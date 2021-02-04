Successfully reported this slideshow.
VASCULAR GRAFTS Pradip Abraham Stanley Medical College
AUTOGENOUS GRAFTS
History 1944 Dos Santos - segments of vein as patch following SFA endarterectomy 1940s Kunlin - RSV for focal lesions of S...
Histology of vein graft Endothelial cells - cuboidal & lack tight junctions Poorly developed IEL between intima & media, l...
Histology of vein graft Adventitia - sparse vasa vasorum Thus maladaptive response following grafting Increased inflammato...
Histological features associated with failure Due to aggressive hyperplastic response 1. Low endothelial cell coverage 2. ...
CONDUIT - GSV Covered within the saphenous fascia Variants - duplicated systems GSV thigh - 8% GSV leg - 25% Accessory GSV...
CONDUIT - UPPER LIMB Cephalic vein Basilic vein Basilic-cephalic loop Composite grafts
CONDUIT - UPPER LIMB Disadvantages • Previous cannulations • Multiple pathologies (webs, stenosis, thrombus)
CONDUIT - SSV Joins popliteal vein 5 cm proximal to knee crease Distal 2/3rd - subcutaneous adipose Proximal 1/3rd - pierc...
CONDUIT - SSV Disadvantages 1. Length inadequacy (used often as composite) 2. Difficult harvest/exposure 3. Size inadequacy
Other options 1.Femoral vein (Superficial Femoral vein) • Intraabdominal reconstructions • Offset by calf complications • ...
Vein mapping - can identify > 60% vein abnormalities Warm the examination room Prewarmed ultrasound gel High frequency (>8...
Standardised reference zones Patient - modified reverse Trendelenberg If size is inadequate, pt can stand +/- apply tourni...
Critical factors for graft function Diameter - at least 2.0 to 3.0 mm Careful vein harvesting - avoid endothelial injury -...
Critical factors for graft function Pedicle harvest technique - studied in CABG Avoid over distention (small volume syring...
Irrigating solution Buffered crystalloids like RL - best option (pH 6.5, 273 mOsm) Unbuffered isotonic solutions like NS -...
Temperature conflicting experimental evidence room temperature solutions are probably most practical
Preventing vasospasm - Papaverine Smooth muscle relaxation via PDE inhibition/increased intracellular cAMP Percutaneous pe...
Minimally invasive harvest Single continuous incision - wound complications in upto ~ 40% patients Skip incisions Endoscop...
Critical factors for graft function Grafts with higher risk of failure (compared with 3.5 mm GSV graft): 1. Composite: 1.5...
GRAFT CONFIGURATIONS
Graft configuration
Valve lysis Lysis of valves: 15 - 30% improvement in flow rates by 15% reduction in haemodynamic resistance Most pronounce...
Complete disruption occurs in ~70 to 95% of treated valve leaflets
Graft failure - early 5% incidence of thrombosis within 30 days Virchows triad: 1. Endothelial injury - manipulation 2. Hy...
Graft failure - early Considered technical if: 1. Inadequate inflow (proximal disease, low CO state, systemic hypotension)...
Intimal hyperplasia Factors associated: 1. Surgical manipulation 2. Acute exposure to elevated shear and tensile forces Re...
Intimal hyperplasia Vein graft lesions = strong tendency to be focal Peak incidence = 4 to 12 months post- implantation St...
Pathological remodelling Normal vascular adaptive response = increase in overall circumference as compensation Upto 20% in...
Graft atherosclerosis 4% annual loss of graft patency - long term follow-up Morphological changes: 1. Replacement of wall ...
Prevention of graft failure - intraop assessment External appearance of graft Distal pulse & perfusion Continuous wave Dop...
Prevention of graft failure - intraop assessment Angiography, disadvantages include 1. Single projection & dense opacifica...
Prevention of graft failure - intraoperative assessment Intraoperative flow rate < 80 ml/min = critical threshold • Not pr...
Prevention of graft failure - intraoperative assessment Duplex assessment
Prevention of graft failure - Duplex assessment Low flow grafts, PSV < 45 cm/s with 1. High peripheral resistance & absent...
Postoperative surveillance At 1 year ~ 30% grafts have significant lesions Secondary patency (post thrombectomy) at 1 year...
Preocclusive lesions
PROSTHETIC GRAFTS
Why use? 1. Previous harvesting of veins 2. Small vein caliber 3. Active infection at vein harvest site 4. Vein varicositi...
