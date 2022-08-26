Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Prezentare Destiny Park - final 21.10.2019

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 66
1 of 66

Prezentare Destiny Park - final 21.10.2019

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 2 views

Download to read offline

Education

Prezentare Destiny Park - final 21.10.2019

Prezentare Destiny Park - final 21.10.2019

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
Free
The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment Eckhart Tolle
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change: 25th Anniversary Infographics Edition Stephen R. Covey
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Ahead of the Curve: Using Consumer Psychology to Meet Your Business Goals Shounak Banerjee
Free
How to Navigate Life: The New Science of Finding Your Way in School, Career, and Beyond Belle Liang PhD
Free
Do Hard Things: Why We Get Resilience Wrong and the Surprising Science of Real Toughness Steve Magness
Free
Super Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
Free
Power Up Power Down: How to Reclaim Control and Make Every Situation a Win/Win Gail Rudolph
Free
Building a Second Brain: A Proven Method to Organize Your Digital Life and Unlock Your Creative Potential Tiago Forte
Free
Breaking Through Your Own Glass Ceiling: Consistent, Authentic Confidence Linda González
Free
The 12-Hour Walk: Invest One Day, Unlock Your Best Life Colin O'Brady
Free
Radical Abundance: Mastering the Psychology of Money Rebecca Ray
Free
Life's Messy, Live Happy: Things Don't Have to Be Perfect for You to Be Content Cy Wakeman
Free
The unBalanced Life: 10 Principles for a More Balanced Life Pierre Quinn
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
Free
The Four Keys to Sustainable Success Patricia Grabarek PhD
Free
Endure: How to Work Hard, Outlast, and Keep Hammering Cameron Hanes
Free
I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet: Discovering New Ways of Living When the Old Ways Stop Working Shauna Niequist
Free
Radical Confidence: 10 No-BS Lessons on Becoming the Hero of Your Own Life Lisa Bilyeu
Free

