Farmers insurance small business opportunity

Grow Your Business with Farmers Insurance Be in business for yourself, but not by yourself Be in Your Business For Yoursel...
As a President of Agency Operation of Greater Southern California Farmers® Insurance, my responsibility is to recruit and ...
Seeking: Entrepreneurs, Self starters, and Leaders
Why Seek to Own Your Own Business? ❏ Be Your Own Boss ❏ Security ❏ Freedom ❏ Retirement ❏ Equity ❏ Legacy ❏ Unlimited inco...
The Obstacles For Opening The Business 1. What is my path to Financial Freedom? 2. How do I get Training & Licensing ? 3. ...
The U of F in-depth training program has been voted the #1 training program in the World by Training magazine.
Organizational structure Stock Insurers vs Mutual Insurers vs Reciprocal Insurers PROPRIETARY & CONFIDENTIAL Agenda Introd...
What do you know about insurance? Do you know how insurance agents get paid? • New Business Commissions You make commissio...
The Retail Program
Potential New Business Commissions per households Product Premium/Year New Business Commission(%) New Business Commission(...
Potential new business commissions per month by selling 1 commercial and 2 Life Product Premium Average new business commi...
Total Commissions for the Quarter Total Personal Lines = $11,220 Total Commercial/Life = $4,539 Total Commissions= $15,759
The path towards agency ownership /The process: ➢ Provide documentation of $50,000 Liquidity ➢ Background check ➢ Licensin...
First Things First Getting Licensed • Property & Casualty • Life and health You must be licensed to sell insurance in each...
You have the desire; we’ll provide you the support! • Unlimited income potential • The ability to sell your Service and Co...
Bojidira Maximova Business Consultant Cynthia Senior Business Consultaess Consultant Negin Miresmaily Director of Agency A...
Corporate Support Randi Zakrzewski Robert Castro Dan Fash Distribution Consultant Sales Coach Commercial Field Underwriter
Digital Support ➢Premium Agent Website ➢Paid Search ➢Hearsay ➢Yelp Profile ➢Paid Social
Ever Quote Leads Ever quote finds consumers with intent to purchase insurance on the internet across 300 web platforms Con...
How Do I get Started? Reserve: ● Background Check (Satisfactory results of background check) ● Licensing (Property, Casual...
Estimating Your Costs and Revenue is not easy. We Help You Do That!
What is Next ? 1. Schedule your second appointment for your second meeting with Negin Miresmaily. Negin.dswanson@farmersag...
Thank YOU • Donald Swanson, Insurance Agency, Inc. • President of Agency Operation • 1011 Camino Del Rio South, Suit 100 •...
Farmers insurance small business opportunity

