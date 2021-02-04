Successfully reported this slideshow.
Intraoperative Management Dr Nishan.B JIVAS
• Vascular patients -most challenging • Multiple comorbidities • Rarely present with isolated vascular issue • long operat...
ANESTHESIA
General Principles of Anesthesia • The three constituents of analgesia, amnesia, and relaxation • Selection of an anesthet...
Local/Regional Anesthesia • Interfers with nerve conduction - blockade of neuronal sodium channels • Most local anesthetic...
• Types of LA agents – Esters (Cocaine, Benzocaine, Procaine, Chloroprocaine, Tetracaine) – Amides (Lidocaine, Mepivacaine...
• Toxic central nervous system effects follow a dose-related progression from vertigo and tinnitus, to anxiety and fear, a...
Moderate Sedation • “conscious sedation” • does not depress the ability of patients to protect their airway • The principa...
• The ASA strongly recommends monitoring the following: – level of consciousness; – oxygenation with pulse oximetry; – art...
• Midazolam, Diazepam, Meperidine, Propofol, Droperidol, Fentanyl, Dexmedetomidine, Ketamine • Reversal agents, must be im...
Regional Anesthesia • peripheral nerve blocks, • cervical and brachial plexus blocks, spinal anesthesia, and epidural • an...
Spinal anesthesia • Spinal anesthesia refers to the injection of medications through the dura directly into the cerebrospi...
• Complications of spinal anesthesia include postdural puncture headache, nausea and emesis resulting from unopposed paras...
Epidural anesthesia • Epidural anesthesia refers to the placement of a catheter into the epidural space around the distal ...
• Contraindications to epidural catheter placement are similar to those for spinal block with the exception that recent an...
General Anesthesia • loss of consciousness with patients unarousable to painful stimuli • Require assisted ventilation • d...
Vascular Anesthesia Technique and Outcomes • There is a great deal of interest in determining anesthetic approaches that m...
Elective Aortic Surgery • Epidural combined with light general anesthesia and postoperative pain management with epidural ...
• occurrence of any complication was reduced significantly in patients managed with the epidural technique • The benefits ...
• Better pulmonary and diaphragmatic function with epidurals might also be explained by epidural anesthesia's ability to b...
Ruptured Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms • To maintain sufficient arterial pressure for vital organ perfusion • pressures highe...
• Pain control should be managed with small intravenous doses of narcotics • exacerbate hypotension – Induction of anesthe...
Infrainguinal Reconstructions • Reduction in postoperative graft thrombosis from a high rate of 43% with GA to 8% with the...
Carotid Surgery • general or local/regional anesthesia ? • A major benefit of performing carotid surgery under regional an...
INTRAOPERATIVE MONITORING
Electrocardiography • Should be applied throughout the perioperative period • Can detect arrhythmias and myocardial ischem...
Pulse Oximetry • Pulse oximetry is a noninvasive technique of monitoring oxygen saturation with probes placed peripherally...
Capnography • Continuous monitoring of the end-tidal CO2 using infrared absorption spectroscopy is the standard of care fo...
Arterial Pressure - Noninvasive Methods • high incidence of cardiac disease in vascular patients and the dramatic effects ...
Arterial Pressure - Invasive Methods • Procedures with aortic clamping and release resulting in sudden changes of afterloa...
• The arterial cannula is commonly inserted into the radial artery. • Stenosis, thrombosis, and occlusion can occur • can ...
Advanced Hemodynamic Monitoring • Central Venous Catheterization – CVP – Intravascular volume and venous return • Pulmonar...
Transesophageal Echocardiography • has become a mainstay of the intraoperative management for patients undergoing surgery ...
Neurologic Monitoring • Central Nervous System – The adequacy of cerebral perfusion has been assessed • conscious monitori...
INFECTION CONTROL AND MAINTENANCE OF HOMEOSTASIS
Perioperative Antibiotics • Surgical Site Infection (SSI) has been estimated to account for at least 25% of all nosocomial...
• Prophylactic antibiotics for the placement of stent grafts is recommended not because of high stent graft infection rate...
• In cases of endovascular re-intervention defined as within 7 days, interventions in the presence of hematoma, procedures...
Adrenergic Agents • cardiotonic drugs in reducing the cardiac risk • Administration of beta-blockers through the periopera...
• Potential adverse intraoperative effects include augmented intraoperative hypotension and bradycardia, which may be sign...
Maintenance of Normothermia • Anesthesia and surgery-convective heat loss in patients • normothermia is a core temperature...
