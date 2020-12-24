Admit card board of school education haryana

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Page No. 1 of 2 CANDIDATE COPY Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani ADMIT CARD - HARYANA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (HTET) - 2020 Admit Card should be printed in colour only. Black & White printout will not be accepted. Registration No. : 1001004483 LEVEL 1 - PRT : Roll No. : 1054953 Applicant Name : NEETU RANI Father's Name : SUBHASH CHAND Mother's Name : POONAM DEVI Date Of Birth : 29-Sep-1987 Caste Category : GENERAL Identity Card : AADHAR CARD Identity Card No. : 758790307864 Person with Disability : No Home District : SIRSA Please affix passport size coloured photograph duly attested by gazetted officer as uploaded at the time of registration Candidate's Signature Centre Code : 17010 Invigilator's Signature EXAMINATION CENTRE : SHAH SATNAM JI BOYS SCHOOL, BEGU ROAD, NEAR OLD DERA SACHA SAUDA SIRSA-10 DATE AND TIME OF EXAM : 03-Jan-2021 (SUNDAY) - 3:00 PM To 5:30 PM ENTRY TIME : 12:50 PM (EVENING SESSION) ENTRY CLOSED : 02:30 PM (EVENING SESSION) Candidates must follow the "Instructions" mentioned on page 2.
  2. 2. Page No. 2 Important Note/Instructions for the Candidates 1. VISIT THE CENTRE BEFORE THE EXAMINATION TO CONFIRM THE LOCATION OF CENTRE. 2. Admit Card should be printed in coloured only. BLACK & WHITE printouts will not be accepted. 3. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre at least 2 hours 10 Minute before the exam starts to complete the compulsory frisking with metal detector, biometric data capturing and other formalities well before the time. Entry will be closed ONE HOUR prior to the commencement of examination. 4. Use only black ball point pen for giving answers on OMR sheet. Candidates will be allowed to carrywith them only the following items into the examination hall/room:1- Centre copy of Coloured Admit Card, 2 - Black ball point pen, 3- Original Photo Identity as given during registration/ mentioned on Admit card. 5. Candidates without Coloured Admit card or coloured Admit card having distorted/tampered photograph shall not be allowed to appear in the examination. 6. A copy of coloured Admit card (centre copy) will have to be submitted at the examination centre with the same coloured photograph as uploaded at the time of registration duly attested by a gazetted officer. 7. Candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the examination centre under any circumstances: All ornaments like Ring, Earrings, Chain / Necklace, Pendants, Badge and Brooch etc. Any metallic item, camera, Watch, calculator, mobilephone, pager, Bluetooth, Earphones,purse,log tables, health band, electronic gadgets with or without built-in-calculators, geometry / plasticpouch, blank or printed papers, written chits etc. Candidates must note that no arrangement will be made at the centre for keeping any articles/items belonging to the candidates. 8. Women can wear Mangal Sutra, Bindi & Sindoor. Baptized Sikh candidates are allowed to wear religious symbols. 9. The candidate has to show his/her Coloured Admit Card to the invigilator / Board’s appointed officials as and when required. 10. In case of Impersonation criminal action will be initiated against the impersonator as well as the candidate. Further the candidate will be debarred forever for HBSE Exam. 11. Candidate will be allowed to leave the examination hall only after handing over his/her OMR sheet to the invigilator after the conclusion of test. 12. Candidate must read the instructions given on Question Booklet/OMR sheet before giving answers. 13. Candidate must write his/her Question Booklet Number and SET code at designated places on the OMR sheet and photo attendance sheet wherever required. 14. If a Candidate is found using any kind of unfair means his/her result will be cancelled and he/she may also be disqualified in addition to other legal action initiating against him/her. 15. In case amanuensis is required the candidate need to contact Board’s office with physically handicapped certificate issued by Medical Board/ CMO. DIFFERENTLY ABLED (i) BLIND (ii) DYSLEXIC AND SPASTIC (iii) DEAF AND DUMB (iv) BENCHMARKS DISABILITIES (v) PERMANENTLY DISABLED CANDIDATES WHO CANNOT WRITE WITH THEIR OWN HANDS, AN EXTRA TIME WILL BE GIVEN OF 50 MINUTES IN PAPER. The writer educational qualification must necessarily be not higher than Sr. Secondary. 16. According to Instruction of Govt issued for COVID-19, candidates must wear mask at the examination centre.
  3. 3. Page No. 1 CENTRE COPY Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani ADMIT CARD - HARYANA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (HTET) - 2020 Admit Card should be printed in colour only. Black & White printout will not be accepted. Registration No. : 1001004483 LEVEL 1 - PRT : Roll No. : 1054953 Applicant Name : NEETU RANI Father's Name : SUBHASH CHAND Mother's Name : POONAM DEVI Date Of Birth : 29-Sep-1987 Caste Category : GENERAL Identity Card : AADHAR CARD Identity Card No. : 758790307864 Person with Disability : No Home District : SIRSA Please affix passport size coloured photograph duly attested by gazetted officer as uploaded at the time of registration Candidate's Signature Centre Code : 17010 Invigilator's Signature EXAMINATION CENTRE : SHAH SATNAM JI BOYS SCHOOL, BEGU ROAD, NEAR OLD DERA SACHA SAUDA SIRSA-10 DATE AND TIME OF EXAM : 03-Jan-2021 (SUNDAY) - 3:00 PM To 5:30 PM ENTRY TIME : 12:50 PM (EVENING SESSION) ENTRY CLOSED : 02:30 PM (EVENING SESSION)

