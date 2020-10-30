Successfully reported this slideshow.
LACASURILE SECRETE ALE LEULUI Autor: G. H. Williamson Cuprins: Cartea aceasta raspunde urmatoarelor intrebari Prolog Cap.I...
19.Marele Canion din Arizona a apărut în urma unui uriaş cutremur sau a unei eroziuni a timpului? 20.Este îngropată sub Ma...
PROLOG Ce sunt "lăcaşurile secrete ale Leului" şi unde se află ele? În cartea de faţă am rescris Istoria, în lumina afirma...
întocmite de puternicii vremii le-au luat cunoaşterea şi adevărul dăruite de Dumnezeu! "Confreria Binelui" - sau "Zeii Căl...
şi a-l preda omului viitorului, pentru ca el, înarmat cu "Cunoaşterea Adevărului", să se elibereze de robia materiei, căre...
În sensul său absolut, LEUL înseamnă Forţa Adevărului Divin. De aceea, IISUS este numit "LEUL din tribul lui Iuda". Când p...
Iniţiaţii misterelor egiptene erau numiţi uneori lei sau pantere. Leul era emisarul Soarelui, simbolizând lumina, adevărul...
O tânără femeie, specialistă desăvârşită în studiul Misterelor şi istoriei continentului Mu, a plecat să exploreze regiuni...
În cele din urmă, situaţia provocată de furtuni, alunecări de teren importante şi de bombardamentul intens al razelor cosm...
Scufundarea unor mari mase de teren şi cutremure de pământ monstruoase au zguduit solul; oraşele s-au prăbuşit, munţii au ...
rămâne în ochii ştiinţei greu de explicat. Populaţia indigenă, foarte redusă, pretinde a nu şti nimic despre aceste statui...
tot atâtea soluţii oferite enigmelor antropologiei, care interesează regiunile din Mesopotamia şi ale Mării Caspice. Maril...
aceea care relatează cum s-a despicat Marea Roşie, pentru a-i lăsa să treacă pe evrei! Şi coloniştii veniţi din Atlantida ...
Unele dintre marile spirite ale continentului Mu şi ale coloniilor sale s-au reîncarnat, în cursul "ultimelor ore" ale Atl...
care le-au văzut agitate de zguduiri violente. Sunt urmele cunoştinţelor ştiinţifice secrete ale Atlantidei, din epoca în ...
înaintează un pas, apoi mai face un altul şi-şi reia calea, cu ochii mereu la steaua care străluceşte în depărtare. Incomp...
Ici şi colo, ochii unora încep a se deschide, viziunea lor asupra lucrurilor devine mai subtilă, celulele creierului lor î...
A fost locul unde a început pregătirea, care trebuia să ducă la revelaţia lui ATON. Marea Piramidă este CASA LOCURILOR SEC...
Toth mai spune că Marea Piramidă a fost copiată după piramida naturală de forţă telurică care arde veşnic şi că, din cauza...
oraşe. Aceste stele îl reprezentau pe Hammurabi primind legile de la Zeul-Soare Shamash. Regele a fost un mare protector a...
Apepa I a devenit Faraon al Egiptului în 1777 î.I.Ch. (a 15-a Dinastie). Acest mare conducător s-a reîncarnat mai târziu c...
femeia-istoric din continentul Mu. La rândul său, într-o existenţă anterioară, Iosif fusese Prinţul domnitor din Mu. Din a...
sale. Cei pe care Istoria i-a numit "mari", în ochii Celui Atotputernic pot să nu fie atât de "mari". Dar toţi aceia pe ca...
şi că ele pot fi considerate ca documente autentice despre monarhi care au existat în realitate". Dr. Adams mai spune: ".....
Intenţia acestei lucrări nu este, însă, de a dezbate aceste probleme controversate. Cititorii dornici de argumente pro şi ...
David nu era înalt, era frumos, chiar foarte seducător, şi avea o forţă fizică ieşită din comun. Era un războinic, prudent...
David a cunoscut toate slăbiciunile omeneşti. A fost impulsiv, înclinat spre greşeală. A săvârşit anumite păcate, însă a f...
Sora lui Tafnes, soţia lui Hadad, i-a dăruit un fiu pe nume Genubat. Acest tânăr prinţ a fost crescut în palatul Faraonulu...
Răspunsul este: David nu l-a constrâns pe Ahmoz. Această "învoială" fusese hotărâtă într-un alt loc şi într-un alt timp al...
copilul Hadad (aşa cum putem citi în Prima Carte a Regilor, IX:17-18) este acelaşi Faraon care domnea când Hadad a părăsit...
Prietenul credincios lui David, Hiram, Rege al Tyrului, auzind că un fiu al lui David s-a instalat pe tronul Israelului, a...
Saba au PREGĂTIT calea viitorului, stabilind planul care va aduce, în cele din urmă, Salvarea şi Mântuirea deplină a omulu...
  1. 1. LACASURILE SECRETE ALE LEULUI Autor: G. H. Williamson Cuprins: Cartea aceasta raspunde urmatoarelor intrebari Prolog Cap.I PREGATIREA Cap.II ZORII Cap.III REVELATIA Cap.IV IMPLINIREA Cap.V DESCOPERIREA EPILOG Cartea aceasta răspunde următoarelor întrebări: 1. Cine a construit Marea Piramidă şi de ce? 2. Au existat, în realitate, Atlantida şi Continentul Mu? Unii dintre "zeii" antichităţii au fost într-adevăr vizitatori din spaţiu? 3. Cine a fost Faraonul Exodului? 4. Cine a fost faraon, când Iosif a condus Egiptul? 5. Solomon a trăit în secolul al XVI-lea sau în secolul X î.I.Ch.? 6. Cine era Regina din Saba? 7. A fost Menelik fiul lui Solomon şi al Reginei din Saba? 8. A fost, într-adevăr, "rostogolită" o mare piatră, în faţa intrării mormântului lui Iisus? 9. De ce i-a părăsit Marcu pe Paul şi Barnaba, la Pergam? 10.Unde a fost sărbătorită CINA cea de TAINĂ? 11. Grădina Ghetsimani aparţine Mariei, mama lui Marcu? 12.Există ascunse sub unele dintre minunile lumii comori istorice neînchipuite, care constituie o moştenire pentru omenire? 13.Există piramide ascunse în America de Nord? 14.Aknaton, Faraon al Egiptului, a fost mai târziu Simon-Petru, iar Iosif, cel cu "mantia de numeroase culori" - Moise? 15.Care este adevăratul sens al Calendarului de Piatră aztec? 16.Cele "Şapte cetăţi din Cibala" sunt un mit sau o realitate? 17.Există un templu secret sub Sfinx? 18.De ce erau numiţi Faraonii "Descendenţii Soarelui"? 1
  2. 2. 19.Marele Canion din Arizona a apărut în urma unui uriaş cutremur sau a unei eroziuni a timpului? 20.Este îngropată sub Marea Piramidă o navă spaţială? 21.Cum a reuşit Moise să traverseze Marea Roşie? 22.Planează vreun blestem asupra mormântului lui Tutankhamon? 23.Piatra unghiulară a Marii Piramide era din aramă? 24.Când va fi ea repusă la loc? 25.Care este semnificaţia exactă a sângelui vărsat de Iisus? 26. Cine era "tânărul bărbat necunoscut" din Grădina Ghetsimani? 27.Cine era Sişak, din Biblie? 28.Melchisedek a fost Sem? 29.Hammurabi a fost regele biblic Amrafel? 30.Unde se găsesc osemintele lui Iosif? 31.Cine este artistul necunoscut, autorul Măştii de Aur a lui Tutankhamon, care, într-o încarnare ulterioară, a devenit Calice d'Argent din Antiohia? 32.Ce s-a petrecut, într-adevăr, în perioada cuprinsă între învierea şi înălţarea lui Iisus? 33.Iosif din Arimateea a plecat oare în Marea Britanie? 34.Iisus a venit pentru "a trăi" sau pentru "a muri" pentru umanitate? 35.Indienii din America păstrează în capsule temporale manuscrise provenind din anticul Continent Mu? 36.Sfântul Giulgiu sau "Mantaua din Torino" este cu adevărat giulgiul cu care a fost înfăşurat corpul lui Iisus? 37.Unde se găsesc comorile pierdute ale Incaşilor şi fabulosul "Disc al Soarelui"? 38.Ce înseamnă "Lăcaşurile secrete ale Leului" şi unde se găsesc ele? "Asemeni unui leu avid de pradă şi unui tânăr leu, ascuns în tainiţele sale" Psalm17;21* * Citatele din Biblie sunt reproduse după traducerea franceză a Bibliei Sfinte a Şcolilor Biblice din Ierusalim (editura CERF) 2
  3. 3. PROLOG Ce sunt "lăcaşurile secrete ale Leului" şi unde se află ele? În cartea de faţă am rescris Istoria, în lumina afirmaţiilor aflate în manuscrise foarte vechi, păstrate în Marea Biblioteacă a unuia dintre cele mai secrete Colegii oculte din Lume... "o cetate pierdută" în munţii Peru-ului. Puţini ajung astăzi acolo, pentru că numai aleşii "Cercetători ai vieţii" cunosc cărarea tocită care duce la intrarea sa antediluviană. În această cetate trăieşte Marele Maestru... un supravieţuitor al celor vechi, ai acelor mari oameni care trăiau pe Pământ, pe când planeta era locuită de Uriaşi. O sută patruzeci şi patru de persoane lucrează sub îndrumarea sa, şi unii dintre ei au fost cândva "Marii" acestei lumi. Faraoni... Artişti... Sfinţi... Savanţi... Poeţi. Mai sunt şi alţii, "Necunoscuţii", cei pe care Istoria i-a uitat dar care au clădit, totuşi, Imperii, au dat viaţă unor regi, unor ideologii sau unor doctrine. Cei "încoronaţi", ca şi ceilalţi, care nu au fost atât de preţuiţi de oameni, sunt adunaţi acolo, în aceeaşi "Confrerie". În această lucrare ne propunem să urmărim cum această "Descendenţă spirituală" s- a încarnat în conducători ai popoarelor, care s-au succedat, de-a lungul secolelor, spre a întemeia "Confreria Binelui" - un grup compus din bărbaţi şi femei veniţi din alte lumi spaţio-temporale, în scopul de a ajuta umanitatea să iasă din "Starea ei bestială" şi să se ridice către "Starea Divină". Ei au sosit pe Pământ - considerat o "Stea întunecată", planetă a "Durerilor"- acum aproape 18 milioane de ani şi, de atunci, îşi îndeplinesc misiunea cu un curaj neobosit, acţionând asupra unei rase înapoiate şi decăzute, ca mentori desemnaţi de Creator. La venire, au luat înfăţişările lui Osiris, Apollon, Toth - zeii legendari ai Antichităţii. Mai târziu, prin reîncarnări succesive, au devenit conducători ai popoarelor. Baal, Bachus, Moloch şi alţi falşi zei nu au fost decât simple divinităţi terestre şi nu au urcat în Panteonul zeilor decât după stingerea, într-o baie de sânge, a "Vârstei de Aur" a omenirii. Marele Adevăr Universal a fost adus omenirii de către aceste fiinţe pogorâte din lumi mai luminate. Atunci a început o Eră în care "oamenii vorbeau cu îngerii", ca ulterior omenirea să decadă până spre nefiinţă spirituală, după ce mentorii au plecat. Astfel, după moartea marelui faraon Amenhotep IV (Aknaton), primul suveran care a afirmat credinţa într-un Dumnezeu Unic, a urmat o eclipsă a Adevărului. După Crucificarea de pe Golgota, un Văl Întunecat s-a aşternut peste Lumea Tatălui Infinit: oamenii care căutau atunci lumina au fost daţi pradă fiarelor sălbatice, iar legi 3
  4. 4. întocmite de puternicii vremii le-au luat cunoaşterea şi adevărul dăruite de Dumnezeu! "Confreria Binelui" - sau "Zeii Călători", care au ales de bunăvoie o existenţă terestră - a ajutat omenirea, fără încetare, timp de mii de ani, de-a lungul tuturor epocilor istoriei. Ei au apărut periodic, atunci când omul era pregătit să-i înţeleagă, spre a proclama înţelepciunea şi Adevărul Universal. Apoi s-au retras, pentru a urmări ce avea să facă omul cu această cunoaştere. În acest fel au fost posibile "progresele" şi "etapele" istoriei şi civilizaţiei umane! În cursul unei eclipse de flux universal, omul a fost condus de spirite terestre, puternice şi reale. Să amintim, spre exemplificare, guvernarea decadentă din coloniile "Patriei-Mamă", după ce continentele Lemuriei şi Atlantidei au fost înghiţite de ape, când s-a instaurat perioada de idolatrie a ultimelor dinastii ale Egiptului; sau perversiunea şi liberalismul Romei, pe timpul dominaţiei Cezarilor... Legendele pământului vorbesc mult despre "Poporul din Stele", "Poporul de Sus" sau "Zeii care vin din Soare" sau "din Cer", spre a se amesteca cu muritorii. Dincolo de aceste pretinse mituri, ce par a fi rodul unei imaginaţii superstiţioase, găsim motivaţia logică: nevoia oamenilor de adoraţie pentru Zeii nemuritori ai Olympului. Vom întâlni şi povestiri despre locuinţele zeilor. În spatele tuturor acestor istorii despre Zeii Mitologiei Antice se ascunde un adevăr izbitor, care, cercetat cu stăruinţă, poate fi descifrat. Scribii şi profeţii spuneau purul adevăr când povesteau generaţiilor viitoare că îngerii şi Zeii se încarnaseră, coborând din lăcaşurile lor celeste, spre a înălţa fizic, mental şi spiritual pe locuitorii "Stelei întunecate" către "Casa Cosmică a Tatălui". În cartea de faţă vom arăta, de asemenea, că există fantastice comori istorice, care constituie o moştenire imensă pentru omenire. Ele sunt tăinuite în camere secrete, aflate sub unele dintre Minunile lumii. În toate cele patru colţuri ale Pământului, scrieri datând din epoci pe care omenirea de azi nu le poate nici presupune, au fost ascunse în locuri secrete. Aceste preţioase documente, pricini de mari lupte şi intrigi pe Planetă, vor apare, curând, la lumină, căci LĂCAŞURILE SECRETE ALE LEULUI încep să se deschidă la vibraţiile EREI NOI. Forţele negative, contrarii, au stat întotdeauna la originea distrugerii marilor "Comori" ale Antichităţii îndepărtate, încercând să-l menţină pe om înlănţuit veşnic în abrutizare şi bestialitate. Nu altceva semnifică distrugerea Tabletelor din Aton, în sanctuarul Aknaton, după asasinarea Marelui Faraon de către preoţi ai lui Amon; sau incendierea Bibliotecii din Alexandria - cea mai mare şi mai celebră bibliotecă a Antichităţii, cuprinzând peste 700.000 de volume, printre care şi cea mai mare parte din zestrea literară a antichităţii. Ireparabilă pierdere, care a marcat "Epoca întunericului"; ca şi distrugerea totală a bibliotecilor aztece, depozitarele unor texte Sacre de o valoare inestimabilă, pe care Cortez le trece prin foc şi sabie, în nebunia sa incendiară, în 1519. Şi totuşi, au existat dintotdeauna "ordine secrete" - texte scrise pe tăbliţe de argilă, pe suluri de hârtie sau papyrus - care aveau grija de a conserva Adevărul Universal 4
