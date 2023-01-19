Successfully reported this slideshow.
For Election Commission Bihar (Motihari).ppt

Jan. 19, 2023
For Election Commission Bihar (Motihari) by Deo GPS in 2014

For Election Commission Bihar (Motihari) by Deo GPS in 2014

For Election Commission Bihar (Motihari).ppt

  1. 1. Pain Points You may be worried about:  Are the Vehicles on Duty?  Quickest response to a crisis location?  How to manage patrolling routes?  Distance from/to a Polling booth/Location?  Transparency in KM Reporting?  How to segregate areas as per norms?  How to manage costs to the Vehicles?  Post election incident analysis?
  2. 2. How can the Pain Points be solved What if you could know:  The exact location of all the Vehicles LIVE.  Unbiased Duty times.  The route being taken.  The location of the Halts with duration.  Know the Vehicle speed.  More accurate KM Logs.  Vehicle movement reports during the election period.  Get alerts in case of Vehicle going out of authorized Area.  Manage any & all Route/Area Violations.
  3. 3. Device: DVTx1 with Vehicle Immobilizer* • Working Current: 9 to 36 VDC / 90mA • Operating temp: -25 to +60 degree C. • Humidity: 5% to 95% non-condensing. • GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz • GPRS: Class 12, TCP/IP Built in. • GPS: High Gain Ceramic patch MT3326 • GPS Channel: 20 • Track Sensitivity: -159 dBm • Acquisition Sensitivity: -144 dBm • Locating Time (TTFF Open Sky): • Hot Start: <2 Sec • Warm Start: <15 Sec • Battery: 3.7VDC/450mAh (4 hour backup/190 hours stand by) • Built-in acceleration sensor for vibration alarm*. • Built-in CPU to eliminate device failure. • Three Colored LED indicators for status indication. Device Cost: INR 8,200/- + Taxes Monthly Subscription*: INR 300/- + Taxes Alarms generated • Area Violation • Route Violation • Over Speeding • Power Disconnection • Low Battery • SoS Alert • Vibration Alarm* • Voice Monitoring*
  4. 4. Device: DVT02 with Vehicle Immobilizer* Device Cost: INR 7,500/- + Taxes Monthly Subscription*: INR 300/- + Taxes Alarms generated • Area Violation • Route Violation • Over Speeding • Power Disconnection • Low Battery • Working Current: 9 to 90 VDC / average 4.5mA(60VDC) • Operating temp: -20 to +70 degree C. • GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz • GPRS: Class 12, TCP/IP Built in. • GPS: MTK high sensitivity chipset • Frequency: L1, 1575.42 MHz C/A code • GPS Channel: 66 • Track Sensitivity: -165 dBm • Acquisition Sensitivity: -148 dBm • Locating Time (TTFF Open Sky): • Hot Start: <2 Sec • Warm Start: <15 Sec • Battery: 3.7V/270mAh industrial Li-Po Battery (50 hrs standby) • Three Colored LED indicators for status indication.
  5. 5. Benefits of using Deo GPS  Guaranteed Quality & Reliability.  Track using iOS/Android phones.  Track using SMS when need be.  Effectively manage responses to any crisis calls.  Manage patrolling through Route & area management.  Create specific Poll booths on map for effectively managing operations.  History of Vehicle usage & alerts during the election period.  Increase productivity. Know their vehicles’ locations and thus utilize the most efficient routes.  Reduce Costs. Know the exact duty hours, accurate KMs travelled & routes taken to manage total vehicle usage.
  6. 6. Deo GPS: A unit of Deo Biz & Services Pvt Ltd.  Founded in the year 2011, the company is managed by a team of professionals with the vision to bring the latest in technology securing the lives around.  Management Team: Rakesh Roshan: IT & Software head; an alumni of Sainik School & IIT – Guwahati, has been working with leading multinational IT companies like Oracle (Enterprise Manager) & VM Ware, USA. He is a well known expert in areas of IT Infrastructure, Networking Systems, Virtualization technology & Linux Development. Pratik Deo: Business Head; an alumni of IIM – Calcutta & Sainik School is also a LLB graduate from Symbiosis Pune. Has worked in various Management positions with various corporates in Delhi & Pune. He has been incidental in implementing various initiatives in HR, Marketing & Logistics including GPS Solutions at multiple Corporates.  Some of our leading clients have been from industries like Pharmaceuticals; FMCG; Manufacturing; Retail; Consumer Electronics; Automobiles etc.
  7. 7. Deo GPS: A unit of Deo Biz & Services Pvt Ltd. Reg. Office: Satyam Public School, Parwana Road, Delhi Patna Office: 1st Floor, Sri Ram Palace, MG Nagar, Kankarbagh, Patna (Bihar) For Dist. / Dealership Queries: +91-9958760109 / info@deogps.com Technical / Customer Service: +91-8802200109 / cs@deogps.com CIN: U74900DL2011PTC220262 TIN: 10107639090 Service Tax: AAJCA6165ESD001
  8. 8. How does Deo GPS work
  9. 9. Reports: Live Track & History
  10. 10. Reports: KM Log
  11. 11. Reports: Speed Report

