Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Η είσοδος και η ένταξη στην εκκλησιαστική κοινότητα ΘΕΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΕΝΟΤΗΤΑ 3 Πώς ζουν οι Χριστιανοί; Η νέα ζωή στην Εκκλησία Ζών...
1. Εισαγωγή Στο Βάπτισμα αναγεννιόμαστε «εξ ύδατος και Πνεύματος», και αυτή η γέννηση μας κάνει ανοιχτούς στο δώρο του Αγί...
2. Τα μυστήρια του Βαπτίσματος και του Χρίσματος  Το Βάπτισμα είναι το εισαγωγικό Μυστήριο της Εκκλησίας. Αυτό εντάσσει τ...
3. Το μυστήριο της Βάπτισης Η λέξη «βάπτισμα» σημαίνει το βύθισμα μέσα στο νερό. Στη χριστιανική παράδοση το βύθισμα εικον...
Πριν αρχίσει το Βάπτισμα, ο ιερέας και ο ανάδοχος, κρατώντας στην αγκαλιά του το νήπιο, στέκονται στον πρόναο. Ο ιερέας, α...
Το περιεχόμενο των ευχών υπογραμμίζει και το ρόλο του αναδόχου. Ομολογεί για λογαριασμό του παιδιού την πίστη της Εκκλησία...
Η Βάπτιση του Ιησού Χριστού
1. Η κατάδυση του Χριστού στα νερά του ποταμού Ιορδάνη συμβολίζει το θάνατο και την Ανάστασή Του. Ο Χριστός μας ταπεινώνετ...
4. Οι μορφές κάτω από τα πόδια του Χριστού συμβολίζουν τη θάλασσα και τον Ιορδάνη ποταμό. Όταν τα νερά είδαν τον Δημιουργό...
4. Το όνομα του νεοφώτιστου Το Βάπτισμα ουδεμία σχέση έχει με τη λήψη του ονόματος, όπως συνήθως επικράτησε να λέγεται. Το...
5. Το Μυστήριο του Χρίσματος Αμέσως μετά το Βάπτισμα τελείται το Μυστήριο του Χρίσματος, που είναι σημείο του Χρίσματος το...
Το Μυστήριο του Χρίσματος Ο ιερέας, ύστερα από κατάλληλη ευχή, χρίει το νεοφώτιστο σε όλα τα μέρη του σώματός του με Άγιο ...
6. Συμπέρασμα Η Βάπτιση είναι ένα από τα πιο σημαντικά μυστήρια της Εκκλησίας μας. Με τη Βάπτιση εισάγεται ο άνθρωπος στο ...
7. Πηγές  http://blogs.sch.gr/1lykzogr  https://mparakouthriskeutika.wordpress.com  http://ntsireve.blogspot.com  http...
Είσοδος στην εκκλησιαστική κοινότητα με το Βάπτισμα
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Είσοδος στην εκκλησιαστική κοινότητα με το Βάπτισμα

64 views

Published on

Εργασία του μαθητή του 3ου Γυμνασίου Περιστερίου Νίκου Φώτη

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Είσοδος στην εκκλησιαστική κοινότητα με το Βάπτισμα