  5. 5. şi a-l preda omului viitorului, pentru ca el, înarmat cu "Cunoaşterea Adevărului", să se elibereze de robia materiei, căreia l-au aservit secolele precedente. Astfel de manuscrise au stat ascunse în peşteri, morminte, camere sacre, în temple ruinate, în catacombe... orice ascunzătoare, orice subterană a fost folosită. Aceste texte deţin "Cea mai veche înţelepciune" şi vor fi descoperite în anii care vor veni. Ele au fost ţinute secrete, apoi au fost dezvăluite, urmând a fi din nou ascunse, după ce-şi vor fi îndeplinit misiunea: aceea de a releva "ceea ce trebuie cunoscut" doar într-o anumită epocă şi într-un anumit moment al dezvoltării spirituale a omului. Autorul ţine să mulţumească aici soţiei sale, pentru încurajări, ca şi Fratelui Filip, din "ordinul Ametistului", care trăieşte într-o mănăstire din munţii peruani, pentru munca dificilă de traducere a manuscriselor străvechi şi originale, care se păstrează acolo. LEUL este avid de PRADA sa, căci manuscrisele antice au rămas tăinuite şi apărate... Dar, curând, ele vor produce revelaţia. Tânărul LEU stă bine ascuns în TAINIŢELE sale..., dar nu peste mult timp lăcaşurile lui nu vor mai fi secrete, în această "VÂRSTA DE AUR" pe punctul de a se naşte... Lucrarea de faţă este dedicată tuturor oamenilor, din toată lumea, care ÎNŢELEG; ochii lor fie binecuvântaţi, fiindcă EI VĂD, urechile lor fie binecuvântate, fiindcă ELE AUD; pentru ei, atunci când pecetea tainei va fi ruptă şi MISTERUL MISTERELOR relevat, ASCUNZIŞURILE LEULUI nu vor mai fi SECRETE! PREGĂTIREA "Cuvântul" a fost pregătit... "La început a fost Cuvântul şi Cuvântul era cu Dumnezeu şi Cuvântul era Dumnezeu" (Evanghelia după Ioan, I: 1). "Cuvântul" în sensul său primordial, nu înseamnă glas, sunet sau vorbă... El semnifică opera de Creaţie, după legile Divine, a acelei "Fiinţe Perfecte", care a avut puterea de a da un suflet şi a regenera pe omul adamic, înlăuntrul "mormântului", "cavernei" sau "ieslei" pământului, pornind de la FLUIDUL creator universal. Biblia ne spune că "omul nu trebuie să trăiască numai cu pâine, ci şi cu fiecare CUVÂNT rostit de gura lui Dumnezeu". Iată de ce CUVÂNTUL, "Influxul Creator Divin" a fost PREGĂTIT pe pământ, pentru ca omul să-l poată primi cu dragoste şi înţelegere, iar, graţie acestei pregătiri, să poată atinge o cunoaştere spirituală mai elevată şi o anume înţelepciune. Spre a înţelege pe deplin ce semnificaţie simbolică are LEUL, trebuie cercetate misterele antice şi straniul simbolism care li se asociază, mistere la care nu participă decât iniţiaţii. 5
  6. 6. În sensul său absolut, LEUL înseamnă Forţa Adevărului Divin. De aceea, IISUS este numit "LEUL din tribul lui Iuda". Când profetul Daniel a văzut un leu înaripat ieşind din mare, el a văzut reprezentarea simbolică a unei Ere Noi, în timpul căreia Adevărul Divin al CUVÂNTULUI se pregătea să cucerească un nou domeniu spiritual. LEUL exprimă curajul celui care este pătruns de Adevărul Divin. Cei care trăiesc în Adevărul Divin sunt asemenea unui leu, chiar dacă deţin forţa fizică a unui miel. Neofiţii care îndurau cu succes probele iniţierii cultului lui Mithra erau numiţi LEI şi erau însemnaţi pe frunte cu Crucea Egipteană, însuşi Mithra este adesea reprezentat cu un cap de leu şi două perechi de aripi. Referirea la LEU şi la "strângerea labei de leu" (strângerea de mână masonică), în ordinul Francmason, pare destul de apropiată de probele lui Mithra şi s-ar putea, foarte bine, ca ordinul să-şi aibă originea în cultul lui Mithra. În noua Cetate Sfântă, în jurul Faraonului au venit să trăiască marile spirite ale epocii, cei care au luat parte la uriaşa lucrare ce urma să transforme complet o întreagă lume şi să o elibereze de falsele învăţături. Faraonul era numit "Regele", "Ra" (Soarele). Aceasta dovedeşte înalta sa poziţie în Confreria Binelui, a fiinţelor venite din alte lumi stelare, spre a se consacra salvării planetei. În epoca aceea, mentorii extratereştri s-au încarnat în persoana marilor suverani şi a conducătorilor, pentru că omenirea îşi adora regele - reprezentantul lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ, sub forma sa umană şi fizică. Oamenii recunoşteau că el era "Glasul lui Dumnezeu". Mai târziu, de-a lungul istoriei, omenirea a fost supusă autorităţii unor creaturi inferioare, de origine terestră, împăraţii . romani şi regii cruzi din statele vasale. Singurul templu autorizat să-şi exercite cultul în Teba a fost TEMPLUL LUI ISIS. Soarele care străluceşte deasupra LEULUI a fost considerat întotdeauna ca simbol al puterii şi al conducerii. Preoţii egipteni, la majoritatea ceremoniilor, erau înveşmântaţi în piei de leu, el simbolizând Marele Disc Solar, aceasta dat fiind faptul că Soarele era venerat şi aşezat în poziţie favorabilă în constelaţia LEULUI. La egipteni, razele solare erau adesea reprezentate având la extremitate mâini umane (Aton). Francmasonii vor face apropierea între aceste mâini şi "Laba Leului", binecunoscută, care dă naştere, prin strângerea sa, tuturor lucrurilor vieţii. În vechime, coroana solară era reprezentată sub forma coamei de leu, amintind subtil că, într-o anumită epocă, Solstiţiul de vară are loc în Semnul leului, Leul Ceresc. 6
  7. 7. Iniţiaţii misterelor egiptene erau numiţi uneori lei sau pantere. Leul era emisarul Soarelui, simbolizând lumina, adevărul regenerator. Leul este regele animalelor şi, ca orice prinţ domnitor, este sacru în raport cu Soarele, ale cărui raze se reprezintă prin coama zbârlită a leului. Alegoriile întreţinute şi transmise prin mistere (una dintre ele înfăţişând un leu deschizând o carte) înseamnă că puterea solară deschide învelişul seminţelor şi eliberează, astfel, viaţa spirituală închisă înăuntru. Cei vechi mai credeau, destul de straniu, că leul doarme cu ochii deschişi şi, din această pricină el a fost ales ca simbol al vigilenţei. Imaginea leului aşezat deasupra portalurilor sau la intrările caselor era emblema protecţiei. Deasupra comorilor, tot din acest motiv, au fost ridicate statui de lei. Leii au fost timp de secole obiectul unei veneraţii deosebite. Pentru preoţii egipteni, pisica, reprezentantă a speciei felinelor, era simbolul forţelor magnetice ale Naturii. De aceea se înconjurau de aceste animale, al căror corp emană Foc astral. Pisica este şi simbolul eternităţii, căci în timpul somnului ia forma unei bile, cu capul atingând coada. Leul simbolizează înţelepciunea secretă (regele Solomon a fost adesea înfăţişat sub formă de leu); pentru a învinge această sălbăticiune trebuie să ai o astfel de înţelepciune. Să amintim că Samson şi Hercule au fost amândoi învingători ai Leului. Leul reprezintă, de asemenea, unul dintre cele ''patru unghiuri" ale Creaţiunii. Când a început LEUL să dea târcoale mai des prin lăcaşurile secrete? Ca să putem răspunde la o astfel de întrebare trebuie să urcăm în timp în istoria planetei, până la o epocă atât de îndepărtată, încât raţiunea se înceţoşează. Omul a trăit pe Pământ cu mult mai mult timp înainte decât reuşeşte să-şi închipuie. Mărturiile cele mai vechi vorbesc despre sosirea "unor fiinţe luminoase din cer"; aceste creaturi spirituale erau locuitorii unor lumi mult mai măreţe şi elevate, dar ignoranţa omului l-a făcut să-i zeifice pe aceşti vizitatori sosiţi pe "întunecata stea roşie", planetă a "durerilor şi a cataclismelor". Mercur, mesagerul zeilor, Toth, scribul zeilor, Apollon, zeul luminii, şi toate celelalte creaturi superioare adorate şi zeificate au fost primii mentori ai poporului de pe pământ. Mai târziu, au devenit eroii civilizaţiilor din Lemuria şi Atlantida. Omul îşi aminteşte numai ceva din Marele Adevăr adus de ei. În fine, aceste fiinţe s-au încarnat şi au trăit ca oameni, printre oameni. Sunt mii de ani de atunci când, în partea orientală a "Patriei-Mame" - care făcea parte din continentul Mu - într-o regiune numită Telos au venit primele nave spaţiale din planeta Hesperus (Venus). Această regiune se găseşte azi în apropierea Marelui Canion din Arizona. 7
  8. 8. O tânără femeie, specialistă desăvârşită în studiul Misterelor şi istoriei continentului Mu, a plecat să exploreze regiunile foarte îndepărtate din marginea ţării, unde se semnalase apariţia unor mari "Nave de Lumină" coborând din cer, în noapte. Conducătorii şi stăpânii popoarelor trăiau mari nelinişti, o teamă febrilă domnea în marile cetăţi monolitice ale anticului Mu - populaţia, însă, jubila... Se bucura, fiindcă "zeii veniseră să trăiască printre muritori". Ceea ce fusese prezis de către înţelepţi, înainte cu generaţii, se realiza, în sfârşit. Această femeie - istoric - purta numele de "Doamna Soarelui". Ea fusese trimisă de prinţul domnitor, spre a regăsi pe Vizitatori şi a le face o bună primire în ţara copiilor oamenilor. Primele sale descoperiri în deşert au fost nişte ciudate amprente de paşi pe nisip. Urme destul de asemănătoare celor lăsate de venusienii care au călcat deşertul Californiei, la 20 noiembrie 1952 ("Farfuriile zburătoare au aterizat", de D. Leslie şi G. Adamski). Simbolurile hieroglifice povesteau istoria venirii "poporului din Stele" pe Pământ. Ca istoric, ea a tradus acest mesaj poporului său, mesaj care e cunoscut ca "Marea Interpretare a Zilei când au căzut Stelele". Apoi, "Doamna Soarelui" a întâlnit pe primul vizitator din spaţiu ieşit din nava cosmică. Ea a aflat că fusese trimis de bătrânii de pe Hesperus, spre a stabili relaţii comerciale cu poporul din Mu şi să facă schimb de idei asupra ştiinţelor, artei, literaturii şi Adevărului Universal. Bătrânii simţiseră că venise momentul în care locuitorii de pe Terra sunt pregătiţi să primească o vizită importantă din partea lumilor mai luminate. Cei de pe Pământ aveau nevoie de înţelepciunea şi cunoaşterea vecinilor planetari şi-şi câştigaseră dreptul la acestea, prin felul lor de a trăi şi marea lor dragoste pentru Tatăl Infinit. Numele primului vizitator era Merk (Mark) şi, prin intermediul lui, poporul cel mai înaintat din acea vreme de pe Terra a început să întreţină relaţii cu vecina sa, Hesperus. Nu a durat decât un moment însă, căci preoţii cei răi au provocat distrugerea aproape totală a Patriei-Mame şi o mare parte din continent s-a scufundat în valuri, dispărând în abisurile întunecate. "Doamna Soarelui" a petrecut mult timp cu vizitatorii şi a adunat numeroase elemente, pe care le-a notat într-un ansamblu de scrieri păstrate pe tăbliţe dintr-un "metal nepieritor", existent în Lemuria, tăbliţe de telonium. Multe adevăruri importante au fost extrase din studiul atent şi inteligent al acestor tăbliţe, iar Lumina venită din alte lumi - în Timp şi Spaţiu - şi-a făcut drum în inima şi spiritul locuitorilor din Mu, care căutau Adevărul. Merk şi "Doamna Soarelui" au ridicat un monument comemorativ în locul în care au aterizat primele "Nave de Lumină". El este încă intact, bine îngropat, şi va fi descoperit în viitor. După cum şi Mu va reînvia într-o zi, spre a întâmpina Noua Auroră a unei ere mai înaintate, acest monument fără vârstă va reapare la lumină în actualul stat Arizona, în America. 8
