với nhiệt độ môi trường
  34. 34. 25 cao hơn so với các giống nội. Ngoài ra khi nhiệt độ cao sẽ làm cho khả năng thu nhận thức ăn hằng ngày của lợn giảm, do đó khả năng tăng khối lượng bị ảnh hưởng cũng như khả năng chuyển hóa thức ăn kém [167], [205]. Ngược lại, khi nuôi lợn ở nhiệt độ thấp dưới nhiệt độ tới hạn thì phải cung cấp thêm cho lợn năng lượng chống rét từ thức ăn. Cứ 1o C dưới giới hạn thấp thì bổ sung thêm một lượng nhiệt năng là 0,017 MJ DE/1 kg khối lượng trao đổi, do vậy, tiêu tốn thức ăn sẽ cao hơn so với nhiệt độ trung hòa. + Ảnh hưởng của tuổi và khối lượng giết mổ Khả năng sản xuất và chất lượng thịt cũng phụ thuộc vào tuổi và khối lượng lúc giết thịt. Nếu giết thịt sớm tức là khối lượng giết thịt thấp thì năng suất còn thấp vì giai đoạn này lợn tăng khối lượng chưa cao, song nếu kéo dài thời gian nuôi thì làm giảm hiệu quả kinh tế do tiêu tốn thức ăn/kg tăng khối lượng cao, hơn nữa lợn tích lũy mỡ nhiều. Latorre và cs (2003) [156], nghiên cứu ảnh hưởng của giới tính và khối lượng giết thịt ở lợn đến khả năng sinh trưởng, năng suất và chất lượng thịt cho thấy: cứ tăng 10 kg khối lượng giết mổ ở lợn có khối lượng trên 116 kg sẽ làm giảm tuyến tính 38 g/con/ngày đối với tăng khối lượng hằng ngày và giảm khả năng chuyển hóa thức ăn (tăng khối lượng:thức ăn) 0,01 kg thức ăn/kg tăng khối lượng; dày mỡ lưng, tỷ lệ xương da cao hơn nhưng chu vi và khối lượng thịt vùng mông lớn hơn so với những con có khối lượng giết mổ thấp. Khối lượng giết thịt ảnh hưởng đến khả năng sinh trưởng, sức sản xuất thịt. Đã có nhiều nghiên cứu cho rằng tăng khối lượng sẽ giảm từ 1,7 đến 4,4 g cho mỗi kg khối lượng sống tăng lên tại thời điểm giết thịt [156], và lượng thức ăn ăn vào tăng từ 7,9 đến 11,1 g cho mỗi kg khối lượng tăng thêm lúc giết thịt [156]. Độ dày mỡ lưng tại vị trí xương sườn số mười tăng lên từ 0,08 đến 0,26 mm cho mỗi kg tăng lên lúc giết thịt [157], [158]. 1.3.2.2. Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng thịt Chất lượng thịt bị ảnh hưởng bởi một số lượng lớn các yếu tố bao gồm các đặc điểm của cơ (kích thước sợi và chủng loại, chất béo và các mô liên kết), điều kiện sản xuất và điều kiện môi trường (tốc độ tăng trưởng, dinh dưỡng, độ tuổi và điều kiện giết mổ) và di truyền của con vật (giống, kiểu gen). - Ảnh hưởng của yếu tố di truyền + Giống lợn Nghiên cứu của Hermesch và cs (1997) [137], trên 1011 lợn Large White, 870 lợn Landrace đã thấy rằng hệ số di truyền (h2 ) của hàm lượng mỡ giắt (IMF) của lợn khi mổ giết ở 100 kg lần lượt là 0,29 và 0,42. Hệ số di truyền này không cao, chứng tỏ ngoài yếu tố di truyền còn có những yếu tố khác chi phối tính trạng IMF. Như vậy để
