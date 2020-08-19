Successfully reported this slideshow.
Стежиною батьківської мудрості
Сім’я для малої дитини – це Космос, де мама – Сонце, тато – Місяць, а численні родичі – планети. Саме тут вона черпає сили...
Мати і батько – головні природні вихователі дитини.
Усі ми вважаємо себе люблячими батьками, і це природно. Ми дійсно любимо своїх дітей. Сьогодні ми з вами повинні усвідомит...
Практичні поради спілкування з дітьми
4 1 2 3 Як допомогти дітям опанувати власні почуття? Дуже уважно вислухайте дитину. Заакцентуйте її почуття словами: «Так»...
Напишіть записку! Більшість дітей люблять отримувати записки: і ті діти, котрі вже вміють читати, і ті, котрі ще навіть не...
«Дорогий Максиме! Я ще не був на прогулянці. Виведи мене на вулицю. Твій пес». Варіанти записок: «УВАГА! Читання казки від...
Мистецтво спілкування людина опановує впродовж усього життя. Одним із найважливіших умінь, особливо в спілкуванні з дітьми...
Часто розмова з дітьми нагадує замкнуте коло: «Дитина: Мамо, тут душно. Мама: Тут холодно. Не знімай куртку. Дитина: Але м...
Пам`ятайте: Визнайте та пізнайте почуття дитини. Заохочуйте дитину до співпраці, а не карайте. Заохочуйте самостійність...
Ваші діти - це не ваші діти. Вони з'являються через вас, але не з вас. Ви можете подарувати їм вашу любов, але не ваші дум...
Stezhinoiu batkivskoyi mudrosti