  9. 9. În cele din urmă, situaţia provocată de furtuni, alunecări de teren importante şi de bombardamentul intens al razelor cosmice a făcut pe prinţul domnitor să se adreseze mentorilor veniţi de pe Hesperus şi să le ceară sfatul. Aceştia i-au spus să adune pe toţi cei care înţelegeau Adevărul Universal şi să încerce să-l trăiască, pentru ca apoi să urmeze toţi Marea Cale. Servitorii fideli ai Spiritului Infinit s-au adunat atunci în faţa monumentului uriaş care comemora venirea Venusienilor şi s-au urcat la bordul marilor nave spaţiale, pentru a emigra spre Venus. Aceia care urmaseră "Drumul Rău" au rămas pe Pământ, pentru a întâmpina dezastrul iminent provocat de ei înşişi. Regiunea Telos-ului a fost un centru important de schimburi comerciale şi locul unor cercetări ştiinţifice foarte avansate ale Lemurienilor. Locuitorii Patriei-Mame aveau o navă mare şi îngustă, care putea parcurge sute de kilometri în spaţiu, dar nu erau capabili sa treacă în spaţiul interplanetar. Mai târziu, amintirea "Telos"-ului a fost asociată cu Tellus, zeiţa fertilităţii la romani. Înţeleptul prinţ domnitor şi-a condus poporul în afara marilor cetăţi, în care oamenii deveniseră fiare, dedându-se la distrugere şi jaf. I-a condus, aşa cum avea să-i conducă mai târziu, peste milenii, în afara Egiptului, către o viaţă nouă, pe alţi oameni, trecându-i Marea Roşie, în Deşert. I-a scos din ţara tenebrelor, conducându-i în marele Deşert pustiu, originar, unde se afla monumentul; apoi, le-a spus că le va da un semn care va marca pentru totdeauna faptul că părăsiseră Pământul şi plecaseră pe marele ocean al Spaţiului. Căci, într-o zi, urmaşii lor vor reveni şi o lume chinuită va recunoaşte semnul ARBORELUI şi al ŞARPELUI. Merk, însoţitorii săi şi supravieţuitorii ultimelor zile ale continentului Mu s-au ridicat deasupra Pământului ca nişte vulturi mari şi "Navele de Lumină" i-au dus spre o lume nouă. Telos, care era partea orientală a continentului Mu, a fost singura zonă a Patriei-Mume rămasă deasupra valurilor furioase care cereau sufletele celor răi. "Doamna Soarelui" şi un alt istoric, Mutan Mian, au fost ultimii "supravieţuitori" de pe Telos. Au ales alternativa de a rămâne, pentru a ordona documentele preţioase din metal nepieritor (tăbliţele din telonium) în Capsulele Temporale, care trebuiau răspândite pe suprafaţa continentului Telos - Mu, cât şi îngropate în solul acestuia. Prinţul domnitor nu a plecat odată cu poporul său; el a murit de bătrâneţe înaintea exodului final, în afara Mu-ului definitiv condamnat. Îşi terminase misiunea şi n-a atins niciodată pământul promis al lui Hesperus, aflat la milioane de kilometri în spaţiu. Mutan Mian a descris pe tăbliţele de metal destinul continentului Mu, la fel ca şi toate secretele marii cunoaşteri ştiinţifice - teleportarea, invizibilitatea, telepatia şi alte cunoştinţe necesare oamenilor pentru a supravieţui într-o eră viitoare. Faptele au fost adunate şi sintetizate de către "Doamna Soarelui" şi Mian, care au lucrat fără întrerupere, pentru a termina această sarcină uriaşă. 9
  10. 10. Scufundarea unor mari mase de teren şi cutremure de pământ monstruoase au zguduit solul; oraşele s-au prăbuşit, munţii au fost nivelaţi; văile au devenit piscuri muntoase; aerul a fost penetrat de dărâmături şi de emanaţiile tuturor vulcanilor oceanici nou formaţi. O zguduire formidabilă a zdruncinat Pământul şi, în câteva secunde, a format ceea ce cunoaştem acum sub numele "Marele Canion din Arizona". El nu s-a format cum se crede în general, prin eroziunea progresivă provocată de un râuleţ - care abia ar fi putut să-şi croiasacă drumul printr-un lan de grâu. Cu atât mai puţin, prin roca solida a acestui masiv. Vânturile urlau ca şi cum toţi Zeii nopţii ar fi strigat răzbunare, în timp ce două mici siluete singuratice îşi continuau misiunea. Mian îşi începe istorisirea pe prima tăbliţă cu aceste cuvinte: "Iată adevărurile pe care eu, Mutan Mian, istoric al continentului Mu, le scriu pe aceste tăbliţe, care vor fi depuse în mai multe locuri, astfel încât să poată fi găsite în viitor. Aceste adevăruri, ca şi descrierea marelui exod la care am asistat, VOR TREBUI SĂ PARVINĂ OMULUI VIITOR! Plăcile de telonium vor fi repartizate în locurile cele mai potrivite, atât în partea ce a mai rămas din Mu, cât şi la suprafaţa sa. Mă rog ca descendenţii acestor oameni sălbatici (indienii), - pe care i-am zărit în marile păduri, dar de care nu m-am putut apropia - să poată găsi într-o zi aceste plăcuţe şi să aibă inteligenţa de a le citi şi a da atenţie conţinului lor. Am convingerea că, într-o zi, va fi din nou o rasă de oameni civilizaţi. Vor moşteni o bună sămânţă. Mă rog ca, atunci când vor fi găsite aceste plăcuţe, SĂ FIE ÎNŢELESE!" Plăcile la care au lucrat Mian şi "Doamna Soarelui" cu atâta energie nu au fost regăsite niciodată. Iar, dacă-i credem pe Platon şi Solon, tăbliţele de telonium trebuie să fi fost îngropate în pământ acum vreo 12.000 de ani. De atunci s-au produs mari răscoliri ale scoarţei terestre - cum sunt scufundarea Atlantidei şi a intrărilor Coloanelor lui Hercule, care au dat naştere Mării Mediterane. Astfel încât, unele dintre aceste tăbliţe nu vor fi regăsite niciodată. Ascunzătorile au fost distruse sau făcute inaccesibile. Dar, în sud-estul Americii, tăbliţele lăsate în regiunea Telos-ului sunt intacte şi aşteaptă să fie descoperite. Oamenii care le vor avea se vor servi de cunoştinţele universale conţinute de ele şi vor putea să clădească o lume de pace, într-o eră nouă, pe cale de a se naşte acum. Nu ne este cunoscută soarta "Doamnei Soarelui" şi nici a lui Mutan Mian, dar ei şi-au terminat misiunea încredinţată, reîncarnându-se apoi, în diferite epoci, spre a-i ajuta pe oamenii acelor noi epoci la care se gândiseră de când completau tăbliţele. Distrugerea Lemuriei nu s-a făcut într-o zi, nici într-un an. Ea a cuprins mai multe mii de ani, căci crearea continentului Mu datează de mai mult de 200.000 de ani. Însă catastrofa finală care a scufundat în ape aproape întreaga Lemurie s-a petrecut acum circa 12.000 de ani. Singurele regiuni care nu au fost acoperite de ape sunt regiunile Californiei şi Arizonei, precum şi alte regiuni din sud-vestul Americii, Australia şi Insula Paştelui. Insula Paştelui este acea insulă ciudată, din Pacificul de Sud, presărată cu monoliţi gigantici şi misterioase statui de piatră, a căror existenţă 10
  11. 11. rămâne în ochii ştiinţei greu de explicat. Populaţia indigenă, foarte redusă, pretinde a nu şti nimic despre aceste statui. Ele sunt atât de enorme, iar construcţia lor atât de particulară, încât nu se poate să fi fost ridicate de oameni sălbatici şi inculţi, ori Insula Paştelui este doar un vârf de culme, rămas încă la suprafaţa apelor, dintr-un munte înalt şi sacru de pe continentul Mu; iar statuile fac parte din vestigiile civilizaţiei dispărute de pe acesta. Înainte de marea civilizaţie Mu, în Pacificul de nord a existat un vast continent, ADOMA. Când acesta s-a prăbuşit în mare, acum 500.000 de ani, în Pacificul de sud a apărut continentul Mu. Adom este o noţiune lemuriană, care înseamnă "rasa oamenilor veniţi din pământul roşu". Acest cuvânt a ajuns la noi sub forma ADAM. Crucea în T sau TAU, înconjurată de un cerc, se numeşte CRUX ANSATA (Ankh) sau Crucea Vieţii. Era cheia misterelor şi a stat la originea istoriei, mai moderne, a cheii de aur a Sfântului Petru, deschizătorul porţilor cerului. Din Lemuria şi Atlantida, ea s- a răspândit în numeroase regiuni ale Pământului. La origine, pentru poporul din Adoma, ea a fost marele simbol al fertilităţii, deoarece foloseşte masculinul TAU şi ovalul feminin. Migraţia acestei Crux Ansata (Ankh) se demonstrează prin prezenţa ei în toate civilizaţiile antice. Ea a fost sculptată, foarte clar, pe spatele unei statui de piatră găsite pe Insula Paştelui. Statuia aceasta a fost adusă la Londra, la bordul unei corăbii cu pânze. Acum, ea se află la British Museum. Reprezentarea acestei cruci a fost remarcată şi ca ornament pe piepturile statuilor şi pe basoreliefurile din Palenque, Copan şi în mai multe locuri, de la un capăt la altul al Americii Centrale. Această cruce a fost întotdeauna asociată cu apa. La babilonieni, ea era emblema zeilor apei; la scandinavi, a zeilor cerului şi nemuririi, iar la Mayaşi - a regenerării şi eliberării de suferinţe fizice. În Egipt, ea reprezenta nemurirea sufletului. Lemuria şi Atlantida au dezvoltat colonii pe tot pământul, despre care există numeroase dovezi. Migrarea acestei cruci constituie o probă foarte semnificativă, de un interes deosebit. Când Mu a realizat că va avea loc o scufundare totală, şi-a transportat cultura atât spre est, cât şi spre vest. Mari hoarde au emigrat către apus. Acolo au descoperit continentul asiatic, unde au populat Cambodgia şi Birmania, urcând până în India şi Tibet. Ele se află la originea dezvoltării a ceea ce avea să devină rasa chineză, de-a lungul secolelor. Au mers chiar până la coasta răsăriteană a Africii şi au pătruns în interior, în regiunea unde astăzi sunt izvoarele Nilului. S-ar părea că migraţiile din Mu au introdus pe negri în Africa, în timpul deplasărilor lor spre vest; alte populaţii negre s-au aşezat în Filipinele actuale. Ele sunt acelea care au răspândit, în general, în toată Asia, populaţiile numite orientale sau mon- goloide. Anumite indicii arată că, în cursul colonizării Africii, cei care ajunseseră până la izvoarele Nilului au intrat în conflict cu populaţiile atlante, care migraseră din Atlantida orientală către bazinul mediteraneean şi se stabiliseră în delta Nilului şi în regiunile învecinate. Aceste două rase originare - venite din regiuni opuse ale Pământului - s-au întâlnit la est de Sudan şi ipotezele asupra acestei confruntări sunt 11
  12. 12. tot atâtea soluţii oferite enigmelor antropologiei, care interesează regiunile din Mesopotamia şi ale Mării Caspice. Marile expediţii colonizatoare pornite din Mu spre est au înaintat până în America de Sud, în America Centrală - chiar până în Atlantida -, apoi în Europa, în regiunea mediteraneeană, în Egipt etc. Una dintre cele mai importante colonii din Mu s-a stabilit în jungla braziliană densă de azi din Mato-Grosso. În 1952, colonelul P.H. Fawcett dispărea în această pădure virgină, pe când căuta ruinele marilor oraşe, mult mai vechi decât cele ale Egiptului. Citise într-un vechi document zdrenţuit (Ms. nr. 5.2 din "Biblioteca Nacional" din Rio de Janeiro din Brazilia), că cetăţile acestea mitice au existat cu adevărat. Ele fuseseră semnalate în secolul al XVII-lea de un explorataor portughez, care relata că erau construite din pietre gigantice. Existau temple măreţe în stil grec şi, în centrul uneia dintre cetăţi, se afla o piaţă, cu o statuie de piatră, mare şi înaltă, reprezentând un tânăr gol, ţinând un scut. La baza statuii erau gravate hieroglife curioase, în limba unei civilizaţii dispărute. După părerea portughezului, două cetăţi fuseseră distruse de un cutremur. Aceste oraşe fuseseră mari centre de civilizaţie, apărute după părăsirea vestigiilor continentului Mu, acum 12.000 de ani. Trebuie să amintim că, spre Hesperus nu a plecat toată populaţia Lemuriei. Locuitorii marilor colonii au rămas pe loc, dar Telos a fost complet abandonat. • "Doamna Soarelui", prinţul domnitor şi chiar Merk, cel venit din Venus, s-au reîncarnat mai târziu, în cursul evoluţiei culturalae din Mato Grosso. Merk a vrut să revină pe Pământ şi să-şi ajute tovarăşii de pe "Steaua întunecată". O altă colonie a Patriei-Mame Mu a fost civilizaţia foarte avansată a Incaşilor. A fost una dintre cele mai remarcabile colonii din America de Sud. Legenda spune că Divinitatea "a separat apele spre a-i lăsa să treacă şi să atingă patria lor de origine", tot aşa cum s-a deschis Marea Roşie, pentru a lăsa să treacă pe copiii lui Israel. Potrivit acestor legende, marile lor cetăţi au fost construite de oameni albi, bărbaţi, care veniseră în America de Sud cu mult înaintea Incaşilor şi se stabiliseră acolo. Marile drumuri erau deja vechi în timpul Incaşilor şi au fost folosite de lemurieni în primele lor încercări de colonizare. Giganticul Disc Solar din aur masiv nu a fost opera Incaşilor. Fusese adus din Lemuria şi adorat în templele din America de Sud, timp de secole. Legenda spune că, atunci când era lovit, vibraţiile sale speciale puteau determina cutremure de pământ. În America de Sud, civilizaţia Maya a fost o altă mare colonie MU. Unii pretind că pronunţia mai corectă pentru Mu este Mar şi că denumirea Maya, pronunţată May- Yar, ar însemna "colonie din Mar". O ramură a Mayaşilor, Quişeii, aveau o carte sacră - "Popul Vuh" - în care se putea citi că, atunci când strămoşii lor au emigrat în America, Creatorul a separat Marea spre a-i lăsa să treacă... Încă o dată, avem de-a face cu o poveste identică cu . 12