• Hypothermia is associated with a number of potentially serious complications in surgical patients – wound infection – im...
Glycemic Control • Clear relationship between hyperglycemia and SSI • There is substantial evidence that aggressive therap...
Anticoagulation • Initiated at the time of arterial clamping • Bolus administration of unfractionated heparin via either a...
• Monitoring - activated clotting time (ACT) at the point of care • Although the degree of anticoagulation seen with fixed...
• Reversal is generally used in shorter duration procedures to speed closure or after intra- cavitary operations, where th...
• For patients with anti-heparin antibodies or heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, several direct thrombin inhibitors are ma...
Antiplatelet Therapy • reduce the greater incidence of myocardial infarction and ischemic stroke • little evidence to supp...
Intraoperative Fibrinolysis • surgical bleeding may not be an issue, the risk for potentially fatal intracranial hemorrhag...
CONTROL OF BLOOD LOSS/ TRANSFUSION
Compensatory Responses to Anemia and Blood Loss • The initial physiologic responses to anemia are an increased stroke volu...
Risks Associated With Allogeneic Transfusion • anaphylaxis, transfusion-related acute lung injury (TRALI), • transfusion-a...
Transfusion Triggers
Transfusion Strategies • accept a lower transfusion trigger • There are three main methods auto transfusion: – preoperativ...
Venous Thromboembolic Prophylaxis • advanced age, decreased mobility, cardiac disease, obesity, and smoking. • Postoperati...
Intraoperative Safety • Attention has been focused on two main ideas: (1) team development and shared management of patien...
THANK YOU
  1. 1. Intraoperative Management Dr Nishan.B JIVAS
  2. 2. • Vascular patients -most challenging • Multiple comorbidities • Rarely present with isolated vascular issue • long operative times, large incisions, and greater volume and blood loss
  3. 3. ANESTHESIA
  4. 4. General Principles of Anesthesia • The three constituents of analgesia, amnesia, and relaxation • Selection of an anesthetic approach
  5. 5. Local/Regional Anesthesia • Interfers with nerve conduction - blockade of neuronal sodium channels • Most local anesthetics contain an aromatic ring, and are basic and lipid soluble. • They are made soluble in an acid aqueous vehicle for administration. • In tissue, neutral pH is required to promote neuronal interaction (theoretical explanation for the diminished effect of local infiltration agents in the relatively acidic environment in regions of inflammation or infection)
  6. 6. • Types of LA agents – Esters (Cocaine, Benzocaine, Procaine, Chloroprocaine, Tetracaine) – Amides (Lidocaine, Mepivacaine, Prilocaine Ropivacaine, Bupivacaine, Etidocaine) • A Bier block, in which a relatively high dose of local anesthetic is administered intravenously into an isolated limb • Ester- containing local anesthetics are cleared by plasma cholinesterase rapidly, but amide-based local agents, including lidocaine and bupivacaine, require liver metabolism
  7. 7. • Toxic central nervous system effects follow a dose-related progression from vertigo and tinnitus, to anxiety and fear, and subsequently to tremors, seizures, and coma • Direct cardiovascular toxicity is seen at levels exceeding the threshold for seizure and is manifested as arrhythmia and myocardial depression
  8. 8. Moderate Sedation • “conscious sedation” • does not depress the ability of patients to protect their airway • The principal hazard of moderate sedation is induction of excessive sedation with a deeper than desired level of anesthesia and the potential for hypoventilation and hypoxia • patients should be fasting • Normal PAC as for GA • Intraprocedural and postprocedural monitoring
  9. 9. • The ASA strongly recommends monitoring the following: – level of consciousness; – oxygenation with pulse oximetry; – arterial pressure with automated oscillometry every 5 minutes; respiration with an apnea monitor; – electrocardiogram in patients with cardiac disease or undergoing deep sedation
  10. 10. • Midazolam, Diazepam, Meperidine, Propofol, Droperidol, Fentanyl, Dexmedetomidine, Ketamine • Reversal agents, must be immediately available – Naloxone for opiates – flumazenil for benzodiazepines,
  11. 11. Regional Anesthesia • peripheral nerve blocks, • cervical and brachial plexus blocks, spinal anesthesia, and epidural • anesthesia
  12. 12. Spinal anesthesia • Spinal anesthesia refers to the injection of medications through the dura directly into the cerebrospinal fluid from lumbar levels • Lidocaine 60 minutes • Bupivacaine 100 minutes • Patient positioning and solution density are also important factors that should be considered for successful spinal anesthesia • Spinal anesthesia is contraindicated when hemodynamic instability is expected • Severe coagulopathy, increased intracranial pressure, and infection at the injection site are other contraindications to spinal anesthesia
