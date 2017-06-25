Banana Fiber
 Banana plant or plantain plant not only gives the delicious fruit but it also provides textile fiber, the banana fiber....
 There has been lot of research on use of natural fibers in reinforcements. Banana fiber, a ligno- cellulosic fiber, obt...
 Appearance of banana fiber is similar to that of bamboo fiber and ramie fiber, but its fineness and spinnability is bet...
 It is light weight. It has strong moisture absorption quality. It absorbs as well as releases moisture very fast. It ...
 properties of banana fibers Tenacity 29.98 g/denier Fineness 17.15 Moisture Regain 13.00% Elongation 6.54 Alco-ben Extra...
 Banana fiber is similar to that of bamboo fiber, but its fineness and spin ability is better. The chemical composition...
 It is light weight. It absorbs as well as releases moisture very fast. It is bio- degradable and has no negative effe...
  Composite building materials such as cements, concrete.  Reinforced plastics such as fiber reinforced polymer.  Meta...
  Plant fibers are usually consists of cellulose: examples cotton, jute, bamboo, flax, ramie, hemp, coir and sisal. Cell...
 Required materials are:  Banana fiber  Resin (Polyester, can be used many)  Hardener (methyl ethyl ketone peroxide, ...
 The banana fiber is obtained from banana plant.  The extracted banana fiber firstly sun dried and then dried in oven t...
 Resin-60% Hardener -10% Filler- 30% Composition of materials
 Banana Fiber Extraction Processing, Yarn Spinning & Weaving: The extraction of the natural fiber from the plant required...
 were removed manually by means of comb, and then the fibers were cleaned and dried. This mechanical and manual extracti...
  The fiber extraction using this technique could be performed simply by placing a cleaned part of the banana stem on th...
  The finding showed that the convention process was very time-consuming, thus not appropriate for today’s use. Therefor...

Fibre Extraction process
 Extraction
 Banana Fiber Extraction Processing
 1st Quality Rs. 60-80 2nd Quality Rs.40-60 3rd Quality Rs.25-40 Market Price
 Extracks 15 kg fiber in 8 hours. Consumes less Electricity, That is 0.75 units per hour Provides fiber of superior qu...
  The mechanical behavior of the banana fiber based epoxy composites depends on fiber parameters  The tensile strength ...
 When fiber length increases the flexural strength of the fabricated composites first increases up to 10 mm length and t...
 The impact energy is increases with increase in fiber length. It also show that the impact energy increases with increa...
 The hardness value increases with increase in fiber length and it is maximum at 10 mm fiber length.  However, with inc...
 To make currencies, bond papers , and speciality papers which can last for 100 years As a very good replacement for wo...
 For manufacturing mattresses, pillows and cushions in the furniture industry. In handicraft, extensively for making ba...
 In the recent past, banana fiber had a very limited application and was primarily used for making items like ropes, mat...
  . However, in Japan, it is being used for making traditional dresses like kimono, and kamishimo since the Edo period (...
 Applications of Banana Fiber

Banana fiber
Banana fiber