Advantages 1. Highly standardised manufacturing & uniform 2. Can be stored on a shelf 3. Reasonably inexpensive 4. Widely ...
Ideal prosthetic graft 1. Impermeable 2. Compliant 3. Biocompatible 4. Durable 5. Easy to sterilise 6. Facile to implant 7...
Properties to improve function 1. Electronegativity - inhibits platelet aggregation 2. Porosity - increased tissue ingrowt...
Dacron
Dacron/Polyester Polyethylene terephthalate Introduced by DeBakey in 1958 Porosity - better handling & incorporation at th...
Dacron Knitted Woven Better compliance Difficult to handle Larger pores Low porosity, better haemostasis Requires pre clot...
Knitted Woven DACRON
Node - fibril configuration
ePTFE GORE-TEX® Stretch Vascular Graft
ePTFE Introduced in 1957 from teflon fabric Forcible expansion of solid polymer into nodular-fibrillar structure 70% air/ ...
Commercial configurations 1. Sintered (chemical process) - Impra 2. External wrapping by non-expanded PTFE film - Gore-Tex...
Other uses 1. Haemodialysis access 2. Visceral and renal reconstructions 3. Large-caliber venous reconstructions (IVC/SVC/...
Dacron = PTFE patency • Rychlik et al. meta-analysis 2014 • Cochrane review 2010
Strategies to improve patency 1. Reduce graft thrombogenicity 2. Reduce myointimal hyperplasia 3. Venous adjuncts at anast...
Venous adjuncts - how do they aid? 1. Minimises expansibility mismatch (between stiff graft & pulsatile flow of artery) at...
Miller cuff
Miller cuff Disadvantages: 1. Significant turbulence at anastomotic reservoir 2. Difficulty in achieving adequate angle be...
Taylor patch
Taylor patch Disadvantages: 1. Half the anastomosis exposed to prosthetic graft 2. Point of anastomotic constriction at tr...
Distal vein patch
Distal vein patch
Distal vein patch Technically easier to perform, with maintenance of advantages Secondary patency through thrombectomy and...
Heparin bonded grafts End-point covalent bonding of heparin to graft maintains bioactivity of heparin Benefits (expt model...
Heparin bonded grafts HIT has been described - few case reports Newer grafts with covalent bonding doesn’t release heparin...
Spiral laminar flow grafts
Distal AV fistula Spatchula (common ostium AVF at distal anastomosis) Common ostium AVF to DVP bypass AVF using PTFE from ...
Patchula
Medical therapy
Graft surveillance Criteria for failing graft: PSV > 300 cm/s PSV ratio > 3.5 Mid-graft PSV < 45 cm/s Can consider Warfari...
Graft thrombosis Revision of failed graft = often more complex with increased morbidity when compared to intervention for ...
Graft thrombosis 1. If no symptoms of rest pain/tissue loss/gangrene - thrombolysis can be attempted. Underlying lesion co...
Graft infection Lower extremity bypass: 1 - 6% Abdominal aorta: 0.5 to 2% Amputation rates: 10 to 70% Mortality rates: upt...
Graft infection Most common organisms: Staphylococcus aureus Staphylococcus epidermidis
Graft infection Risk factors 1. Reoperative procedure 2. Females 3. Diabetes 4. Active infection at the time of surgery
Infection rates Dacron = ePTFE Roll S, Muller-Nordhorn J, Keil T, et al. Dacron vs. PTFE as bypass materials in peripheral...
Management Blood cultures Broad spectrum antibiotics Review culture report Imaging - CT, USG, MRI, gallium scanning, label...
Imaging findings Perigraft air Fluid or soft-tissue attenuation Pseudo aneurysm formation
Management Pseudomonas & MRSA = especially virulent - require removal If graft thromboses with good collaterals = excision...
VECTRA® Vascular Access Grafts
Silver Graft • Polyester • Warp-knitted • Double-velour • Impregnated with polygelin
ePTFE GORE-TEX® Stretch Vascular Graft
AlboGraft® Polyester Vascular Graft
IMPRA® Vascular Grafts
BIOLOGIC GRAFTS
Biografts Allografts/homografts: same species Xenografts/heterografts: another species When autogenous grafts = unavailabl...
Fresh vascular allografts High rates of thrombosis and aneurysms Highly immunogenic Logistic issues, availability, storage...
Cryopreservation Concept of vapour pressure gradient Cryoprotectants = chemicals to reduce this gradient Dimethylsuloxide ...