  35. 35. 26 nâng cao IMF, ngoài biện pháp giống còn cần những biện pháp khác về dinh dưỡng và môi trường. Do con giống Duroc có IMF khá cao (2,46%) nên người ta cũng đã dùng con giống này để lai với các con giống khác mong tạo ra những tổ hợp lai có IMF cao hơn. Trong số các giống nặng cân và tỷ lệ nạc cao, Duroc được cho là giống có chất lượng thịt tốt và thường được người tiêu dùng ưa chuộng, do thịt lợn Duroc có màu đỏ, hàm lượng mỡ giắt trong cơ cao làm cho thịt có mùi thơm, có vị ngọt khi chế biến. Các tác giả nhận định, khi tăng tỷ lệ máu Duroc trong con lai giữa Duroc và các giống lợn trắng (như Landrace hay Yorkshire) sẽ cải thiện rất nhiều chất lượng thịt trong con lai. Nghiên cứu của Edwards và cs (2003) [117], trên đối tượng con lai hai giống giữa đực Duroc và đực Pietrain với lợn nái Landrace cho thấy con lai của đực Duroc có dài thân, khối lượng thịt xẻ, khối lượng thịt mông, khối lượng thịt vai, khối lượng thịt vùng bụng cao hơn so với con lai của đực Pietrain, nhưng xét về tỷ lệ các phần thịt so với thịt xẻ thì con lai đực Pietrain cao hơn. Hơn nữa, con lai của đực Pietrain có độ dày mỡ lưng thấp hơn và diện tích mắt thịt cao hơn rất nhiều so với con lai của đực Duroc. Khi xét sự khác nhau về chất lượng thịt của hai đối tượng con lai trên, kết quả cho thấy chất lượng thịt ở con đực Duroc tốt hơn, cụ thể: mất nước bảo quản; mất nước chế biến; pH 24 giờ; màu sắc L*; lực cắt; mỡ giắt lần lượt là 2,88%; 28,63%; 5,53; 54,77; 6,94N; 2,42%. Trong khi đó các thông số này ở con lai đực Pietrain là 3,8%; 29,23%; 5,48; 55,37; 7,11N; 1,78%. + Kiểu gen Nhiều nghiên cứu di truyền ở mức phân tử trên lợn thịt cho thấy có rất nhiều gen ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng thịt, được biết đến đầu tiên là gen Ryanodine receptor (gen HAL hay RYR1) điều hòa vận chuyển Ca++ qua màng tế bào cơ [123]. Gen RYR1 (gen halothan) nằm trên nhiễm sắc thể số 6, gồm 2 alen: N và n, tạo nên 3 kiểu gen NN, Nn và nn. Gen đột biến lặn n là kết quả của sự đột biến C-cytosin thành T-thymin ở vị trí base 1843 của gen mã hóa thụ thể ryanodin (ryr-1), thụ thể này nằm trong kênh phóng thích canxi của lưới nội bào ở tế bào cơ [143]. Lợn mang gen này sẽ dễ bị hội chứng PSS (porcine stress syndrom), hội chứng này rất nhạy cảm với các tác nhân gây stress. Stress trước khi giết mổ là nguyên nhân làm giảm pH nhanh chóng trong thịt do sự phân giải nhanh chóng glycogen trước đó, dẫn đến thịt PSE. Gen halothan có mối tương quan dương với tỷ lệ thịt xẻ và tỷ lệ nạc nhưng có mối tương quan âm với khả năng giữ nước và màu sắc thịt [136]. Đây là hội chứng gây thiệt hại rất lớn đối với ngành chăn nuôi lợn công nghiệp đặc biệt là những tác động của nó lên phẩm chất thịt. Tuy nhiên gen halothan có hiệu ứng làm tăng tỷ lệ nạc trong thân thịt và tăng hiệu quả chuyển hóa thức ăn. Người ta nhận thấy rằng những lợn mang gen halothan có những ưu điểm là có tăng khối lượng, hệ số chuyển hóa thức ăn,

×