  13. 13. aceea care relatează cum s-a despicat Marea Roşie, pentru a-i lăsa să treacă pe evrei! Şi coloniştii veniţi din Atlantida au influenţat cultura Maya; şi aici găsim iar laolaltă pe lemurieni şi atlanţi, colaborând spre înflorirea înaltei civilizaţii a vechii Americi Centrale. Itzamna era personificarea Răsăritului la Mayaşi. Despre el se spune că a venit de la Răsărit, într-o "ambarcaţiune magică", traversând apele. A făcut minuni, ca aceea de a vindeca bolnavi, prin atingere cu mâna; avea, de asemenea, puterea de a învia morţii. El a inventat scrierea şi cărţile. Simbolurile vieţii şi ale luminii sunt legate de persoana sa; el a legat de arborele vieţii civilizaţia Maya! Legenda mai povesteşte cum, după ce a instruit poporul Maya, Itzamna s-a întors în ţara sa de dincolo de ape, la est, de unde venise. Kukulcan era personificarea Apusului pentru Mayaşi, care cred că sosise pe drumul dinspre Vest şi că a guvernat, un timp, în actuala regiune Chichen-Itza. Mai târziu s-a dus în Mexic, fiind cunoscut acolo sub numele de Quetzalcoatl. După vechii cronicari spanioli ai istoriei Mayaşilor, Itzamna a venit în al 4-lea "Ahau" al calendarului Maya (anul 219 d.I.Chr.). Cele mai vechi scrieri pe piatră descoperite până acum au fost datate, însă, ca şi mai vechi, astfel încât datarea venirii lui Itzamna în al 4-lea Ahau nu poate fi exactă! Cu toată superioritatea şi măreţia sa, i-ar fi fost imposibil lui Itzamna să fondeze cultura Maya -arhitectura, limba, scrierea şi religia - la începutul secolului al III-lea d.I.Ch., când avem dovezi categorice despre existenţa acestei culturi pe teritoriul aceleiaşi regiuni, cu cel puţin trei secole anterior! Au fost necesare milenii pentru a stabili un calendar relativ exact. Cum ar fi putut Itzamna inventa calendarul Maya, care este aproape perfect, şi să-1 şi aplice la începutul secolului al III-lea, când există numeroase tăbliţe purtând cert date ale calendarului Maya, conţinând date mult anterioare? Calităţile divine atribuite lui Itzamna sunt identice celor puse în seama altor conducători eminenţi ai popoarelor din perioade foarte diferite. Cronicarii spanioli au săvârşit o eroare enormă! Pentru a fi "fondatorul civilizaţiei Maya şi primul mare preot al religiei lor", Itzamna trebuie să fi venit cu mii de ani înainte! El a sosit pe o "navă sau ambarcaţiune magică". A venit dintr-o mare ţară, ce se afla în Est! De fapt, Itzamna a fost un mare atlant, care a pornit să colonizeze pe indigenii Americii Centrale. Aceştia l-au zeificat, după întoarcerea sa în Atlantida la bordul "navei magice", care era un balon dirijabil! Kukulcan a fost lemurian, venit de la Vest. Găsim astfel, în legendele despre "zeii de la Apus" şi "zeii de la Răsărit" dovada că Mu şi Atlantida au colonizat amândouă America Centrală şi i-au instruit pe cei consideraţi a fi indigenii ţării: mayaşii. Poporul instruit de Kukulcan în regiunea Chichen-Itza -numit Itzai - "a rătăcit" timp de 40 de ani, cum a rătăcit şi poporul condus de Moise! Originile sacre, transmise din două regiuni diferite ale pământului, sunt identice. 13
  14. 14. Unele dintre marile spirite ale continentului Mu şi ale coloniilor sale s-au reîncarnat, în cursul "ultimelor ore" ale Atlantidei. Aceşti "lucrători întru Lumină" au pregătit calea pentru ZORII ce trebuiau să vină. Aceşti membri ai Confreriei Binelui au mers de la o civilizaţie la alta, dintr-o reîncarnare în alta. Ei s-au aflat în mijlocul a numeroase civilizaţii, culturi, catastrofe, evenimente determinante, dar întreaga lor acţiune avea ca scop să pregătească omenirea pentru venirea marelui Adevăr Universal. Acest Adevăr s-a arătat în toată gloria şi măreţia sa în Egipt, atunci când Akhnaton 1-a revelat pe ATON, ca Dumnezeul unic al unei lumi până atunci sceptice şi idolatre. Locuitorii Patriei-Mame cunoscuseră pe Dumnezeul unic. Mai târziu ei au decăzut şi s-au distrus, pe ei şi patria lor. A urmat o eră de întuneric, care a durat până la ZORILE din Egipt. Lucrarea de faţă nu are ca obiect să vorbească cu lux de amănunte despre Lemuria şi Atlantida. S-a scris mult despre ele dar anumite elemente, foarte interesante, rămase necunoscute, trebuie dezvăluite pentru a argumenta marele proiect al PREGĂTIRII, a cărui realizare a durat nenumărate milenii. Istoria "bonetei de măgar" este una dintre revelaţiile interesante asupra Atlantidei. Simbolul se mai păstrează astăzi sub forma conului de hârtie, care se punea - pe vremea bunicilor noştri - la şcoală, pe capul elevilor care se dovedeau ignoranţi. Totuşi, semnificaţia veche a acestui gest s-a pierdut. "Boneta de măgar" are formă conică, iar conul este o mare sursă de energie. În Atlantida, un obiect asemănător se aşeza pe capul celor care suferiseră accidental leziuni cerebrale, dar şi pe capul celor care prezentau instincte criminale. Acest obiect era, de fapt, un dispozitiv tehnic - la suprafaţă din aramă - cu conexiuni complicate. Iată cum practica aceasta a ajuns până la noi şi a dăinuit în obiceiul acoperirii cu o bonetă conică a capetelor celor care nu sunt suficient de "inteligenţi". Pe de altă parte, toată lumea cunoaşte pălăria conică purtată de magician, indiferent dacă el face magie neagră sau magie albă. Şi pălăria conică, ascuţită, a vrăjitoarelor, cunoscută tuturor copiilor. Regina vrăjitoarelor mexicane, Tlazolteotl, purta o pălărie conică aidoma celor purtate de vrăjitoarele Europei. În Spania, pe contrafortul stâncos al unei coline, aproape de satul Cogul, poate fi observată o remarcabilă pictură. A fost executată în epoca Cro-Magnon şi reprezintă un grup de femei purtând pe cap pălării ascuţite. Artistul care a executat-o, în regiunea Biscaia, a fost desigur influenţat de colonii veniţi din Atlantida, acum 25.000 de ani! Vrăjitoria, al cărei simbol este pălăria conică, a fost puternică în epoca Cro-Magnon printre indigenii din Insulele Félicité, din Canare, şi printre toate populaţiile vechi ale continentului american. E limpede că această formă de vrăjitorie nu a ajuns în America prin intermediul Asiei ci că ea exista, din timpurile cele mai îndepărtate, în Europa şi în America, în timpul "ultimelor ore" ale Atlantidei. Folosirea "dispozitivului" conic a fost denaturată. Boneta ascuţită a servit ca instrument de exaltare şi amuzament: benefică la origine ea a devenit, cu timpul, prin utilizare greşită, un adevărat mijloc de "intoxicare" spirituală. Zeul egiptean Osiris purta coroana albă a Sudului, de formă conică; pentru indienii Chippewa din America de Nord corturile, tot de formă conică, îşi păstrează şi azi marea lor putere şi magie spirituală. Deşi erau solid ancorate în sol, există martori 14
  15. 15. care le-au văzut agitate de zguduiri violente. Sunt urmele cunoştinţelor ştiinţifice secrete ale Atlantidei, din epoca în care folosirea conurilor de forţă era o practică în vindecarea deficienţelor mintale. * Istoria ne dă numeroase exemple de documente importante care au fost ascunse, spre a scăpa de distrugere iminentă. Nici istoria Atlantidei nu face excepţie. Citim în Platon că istoria Atlanţilor a fost scrisă pe tăbliţe de aur, care au fost "plasate la loc sigur, spre a fi transmise posterităţii". Atlantida a dispărut, lăsând numai amintirea ei şi câteva insule - Azorele, insula Sf. Paul, Tristan de Cunha), care înainte fuseseră culmi muntoase. Supravieţuitorii au plecat către Egipt unde fusese deja întemeiată o mare civilizaţie, cu circa 24.000 ani î.I.Ch. "Şi a venit o zi, când s-a ridicat un Altar lui Yahve în mijlocul ţării Egiptului şi aproape de frontiera sa, s-a ridicat o "stelă lui Yahve" (Isaia XIX: 19). Marea Piramidă se găseşte exact în centrul geografic al Egiptului de Sus şi de Jos. Ea este, astfel, "în mijlocul" teritoriului Egiptului şi "aproape de frontiera sa ", cea care separă cele două regiuni. Marea Piramidă este o fantastică enciclopedie a ştiinţelor fizice şi a cunoaşterii astrale. În acest monument incomparabil sunt simbolizate ştiinţa numerelor, a greutăţilor, a măsurilor, a astronomiei, a astrologiei, şi misterele ascunse ale fiziologiei. Piramida Altar, în mijlocul ţării Egiptului, a fost construită de mari arhitecţi veniţi din Atlantida şi supervizată de vizitatorii din alte lumi. Ei aveau înţelepciunea care i-a făcut să rezolve Misterul Misterelor... "Sămânţa este Cuvântul lui Dumnezeu". În momentul de faţă nimic nu dovedeşte că Marea Piramidă (a lui Kheops) a fost înălţată în timpul celei de a 4-a Dinastii. Caracteristicile sale extraordinare, diferite de ale tuturor celorlalte piramide, îi conferă o importanţă mult mai mare decât aceea a unui simplu monument funerar. Împlinirea unui proiect atât de grandios reflectă o foarte mare iscusinţă în tehnica construcţiei. Toţi savanţii o recunosc. Lucrarea este o perfecţiune. Ceea ce pledează în favoarea ideii că o civilizaţie avansată exista deja în Egipt, cu mii de ani înaintea perioadei istorice propriu-zise a acestei ţări! Se va descoperi (în mod sigur, şi într-un viitor foarte apropiat) că Marea Piramidă cuprinde numeroase camere secrete şi că intrarea sa adevărată se află sub statuia tăcută a celui care seamănă cu un Leu, dar care este totuşi, un OM: SFINXUL! El nu va mai rămâne multă vreme tăcut. Venită din cer pentru a învinge natura animală, permiţând astfel rasei umane să dăinuiască şi - în timpurile foarte îndepărtate ale "Epocii de Aur" - să creeze fiinţe perfecte, Puterea aceasta a ajutat la construcţia unui monument capabil a rezista ravagiilor timpului şi destinat să servească drept far călătorilor care porneau pe Marele Drum; un drum îngust şi tăios ca lama de brici, o cărare presărată cu pietre ce răneau picioarele. Dacă drumeţul e neşovăielnic, pietrele devin mai rare; apare o iarbă verde şi moale, răsar flori minunate pe marginile drumului; inima neofitului se umple de bucurie şi curaj; el se întremează, 15
