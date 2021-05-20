Become an agency owners- How it works

Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE FARMERS INSURANCE® RETAIL OPPORTUNITY CONFIDENTIAL 04-21
ABOUT FARMERS® Leadership, Stability, and Brand Recognition CONFIDENTIAL 04-21
3 1928 Established More than 10,000 Exclusive agents in Serve more than 5 million Households with more than 14 million ind...
4 INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICE PRODUCTS Personal Lines, Commercial, Specialty, Life1, and Financial Services2 Property ...
5 OUTPLACEMENT OPTIONS Through wholly owned Kraft Lake® Insurance Agency, Inc. and outside appointments CONFIDENTIAL 04-21...
WHAT IT MEANS TO BE AN EXCLUSIVE AGENT CONFIDENTIAL 04-21
7 WHAT IT MEANS TO BE AN EXCLUSIVE AGENT • Numerous incentive and bonus opportunities1 - Growth bonuses for Personal Lines...
THE RETAIL PROGRAM 36-month new agent support program that rewards high levels of performance CONFIDENTIAL 04-21
9 THE RETAIL PROGRAM Six bonus opportunities 1. Exterior Branding Bonus to assist with obtaining initial compliant exterio...
10 THE RETAIL PROGRAM Quarterly bonus schedule for the monthly bonus opportunity1 CONFIDENTIAL 04-21 • Production determin...
11 THE RETAIL PROGRAM Annual bonus schedule for the annual bonus opportunity1 CONFIDENTIAL 04-21 Production determines bon...
12 THE RETAIL PROGRAM Bonus illustration CONFIDENTIAL 04-21 The above agent would receive $222,000 in Retail bonuses for a...
13 RECRUITING AND ONBOARDING PROCESS Next steps CONFIDENTIAL 04-21 Full-time Agent Appointment Goals • Complete program pr...