Cryopreservation Reduced endothelial function & collagen synthesis Gross histology maintained Accumulates LDL at accelerat...
Cryopreservation Immunosuppression has been tried - AZA, low dose cyclophosphamide, prednisolone Others - antiplatelets, w...
Enzymatic digestion Type of structural modification Early experience with ficin, resultant collagenous skeleton obtained T...
Thank you
  1. 1. VASCULAR GRAFTS Pradip Abraham Stanley Medical College
  2. 2. AUTOGENOUS GRAFTS
  3. 3. History 1944 Dos Santos - segments of vein as patch following SFA endarterectomy 1940s Kunlin - RSV for focal lesions of SFA Linton, Darling - revived vein grafts which in the interim had become unpopular due to poor long term outcomes 1963 Dale - published use of RSV in fem-distal bypass
  4. 4. Histology of vein graft Endothelial cells - cuboidal & lack tight junctions Poorly developed IEL between intima & media, large fenestrae Poorly developed EEL Thus more permeable Sparse elastin with more collagen, can’t function in a pulsatile manner like arteries Thus compliance mismatch - acts like a rigid tube
  5. 5. Histology of vein graft Adventitia - sparse vasa vasorum Thus maladaptive response following grafting Increased inflammatory recruitment
  6. 6. Histological features associated with failure Due to aggressive hyperplastic response 1. Low endothelial cell coverage 2. Luminal stenosis 3. Thick walls 4. Sub endothelial spindle-shaped cells 5. Wall calcification
  7. 7. CONDUIT - GSV Covered within the saphenous fascia Variants - duplicated systems GSV thigh - 8% GSV leg - 25% Accessory GSV (outside the fascia) = usually inadequate diameter
  8. 8. CONDUIT - UPPER LIMB Cephalic vein Basilic vein Basilic-cephalic loop Composite grafts
  9. 9. CONDUIT - UPPER LIMB Disadvantages • Previous cannulations • Multiple pathologies (webs, stenosis, thrombus)
  10. 10. CONDUIT - SSV Joins popliteal vein 5 cm proximal to knee crease Distal 2/3rd - subcutaneous adipose Proximal 1/3rd - pierces fascia, between two heads of gastrocnemius • Often can be harvested in continuity with Giacomani • Can be used as in situ for tibial occlusive diseases
  11. 11. CONDUIT - SSV Disadvantages 1. Length inadequacy (used often as composite) 2. Difficult harvest/exposure 3. Size inadequacy
  12. 12. Other options 1.Femoral vein (Superficial Femoral vein) • Intraabdominal reconstructions • Offset by calf complications • Complex harvest 2.Hypogastric artery • Multiple distal anastomosis possible • Conduit of choice in paediatric (less incidence of aneurysmal dilatation)
  13. 13. Vein mapping - can identify > 60% vein abnormalities Warm the examination room Prewarmed ultrasound gel High frequency (>8MHz) probe Cross section: 1. Compressibility 2. Wall thickening 3. Intraluminal echoes 4. Sites of thrombus 5. Intraluminal webs 6. Sclerotic walls
  14. 14. Standardised reference zones Patient - modified reverse Trendelenberg If size is inadequate, pt can stand +/- apply tourniquet GSV evaluated at 6 positions Look for DVTs, valvular incompetence
  15. 15. Critical factors for graft function Diameter - at least 2.0 to 3.0 mm Careful vein harvesting - avoid endothelial injury - “no-touch” Maintain continued continuity of vein Ligate major branches away from vein - promoting outward remodelling
  16. 16. Critical factors for graft function Pedicle harvest technique - studied in CABG Avoid over distention (small volume syringes can cause > 700 mm Hg) > 100 mm Hg - patchy endothelial denudation > 500 mm Hg - disruption of media Increased c-fos expression - regulator of PDGF
  17. 17. Irrigating solution Buffered crystalloids like RL - best option (pH 6.5, 273 mOsm) Unbuffered isotonic solutions like NS - most damaging to endothelium Autologous heparinised blood - conflicting evidence, but can be used even though it might not be superior UF Heparin - added in solution, 4 to 10 U/mL • Reduces fibrin deposition & formation of microthrombi
  18. 18. Temperature conflicting experimental evidence room temperature solutions are probably most practical
  19. 19. Preventing vasospasm - Papaverine Smooth muscle relaxation via PDE inhibition/increased intracellular cAMP Percutaneous periadvential injection (120 mg/L) Other agents studied: • GTN/verapamil combination