  16. 16. înaintează un pas, apoi mai face un altul şi-şi reia calea, cu ochii mereu la steaua care străluceşte în depărtare. Incomparabila Mare Piramidă ne arată ceea ce a fost făcut în secolele trecute, ceea ce trebuie făcut în prezent şi ceea ce va trebui săvârşit de către generaţiile viitoare, înainte ca întreaga omenire să îngenuncheze la picioarele lui Dumnezeu, Perfecţiunea Ultimă. Căci toţi sunt copiii lui Dumnezeu. Şi noi suntem toţi - copiii Săi. În Camera Regelui, care se află în partea cea mai înaltă a Piramidei - descoperită în zilele noastre - se găseşte un obiect absolut unic. I s-au dat felurite nume, de la acela de sarcofag, până la acela de cufăr pentru seminţe. În realitate este "o ma-trice într-o altă matrice" - un caliciu sacru - figurând glanda pineală (epifiză) prezentă în orice creier uman. Acest receptacul, care se află în Camera Regelui, este deschis, pentru totdeauna, aşteptând cu răbdare preţioasa comoară - împlinirea ce va fi adusă de Noua Eră. "Sarcofagul" nu a fost destinat de desăvârşiţii lui constructori pentru a primi un trup de mort! Iar Piramida, care a fost construită deasupra unei "anomalii magnetice" naturale, amplifică, prin forma ei piramidală, conică, forţa naturală; ea devine, astfel, un instrument de mare energie şi forţă cosmică. Acesta este motivul pentru care, în Camera Regelui, atmosfera şi temperatură sunt atât de ciudate: un frig precum cel al morţii pătrunde până-n măduva oaselor! Şi dacă este lovit sarcofagul, sunetul propagat nu-şi are corespondent în nici o gamă cunoscută! Dacă cineva ajuns până în "valea umbrelor" ar muri, simplul fapt de a fi plasat în acest receptacul deschis ar fi suficient pentru a-1 readuce la viaţă! Mai târziu această forţă naturală a Piramidei a scăzut, şi cei care erau iniţiaţi în Misterele Sacre erau aşezaţi în "sicriul" ei de piatră, care reprezenta - simbolic - Puterea ei originară. Ritualul semnifica faptul că neofitul era "condus" către "o nouă viaţă", căci "trebuie să te naşti a doua oară!" Savanţii au determinat că emană încă o uşoară forţă magnetică din această gigantică structură, dar în prezent ea este insuficientă pentru a permite trecerea de la moarte la viaţă. Camera Regelui şi Camera Reginei sunt aşezate, una faţă de cealaltă, în aceeaşi poziţie în care este aşezată glanda pineală în raport cu cea pituitară (hipofiza). Niciodată nu a fost descoperită vreo urmă de sistem de iluminat, fiindcă era inutil. Constructorii perfecţi se bucurau de ochi "care vedeau tot" şi erau ei înşişi o lumină, Strălucirea ochiului lor interior ilumina tot ce se afla în interiorul templului. Aproape de vârful Marii Piramide se află camera cea mai secretă. Ea conţine scrieri ale tuturor civilizaţiilor lumii. O moştenire pentru umanitate, pe care omul modern o poate abia cu greu concepe! Odată cu Era Nouă, când Semnul Fiului omului va fi vizibil pe ceruri, TOATE lucrurile se vor revela. Şi, din nou, în decursul secolelor, omenirea va atinge acelaşi nivel atins de constructorii Marii Piramide, acum 26.000 de ani... 16
  17. 17. Ici şi colo, ochii unora încep a se deschide, viziunea lor asupra lucrurilor devine mai subtilă, celulele creierului lor încep să vibreze către acea Armonie, care era, pentru cei vechi, o blândă şi pătrunzătoare "muzică a sferelor". Şi când va fi sosit acea "Vârstă de Aur", ne vom putea alătura şi noi acestui mare imn de bucurie şi cânta laude Celui Prea-Înalt, DUMNEZEULUI care ESTE ÎN NOI! Singurele hieroglife găsite în Piramidă sunt însemnele unor constructori, imprimate pe pietre înainte ca ele să fi fost asamblate. Multe dintre ele au fost puse invers, ori deteriorate în momentul montării pietrelor. Kheops nu ar fi permis niciodată un asemenea lucru, dacă ar fi fost el adevăratul constructor al Piramidei! Scoicile marine prezente la baza Piramidei dovedesc, totodată, că a fost ridicată înaintea unei mari inundaţii. Această teorie se sprijină pe tradiţii arabe, care adesea au fost greşit interpretate. Aşadar, Piramida a fost construită înaintea marilor inundaţii determinate de scufundarea finală a Atlantidei. Catastrofa a dat naştere unei ridicări de valuri, care au acoperit ţărmul şi unele regiuni spre interior. Fenomenul s-a petrecut cu circa 24.000 de ani î.I.Ch. La acea epocă, marele savant atlant TOTH a venit în Egipt pentru a ajuta la proiectul pus în lucru de către vizitatorii din spaţiu. La începutul fiecărui nou CICLU COSMIC (fiecare durând aproximativ 26.000 de ani), va fi construit un edificiu asemănător. Sfinxul a fost realizat cu mii de ani după aceea, de către lucrători egipteni, cum o dovedeşte stilul operei. Adevărata intrare a Piramidei a fost acoperită, astfel, de Sfinx... un lăcaş secret al LEULUI. Aceasta, pentru a împiedica pe intruşii unei epoci de tenebre să profaneze mormântul sacru. Trecerea care conducea spre Camera Regelui şi la alte camere mai secrete a fost închisă cu mii de ani înaintea erei creştine; din această cauză, după aceea, toţi cei care au fost admişi în Misterele Piramidei au primit iniţierea în galeriile subterane - necunoscute astăzi. Fără aceste galerii nu ar fi fost posibil să se intre sau să se iasă, de vreme ce singura intrare de la suprafaţă era închisă complet de blocurile peretelui exterior. Intrarea secretă - acoperită de masa Sfinxului, OMUL-LEU - va fi scoasă la iveală în anii ce vor veni. Altădată, accesul la temple - sub Sfinx - era închis cu o poartă de bronz, al cărui mecanism secret era învăluit într-un respect general - un soi de teamă religioasă îi asigura inviolabilitatea, mult mai bine decât ar fi făcut-o o pază înarmată. În interiorul Sfinxului s-au tăiat galerii ce duc la partea subterană a Marii Piramide. În aceste temple ascunse sub pământ se găsesc în prezent manuscrise alcătuite pe tăbliţe de argilă sau de metale preţioase şi pe suluri de papirus. Piatra de încununare era ea însăşi o piramidă în miniatură, din aramă pură! Este metalul simbolic al Venusului, aşa cum Crux Ansata (Ankh) - simbolul eternităţii - este simbolul planetei Venus. Această stranie calitate i-a conferit poziţia ei de piatră unghiulară. Cei vechi spuneau: "Arama este mai preţioasă ca aurul!" Orice călător care intra în Egipt vedea de departe un imens triunghi, lucind, ca o flacără, a cărui strălucire albă se reflectă pe toate cele patru laturi ale Piramidei; în vârf era o flacără magnifică, sclipitoare, care părea să se ridice, atunci când razele soarelui prefăceau arama într-o lumină aurită orbitoare! 17
  18. 18. A fost locul unde a început pregătirea, care trebuia să ducă la revelaţia lui ATON. Marea Piramidă este CASA LOCURILOR SECRETE, prima construcţie ridicată spre a primi totalitatea adevărurilor secrete care sunt fundamente sigure ale tuturor ştiinţelor şi ale tuturor artelor. "Iluminaţii" antichităţii traversau culoarele şi camerele mistice. Trecând pragul porţii, ei erau oameni; când ieşeau, deveneau ZEI. Piramida este locul "celei de-a doua naşteri", "Matricea misterelor". Tradiţia spune că undeva, în adâncurile ei, trăia o fiinţă care se numea "Locuitorul". Era un înţelept cu cap de leu, pe care puţini oameni 1-au zărit. Unele legende povestesc că la origine, când omul a ajuns pe Pământ, acum milioane de ani, el a luat o înfăţişare animală. Întâi, pe aceea a unei "pisici" uriaşe, şi mai târziu, pe cea a unei maimuţe. Marele Sfinx al Egiptului, care are corpul unui leu şi cap omenesc, consemnează această prodigioasă tranziţie, care a avut loc în vremuri mult îndepărtate. S-a spus deja că TOTH Atlantul a ajutat la realizarea Piramidei. Celelalte piramide, ridicate mai târziu, au fost imitaţii mai mici şi nu atât de perfecte, realizate de egipteni. Toth a aşezat manuscrise secrete şi cele douăsprezece tăbliţe de smarald ale sale în Marea Piramidă. Mai târziu, în timpul domniei agitate a lui Horemheb (1346-1322 î.I.Ch.), tăbliţele acestea au fost scoase din Piramidă şi expediate marilor preoţi Maya din America Centrală, care le-au aşezat sub altarul unuia dintre marile temple ale Zeului Soarelui din ţara lor. După cucerirea spaniolă, oraşele au fost părăsite şi comorile templelor uitate. Toth a mai ascuns în Piramidă şi alte scrieri şi instrumente ale Patriei-Mamă Mu şi ale Atlantidei. Aceste scrieri explică cum au trăit "Fiii Luminii" printre cei vechi. Ei nu semănau cu fiii oamenilor, decât atunci când doreau să îmbrace aparenţa materială. Apoi, "o bucată dintr-o stea" a căzut asupra Atlantidei şi a distrus-o. În însemnările sale, Toth descrie cum aceşti "Fii ai Luminii" "îşi folosesc bagheta, dirijând cu ea o rază vibratorie". Pare o aluzie la puterea "vril "-ului, utilizat de numeroşi regi şi prinţi ai Egiptului în anii următori! În timpul celei de-a 3-a Dinastii (anul 3.000 î.I.Ch.), Toth s-a încarnat în Egipt, devenind Iemhotep, arhitectul Regelui Zoser. Mai târziu Egiptenii l-au zeificat, declarându-l Zeul Ştiinţei şi al Medicinei; a fost identificat şi cu Toth, Scribul Zeilor. Ceea ce era corect, deoarece el era Toth. Numele său, Iemhotep, înseamnă "cel ce vine în pace". În timpul domniei lui Zoser el a descoperit baghetele-vril, pe care le ascunsese în Marea Piramidă pe vremea când era Toth. Iemhotep a fost zeificat, fiindcă a revelat marea putere a vril-ului în perioada reîncarnării sale, şi a realizat numeroase minuni, gratie acesteia. Toth spune, în tăbliţele sale de smarald: "În vârful Piramidei, am aşezat "cristalul" care-şi trimite raza în "Spaţiu-Timp" şi care captează forţa ce vine din eter"... Cristalul era."piatra unghiulară" din Aramă Pură! 18
  19. 19. Toth mai spune că Marea Piramidă a fost copiată după piramida naturală de forţă telurică care arde veşnic şi că, din cauza aceasta, ea va dura dincolo de secole. Una dintre tăbliţele de smarald menţionează: "De mult, în trecut, foarte departe în Spaţiu-Timp, Copiii Luminii şi-au coborât privirile pe Pământ; văzând pe copiii oamenilor supuşi şi prizonieri ai "Forţei venite din Adâncuri", ei au înţeles că omul nu se va putea ridica de la pământ către Soare, decât eliberându-se de această sclavie. Pentru a-i ajuta, ei au venit pe Terra şi s-au încarnat în trupuri asemănătoare celor omeneşti. "Maeştrii tuturor lucrurilor" au spus, apoi: "NOI suntem aceia care am fost creaţi din pulberea spaţiului, împărtăşind viaţa întregului Infinit, trăind în lume precum copiii oamenilor, asemeni copiilor oamenilor, şi totuşi, Diferiţi..." Toth ştia că toţi oamenii sunt fiinţe spirituale, în esenţa lor, căci spune: "omul este o STEA legată de un corp! OMUL s-a născut în spaţiu: este un copil al Stelelor! Omul este o Flacără înlănţuită de un munte!" Constructorii Marii Piramide au îngropat una dintre marile lor nave spaţiale la baza acesteia. Puterea ei s-a adăugat celei a monumentului. Toth se referă la acest fapt când menţionează: "Adânc în sol, aproape de fundaţii, a fost îngropată o navă spaţială care aşteaptă momentul când omul se va elibera. Deasupra navei spaţiale va fi ridicat un reper sub formă de LEU, asemănător, totuşi, OMULUI". Această zestre de cunoaştere nu s-a pierdut niciodată cu toate că, în epoci de tenebre, omul a uitat-o. Ne apropiem acum de momentul în care înţelepciunea ascunsă va fi din nou sprijinul esenţial - religios şi filosofic - al lumii. Ora judecăţii dogmelor va suna curând; camerele secrete ale CASEI LOCURILOR SECRETE se vor redescoperi nu peste multă vreme. În aceste culoare atemporale vor răsuna din nou cântecele celor ILUMINAŢI şi toţi oamenii care caută ADEVĂRUL îl vor găsi. "Confreria Binelui", care a parcurs un drum lung şi anevoios spre a ajunge în Egipt, trecând prin continentul MU şi Atlantida, ni se dezvăluie iarăşi. Dar, înaintea ZORILOR, este din ce în ce mai necesară o PREGĂTIRE. Această lucrare în Lumină trebuie să fie desăvârşită de-a lungul a numeroase încarnări. E aproape imposibil de vorbit amănunţit despre un astfel de travaliu, întins pe o durată atât de îndelungată. Aşadar, în cartea de faţă nu vom vorbi decât despre VIEŢILE cunoscute în ISTORIE. De exemplu, în jurul anului 1800 î.I.Ch., Avraam - tatăl tuturor evreilor şi primul mare patriarh - era contemporan cu Hammurabi - Regele Imperiului Babilonian. Avraam plecase din Ur, în căutarea unei ţări unde ar putea întemeia o naţiune eliberată de orice idolatrie. Cunoscut sub numele "Amrafel" în Geneză (cap. XIV), Regele este în realitate Hammurabi şi Avraam îl întâlnise personal în Ur. "Codul de Legi" al lui Hammurabi provine direct de la Avraam. Regele babilonian şi-a adunat scribii şi le-a dictat legile regatului său, apoi a poruncit să fie săpate pe coloane de piatră cu aspect de stelă funerară, care au fost trimise în principalele 19
