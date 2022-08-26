Prezentare Destiny Park - final 21.10.2019

8.
• Children will role-playthe mostwantedjobsfromthe adultlife.
• Destiny Parkis an innovativeconcept -“Edutainment”.
• Theexperiences consist of role-play games.
9.
• ParentsLounge area(Restaurant,LibraryandSportsCenter)
• DestinyPark is a replica of a real-lifecity
• Every experience is meant to be both fun andeducational
• Experiences are aimedfor children between the ages of 3 to 14
(special experiencesfor 6 months to 3 years)
10.
• Jointprojects withthe MinistryofEducation
• Destiny Parkwill havea strong CSRcomponent
• Ourambassadors will invite groups of childrenfrom disadvantaged
environments monthly
• Volunteers from pedagogical oriented schools will beable to practice in Destiny
Park
11.
Entertainment
Children will choose between 50+ different professions practiced in
replica of the most representative establishments in an actual city.
Objective
East Europe’s no.1 entertainment center for families with children.
Strategic objective
Position Destiny Park as an unconventional learning centre for kids.
Alternative Education
Educational Curriculum aims at stimulating creative thinking
while also improving self-esteem and self –confidence.
Financial literacy
Destiny Park also teaches financial literacy by establishing its own
economy, where kids exchange Magic Bani, the local city currency.
13.
Educate kids whilesimultaneouslyentertaining
them
BRAND U.S.P
14.
Values
Creativity& discovery
Innovation
Learning
Responsibility
Teamwork
Inclusiveness & diversity
Mission
To createa fun learning fun-filled place wherekids’ innertalents are developed and encouraged
Vision
Generate positive impact by inspiring creativity & discovery inchildren, giving them the confidence to
betheir best selves.
15.
Strategic opportunity
Parentsarelookingforentertainmentcentersthatconsume theirchild’senergy while theyarehaving
fun.
In DestinyParkthe child will discoverhowhis futuremight looklike.
The ambition
Not just anedutainment center, but a brand that builds the future generation through play.
18.
• That’s where Edutainment plays an important role
• The Family Entertainment Center industry is changing
• World population is becoming more educated
• Children are gaining access to worldwide information at
younger ages
• Adults are looking for alternative education methods for
their children
19.
EDUTAINMENT
ECOSYSTEMECONOMY
CITY WITHIN A CITY
PLAYFUL LEARNING
REPLICA OF A REAL CITY
PROFESSIONAL CURRICULUM
20.
Develop your child`s IQ
Training logics and symbolic
thinking
Exercising synthesis and analysis
Expanding concentration abilities
Enlarging the scientific spirit
Coaching creativity
Edutainment Competencies
Develop your child`s
emotional intelligence
Following specific aims
Exercising leadeship
Expanding imagination
Enlarging identity and subjectivity
Coaching self-control
Develop your child`s motric
capacities
Expanding psychomotor development
Exercising gross and fine motricity
Reproducing movements
Imitating adults
Develop your child`s
social skills and competences
Understanding Right and Wrong
Comprehending adult life challenges
Exercising cooperation
Handling competition
31.
WITHOUT
• SOCIALLY ISOLATING EXPERIENCES
• GAMES THAT INCLUDE VIOLENCE OR DISCRIMINATION
• COIN OPERATED GAMES
WITH
• AN THEME PARK THAT IS EDUCATIONAL, SAFE &
SIMULTANEOUSLY ENTERTAINING
Different approach to children entertainment
32.
• Experiences appeal to the children’s5 senses
• Enjoyingbrand experiences creates anemotional bond
• Oursensory-marketingstrategies and park dynamics will assure us of the visitors loiality
• Ourclients feel involved inthe decision makingof the park
• Constant feedback from visitors
Multi-Sensory Marketing
34.
• 270.000children in kindergartens and schools
• over 400 state schools and kindergartens
• over 200 private schools and kindergartens
• 405.000 people addressed by our concept
(a quarter of Bucharest’s population)
• Minimum expected visitors 130.000 (30% adults)
TARGET AUDIENCE
35.
• NEW& UNIQUE IN EAST-EUROPE
• GREAT LOCATION
• DIFFERENT THANOTHER ORDINARY PARKS
• ACTUALLY A CITY BUILT FOR CHILDREN
• TRUSTWORTHY AMBASSADORS FOR THEPROJECT
36.
• Branded outfits generate emotional attachment to our partner brands
Marketing Partners
• OurMarketing partners represent the pillars of the project
• Only industry leaders are chosen as partners
• Realistic experience created by real-life brands
• Experiences are designed to create a strong bond between the children and
brand
37.
• Destiny Parkis newproducts launchand testing platform
WhyPartnerWithDestiny Park
• Destiny Parkis a uniquefrom a marketing standpoint
• Theonly 365days constant awareness builder for partner brands
• Partnerbrands are marketedin a safe family-friendlyenvironment
• Whenthe child is happy with an activity, the adult will become loyal for that
brand
• By enjoyingan activity in Destiny Park, the child becomes a new consumerfor
the partner-brand
38.
WhyPartnerWithDestiny Park
High Quality Social Responsibility Events Opportunities
Brand Loyalty
Emotional Connection With the Business
Brand Affinity
Develop Awarness
Networking Point
Promotions Center
39.
Number of activations
HIGH NORMAL
6 FREE/YEAR
12 FREE/YEAR
HIGH NORMAL
Integration with user
experience
TOP
24 FREE/YEAR
TOP
Positioning on site
40.
Advanced branding
integration
MEDIUM LOGO SMALL LOGO
-
Roxette
10 sec / 10 min 10 sec / 20 min
Digital signage ad on 24 sqm
LED
BIG LOGO
Sofia,Alex,Tommy
10 sec / 5
min
Branding position and size
41.
Site naming branding
3/year 1/year
-
-
35% 15%
Post event memorabilia
presence
6/year
Strategic points
50%
Branded named events (TBD)
42.
15 K € / MONTH
150 K € / YEAR
DEVELOPMENT
(ONE TIME)
ANNUAL FEE
(5 YEAR CONTRACT)
10 K € / MONTH
100 K € / YEAR
5 K € / MONTH
50 K € / YEAR
70 K € 60 K € 50 K €