  20. 20. Minimally invasive harvest Single continuous incision - wound complications in upto ~ 40% patients Skip incisions Endoscopic harvesting - single incision 1. Reduced wound complications 2. No difference in graft patency 3. Steep learning curve
  21. 21. Critical factors for graft function Grafts with higher risk of failure (compared with 3.5 mm GSV graft): 1. Composite: 1.5 x risk 2. 3.0 to 3.5 mm diameter: 1.5 x risk 3. < 3.0 mm diameter: 2.4 x risk 4. Arm veins: 1.6 x risk 5. Reversed = non-reversed PREVENT III trial
  22. 22. GRAFT CONFIGURATIONS
  23. 23. Graft configuration
  24. 24. Valve lysis Lysis of valves: 15 - 30% improvement in flow rates by 15% reduction in haemodynamic resistance Most pronounced in smaller diameter grafts But not translated to better long-term patency rates Valve morphology is dynamic: 60% of haemodynamically significant valve lesions regress to < 20% within 3 months Angioscopy - more sensitive > angiography/duplex for valves, side branches, intraluminal pathologies
  25. 25. Complete disruption occurs in ~70 to 95% of treated valve leaflets
  26. 26. Graft failure - early 5% incidence of thrombosis within 30 days Virchows triad: 1. Endothelial injury - manipulation 2. Hypercoagulability (~10%) 3. Reduced flow - inflow/outflow/graft stenosis Most common cause = technical reasons (inadequate time for IH) Open surgical revision = 90% 1-year patency rate Endovascular management = limited value (PREVENT III trial data)
  27. 27. Graft failure - early Considered technical if: 1. Inadequate inflow (proximal disease, low CO state, systemic hypotension) 2. Inadequate outflow (tibial/inframalleolar disease, vasospasm) 3. Extrinsic causes (tunneling errors, haematomas) 4. Intrinsic lesions in 20% (retained valve leaflet, intimal flap, anastomotic defects, undersized conduit = < 3.0 mm)
  28. 28. Intimal hyperplasia Factors associated: 1. Surgical manipulation 2. Acute exposure to elevated shear and tensile forces Recruitment of chemokines, growth factors etc Leads to smooth muscle cell dedifferentiation Smooth muscle migration & proliferation
  29. 29. Intimal hyperplasia Vein graft lesions = strong tendency to be focal Peak incidence = 4 to 12 months post- implantation Stenotic-type lesions = usually at anastomotic sites Mid-graft stenotic lesions = usually at valve leaflet sites Pathology = complex, intersection of localised
  30. 30. Pathological remodelling Normal vascular adaptive response = increase in overall circumference as compensation Upto 20% increase in diameter within 1st month of implantation Failure of this remodelling - higher risk of failure
  31. 31. Graft atherosclerosis 4% annual loss of graft patency - long term follow-up Morphological changes: 1. Replacement of wall with lipid-laden macrophages 2. Intramural calcification 3. Intramural thrombus
  32. 32. Prevention of graft failure - intraop assessment External appearance of graft Distal pulse & perfusion Continuous wave Doppler
  33. 33. Prevention of graft failure - intraop assessment Angiography, disadvantages include 1. Single projection & dense opacification 2. Inadequate assessment of distal anastomotic site 3. Cant differentiate structural defects from vasospasm 4. No information on haemodynamics 5. Can miss out on intraluminal webs, retained valve leaflets etc. 6. Additional expense, time and effort Angioscopy
  34. 34. Prevention of graft failure - intraoperative assessment Intraoperative flow rate < 80 ml/min = critical threshold • Not predictive of early failure • Rather useful to predict intermediate & long- term patency
  35. 35. Prevention of graft failure - intraoperative assessment Duplex assessment
  36. 36. Prevention of graft failure - Duplex assessment Low flow grafts, PSV < 45 cm/s with 1. High peripheral resistance & absent diastolic flow had high risk of failure within 6 months 2. Low peripheral resistance & continuous antegrade flow had intermediate risk of failure (30% at 6 months) - consider post systemic anticoagulation
