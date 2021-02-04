Successfully reported this slideshow.
Graft thrombosis Dr Bhushan Shinde DNB Vascular surgery resident Ruby hall clinic, Pune
Index ● Introduction ● Prevention of graft thrombosis ○ Intraoperative Graft assessment ■ Inspection, palpation ■ Arteriog...
INTRODUCTION Discussion focused primarily on infrainguinal graft thrombosis which forms largest cohort of failed revascula...
PREVENTION INTRAOPERATIVE GRAFT ASSESSMENT ● Inspection, Palpation. ○ Inspection of the graft for kinks, twists. ○ Examina...
○ Actual observed complication rate has been negligible in large series. ○ Involves insertion of an 18 to 20-gauge plastic...
ULTRASONOGRAPHY ○ Continuous wave doppler ■ Simple and inexpensive ■ 8- to 10- MHz pencil probe ■ Small size allows insona...
● B-MODE ULTRASONOGRAPHY ○ Anatomic images ○ Used in conjunction with duplex ultrasonography ○ Ability to detect small def...
● DUPLEX ULTRASONOGRAPHY ○ Addition of flow-measuring capability to B-mode ultrasonography. ○ Color imaging facilitates id...
● ANGIOSCOPY ○ Requires irrigation with saline accompanied by occlusion of inflow, and sometimes outflow ○ Many scopes hav...
● In a 2002 study from Sweden,documented ○ successful application of intraoperative angioscopy in a group of patients who ...
● Intravascular Ultrasonography ○ Flexible catheter system ○ Generates two-dimensional cross-sectional images ○ Circumfere...
PATHOGENESIS ● Several studies have identified a variety of factors potentially contributing to graft failure, ○ Patient d...
PATHOGENESIS ● Giswold et al. documented reversed vein graft occlusion ○ Dialysis dependency, ○ Known hypercoagulable stat...
PATHOGENESIS ● HYPERCOAGULABILITY ○ The role of hypercoagulability as a cause of graft failure has become increasingly rec...
THERAPEUTIC APPROACH GRAFT THROMBOSIS DIAGNOSIS ● Absence of previously palpable pulse combined with dramatic progression ...
Anticoagulation Immediate anticoagulation becomes imperative to minimize or halt thrombus propagation Etiologic Assessment...
Vascular Study Group of New England, a regional quality improvement initiative revealed predictives of diminished graft pa...
The five elements critical for sustained function of an arterial reconstruction ● Inflow ● Outflow ● Conduit ● Operative t...
Early graft failure <30 days ● Early (<30 days) thrombosis of vascular reconstructions has historically been attributed to...
THROMBOLYSIS IN EARLY FAILURE Thrombolysis places the patient at significant bleeding risk, especially at recent surgical ...
Surgical thrombectomy The results of surgical thrombectomy were significantly improved if technical problems (e.g., a twis...
LATE GRAFT FAILURE >30 DAYS Technical errors no longer constitute a significant cause of graft pathology. Thrombolytic the...
Available therapeutic options in this setting include (1) Balloon angioplasty of an intragraft or juxta-anastomotic stenos...
CHOICE OF CONDUIT ● The optimal autogenous vein conduit for replacement of a short segment of vein graft is ideally derive...
● Use of the profunda femoris artery and endarterectomy of the superficial femoral artery to lessen the requisite conduit ...
THANK YOU