  20. 20. oraşe. Aceste stele îl reprezentau pe Hammurabi primind legile de la Zeul-Soare Shamash. Regele a fost un mare protector al învăţăturii şi domnia sa a înregistrat o perioadă de intensă activitate literară. E de mirare atunci că Hammurabi, al cărui cod de legi seamănă cu legislaţia israeliţilor, s-a reîncarnat mai târziu în Moise, primul legislator al Israelului? Când Aavram s-a îndreptat spre Sud, venind din Bethel, a trecut aproape de Ierusalim, unde l-a vizitat pe Sem (fiul cel mare al lui Noe). Sem nu era altcineva decât preotul-rege al Salem-ului (Ierusalim), numit ca rege Melchisedec! Vechile tradiţii spuneau că Sem este un supravieţuitor al Potopului, aflat în viaţă, încă, în epoca lui Avraam... omul cel mai bătrân de pe Pământ! Din cauza foametei Avraam a plecat în Egipt, trecând prin sudul ţării, şi a rămas acolo până ce foametea a încetat. Faraonul Egiptului era în vremea aceea. Senusert II din Dinastia a 12-a. La Beni Hasar se păstrează şi azi o sculptură care reprezintă vizita călătorilor semiţi - veniţi din Asia - la curtea Faraonului, ca şi cum ar fi vorba despre un eveniment de mare importanţă. Este o mărturie a vizitei lui Avraam în Egipt. Când Sara, soţia lui Avraam şi mama lui Isaac, a murit, a fost înmormântată în peştera Machpelah, pe versantul vestic al Hebronului. Acum, în locul acela se înalţă o moschee mahomedană. Ea cuprinde pietrele funerare ale lui Avraam, Isaac, Iacov, Sara, Rebeca şi a lui Lea. Are practicată o deschizătură circulară, care conduce la o peşteră subterană, adevărata peşteră Machpelah. Nimeni nu a intrat acolo, de peste 600 de ani! Manuscrisele lui Avraam, Isac şi Iacov acolo vor fi găsite, ceea ce va declanşa proteste şi nelinişti teologice de pretutindeni! Suntem, în acest moment, la secvenţa emigrării în Egipt -epoca lui Iosif, cel cu "mantia de mai multe culori". Această mantie deosebită era un semn de favoare, dovedind intenţia lui Iacov de a-i acorda lui Iosif "Dreptul celui mai vârstnic", deşi Iosif era cel de-al II-lea fiu al său. El era, totuşi, întâiul fiu al Raşelei, soţia preferată a lui Iacov; de aceea, şi Iosif era fiul său favorit. La vârsta de 17 ani, din pricina geloziei fraţilor săi, el a fost vândut în Egipt. Era foarte pur, de o frumuseţe rară, şi avea un dar extraordinar de a conduce, ca şi însuşirea de a găsi partea cea bună din situaţiile dificile. Iosif a trăit 13 ani în casa lui Putifar. La 30 de ani a devenit Vizir al întregului Egipt. A murit la 110 ani. Aşa s-a făcut că Iosif a ajuns să deţină locul al 2-lea în Regat, după Faraonul Apepa I (Apepa Auserra sau Apofis), cam în al 17-lea an al domniei acestuia (1761 î.I.Ch.). Marea perioadă în cursul căreia a fost pregătit CUVÂNTUL a atins apogeul în 1761 î.I.Ch., în momentul în care Faraonul îl proclama de Iosif SHALIT (Vizir) al întregului Egipt. Au trebuit milenii, ca această perioadă să atingă punctul culminant. Iosif- care fusese sclav - ajunge să simbolizeze culmea cea mai înaltă a cunoaşterii spirituale. 20
  21. 21. Apepa I a devenit Faraon al Egiptului în 1777 î.I.Ch. (a 15-a Dinastie). Acest mare conducător s-a reîncarnat mai târziu ca Amenhotep III, tatăl lui Aknaton! "Iosif" înseamnă "Cel pe care Iehova îl va mări; el se va înălţa treptat, mergând din perfecţiune în perfecţiune!" Şi a progresat, într-adevăr, de vreme ce a devenit mai apoi Hammurabi, cel care a avut misiunea să-şi conducă poporul afară din Egipt, după cum tot el, sub o altă înfăţişare, îl călăuzise în Egipt. Faraonul l-a numit pe Iosif Cafnat-Paneah (Geneza, XII:45), ceea ce desemnează "Descoperitor de taine". Cu toate că într-un capitol ulterior vom reveni detaliat asupra acestei chestiuni, menţionăm aici că, după Biblie, perioada cât a stat în Egipt poporul lui Israel este când 400 de ani, când 430! După Etienne, perioada respectivă ar fi de 400 de ani. În Cap. XV al Genezei citim: "Să ştii că urmaşii tăi vor fi străini într-o ţară care nu va fi a lor, vor fi sclavi; şi vor fi persecutaţi timp de 400 de ani; şi vor pleca apoi cu mari bunuri (Geneza XV: 13-14). Iar în Exod (Cap. XII:40): "Copiii lui Israel au stat în Egipt 430 de ani". Iacov, împreună cu toţi fraţii lui Iosif, cu familiile şi turmele lor, s-au dus în Egipt în 1752 î.I.Ch., al 26-lea an al domniei lui Apepa I. Plecând de la această dată, vom scădea durata tradiţională de 430 ani, obţinând anul 1322 î.I.Ch. (anul morţii lui Horemheb) ca dată a Exodului. Dacă preluăm ca dată de bază durata de 400 de ani, obţinem anul 1352 î.I.Ch., epoca domniei tânărului Rege Tutankamon. Vom arăta mai departe că ambele date sunt valabile pentru fixarea datei întoarcerii copiilor lui Israel în patria lor şi că, în realitate, nu a existat niciodată un Faraon al Exodului! Iosif a fost mai întâi servitor în casa lui Putifar, care era prinţ al gărzilor şi preot al lui ON. El era ofiţerul Faraonului şi l-a cumpărat pe Iosif la Median. Trebuit reţinut că acest Putifar, care apare în Cap. 37 al Genezei, este acelaşi cu Putifar din Cap. 41, numit aici Poti-Fera. Iată-l pe Iosif - aflat în închisoare o scurtă perioadă de timp - ajungând mai târziu Şef al întregului Egipt, ca Shalit. Termenul de "Shalit" semnifică "Stăpânul" ("Maestrul", "Învăţătorul") şi prefigurează apariţia marilor profeţi. Iosif în Egipt reprezintă lumea gândirii sau manifestarea unei idei spirituale elevate. Reprezintă, totodată, şi percepţia noastră cea mai înaltă privind ADEVĂRUL, acţionând asupra lumii formelor şi conferindu-le o stare mai ordonată. Putifar avea o fiică, pe nume Asenath ("Consacrată lui Neit"). Iosif a văzut-o adesea în casa tatălui ei, iar Faraonul i-a dat-o de soţie. Ea a fost mama lui Efraim şi a lui Maaasseh. Asenath fusese, într-o reîncarnare precedentă, "Doamna Soarelui" - 21
  22. 22. femeia-istoric din continentul Mu. La rândul său, într-o existenţă anterioară, Iosif fusese Prinţul domnitor din Mu. Din acest moment, pentru cuplul acesta începe o asociere care avea să dăinuie de-a lungul a numeroase vieţi şi în numeroase lupte. Povestea "Celor doi fraţi", transmisă pe un papirus vechi, care se păstrează azi la British Museum, a fost scrisă în vremea domniei lui Seti II (1214 -1210 î.I.Ch.), din a 19-a Dinastie. Ea prezintă o mare asemănare cu istoria lui Iosif şi a soţiei lui Putifar. (Cât a trăit în casa lui Putifar, Iosif a intrat în conflict cu soţia acestuia, care l-a pârât bărbatului ei, iar Putifar l-a băgat, pe acest motiv, pe Iosif la închisoare). Incidentul care a inspirat-o este consemnat în arhivele Curţii Egiptului şi constituie dovada prezenţei lui Iosif aici. Există, de asemenea, şi statui care-l reprezintă pe Iosif ca scrib! Ele vor fi descoperite în interiorul Marii Piramide - în templul existent sub Sfinx - şi în Palatul lui Iosif la ON (Palatul lui Iosif a fost descoperit de Sir Francis Petrie, în 1912). Templul din ON - care a fost construit "pentru a dura o veşnicie" - era, la vremea aceea, templul plasat cel mai la nord, în Delta Nilului. ON era numele egiptean al Heliopolis-ului şi mai era numit ON-MEHIT ("ON de la Nord"), spre a-l distinge de "ON de la Sud". Iosif şi Asenath au venit deseori la acest templu care, din păcate, nu a durat "o veşnicie". Tot ce a mai rămas din construcţia lui măreaţă - pe atunci în grija marelui preot Putifar - este o coloană de granit roşu, "obeliscul din On", ridicat de Senusert I (Sesostris din a 12-a Dinastie), înaintea venirii lui Avraam în Egipt. Tot ce au întreprins Iosif şi Asenath a pregătit CUVÂNTUL Tatălui Infinit, "pentru a dura veşnic" printre oameni. Reţineţi: acesta a fost punctul culminant al acestei perioade, a PREGĂTIRII. În vremea aceea, în Egipt, cel care va fi mai târziu Tutankhamon, Faraon din a 18-a Dinastie, trăia pe malurile Nilului, într-o totală sărăcie. Ce paradoxale sunt vieţile oamenilor! Să fii o "ruină" umană, ignorată de toţi, pe malurile unui râu sacru, cu gunoaiele Egiptului drept hrană, şi să devii un Faraon, stăpân peste cel mai frumos dintre tronurile lumii, câteva secole pământene mai târziu! Această "epavă" fusese însă Merk, de pe "Navele de Lumină", venit în vechiul Mu, în ceasurile lui cele mai întunecate! Mulţi se vor întreba: "Care e raţiunea că toate aceste entităţi au cunoscut încarnări atât de glorioase?" Dar ei n-au fost întotdeauna mari, nici întotdeauna Faraoni! Alţii vor spune: "Dacă au fost de atâtea ori regi şi prinţi, de ce a trebuit, în alte vieţi, să devină cei mai umili?" Trebuie să ştim că cel care apare sub o înfăţişare superbă şi având înalt rang social poate să nu însemne mare lucru, pe plan evolutiv! Ajuns rege, un individ se poate dovedi un tiran monstruos. Sau, rămânând sărac, un individ - considerat cel mai umil dintre toţi - poate deveni, între ai săi, un mare om şi poate străluci în tenebrele epocii 22
  23. 23. sale. Cei pe care Istoria i-a numit "mari", în ochii Celui Atotputernic pot să nu fie atât de "mari". Dar toţi aceia pe care Istoria i-a uitat... miile de bărbaţi şi femei care au purtat torţa Adevărului de-a lungul timpului şi secolelor sângeroase? O viaţă petrecută sub aparenţe umile poate să fi făcut servicii mult mai mari decât una trăită sub aparenţa unui Prinţ lipsit de autoritate. Umil în aparenţe, cel care avea să devină peste secole Tutankhamon, trăind în timpul lui Iosif, a mers de multe ori la Templul lui On condus de Asenath, care l-a instruit. Mai târziu, el a ajutat la ascunderea scrierilor lui Iosif în Palatul din On. Faptele împlinite de el spre binele omenirii au fost mult mai importante decât acelea săvârşite cu secole mai apoi, când a stat pe tron şi a purtat pe capul lui cel tânăr "dubla coroană" a Egiptului de Sus şi de Jos. Căci, ajuns Faraonul Tutankhamon, a fost un slab conducător. După aceea, Iosif a murit şi trupul lui a fost dus la Hebron, pentru a fi îngropat. Când era pe moarte, a cerut fraţilor săi să jure: "Când tribul lui Israel se va întoarce în Ţara Canaanului, va trebui să ducă şi oasele lui Iosif din Egipt". (Exodul, XIII:19). Dar, au făcut-o oare? Vom vedea mai târziu! Dumnezeu a vrut ca, o vreme, Israel să fie hrănit cu învăţăturile civilizaţiei egiptene, mai avansată în acea epocă. Să parcurgem istoria Egiptului din timpul lui Iosif până la domnia lui Ahmoz I, întemeietorul celei de a 18-a Dinastii, în 1580 î.Ch. Ahmoz I este foarte important, nu numai fiindcă a fondat cea mai mare dinastie egipteană, ci pentru că a fost contemporan cu David şi cu fiul acestuia, Solomon! Afirmaţia aceasta va şoca, desigur, pe toţi erudiţii Bibliei! Într-adevăr, în general se admite că Regele David a domnit de la 1010 la 970 î.I.Ch. şi că Solomon i-a urmat în 970. Construcţia faimosului templu datând din 966 î.I.Ch. Cu toate acestea, manuscrise foarte vechi, care se găsesc în misterioasa Şcoală din Anzi, aproape de Lacul Titicaca, în Peru, dau o versiune cu totul diferită! Se spune, într-adevăr, că David şi fiul său Solomon au trăit cu 5 sau 600 de ani mai devreme decât se crede. Pentru a-mi argumenta afirmaţia, voi cita o autoritate în materie - dr. J.McKee Adams, profesor de arheologie Biblică: "...în vremea domniilor liniştite ale lui David şi Solomon, puterile străine privesc cu respect spre Ierusalim. Dar, foarte curios, examinând monumentele care au rezistat până-n zilele noastre, nu găsim nici cea mai mică aluzie la David sau la Solomon şi, bazându-ne pe această tăcere, am fi îndreptăţiţi să presupunem că suveranii evrei nici nu au existat. Pe de altă parte, o astfel de concluzie ar fi complet nejustificată. Putem fi siguri că mărturiile evreilor, care vorbesc despre faptele excepţionale ale lui David şi Solomon, nu sunt inventate 23
  24. 24. şi că ele pot fi considerate ca documente autentice despre monarhi care au existat în realitate". Dr. Adams mai spune: "... Se mai păstrează, însă, foarte puţine mărturii din această epocă biblică. În afara scrierilor vechiului Testament, întreaga perioadă apare aproape goală, în ceea ce priveşte poporul evreu. În acel moment din Istoria Civilizaţiilor, evreii treceau unul din acele "momente obscure", în cursul cărora erau necunoscuţi sau stăpâniţi de un alt popor, situaţia a doua fiind cea mai frecventă". Nu este "curios" că nu găsim nici o aluzie la David sau Solomon pe monumentele datând cu o mie de ani înaintea erei creştine, deoarece ei au domnit cu secole înainte! "Monarhii evrei" au existat, este adevărat, dar au trăit în alt moment. "Mărturiile istorice" ale evreilor, care vorbesc despre David şi Solomon, nu sunt inventate, dar ele se înşeală punând această perioadă în anul 1.000 î.I.Ch. Vechiul Testament este singura sursă de informaţie asupra celor doi regi de care dispunem; ceea ce înseamnă că orice încercare de a regăsi o urmă a prezenţei lor în perioada care li se atribuie tradiţional ar fi zadarnică. Dacă am căuta, însă, astfel de urme în timpul domniei lui Ahmoz I, în 1560 î.I.Ch., am găsi dovada certă a existenţei lor! Dr. Immanuel Velikovski, în lucrarea sa "Secole de Haos", pune această problemă delicată şi demonstrează, alungând umbra îndoielilor oficiale, că epoca în care a trăit David a fost aceea a lui Ahmoz I şi cea a lui Solomon a fost epoca celebrei Hatşepsut, Regina Egiptului. Epoca lui Tutmes III a fost paralelă cu a lui Roboam - care era fiul lui Solomon - şi a lui Jeroboam, rivalul său. Dr. Velikovski ia ca punct de plecare simultaneitatea catastrofelor naturale, descrise în "Cartea Exodului", şi în papirusul "Ipuwer" egiptean. El arată că Istoria Lumii este cu totul diferită de ceea ce ni s-a spus! Ar fi fost posibil, oare, ca un rege atât de renumit, ca Solomon, să fi fost omis din istoria propriei sale epoci? Ca numele său sau evenimentele importante ale domniei sale să fi trecut neobservate în "ochii" contemporanilor său? Desigur că nu! Totuşi, nici un cercetător al Istoriei Antice nu ar îndrăzni să deplaseze Istoria Regilor Ierusalimului, nici un singur secol - cu atât mai puţin cu şase! - spre a nu răsturna toate datele şi conceptele stabilite. Una din două: ori şase sute de ani au "dispărut" din istoria poporului evreu, ori şase sute de ani s-au cufundat în Istoria Egiptului şi, tot atât de bine, în cea a altor popoare! Eroarea, aşadar, nu e a Istoriei, ci a istoricilor! Iar eroarea lor fantastică şi de necrezut a dus la transformarea Istoriei lumii Antice într-una de "secole de haos". 24