  37. 37. Postoperative surveillance At 1 year ~ 30% grafts have significant lesions Secondary patency (post thrombectomy) at 1 year ~ 30%, hence importance of detecting failing grafts Early post op assessment, then at 1, 3, 6, 12 and 18 months, annually thereafter History: new-onset claudication/rest pain Pulse status ABI reduction > 0.15 = significant
  38. 38. Preocclusive lesions
  39. 39. PROSTHETIC GRAFTS
  40. 40. Why use? 1. Previous harvesting of veins 2. Small vein caliber 3. Active infection at vein harvest site 4. Vein varicosities/thrombosis
  41. 41. Advantages 1. Highly standardised manufacturing & uniform 2. Can be stored on a shelf 3. Reasonably inexpensive 4. Widely available
  42. 42. Ideal prosthetic graft 1. Impermeable 2. Compliant 3. Biocompatible 4. Durable 5. Easy to sterilise 6. Facile to implant 7. Available in various sizes 8. Resistant to thrombosis/infection 9. Cost effective 10.Surface electronegative
  43. 43. Properties to improve function 1. Electronegativity - inhibits platelet aggregation 2. Porosity - increased tissue ingrowth 3. Endothelial seeding 4. Heparin bonding
  44. 44. Dacron
  45. 45. Dacron/Polyester Polyethylene terephthalate Introduced by DeBakey in 1958 Porosity - better handling & incorporation at the cost of increased bleeding complications
  46. 46. Dacron Knitted Woven Better compliance Difficult to handle Larger pores Low porosity, better haemostasis Requires pre clotting Doesn’t require pre clotting Albumin/collagen/gelatin coated Configurations: thin-walled, ringed, pre cuffed Higher risk of dilatation Nodal-fibril configuration Most common available Prone to fraying
  47. 47. Knitted Woven DACRON
  48. 48. Node - fibril configuration
  49. 49. ePTFE GORE-TEX® Stretch Vascular Graft
  50. 50. ePTFE Introduced in 1957 from teflon fabric Forcible expansion of solid polymer into nodular-fibrillar structure 70% air/ highly porous But hydrophobic - limits excrescence of blood
  51. 51. Commercial configurations 1. Sintered (chemical process) - Impra 2. External wrapping by non-expanded PTFE film - Gore-Tex No studies comparing these configurations
  52. 52. Other uses 1. Haemodialysis access 2. Visceral and renal reconstructions 3. Large-caliber venous reconstructions (IVC/SVC/PV/IF/IJV) - externally supported ePTFE
  53. 53. Dacron = PTFE patency • Rychlik et al. meta-analysis 2014 • Cochrane review 2010
  54. 54. Strategies to improve patency 1. Reduce graft thrombogenicity 2. Reduce myointimal hyperplasia 3. Venous adjuncts at anastomosis 4. Heparin bonding to the luminal surface 5. Addition of AV fistula
  55. 55. Venous adjuncts - how do they aid? 1. Minimises expansibility mismatch (between stiff graft & pulsatile flow of artery) at anastomotic site - reduces mechanical injury 2. Positively affecting turbulence and shear forces 3. Venous endothelium - fibrinolytic and antiplatelet activity 4. Venous tissue enlarges at the site, less chance of IH to occlude 5. Venous tissue easier to anastomose with small, calcified tibial arteries
  56. 56. Miller cuff
  57. 57. Miller cuff Disadvantages: 1. Significant turbulence at anastomotic reservoir 2. Difficulty in achieving adequate angle between graft and recipient artery
  58. 58. Taylor patch
  59. 59. Taylor patch Disadvantages: 1. Half the anastomosis exposed to prosthetic graft 2. Point of anastomotic constriction at triumvirate 3. Significant length of vein must be available 4. Difficult in inframalleolar location
  60. 60. Distal vein patch
  61. 61. Distal vein patch
  62. 62. Distal vein patch Technically easier to perform, with maintenance of advantages Secondary patency through thrombectomy and revision of distal anastomosis can be performed Because when DVP bypasses fail, recipient artery rarely thombose (unlike in other vein patch techniques) Small vortex of turbulent flow at the heel, streamlined flow at the toe
  63. 63. Heparin bonded grafts End-point covalent bonding of heparin to graft maintains bioactivity of heparin Benefits (expt models): 1. Reduced platelet deposition 2. Reduced thrombus formation 3. Reduced IH at anastomotic site
  64. 64. Heparin bonded grafts HIT has been described - few case reports Newer grafts with covalent bonding doesn’t release heparin into the bloodstream (c/w older ionic bonded) Systemic markers of haemostasis - no increase No Ig against heparin - upto 6 weeks Heyligers JM, Lisman T, Verhagen HJ, et al. J Vasc Surg. 2008;47:324–329
