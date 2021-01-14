Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Introduction ALI HASSAN PRESENTATION : AKHLAQ YOUNIS
Today Topic
Topics Curriculum Vitae (CV) Microsoft Word MS Word Short Cut Keys Microsoft PowerPoint Uses Of MS Word and PowerPoint
Important Headings for CV MAIN HEADINGS Main Heading Name Address Carrier / Objective MAIN HEADINGS Qualification (in tabl...
Shortcut Keys IMPORTANT SHORTCUT KEYS To insert the table 1.+-------+-------+--------+-----+ 2.Press the Enter button  T...
Attendance Sheet IMPORTANT POINT 1st Open MS-word Click insert option Click on the Table (Row and Coloumn) 1st Row (S.No. ...
Microsoft word
Microsoft word
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Microsoft word

16 views

Published on

Microsoft word
Ms office
Ms word

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Microsoft word

  1. 1. Introduction ALI HASSAN PRESENTATION : AKHLAQ YOUNIS
  2. 2. Today Topic
  3. 3. Topics Curriculum Vitae (CV) Microsoft Word MS Word Short Cut Keys Microsoft PowerPoint Uses Of MS Word and PowerPoint
  4. 4. Important Headings for CV MAIN HEADINGS Main Heading Name Address Carrier / Objective MAIN HEADINGS Qualification (in table) Personal Detail (In Table) Computer Skill Reference
  5. 5. Shortcut Keys IMPORTANT SHORTCUT KEYS To insert the table 1.+-------+-------+--------+-----+ 2.Press the Enter button  To Bold the Left (Ctrl + B)  To set Position of paragraph Left-side (Ctrl + L) Right-side (Ctrl + R) IMPORTANT SHORTCUT KEYS Center (Ctrl + E) Copying the Text (Ctrl+C) Copy past (Ctrl+V) To justify the Paragraph (Ctrl+J) To Underline the letter (Ctrl+U)
  6. 6. Attendance Sheet IMPORTANT POINT 1st Open MS-word Click insert option Click on the Table (Row and Coloumn) 1st Row (S.No. ,Stud. Name,Roll no.,number, date) INSERT MANU

×