  25. 25. Intenţia acestei lucrări nu este, însă, de a dezbate aceste probleme controversate. Cititorii dornici de argumente pro şi contra vor citi cartea d-rului Velikovski. Intenţia noastră este de a arăta că pe planeta noastră au venit anumite fiinţe - ce nu aparţineau Terrei - spre a ajuta omenirea în eforturile ei de a trece din starea bestială în starea divină, şi că aceste fiinţe s-au reîncarnat, în diverse momente ale Istoriei, în acest scop. Suntem mult mai puţin interesaţi de date, decât de vieţi; cu alte cuvinte am dorit să căutăm a afla cine era cine şi de ce. Ceea ce ne interesează aici, de asemenea, sunt numeroasele comori literare ale lumii vechi, care au fost tăinuite şi a căror amplasare actuală constituie LĂCAŞURILE SECRETE ALE LEULUI! După o mare catastrofă naturală, în timpul căreia fluviul "s-a schimbat în sânge" şi Pământul s-a cutremurat, în Egipt a năvălit un popor cu numele Amu sau Hiksoşi. Ei au invadat Egiptul fără nici o oprelişte, aducându-i pe egipteni în stare de sclavie, au distrus manuscrise preţioase şi opere de artă, au ucis, au ars şi au condus în locul Faraonilor, cu o ferocitate oarbă, barbară. Amu sau Hiksoşii din Egipt, precum şi Amaleciţii evreilor şi Arabilor nu au fost popoare diferite, ci una şi aceeaşi naţiune! Forţele negative sau "rele"s-au încarnat în poporul Hiksos... acele forţe în permanentă opoziţie cu Adevărul şi Cunoaşterea Universală. Mai târziu, în Egipt, ele vor fi susţinătorii din umbră ai preoţimii lui Amon, reamintind, într-un fel, de distrugerea continentului Mu şi a Atlantidei de către cei care luaseră "Calea Rea". Tot aceste forţe au fost răspunzătoare de distrugerea marilor scrieri purtătoare de Adevăr, în Lumea Veche şi cea Nouă. Ele sunt prezente şi astăzi, întruchipate de Anticrist -reprezentat prin acei care vor să menţină popoarele Pământului în lanţurile ignoranţei, care le determină să se masacreze cu miile pe câmpurile de luptă, spre a-şi potoli setea de desfrâu, de cuceriri, şi a-şi realiza proiectele lor de dominare a lumii. * Regele Saul a dus războiul de eliberare a Egiptului şi Israelului căci israelienii şi egiptenii credincioşi aveau de sfărâmat, în vremea aceea, jugul impus de amaleciţii- hiksoşi. Saul a reuşit marele act de bravură de a elibera estul ţării de teroarea cruzilor hiksoşi. Istoria nu-l menţionează totuşi, deşi a fost un personaj ieşit din comun, al cărui "caz" vă rămâne o enigmă. Îl admira pe David, cu toate că era gelos pe el. A fost blestemat de Samuel şi ultima luptă pe care a dat-o a fost cu presimţirea teribilului său destin. În timpul acestei bătălii, fiului lui Ionatan şi lui însuşi li s-au tăiat capetele. Pe ruinele imperiului fabulos al amaleciţilor-hiksoşi s-au ridicat două regate libere şi puternice: Regatul lui Iuda şi cel al Egiptului. Ele şi-au împărţit moştenirea lăsată de puterea hiksoşilor, care a fost nimicită. David a devenit Regele întregului Israel, iar în Egipt s-a urcat pe tron Ahmoz I, în 1580, înainte de Christos (Dinastia 18). 25
  26. 26. David nu era înalt, era frumos, chiar foarte seducător, şi avea o forţă fizică ieşită din comun. Era un războinic, prudent la vorbă, curajos, iubind muzica şi foarte pios. "David" înseamnă "iubit", "îndrăgit". David semăna cu Iisus şi viaţa sa a anunţat-o pe cea a omului perfect, Iisus Christos, care făcea parte din Casa lui David (neamul lui David). David era păstor, ca Iosif înaintea sa, un păzitor al forţelor animale naturale; David îl reprezintă pe Dumnezeu, de la care provine Adevărul Divin, născut în Natura Sa Divină. Într-o altă existenţă, în Egipt, el fusese aşezat, ca rang, imediat "după Faraon". De data aceasta, el a urmat acelaşi model de reîncarnare. Iosif fusese sclav apoi şef al întregului Egipt, David a fost mai întâi păstor umil apoi a devenit şeful israeliţilor. Istoricii au persistat într-o confuzie privind popoarele lui Israel şi al lui Iuda, din Canaan. Le va fi greu să admită vreodată că David a trăit în epoca în care israeliţii erau încă reţinuţi în "Casa captivităţii" - în Egipt! Cum ar fi putut fi David Rege al Israelului, când israeliţii erau încă sclavi într-o ţară străină, iar Exodul se producea cu secole mai târziu? Dacă David a fost contemporan cu Ahmoz I înseamnă această că el a domnit asupra populaţiei din Canaan? Dimpotrivă! Trebuie să amintim că, atunci când Iacov cu familia şi turmele lui au venit în Egipt, nu toţi locuitorii patriei lui i s-au alăturat. Mai târziu, desigur, acest mic nucleu al populaţiei din Canaan s-a reîntors din Egipt spre Canaan, numit "Ţara făgăduinţei". Dar israeliţii întorşi din Egipt, şi locuitorii Canaanului - cei rămaşi pe loc - au fost unul şi acelaşi popor. Poporul denumit "al lui Iuda" îi cuprindea şi el pe israeliţi, dar termenul a apărut abia în momentul în care Regatul lui Israel s-a divizat. Rasial, cei întorşi din Egipt nu erau diferiţi de Iacov, de Iosif şi de alţi emigranţi care s-au îndreptat spre sud. Toţi ar trebui desemnaţi - mai simplu - prin termenul de "israeliţi", fie că erau din Egipt, din ţara Canaan - sau, după divizarea regatului lor, din aceea a lui Iuda. Iosif şi Asenath au PREGĂTIT ZORILE în Egipt; David şi Batşeba au PREGĂTIT venirea MAESTRULUI (Domnului Nostru Iisus) adică ÎMPLINIREA, în Israel. Momentul cel mai întunecat din viaţa lui David este cel în care, pentru a rămâne împreună cu Batşeba, se face vinovat de adulter şi de crimă. Dumnezeu l-a iertat, dar a pronunţat această sentinţă cruntă: "Acum, sabia nu se va mai îndepărta de casa ta niciodată" (Cartea a 2-a, Samuel, XII: 10). David a cules ceea ce a semănat, şi chiar mai mult decât atât! A fost o "recoltă" lungă şi amară! Fiica sa, Tamar, a fost violată de propriul ei frate Amnon, care, la rândul lui, a fost asasinat de fratele său Absalon. Absalon a condus o rebeliune contra tatălui său şi a fost ucis în timpul unei bătălii. În ultimii ani de viaţă, domnia glorioasă a lui David a fost întunecată de tulburări neîncetate. Chiar unii dintre Psalmii săi (precum Psalmul XXXII şi al LI-lea) au luat naştere din această experienţă amară. 26
  27. 27. David a cunoscut toate slăbiciunile omeneşti. A fost impulsiv, înclinat spre greşeală. A săvârşit anumite păcate, însă a fost devotat trup şi suflet lui Dumnezeu, în toate rugăciunile sale şi în laudele sale. Batşeba trebuia să devină soţia lui David, pentru că aşa era prefigurat în Marele Proiect. Ea fusese Asenath, soţia lui Iosif, şi trebuia să-l nască pe Solomon. Când s-a născut Solomon din unirea lor, atunci iubirea - prin împlinirea ei - a adus Pacea. "Batşeba" înseamnă "a şaptea fiică" - şapte fiind număr perfect. "Sheba" este forma veche a cuvântului ebraic "a jura pe cifra şapte", jurământ prin care se afirmă că promisiunea va fi ţinută. Mai târziu, numele ei a fost schimbat în acela de "Betshua", nume care are o mai mare încărcătură spirituală. În timp ce "sheba" înseamnă "jurământ de realizare", "shua" arată împlinirea lui. Când era măritată cu Urie, ea jurase că îl va lua de soţ pe David. Şi-a atins ţelul, şi-a ţinut jurământul, deci, s-a îndreptat către împlinirea destinului ei din acea secvenţă temporală şi sub acea încarnare. Înainte de a muri, David şi-a amintit de legenda-proorocire: "Atâta vreme cât va exista rasa lui Amalek, faţa lui Dumnezeu va rămâne ascunsă - aşa precum a fost - şi El nu Şi-o va mai dezvălui decât atunci când rasa lui Amalek va fi distrusă, căci nu va mai fi război atunci". După secole, se pare că ne apropiem de momentul când "rasa Păcatului" va fi înfrântă; nu va mai fi război şi omul va fi, în sfârşit, liber. Atunci, abia, "Faţa lui Dumnezeu" se va dezvălui. Bethleem (oraşul lui David), care a fost locul de naştere al lui David, avea să fie, mai târziu, acela al naşterii lui Iisus, Christul. David a PREGĂTIT "VIBRAŢIA" pentru acest eveniment, care trebuia să se producă atunci "când o Stea va străluci la Răsărit". "Tu, Bethleem, oraş al lui David, tu îmi vei naşte pe acela care trebuie să domnească peste Israel; originile sale se pierd în timpurile de altă dată, în zile străvechi..." (Michee, V: 2,4)."... În viitor, îşi va întinde puterea până la capetele Pământului". "Şi când Hadad a aflat, în Egipt, că David s-a culcat lângă părinţii săi şi că Joab, şeful armatei, murise, a spus Faraonului: "Lasă-mă să plec, să merg în ţara mea". (Prima Carte a Regilor, XI:21). Regele David şi Joab îşi conduseseră armatele împotriva duşmanilor Moab, Amon, Edom şi Aram (Siria). Ţara Edomului se afla de-a lungul ţărmului Mării Roşii; Joab a rămas acolo şase luni (Prima Carte a Regilor, XI:16) şi "a ucis pe toţi bărbaţii din Edom". Hadad - un copil de spiţă regală - se afla printre cei care au fugit din Madian şi s-au îndreptat spre Paran şi "de la Paran au mers în Egipt, lângă Faraon, Regele Egiptului". "Şi Hadad s-a bucurat de o mare favoare pe lângă Faraon, care i-a dat de soţie pe sora soţiei sale, sora Reginei Tafnes". (Prima Carte a Regilor, XI:19). Cine era Regina Tafnes (Taphnes)? Ştim deja că, în timpul domniei lui David, Faraon era Ahmoz I (Dinastia 18). Cercetând vechile scrieri găsim, într-adevăr, numele Reginei sale: Tanothap, Tenthape sau Taphnes. 27
  28. 28. Sora lui Tafnes, soţia lui Hadad, i-a dăruit un fiu pe nume Genubat. Acest tânăr prinţ a fost crescut în palatul Faraonului şi a trăit "printre copiii Faraonului" (Prima Carte a Regilor, XI:20). Imediat ce Hadad află că David murise, a dorit să se întoarcă în ţara sa, spre a-şi redobândi drepturile princiare. Faraonul, care în dragostea lui neţărmurită îi dăruise întotdeauna totul, nu a priceput pentru ce voia acesta să părăsească Ţara Egiptului, unde, de la căsătoria cu sora Reginei, era un prinţ puternic. Dar Hadad a persistat în cererea lui de a reveni în patrie şi a redeveni prinţ de drept Hadad fusese acea "epavă-ruină umană" de pe malurile Nilului, pe timpul lui Iosif. Fusese, de asemenea, Merk, de pe "navele de Lumină "şi avea să devină Faraon el însuşi, mai târziu, în timpul aceleiaşi Dinastii 18. "Hadad" înseamnă "ascuţit", "ager", "viu, "glorios", "strălucitor", "vesel". O altă formă a numelui, "Hadar", înseamnă "unde te întorci spre a rămâne", "cameră interioară secretă", "principiu ascuns". Pe când se afla în Egipt, Hadad a devenit prinţul Hadar, cumnatul Faraonului Ahmoz I. El a rămas în Egipt, unde s-a ascuns de duşmanii care-l pândeau. Însoţit de soţia şi fiul lui, el a părăsit, totuşi, Egiptul. A devenit un mare Prinţ şi a domnit peste edomiţi, alături având pe soţia sa - sora lui Tafnes - şi pe fiul său, Genubat, devenit acum Prinţ al Edomului. Un lucru curios s-a petrecut atunci, un fapt care nu s-a repetat decât în istoria reîncarnării! David a murit înaintea naşterii lui Genubat în Egipt, şi până să afle aceasta Hadad, s-a scurs un anumit timp. David era pe patul de moarte tot atunci când, în urma unui şoc cerebral, şi Ahmoz I se afla pe patul de moarte. David însă a murit, dar Faraonul s-a restabilit. Totuşi, după ce şi-a revenit, Faraonul nu mai era acelaşi om. Devenise "un alt om". "Bătrânul" se transformase. Întru-totul. Fenomenul petrecut atunci nu se produce decât în acele ocazii în care o entitate trebuie să se reîncarneze imediat după moarte şi nu mai are timp să parcurgă un nou ciclu de viaţă, început cu copilăria. Ea e nevoită atunci să preia un trup mai bătrân, ca să nu piardă timpul cu anii fireşti consumaţi în dezvoltarea biologică a omului. Entitatea aceasta e nevoită să fie "adultă" "imediat", spre a-şi împlini misiunea. David murind în timp ce Ahmoz era bolnav, sufletul lui David a intrat imediat în corpul Faraonului, chiar în momentul în care sufletul celui care era Ahmoz părăsea trupul acestuia! Astfel, David s-a reîncarnat imediat, dar într-un trup adult! Vor spune unii: "Pare contrar oricărei legi naturale! Cum ar putea permite Dumnezeu unui suflet să ia alt corp, forţându-l astfel pe Ahmoz să-şi părăsească propriul trup de came? Nu este aceasta o crimă din partea lui David?" 28