Prezentare Destiny Park - final 21.10.2019

  1. 1. FACT: Years ago, on the site where Destiny Parkis today, therewas a simple parkinglot with two cradels. For a long time, children haveasked for a bigger park.
  2. 2. FACT: Theauthorities / adults did nothingand kept saying theydon’t havetimeto play. So, one day,the children decided to take matters in their own hands.
  3. 3. Onceupon a time...
  4. 4. A littlegirl and a boy, Sofiaand Alex,got on the swings andsaid:
  5. 5. Sofia:Let's builda park ourselves! Alex:And turn it into a town where the worldis run byus children.
  6. 6. That's how Destiny Parkwas born. The worldinkids hands!
  7. 7. WHAT IS DESTINY PARK?
  8. 8. • Children will role-playthe mostwantedjobsfromthe adultlife. • Destiny Parkis an innovativeconcept -“Edutainment”. • Theexperiences consist of role-play games.
  9. 9. • ParentsLounge area(Restaurant,LibraryandSportsCenter) • DestinyPark is a replica of a real-lifecity • Every experience is meant to be both fun andeducational • Experiences are aimedfor children between the ages of 3 to 14 (special experiencesfor 6 months to 3 years)
  10. 10. • Jointprojects withthe MinistryofEducation • Destiny Parkwill havea strong CSRcomponent • Ourambassadors will invite groups of childrenfrom disadvantaged environments monthly • Volunteers from pedagogical oriented schools will beable to practice in Destiny Park
  11. 11. Entertainment Children will choose between 50+ different professions practiced in replica of the most representative establishments in an actual city. Objective East Europe’s no.1 entertainment center for families with children. Strategic objective Position Destiny Park as an unconventional learning centre for kids. Alternative Education Educational Curriculum aims at stimulating creative thinking while also improving self-esteem and self –confidence. Financial literacy Destiny Park also teaches financial literacy by establishing its own economy, where kids exchange Magic Bani, the local city currency.
  12. 12. VALUES THATDEFINEUS
  13. 13. Educate kids whilesimultaneouslyentertaining them BRAND U.S.P
  14. 14. Values Creativity& discovery Innovation Learning Responsibility Teamwork Inclusiveness & diversity Mission To createa fun learning fun-filled place wherekids’ innertalents are developed and encouraged Vision Generate positive impact by inspiring creativity & discovery inchildren, giving them the confidence to betheir best selves.
  15. 15. Strategic opportunity Parentsarelookingforentertainmentcentersthatconsume theirchild’senergy while theyarehaving fun. In DestinyParkthe child will discoverhowhis futuremight looklike. The ambition Not just anedutainment center, but a brand that builds the future generation through play.
  16. 16. WHAT WEDO EXACTLY?  EDUTAINMENT
  17. 17. WHAT IS EDUTAINMENT?
  18. 18. • That’s where Edutainment plays an important role • The Family Entertainment Center industry is changing • World population is becoming more educated • Children are gaining access to worldwide information at younger ages • Adults are looking for alternative education methods for their children
  19. 19. EDUTAINMENT ECOSYSTEMECONOMY CITY WITHIN A CITY PLAYFUL LEARNING REPLICA OF A REAL CITY PROFESSIONAL CURRICULUM
  20. 20. Develop your child`s IQ Training logics and symbolic thinking Exercising synthesis and analysis Expanding concentration abilities Enlarging the scientific spirit Coaching creativity Edutainment Competencies Develop your child`s emotional intelligence Following specific aims Exercising leadeship Expanding imagination Enlarging identity and subjectivity Coaching self-control Develop your child`s motric capacities Expanding psychomotor development Exercising gross and fine motricity Reproducing movements Imitating adults Develop your child`s social skills and competences Understanding Right and Wrong Comprehending adult life challenges Exercising cooperation Handling competition
  21. 21. WHO RUNS THISCITY?
  22. 22. THEY DO Fourcharacters help in makingthe concept of Destiny Parkmore relatable and entertainingto children. Theyalso represent the values of thepark throughtheir actions.
  23. 23. COME INTO OUR WORLD!
  24. 24. FIRST, GETYOUR TICKET...
  25. 25. THEN GETYOUR CHECK...
  26. 26. LET’S WALK THROUGHOURPARK
  27. 27. OTHER AREAS… STILL HERE....
  28. 28. LET’S TALK ABOUT MONEY STILL HERE....
  29. 29. Destiny Store Kidscan usethecurrency to buyDestinySouvenirs Theycan alsodonateMagicBanito otherchildren’sbenefit Economy Currency and Bills MagicBaniisthemaincurrencyand itcomesin 1,5,10and 20bills CiocoBanisa super-currency Bank Childrengeta50 MagicBanicheck uponentry Thefirstthingtheydo iscashthecheck atthebank Kidsopenanaccount atthebanktodeposittheirMagicBanibeforeleavingthepark Managing MagicBani Establishmentsofferjobopportunitiestoearnorspend MagicBani Theycan withdrawMagicBanifromtheATM machines
  30. 30. WHAT GUIDESUS?
  31. 31. WITHOUT • SOCIALLY ISOLATING EXPERIENCES • GAMES THAT INCLUDE VIOLENCE OR DISCRIMINATION • COIN OPERATED GAMES WITH • AN THEME PARK THAT IS EDUCATIONAL, SAFE & SIMULTANEOUSLY ENTERTAINING Different approach to children entertainment
  32. 32. • Experiences appeal to the children’s5 senses • Enjoyingbrand experiences creates anemotional bond • Oursensory-marketingstrategies and park dynamics will assure us of the visitors loiality • Ourclients feel involved inthe decision makingof the park • Constant feedback from visitors Multi-Sensory Marketing
  33. 33. LET’S TALKBUSINESS
  34. 34. • 270.000children in kindergartens and schools • over 400 state schools and kindergartens • over 200 private schools and kindergartens • 405.000 people addressed by our concept (a quarter of Bucharest’s population) • Minimum expected visitors 130.000 (30% adults) TARGET AUDIENCE
  35. 35. • NEW& UNIQUE IN EAST-EUROPE • GREAT LOCATION • DIFFERENT THANOTHER ORDINARY PARKS • ACTUALLY A CITY BUILT FOR CHILDREN • TRUSTWORTHY AMBASSADORS FOR THEPROJECT
  36. 36. • Branded outfits generate emotional attachment to our partner brands Marketing Partners • OurMarketing partners represent the pillars of the project • Only industry leaders are chosen as partners • Realistic experience created by real-life brands • Experiences are designed to create a strong bond between the children and brand
  37. 37. • Destiny Parkis newproducts launchand testing platform WhyPartnerWithDestiny Park • Destiny Parkis a uniquefrom a marketing standpoint • Theonly 365days constant awareness builder for partner brands • Partnerbrands are marketedin a safe family-friendlyenvironment • Whenthe child is happy with an activity, the adult will become loyal for that brand • By enjoyingan activity in Destiny Park, the child becomes a new consumerfor the partner-brand
  38. 38. WhyPartnerWithDestiny Park High Quality Social Responsibility Events Opportunities Brand Loyalty Emotional Connection With the Business Brand Affinity Develop Awarness Networking Point Promotions Center
  39. 39. Number of activations HIGH NORMAL 6 FREE/YEAR 12 FREE/YEAR HIGH NORMAL Integration with user experience TOP 24 FREE/YEAR TOP Positioning on site
  40. 40. Advanced branding integration MEDIUM LOGO SMALL LOGO - Roxette 10 sec / 10 min 10 sec / 20 min Digital signage ad on 24 sqm LED BIG LOGO Sofia,Alex,Tommy 10 sec / 5 min Branding position and size
  41. 41. Site naming branding 3/year 1/year - - 35% 15% Post event memorabilia presence 6/year Strategic points 50% Branded named events (TBD)
  42. 42. 15 K € / MONTH 150 K € / YEAR DEVELOPMENT (ONE TIME) ANNUAL FEE (5 YEAR CONTRACT) 10 K € / MONTH 100 K € / YEAR 5 K € / MONTH 50 K € / YEAR 70 K € 60 K € 50 K €
  43. 43. HOW DO WE PROMOTEIT?
  44. 44. IDEA: Mini recruitment campaign for the now mini people & future professionals
  45. 45. JUNE 2020 BANEASA, BUCHAREST

×