  65. 65. Spiral laminar flow grafts
  66. 66. Distal AV fistula Spatchula (common ostium AVF at distal anastomosis) Common ostium AVF to DVP bypass AVF using PTFE from target artery to corresponding vein Reduces outflow resistance Increases flow velocity
  67. 67. Patchula
  68. 68. Medical therapy
  69. 69. Graft surveillance Criteria for failing graft: PSV > 300 cm/s PSV ratio > 3.5 Mid-graft PSV < 45 cm/s Can consider Warfarin for low velocity grafts
  70. 70. Graft thrombosis Revision of failed graft = often more complex with increased morbidity when compared to intervention for assisted primary patency Therefore, ROUTINE SURVEILLANCE to pick up failing graft
  71. 71. Graft thrombosis 1. If no symptoms of rest pain/tissue loss/gangrene - thrombolysis can be attempted. Underlying lesion could be unmasked - ? Further interventions 2. If CLTI - exploration - open thrombectomy/new bypass • Consider 2 week threshold for failure of thrombolysis • Consider outflow vessel, conduit for new bypass
  72. 72. Graft infection Lower extremity bypass: 1 - 6% Abdominal aorta: 0.5 to 2% Amputation rates: 10 to 70% Mortality rates: upto 20%
  73. 73. Graft infection Most common organisms: Staphylococcus aureus Staphylococcus epidermidis
  74. 74. Graft infection Risk factors 1. Reoperative procedure 2. Females 3. Diabetes 4. Active infection at the time of surgery
  75. 75. Infection rates Dacron = ePTFE Roll S, Muller-Nordhorn J, Keil T, et al. Dacron vs. PTFE as bypass materials in peripheral vascular surgery–systematic review and meta-analysis. BMC Surg. 2008;8:22.
  76. 76. Management Blood cultures Broad spectrum antibiotics Review culture report Imaging - CT, USG, MRI, gallium scanning, labelled WBC
  77. 77. Imaging findings Perigraft air Fluid or soft-tissue attenuation Pseudo aneurysm formation
  78. 78. Management Pseudomonas & MRSA = especially virulent - require removal If graft thromboses with good collaterals = excision alone Revascularisation options= in-situ or extra-anatomical bypass Conduits= autogenous, cryopreserved, rifampicin-soaked prosthetic MRSA +ve = decolonisation prior to surgery
  79. 79. VECTRA® Vascular Access Grafts
  80. 80. Silver Graft • Polyester • Warp-knitted • Double-velour • Impregnated with polygelin
  81. 81. ePTFE GORE-TEX® Stretch Vascular Graft
  82. 82. AlboGraft® Polyester Vascular Graft
  83. 83. IMPRA® Vascular Grafts
  84. 84. BIOLOGIC GRAFTS
  85. 85. Biografts Allografts/homografts: same species Xenografts/heterografts: another species When autogenous grafts = unavailable, prosthetic grafts are contraindicated (e.g infected fields) Potentially can be used “off-the-shelf”
  86. 86. Fresh vascular allografts High rates of thrombosis and aneurysms Highly immunogenic Logistic issues, availability, storage This led to new techniques to improve outcomes 1. Preservation techniques 2. Modification techniques
  87. 87. Cryopreservation Concept of vapour pressure gradient Cryoprotectants = chemicals to reduce this gradient Dimethylsuloxide 10% to 20% dilution Multiple freezing protocols (e.g rate at 5 degree C/second) Storage from - 102 to - 196 degrees C Additives - chondroitin sulfate E.g - CSV, CFV
  88. 88. Cryopreservation Reduced endothelial function & collagen synthesis Gross histology maintained Accumulates LDL at accelerated rate No major effect on elasticity, contractility, compliance & mechanical buffering function Triggers significant immune response - related to thrombosis and aneurysmal degeneration
  89. 89. Cryopreservation Immunosuppression has been tried - AZA, low dose cyclophosphamide, prednisolone Others - antiplatelets, warfarin, vasodilators Allosensitization - may interfere with future organ transplantation (e.g use off CFFV allografts for hemodialysis access)
  90. 90. Enzymatic digestion Type of structural modification Early experience with ficin, resultant collagenous skeleton obtained Tanning (with dialdehyde starch) - to cross link collagen Sterilized Stored in proprietary solution E.g - BCA, BMV, HUV
  91. 91. Thank you