  13. 13. • Complications of spinal anesthesia include postdural puncture headache, nausea and emesis resulting from unopposed parasympathetic efferents, and respiratory depression
  14. 14. Epidural anesthesia • Epidural anesthesia refers to the placement of a catheter into the epidural space around the distal thoracic or lumbar spine, frequently with the delivery of larger quantities of anesthetic required for absorption between the spinal ligament and dura (epidural space) • Effective epidural postoperative analgesia (safely for 3 to 4 days) obviates the need for systemically administered opioids
  15. 15. • Contraindications to epidural catheter placement are similar to those for spinal block with the exception that recent anticoagulation is not an absolute contraindication • The American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine - epidural blocks may be performed four hours after the last subcutaneous dose of unfractionated heparin and 12 hours after the last subcutaneous dose of low- molecular-weight heparin (LMWH) • Treatment with nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drugs or aspirin is not considered a contraindication if placement is atraumatic • Clopidogrel should be discontinued 7 days before puncture • Systemic heparinization can be started one hour after catheter insertion • If a traumatic puncture occurs, elective vascular surgery should be delayed for 12 to 24 hours
  16. 16. General Anesthesia • loss of consciousness with patients unarousable to painful stimuli • Require assisted ventilation • depressed cardiovascular function and require support by specially trained anesthetists • Commonly used inhaled agents for general anesthesia in vascular surgery include nitrous oxide, desflurane, halothane, sevoflurane, and isoflurane
  17. 17. Vascular Anesthesia Technique and Outcomes • There is a great deal of interest in determining anesthetic approaches that minimize the physiologic impact of surgery, enhance vascular reconstruction durability, and improve patient survival
  18. 18. Elective Aortic Surgery • Epidural combined with light general anesthesia and postoperative pain management with epidural supplemented with intravenous morphine as needed balanced • general anesthesia and postoperative systemic opioid analgesia • Veterans Affairs (VA) Cooperative Study- reported by Park and associates in 2001 • No differences were noted in the occurrence of any of the complications between the two anesthetic groups • pains scores were significantly less in the epidural group
  19. 19. • occurrence of any complication was reduced significantly in patients managed with the epidural technique • The benefits of epidural anesthesia in aortic surgery are observed with thoracic as opposed to lumbar epidurals • Thoracic regional anesthesia specifically reduces sympathetic activation and increases myocardial oxygen supply via coronary dilation
  20. 20. • Better pulmonary and diaphragmatic function with epidurals might also be explained by epidural anesthesia's ability to block inhibitory effects of abdominal surgery and general anesthesia on the phrenic nerve and diaphragm
  21. 21. Ruptured Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms • To maintain sufficient arterial pressure for vital organ perfusion • pressures higher than 100 mm Hg has been found to be associated with increased perioperative mortality • Permissive hypotension with systolic arterial pressure between 70 and 80 mm Hg should be tolerated, As long as the patient is awake and exhibits mentation
  22. 22. • Pain control should be managed with small intravenous doses of narcotics • exacerbate hypotension – Induction of anesthesia • reduction in sympathetic tone • myocardial depression – The relaxation of abdominal muscles may result in loss of the tamponade of the rupture – positive pressure ventilation will decrease venous return – The anesthetist should be prepared for large volume resuscitation and transfusion. • Resuscitative Endovascular Balloon Occlusion of the Aorta (REBOA) a large volume endovascular balloon positioned proximal to the site of rupture prior to induction
  23. 23. Infrainguinal Reconstructions • Reduction in postoperative graft thrombosis from a high rate of 43% with GA to 8% with the epidural technique over six-month follow-up • May be due to an effect of epidural anesthesia on coagulation and fibrinolysis • compared to general anesthesia, early graft failure, early return to the operating room, cardiac morbidity, and pneumonia were significantly lower in the spinal anesthesia
  24. 24. Carotid Surgery • general or local/regional anesthesia ? • A major benefit of performing carotid surgery under regional anesthesia is the ability to continuously monitor cerebral function in the conscious patient during carotid clamping • GALA (General Anesthesia versus Local Anesthesia) trial-No difference in 30 day follow up. • Successful regional anesthesia requires a dedicated team of surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, and support staff
  25. 25. INTRAOPERATIVE MONITORING