  29. 29. Răspunsul este: David nu l-a constrâns pe Ahmoz. Această "învoială" fusese hotărâtă într-un alt loc şi într-un alt timp al lumii spirituale, între cele două spirite: una se va reîncarna, într-un moment bine stabilit, numai pentru a întreţine şi a păstra un trup sănătos, permiţând totodată celuilalt să-şi încheie şi el misiunea, în acelaşi corp, dar mai târziu. David a devenit, astfel, primul om cunoscut în toată Istoria, ca fiind contemporan cu el însuşi! Genubat - fiul lui Hadad - s-a născut după moartea lui David. Cel care fusese Ahmoz I s-a reîncarnat în Genubat. Hadad i-a pregătit un corp, acela al fiului lui, pentru ca cel ce fusese Ahmoz I să îl preia! David a devenit Ahmoz I cel de carne, iar Ahmoz I, sufletul, a devenit Genubat! Asta pentru că David nu putea să devină Genubat, deoarece ar fi trebuit să parcurgă întregul ciclu, începând din copilărie. În schimb pe Ahmoz I putea să-l găzduiască Genubat, în învelişul său trupesc. Avea să crească cu tatăl său, Hadad, şi să devină mai târziu un mare Prinţ al Edomului. În toată această mutaţie, nici o entitate nu a pierdut nimic. A fost, aşadar, cel mai gigantic şi mai important "schimb de corpuri" petrecut vreodată pe Pământ Mai târziu, Batşeba a preluat corpul Reginei Tafnes, după moartea acesteia. Putem vorbi acum despre cronologia care este admisă curent. Ahmoz I s-a urcat pe tron la 1580 î.I.Ch. Majoritatea istoricilor admit că a murit în 1558 î.I.Ch. El nu a putut muri la această dată pentru că ştim, din manuscrisele vechi, că a domnit împreună cu Amenhotep I, în calitate de co-regent, începând cu 1560 şi 15 ani după aceea. La moartea lui Amenhotep I, la 1558, Ahmoz I a continuat să asigure regenţa, împreună cu Tutmoz I. În realitate Ahmoz I a murit la 1529, la vârsta de 71 de ani, şi Regina Tefnes în acelaşi an, la vârsta de 56 de ani. Din acel moment Tutmoz I a fost singurul şef şi a devenit Faraon, fără nici un co-regent. Admitem că Ahmoz I a devenit Genubat, după "moartea" lui, în 1540 î.I.Ch. În acelaşi an a murit David, iar Solomon a devenit Rege. David luase însă, atunci, corpul lui Ahmoz I, trăind în acest trup până în 1529, anul în care a murit "al doilea" Ahmoz I. (David)! Batsheba a rămas în Israel, iar când a murit şi ea, a luat corpul Reginei Tafnes trăind în acest corp până la 1529 î.I.Ch., când a murit Ahmoz I - în realitate David! Istoricii au încurcat în aşa hal cronologia în istoria Israelului şi a Egiptului, pentru această perioadă îndeosebi, încât practic e imposibil să te descurci. Pe David l-au situat după Exod când, de fapt, el a domnit cu multe secole înainte! Ei spun că domnia lui Ahmoz a durat 22 de ani pe când domnia acestuia s-a întins pe o perioadă de 52 de ani! În Prima Carte a Regilor, la Cap. XI, găsim o probă de necontestat: afirmaţia că domnia lui Ahmoz I a durat mai mult decât cei 22 de ani admişi de tradiţie. Este evident că Faraonul care domnea în Egipt atunci când a venit 29
  30. 30. copilul Hadad (aşa cum putem citi în Prima Carte a Regilor, IX:17-18) este acelaşi Faraon care domnea când Hadad a părăsit Egiptul (Prima Carte a Regilor, XI: 21- 22). Dacă Ahmoz I nu ar fi domnit decât 22 de ani, în momentul reîntoarcerii lui Hadad în ţara Edomului ar fi fost un alt prinţ! Lucrarea citată mai sus, "Secole de Haos", o stabileşte clar. Esenţialul, în toate acestea, este că personajele respective au existat şi că evenimentele descrise s-au petrecut într-adevăr. Erorile pe care le-au comis istoricii, în privinţa consemnării datelor şi personajelor, a cronologiei faptelor şi evenimentelor - cu diferenţe mergând de la zeci până la sute de ani - sunt rodul dorinţei unora de a vedea istoria "conformându-se" viziunilor lor, false şi preconcepute! Cele două entităţi care fuseseră David şi Batşeba au devenit Ahmoz şi Regina Tafnes, fondatorii celei de a 18-a Dinastii, cea mai mare dintre dinastiile egiptene. Ei au lucrat pentru venirea Domnului în Israel, apoi s-au reîncarnat spre a-şi continua misiunea în Egipt, şi au pregătit venirea Regelui Akhnaton, precum şi pe aceea a ZORILOR. După ce David a luat corpul lui Ahmoz I, Hadad a cerut să părăsească Egiptul, fără a şti că Faraonul era acum vechiul său duşman, David. În această încarnare, Hadad demonstrează că înapoia intelectului, precum şi în spatele fiecărei expresii a înţelegerii, se află "PRINCIPIILE ASCUNSE" ale luminii, înţelepciunii şi cunoaşterii. Adică, Dumnezeu, Spiritul. "Genubat" înseamnă "furt", "obiect furat". E limpede pentru ce fiul lui Hadad a primit acest nume. Au fost "furate" două forme corporale, terestre şi umane: David a luat corpul lui Ahmoz, în timp ce Ahmoz a luat corpul (unul dintre "obiectele furate") care era fructul unirii lui Hadad cu soţia sa regală, sora Reginei Tafnes! Este cea mai bizară şi mai senzaţională istorie de reîncarnare care a avut vreodată loc, pe toată durata perioadei de PREGĂTIRE. Pentru că a reuşit să fugă din Egipt, Hadad a trebuit să suporte prima şi inevitabila consecinţă: KARMA. A plătit ostilitatea pe care o avea pentru Israel cu propria sa carne şi propriul său sânge, pentru ca David să poată continua să trăiască şi să devină Ahmoz I! "Şi Dumnezeu a stârnit un adversar împotriva lui Solomon: pe edomitul Hadad, din stirpea regală a Edomului" (Prima Carte a Regilor, XI:14). Astfel, Hadad a fost adversarul lui Solomon după întoarcerea în Edom şi a devenit Rege al Edomului, ca înaintaşii lui. Când Solomon s-a urcat pe tronul lăsat de tatăl său, şi-a consacrat viaţa construirii unui templu închinat lui Dumnezeu şi a unui palat pentru Regina Israelului. 30
  31. 31. Prietenul credincios lui David, Hiram, Rege al Tyrului, auzind că un fiu al lui David s-a instalat pe tronul Israelului, a trimis mesaje de felicitare şi şi-a oferit sprijinul în favoarea noului Rege. Solomon a început construirea Templului în al 4-lea an al domniei şi l-a terminat în al 11 -lea. I se poruncise să construiască Marele Templu fără nici un zgomot de ciocan; el a poruncit ca templul să nu fie construit după tehnica cunoscută. A cerut să se pună Shamiz-ul (piatra magică) lângă stâncă, iar blocurile se desprindeau instantaneu în tăcere, de mărimea dorită. În Talmud este relatată istoria aceasta ciudată. Pietrele templului au fost asamblate, astfel, fără zgomot şi fără urmă de instrument, diferitele părţi ale ansamblului îmbinându-se perfect, "fără a se folosi ciocanul disputei, securea discordiei şi fără nici un alt instrument al neînţelegerii". Putem spune, deci, că a fost realizat cu ajutorul vibraţiei sunetului, procedeu utilizat, cu mii de ani mai înainte, de marii arhitecţi ai Marii Piramide şi ai cetăţilor monolitice din America de Sud. Epoca lui David şi a lui Solomon au fost "Vârsta de Aur" a Istoriei evreilor. David a fost un războinic, Solomon - un constructor. David a construit Regatul, Solomon Templul. Ierusalimul a fost un oraş minunat, măreţ, iar Templul -edificiul cel mai costisitor şi cel mai frumos care a existat vreodată, cu excepţia Marii Piramide. * Oamenii veneau de la capătul lumii, spre a-l asculta pe înţeleptul Solomon şi a afla modul în care el conduce poporul. Aceasta i-a plăcut lui Dumnezeu, care l-a răsplătit cu mult mai mult decât Solomon îi ceruse - Înţelepciunea - dăruindu-i bogăţii care depăşesc orice închipuire. Numele lui "Solomon" înseamnă "Totul", "Întregul", "Completul", "Pacea", "Înţelegerea", "Integritatea". David nu putea ridica, el, Marele Templu, pentru că era un războinic. Când spiritul este scăldat de sentimente de violenţă şi revoltă, este atât de tulburat, încât e împiedicat să realizeze, stabil, un "Corp Nou", la nivelurile cele mai înalte ale Conştiinţei. Se înţelege, astfel, cât de mult contează să cultivi pacea şi nu războiul, să alegi non- violenţa, armonia, dragostea, şi să respingi agresiunea, discordia şi ura. Solomon îl reprezenta pe Dumnezeu ca Rege Celest şi stăpân al Regatului Spiritual. Templul său reprezintă Cerul şi Biserica. Regina din Saba, care a venit la Solomon cu bogăţii nenumărate (cămile încărcate cu arome, aur şi pietre preţioase), reprezenta Înţelepciunea şi Inteligenţa pe care Dumnezeu a dăruit-o omului. În existenţa lor, astfel conturată, Solomon şi Regina din 31
  32. 32. Saba au PREGĂTIT calea viitorului, stabilind planul care va aduce, în cele din urmă, Salvarea şi Mântuirea deplină a omului, pe Pământ. "Şi când Regina din Saba a auzit de faima lui Solomon în ce priveşte numele lui Iahve, ea a venit să-l pună la încercare cu ghicitorile sale". (Prima Carte a Regilor, X:l). După cum am mai spus, "Sheba " înseamnă "şapte", "a şaptea fiică". Regina din Saba: era Regina "Celei de-a 7-a ţări" sau a "celei de-a 7-a fiice". "Sheba" folosit în acest context reprezintă Egiptul, căci Egiptul a fost a şaptea mare colonie a Patriei- Mame. "Fiicele Patriei-Mame" (Mu şi Atlantida) erau cele şapte regiuni colonizate, ale timpurilor vechi. Regina din Saba a fost foarte impresionată de ceea ce a văzut în timpul şederii ei la Ierusalim. Şi ea a spus Regelui: "Cele auzite în ţara mea, despre tine şi despre înţelepciunea ta, erau, deci, adevărate! N-am vrut să cred, până nu am venit să văd cu ochii mei; cu adevărat, nu mi s-a spus nici pe jumătate, căci tu depăşeşti în înţelepciune şi prosperitate tot ceea ce mi se povestise vreodată". (Prima Carte a Regilor, X:6-7). Marea Regină din Saba era, de fapt, Regina Hatshepsut a Egiptului. Hatshepsut şi Solomon au ridicat împreună temple mari şi palate magnifice; au adus împreună prosperitate în ţările lor, nu prin război ci prin fapte paşnice: fiecare a avut câte o flotă în Marea Roşie, pe care a însărcinat-o cu expediţii temerare; domniile amândurora au fost epoci de glorie pentru Ţara Israelului şi cea a Egiptului. Despre Hatshepsut stă scris: "Numele Tău merge tot atât de departe ca şi incinta cerului; renumele lui Makere (Hatshepsut) a făcut ocolul mărilor" şi "faima sa a umplut Marele Cerc (oceanul)". "Şi toţi regii pământului voiau să fie primiţi de Solomon" (Cartea a 2-a din Cronici. IX:23) şi "toată lumea voia să fie primită de Solomon..." (Prima Carte a Regilor, X:24). Aceşti doi mari suverani trebuiau, inevitabil, să se întâlnească. În "Antichităţile iudaice", a lui Josephus Flavius, găsim prezentată istoria Reginei din Saba în aceşti termeni: "În epoca aceea, femeia care era Regina Egiptului şi a Etiopiei atinsese un înalt grad de înţelepciune, şi ea era remarcabilă şi prin alte lucruri; iar, când a ajuns la ea faima despre înţelepciunea şi inteligenţa lui Solomon, o dorinţă nestăvilită a împins-o către el, spre a-l vedea pe acela despre care i se vorbea mereu, mai mult decât despre orice altceva". La Deir El Bahari, aproape de Teba, în Egipt, lângă un perete semicircular format de faleze, a fost construit un templu, numit "Splendoarea Splendorilor". Pe zidurile lui groase au fost gravate basoreliefuri ilustrând viaţa Reginei Hatshepsut şi cele mai importante momente ale domniei sale. O serie de fresce descriu călătoria făcută pe pământul "Punt" sau Pământul Sacru (Divin, Pământul lui Dumnezeu). 32

×