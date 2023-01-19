For Election Commission Bihar (Samastipur).ppt

1.
Pain Points
You may be worried about:
Are the Vehicles on Duty?
Quickest response to a crisis location?
How to manage patrolling routes?
Distance from/to a Polling booth/Location?
Transparency in KM Reporting?
How to segregate areas as per norms?
How to manage costs to the Vehicles?
Post election incident analysis?
2.
How can the Pain Points be solved
What if you could know:
The exact location of all the Vehicles LIVE.
Unbiased Duty times.
The route being taken.
The location of the Halts with duration.
Know the Vehicle speed.
More accurate KM Logs.
Vehicle movement reports during the election period.
Get alerts in case of Vehicle going out of authorized Area.
Manage any & all Route/Area Violations.
3.
Device: DVTx1 with Vehicle Immobilizer
• Working Current: 9 to 36 VDC / 90mA
• Operating temp: -25 to +60 degree C.
• Humidity: 5% to 95% non-condensing.
• GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
• GPRS: Class 12, TCP/IP Built in.
• GPS: High Gain Ceramic patch MT3326
• GPS Channel: 20
• Track Sensitivity: -159 dBm
• Acquisition Sensitivity: -144 dBm
• Locating Time (TTFF Open Sky):
• Hot Start: <2 Sec
• Warm Start: <15 Sec
• Battery: 3.7VDC/450mAh (4 hour backup/190
hours stand by)
• Built-in acceleration sensor for vibration alarm*.
• Built-in CPU to eliminate device failure.
• Three Colored LED indicators for status indication.
Device Cost: INR 8,200/- + Taxes
Monthly Subscription*: INR 300/- + Taxes
Alarms generated
• Area Violation
• Route Violation
• Over Speeding
• Power Disconnection
• Low Battery
• SoS Alert
• Vibration Alarm*
• Voice Monitoring*
4.
Device: DVT02 with Vehicle Immobilizer
Device Cost: INR 7,500/- + Taxes
Monthly Subscription*: INR 300/- + Taxes
Alarms generated
• Area Violation
• Route Violation
• Over Speeding
• Power Disconnection
• Low Battery
• Working Current: 9 to 90 VDC / average
4.5mA(60VDC)
• Operating temp: -20 to +70 degree C.
• GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
• GPRS: Class 12, TCP/IP Built in.
• GPS: MTK high sensitivity chipset
• Frequency: L1, 1575.42 MHz C/A code
• GPS Channel: 66
• Track Sensitivity: -165 dBm
• Acquisition Sensitivity: -148 dBm
• Locating Time (TTFF Open Sky):
• Hot Start: <2 Sec
• Warm Start: <15 Sec
• Battery: 3.7V/270mAh industrial Li-Po
Battery (50 hrs standby)
• Three Colored LED indicators for status
indication.
5.
Benefits of using Deo GPS
Guaranteed Quality & Reliability.
Track using iOS/Android phones.
Track using SMS when need be.
Effectively manage responses to any crisis calls.
Manage patrolling through Route & area management.
Create specific Poll booths on map for effectively
managing operations.
History of Vehicle usage & alerts during the election
period.
Increase productivity. Know their vehicles’ locations and
thus utilize the most efficient routes.
Reduce Costs. Know the exact duty hours, accurate KMs
travelled & routes taken to manage total vehicle usage.
6.
Deo GPS: A unit of Deo Biz & Services Pvt Ltd.
Founded in the year 2011, the company is managed by a team of professionals
with the vision to bring the latest in technology securing the lives around.
Management Team:
Rakesh Roshan: IT & Software head; an alumni of Sainik School & IIT –
Guwahati, has been working with leading multinational IT companies like
Oracle (Enterprise Manager) & VM Ware, USA. He is a well known expert in
areas of IT Infrastructure, Networking Systems, Virtualization technology &
Linux Development.
Pratik Deo: Business Head; an alumni of IIM – Calcutta & Sainik School is also
an LLB graduate from Symbiosis Pune. Has worked in various Management
positions with various corporates in Delhi & Pune. He has been incidental in
implementing various initiatives in HR, Marketing & Logistics including GPS
Solutions at multiple Corporates.
Some of our leading clients have been from industries like Pharmaceuticals; FMCG;
Manufacturing; Retail; Consumer Electronics; Automobiles etc.
7.
12.
Commercial Terms
For a minimum hire period of 2 (two) months per device which would include:
the rental of the device,
Tracking platform,
Access to tracking data & various reports,
Cost of SIM card installed in each device,
Installation & Uninstallation of device,
One person to support the monitoring in the Control room
Service Tax @14% (as per govt. norms).
INR 5,837/-
inclusive of Tax
for Two months.
Price Break up:
Depreciation in value of device: INR 1,185/- per device per month.
Installation & Uninstallation of Device: INR 1,000/- per device.
Platform Costs including SIM Card: INR 750/- per device per month.
Cost of 1 person @Control Room: INR 125/- per device per month.
Service Tax @14% as per govt. norms: INR 717/- per device.
13.
Commercial Terms & Conditions
Minimum hire period to be of 2 (two) months.
Incase of the same extending beyond two months, the costs to be calculated on a prorate basis.
Service to be provided @Company cost for the hire period.
Above Service would not cover defects arising due to negligence, accident, wrongful use, liquid
spillage, electric surge, wilful damage to device/wiring etc. The same shall be repaired on an actual
cost basis.
The device shall remain the property of Deo Biz & Services Pvt Ltd, & upon the completion of the
contract, the same shall be returned in a 100% working condition or an amount equal to the
remaining value of the device (as mentioned in the commercials) shall be paid to Deo Biz & Services
Pvt Ltd.
All installations/uninstallations to be done at a pre designated place & date only.
The SIM cards installed in the devices are to be used only for data transfer between the tracking unit
& the designated servers on which the access soft wares are installed.
Any loss of service/data due to the fault in service of the telecom operator whose SIM cards are being
used would not be the responsibility of Deo Biz & Services Pvt Ltd.
All disputes subject to the jurisdiction of Patna only.