  26. 26. Electrocardiography • Should be applied throughout the perioperative period • Can detect arrhythmias and myocardial ischemia • A five-electrode system with four limb leads and a single unipolar precordial lead (generally V5) is standard for most vascular procedures
  27. 27. Pulse Oximetry • Pulse oximetry is a noninvasive technique of monitoring oxygen saturation with probes placed peripherally • It measures the absorption of different wavelengths of light that undergo preferential absorption by either oxyhemoglobin or deoxyhemoglobin • continuous index of tissue perfusion • prone to a number of artifacts and may be particularly misleading in patients with vascular disease, Reflectance cerebral oximetry (measures back scatter of light )can be used
  28. 28. Capnography • Continuous monitoring of the end-tidal CO2 using infrared absorption spectroscopy is the standard of care for the assessment of ventilation during general anesthesia • It is important to bear in mind that the gradient between end-tidal CO2 and PaCO2 (normally about 5 mm Hg) may be affected by disease states
  29. 29. Arterial Pressure - Noninvasive Methods • high incidence of cardiac disease in vascular patients and the dramatic effects of vascular procedures on afterload and blood volume make monitoring arterial pressure especially important • Periodic measurement - oscillometric devices • decreased arterial compliance in the elderly and in diabetics may lead to overestimation of systolic pressure and underestimation of diastolic pressure • may be less useful in the setting of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, and in patients with severe vasoconstriction
  30. 30. Arterial Pressure - Invasive Methods • Procedures with aortic clamping and release resulting in sudden changes of afterload • Intentional pharmacologic manipulation of arterial pressure (hypotension during the thoracic endograft procedure, hypertension in occasional carotid cases) • Manipulation of critical cardiovascular reflex arcs (with carotid angioplasty, endarterectomy, or both) • added benefit of being able to repeatedly sample arterial blood
  31. 31. • The arterial cannula is commonly inserted into the radial artery. • Stenosis, thrombosis, and occlusion can occur • can be placed in the brachial, axillary, and femoral arteries • Ultrasound imaging provides the proceduralist with the advantage of real-time assessment showing needle location in relationship to the vessel. • Ultrasound imaging can also show vessel patency and atherosclerotic disease helping to determine if the vessel is appropriate for catheter placement
  32. 32. Advanced Hemodynamic Monitoring • Central Venous Catheterization – CVP – Intravascular volume and venous return • Pulmonary Artery Catheterization – pulmonary artery diastolic pressure (PADP) and pulmonary capillary wedge pressure (PCWP) • Minimally Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring – Calibrated minimally invasive devices
  33. 33. Transesophageal Echocardiography • has become a mainstay of the intraoperative management for patients undergoing surgery on the heart and thoracic aorta • reasonable for investigating acute, life- threatening hemodynamic disturbances.
  34. 34. Neurologic Monitoring • Central Nervous System – The adequacy of cerebral perfusion has been assessed • conscious monitoring of the neurologic responses • continuous electroencephalography • Transcranial MCA Doppler • Spinal Nervous System – sensory- and/or motor-evoked potentials – When intercostal arteries giving rise to the great radicular artery are dealt
  35. 35. INFECTION CONTROL AND MAINTENANCE OF HOMEOSTASIS
  36. 36. Perioperative Antibiotics • Surgical Site Infection (SSI) has been estimated to account for at least 25% of all nosocomial infections • effective concentration of an antibiotic suitable for the probable organisms in tissue at the site and time of inoculation • Cefazolin-approved by SCIP gudielines • Vancomycin and clindamycin were appropriate substitutes in the event of β-lactam allergy
  37. 37. • Prophylactic antibiotics for the placement of stent grafts is recommended not because of high stent graft infection rate but rather the mortality associated if an infection occurs • Prophylactic antibiotics are not recommended for angiograms, angioplasty, placement of bare metal stents, venous procedures, thrombolysis, and closure devices
  38. 38. • In cases of endovascular re-intervention defined as within 7 days, interventions in the presence of hematoma, procedures lasting more than two hours, immunosuppressed patients, and interventions in the presence of another intravascular implant, prophylactic antibiotics should be considered
  39. 39. Adrenergic Agents • cardiotonic drugs in reducing the cardiac risk • Administration of beta-blockers through the perioperative period has the theoretical benefit • Therapy should be started at least 2 to 7 days prior to surgery to titrate dosing and should not be started on the day of surgery • Beta-blockers are contraindicated in patients with asthma, sick sinus syndrome, and second- and third-degree heart block
