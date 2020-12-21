Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Розробила Хімченко Н.Ю. Традиції святкування новорічно-різдвяних свят в Україні
Свято, традиції, рід
Свято в українській народній традиції завжди займало провідну роль. Кожне з них має свої особливості, традиції та обряди
Традиційні зимові свята на Україні
Святий Миколай є одним з найбільш шанованих на Україні святих
Різдвяні традиції в Україні.
Різдво Христове
Новий рік
Водохреща
Любіть Україну! Шануйте традиції свого народу!
Традиції святкування новорічно-різдвяних свят в Україні
Традиції святкування новорічно-різдвяних свят в Україні
Традиції святкування новорічно-різдвяних свят в Україні
Традиції святкування новорічно-різдвяних свят в Україні
Традиції святкування новорічно-різдвяних свят в Україні
Традиції святкування новорічно-різдвяних свят в Україні
Традиції святкування новорічно-різдвяних свят в Україні
Традиції святкування новорічно-різдвяних свят в Україні
Традиції святкування новорічно-різдвяних свят в Україні
Традиції святкування новорічно-різдвяних свят в Україні
Традиції святкування новорічно-різдвяних свят в Україні
Традиції святкування новорічно-різдвяних свят в Україні
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Традиції святкування новорічно-різдвяних свят в Україні

16 views

Published on

Традиції святкування новорічно-різдвяних свят в Україні

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Традиції святкування новорічно-різдвяних свят в Україні

  1. 1. Розробила Хімченко Н.Ю. Традиції святкування новорічно-різдвяних свят в Україні
  2. 2. Свято, традиції, рід
  3. 3. Свято в українській народній традиції завжди займало провідну роль. Кожне з них має свої особливості, традиції та обряди
  4. 4. Традиційні зимові свята на Україні
  5. 5. Святий Миколай є одним з найбільш шанованих на Україні святих
  6. 6. Різдвяні традиції в Україні.
  7. 7. Різдво Христове
  8. 8. Новий рік
  9. 9. Водохреща
  10. 10. Любіть Україну! Шануйте традиції свого народу!

×