Farmers Insurance small business opportunities

Farmers insurance small business opportunity

  1. 1. Grow Your Business with Farmers Insurance Be in business for yourself, but not by yourself Be in Your Business For Yourself but not By Yourself. Negin Miresmaily, MBA Director of Agency Acquisition Farmers Insurance
  2. 2. As a President of Agency Operation of Greater Southern California Farmers® Insurance, my responsibility is to recruit and train entrepreneurs to take full advantage of what I believe is the best small business opportunity in America Today-being a Farmers Agency Owner. My championship district office uses the Farmers Insurance Agency Marketing Platform. I started my career as a Professional Numismatist when I opened my first Corporation, Gulf Coast Coins. Then I moved into Wholesale and Retail Jewelry Manufacturing. I operated in this industry for another 5 years until he settled on Insurance and Financial Services, where I have remained for 31 years. Currently, I oversee more than 40,000 policyholders and 43 agencies. My credentials include: • Farmers Agency Development Manager of the Year Award • Multiple Manager of the Year Awards, Sales and Growth Awards I have been recognized by the Farmers Insurance Group as a Championship District Office in 2009 and 2012. My most recent accomplishments include being honored as a leader among my peers at Farmers Insurance, by achieving toppers 2004,2009,2010,2012, and 2014, 2018, and 2019. I was recognized as one of the top 25 in the United States in 2019. Donald Swanson (LUTCF) President of Agency Operations Greater San Diego area Donald Swanson Biography
  3. 3. Seeking: Entrepreneurs, Self starters, and Leaders
  4. 4. Why Seek to Own Your Own Business? ❏ Be Your Own Boss ❏ Security ❏ Freedom ❏ Retirement ❏ Equity ❏ Legacy ❏ Unlimited income ❏ What’s Next?
  5. 5. The Obstacles For Opening The Business 1. What is my path to Financial Freedom? 2. How do I get Training & Licensing ? 3. How do I find my Location? 4. How will I Market and generate Sales? 5. How do I Project the Income and Project Expenses ? 6. Where do I get Funds? 7. Where do I find Staff ? 8. How do I Close or Sell my business? 9. How do I Transition? https://calendly.com/district65sd/consultation-call
  6. 6. The U of F in-depth training program has been voted the #1 training program in the World by Training magazine.
  7. 7. Organizational structure Stock Insurers vs Mutual Insurers vs Reciprocal Insurers PROPRIETARY & CONFIDENTIAL Agenda Introductions Conversion Requirements Contract Review Financial Support Incentive Programs Awards Zurich Insurance Group Farmers Group, Inc. Truck Underwriters Association Fire Underwriters Association Farmers Life Farmers Insurance Exchange Policyholders Board of Governors Attorney in Fact relationship Truck Insurance Exchange Fire Insurance Exchange. Foremost Bristol West 21st Century. Farmers Financial Solutions
  8. 8. What do you know about insurance? Do you know how insurance agents get paid? • New Business Commissions You make commissions on all NEW Business you write with Farmers • Service Renewal Commissions ( Residual income) You receive service commissions on all renewing business annually ( 6 months auto)
  9. 9. The Retail Program
  10. 10. Potential New Business Commissions per households Product Premium/Year New Business Commission(%) New Business Commission($) Auto (2 autos) $1900 ($950 per auto) 9% $171 Home $1,290 14% $180 Umbrella $230 10% $23 Household Total: $ 374 10 households x $374 ≈ $3740 (monthly) 3 months x $3740 = $11,220 (quarterly)
  11. 11. Potential new business commissions per month by selling 1 commercial and 2 Life Product Premium Average new business commission (%) New Business commission ($) Life $975 50% $488 Commercial ( 1commercial) $3850 15% $ 537 Total $976(2x $488) +$537=$ 1,513 Quarterly total: $ 4539 ( 2 Life a month and 1 Commercial a month)
  12. 12. Total Commissions for the Quarter Total Personal Lines = $11,220 Total Commercial/Life = $4,539 Total Commissions= $15,759
  13. 13. The path towards agency ownership /The process: ➢ Provide documentation of $50,000 Liquidity ➢ Background check ➢ Licensing and Training program ➢ Branded Office location ( at full-time appointed) ➢ Agency Staff (at full-time appointed)
  14. 14. First Things First Getting Licensed • Property & Casualty • Life and health You must be licensed to sell insurance in each state that you plan on soliciting business. All states require that you take and pass 40 hours of general insurance education courses and up to 12 hours of ethics courses ( in total 52 hours) before you can take their licensing exam. Many of the courses are available as online self study, self-paced programs. The cost of courses runs from $250-$500 each. Most states require separate licenses for life & health insurance, and property & casualty insurance. If you would like to sell variable annuities or variable life insurance, you must also complete and pass the required coursework for a Series 6 license. How to Register? Go to www.MikeRoss.org
  15. 15. You have the desire; we’ll provide you the support! • Unlimited income potential • The ability to sell your Service and Commission Rights • Support from our District Manager and Business Consultant • Corporate Positioning • Comprehensive Training and Business Development • Lead generation and Agency Startup Support • Platinum Marketing System • Internal Funding
  16. 16. Bojidira Maximova Business Consultant Cynthia Senior Business Consultaess Consultant Negin Miresmaily Director of Agency Acquisition
  17. 17. Corporate Support Randi Zakrzewski Robert Castro Dan Fash Distribution Consultant Sales Coach Commercial Field Underwriter
  18. 18. Digital Support ➢Premium Agent Website ➢Paid Search ➢Hearsay ➢Yelp Profile ➢Paid Social
  19. 19. Ever Quote Leads Ever quote finds consumers with intent to purchase insurance on the internet across 300 web platforms Consumers provide 20-50 pieces of insurance specific information Seamlessly connected to agents in real time at moment of purchase time
  20. 20. How Do I get Started? Reserve: ● Background Check (Satisfactory results of background check) ● Licensing (Property, Casualty, Life and Health licenses prior to agent appointment) ● Capital Requirement $50,000 Pre-Approval: • Business Plan and Proforma Final- Approval: ▪ Training program through the University of Farmers® ● Branded Office Location ● Office location at time of full-time appointment ● Agency Staff (Minimum of one licensed and appointed agency staff member at full-time appointment) Effective Date Agents start working at their agencies
  21. 21. Estimating Your Costs and Revenue is not easy. We Help You Do That!
  22. 22. What is Next ? 1. Schedule your second appointment for your second meeting with Negin Miresmaily. Negin.dswanson@farmersagency.com Tel. 949-923-1523 2. Determine Timeline and path that bests suits you 3. Start Onboarding process. 4. Execute a plan and timeline to start your farmers insurance agency.
  23. 23. Thank YOU • Donald Swanson, Insurance Agency, Inc. • President of Agency Operation • 1011 Camino Del Rio South, Suit 100 • San Diego, CA 92108 • • Tel. 949-923-1523 • 6192430222 • www.farmersinsurance.careers