  40. 40. • Potential adverse intraoperative effects include augmented intraoperative hypotension and bradycardia, which may be significant in vascular patients with impaired cardiac reserve. • In such cases, there is evidence that a similar reduction in periprocedural cardiac morbidity may be obtained with α2- adrenergic agonists
  41. 41. Maintenance of Normothermia • Anesthesia and surgery-convective heat loss in patients • normothermia is a core temperature higher than 36°C and lower than 38°C • Mild hypothermia refers to core temperatures between 34°C and 36°C
  42. 42. • Hypothermia is associated with a number of potentially serious complications in surgical patients – wound infection – immune dysfunction – Coagulopathy – increased blood loss, increased transfusion requirements – major adverse cardiac events, and death
  43. 43. Glycemic Control • Clear relationship between hyperglycemia and SSI • There is substantial evidence that aggressive therapy to maintain normoglycemia can have a beneficial effect on mortality in surgical patients
  44. 44. Anticoagulation • Initiated at the time of arterial clamping • Bolus administration of unfractionated heparin via either an empirical, fixed-dose regimen (3000 to 5000 units is the common fixed-dose range seen in practice) or a weight-based dosing scheme (100 to 150 units/kg) • The half-life of unfractionated heparin is dose- dependent since clearance has both a rapid saturable phase due to binding to endothelial cells and blood elements and a slower first-order elimination phase • The effective half-life in most individuals is 30 to 90 minutes so repeat dosing (500 to 1000 units, or 50 units/kg) every 45 to 60 minutes is required to maintain effect
  45. 45. • Monitoring - activated clotting time (ACT) at the point of care • Although the degree of anticoagulation seen with fixed-dose regimens will vary among patients, the clinical impact of such variation is small • An ACT longer than 350 seconds appears to be associated with the least risk for ischemic events during percutaneous coronary intervention, and similar values may be appropriate for small-artery interventions in the legs or carotid angioplasty • Reduction in both fatal and nonfatal periprocedural myocardial infarction
  46. 46. • Reversal is generally used in shorter duration procedures to speed closure or after intra- cavitary operations, where the risk of unrecognized hemorrhage can be substantial • anaphylaxis reported in up to 3% of patients • single measurement of ACT with reversal for high values (>400 seconds) may be a reasonable approach
  47. 47. • For patients with anti-heparin antibodies or heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, several direct thrombin inhibitors are marketed, including hirudin derivatives and argatroban (a bolus of 350 µg/kg administered over 3 to 5 minutes followed by an infusion of 25 µg/kg per minute)
  48. 48. Antiplatelet Therapy • reduce the greater incidence of myocardial infarction and ischemic stroke • little evidence to support the benefit of Clopidogrel as a 2nd agent in low-risk patients who can tolerate aspirin • In general, dual platelet therapy is • recommended for a minimum of 1 month after coronary angioplasty with a bare-metal stent and for a minimum of 12 months after the use of a drug-eluting stent
  49. 49. Intraoperative Fibrinolysis • surgical bleeding may not be an issue, the risk for potentially fatal intracranial hemorrhage is real • rt-PA is the most commonly used agent and is typically administered as a catheter-directed bolus into the thrombus often followed by a continuous transcatheter infusion at rates of 0.05 to 0.1 mg/kg per hour until lysis of the thrombus is confirmed.
  50. 50. CONTROL OF BLOOD LOSS/ TRANSFUSION
  51. 51. Compensatory Responses to Anemia and Blood Loss • The initial physiologic responses to anemia are an increased stroke volume
  52. 52. Risks Associated With Allogeneic Transfusion • anaphylaxis, transfusion-related acute lung injury (TRALI), • transfusion-associated circulatory overload (TACO), and both acute and delayed hemolytic reactions
  53. 53. Transfusion Triggers
  54. 54. Transfusion Strategies • accept a lower transfusion trigger • There are three main methods auto transfusion: – preoperative autologous blood donation (PAD) – Acute normovolemic hemodilution (ANH) – intraoperative autologous blood recovery and transfusion (IAT)
  55. 55. Venous Thromboembolic Prophylaxis • advanced age, decreased mobility, cardiac disease, obesity, and smoking. • Postoperatively, some are treated with systemic anticoagulation.
  56. 56. Intraoperative Safety • Attention has been focused on two main ideas: (1) team development and shared management of patient care and (2) policies/procedures/protocols to reduce error • “error is an inevitable result of the natural limitations of human performance and the function of complex systems.”
  57. 57. THANK YOU