  1. 1. Η είσοδος και η ένταξη στην εκκλησιαστική κοινότητα ΘΕΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΕΝΟΤΗΤΑ 3 Πώς ζουν οι Χριστιανοί; Η νέα ζωή στην Εκκλησία Ζώντας με νόημα στον κόσμο
  2. 2. 1. Εισαγωγή Στο Βάπτισμα αναγεννιόμαστε «εξ ύδατος και Πνεύματος», και αυτή η γέννηση μας κάνει ανοιχτούς στο δώρο του Αγίου Πνεύματος, δηλαδή στην προσωπική μας Πεντηκοστή. Και τελικά, το δώρο του Αγίου Πνεύματος μας «ανοίγει» εισόδους στην Εκκλησία, στο τραπέζι του Χριστού, στη Βασιλεία Του. Βαπτιζόμαστε για να λάβουμε το Άγιο Πνεύμα· παίρνουμε το Άγιο Πνεύμα για να γίνουμε ζωντανά μέλη του Σώματος του Χριστού.
  3. 3. 2. Τα μυστήρια του Βαπτίσματος και του Χρίσματος  Το Βάπτισμα είναι το εισαγωγικό Μυστήριο της Εκκλησίας. Αυτό εντάσσει τον άνθρωπο -ανεξάρτητα από την ηλικία του- στο Σώμα του Χριστού, την Εκκλησία, παρέχοντάς του πλέον τη δυνατότητα να καλείται Χριστιανός.  Με το Χρίσμα γινόμαστε πνευματοφόροι, κοινωνοί και μέτοχοι της ζωής του Χριστού, αφού συμμετέχουμε στο τριπλό Του αξίωμα (βασιλικό, ιερατικό, προφητικό), αποκτώντας με τον τρόπο αυτό η ζωή μας τιμή και αξία ως συνοδοιπόροι του Κυρίου.
  4. 4. 3. Το μυστήριο της Βάπτισης Η λέξη «βάπτισμα» σημαίνει το βύθισμα μέσα στο νερό. Στη χριστιανική παράδοση το βύθισμα εικονίζει συμβολικά τη συν- ταφή με το Χριστό(μετοχή δηλαδή στο θάνατό Του), ενώ η ανάδυση εκ του νερού εκφράζει την υπέρβαση του θανάτου, την ανάσταση μαζί με τον Κύριο, τη γέννηση ενός νέου ανθρώπου. Ο σκοπός του Βαπτίσματος κατά το Μέγα Βασίλειο παρουσιάζεται διπλός: Πρώτιστα αποσκοπεί στην κατάργηση της αμαρτίας, η οποία οδηγεί στο θάνατο. Αφετέρου δε, με το Βάπτισμα προσφέρονται τα θεμέλια στον άνθρωπο να οικοδομήσει τη ζωή του σε μία νέα κοινότητα ζωής με κεφαλή τον Χριστό και μέλη όλους τους Χριστιανούς, σηματοδοτώντας μία πορεία άσκησης και προκοπής στη δωρεά της ελευθερίας και της αγάπης του Αγίου Πνεύματος.
  5. 5. Πριν αρχίσει το Βάπτισμα, ο ιερέας και ο ανάδοχος, κρατώντας στην αγκαλιά του το νήπιο, στέκονται στον πρόναο. Ο ιερέας, αφού σφραγίσει το πρόσωπο του παιδιού στο όνομα της Αγίας Τριάδος με το σημείο του σταυρού και εκφωνήσει το όνομα διαβάζει ορισμένες ευχές. Στη συνέχεια, με στραμμένο το νήπιο προς τη δύση, γίνεται η απόταξη, η αποκήρυξη του σατανά. Ακολουθεί, με στροφή προς την ανατολή, που είναι (συμβολικά) το φωτεινό βασίλειο του Χριστού, η σύνταξη με αυτόν. Η παράδοση στην αγκαλιά του Χριστού επισφραγίζεται με την απαγγελία του Συμβόλου της Πίστεως. Τέλος, όπως λέει η τελευταία ευχή, παρακαλείται ο Θεός να προσκαλέσει το δούλο του στο άγιο φώτισμα και να τον αξιώσει της μεγάλης του χάρης.
  6. 6. Το περιεχόμενο των ευχών υπογραμμίζει και το ρόλο του αναδόχου. Ομολογεί για λογαριασμό του παιδιού την πίστη της Εκκλησίας, που πρέπει να ‘ναι σαρκωμένη και έκδηλη και στη δική του τη ζωή. Αυτή θα δει το παιδί, όταν μεγαλώσει, και αυτή θα μιμηθεί. Μετά ακολουθεί η καθαυτό τελετή του Βαπτίσματος. Πρώτα αγιάζεται το νερό και ευλογείται το λάδι με ευχές. Έπειτα λαδώνεται το παιδί, για τη θεραπεία της ψυχής και του σώματος από τον ιερέα και στη συνέχεια βυθίζεται τρεις φορές στην κολυμβήθρα. Η τριπλή κατάδυση και ανάδυση στο νερό της κολυμβήθρας σημαίνει τη συμμετοχή του βαπτιζόμενου στην τριήμερη ταφή και την Ανάσταση του Χριστού. Στη συνέχεια, χρίεται με άγιο μύρο, και το ντύνουμε στα ολόλευκα. Ανήκει πια στο Χριστό και στην Εκκλησία.
  7. 7. Η Βάπτιση του Ιησού Χριστού
  8. 8. 1. Η κατάδυση του Χριστού στα νερά του ποταμού Ιορδάνη συμβολίζει το θάνατο και την Ανάστασή Του. Ο Χριστός μας ταπεινώνεται, βαπτίζεται χωρίς ρούχα, για να ντύσει τους ανθρώπους με παραδεισένια στολή. Στέκεται όρθιος πάνω στα νερά ως νικητής των σκοτεινών δυνάμεων. Με το δεξί Του χέρι ευλογεί το νερό. 2. Ο άγιος Ιωάννης ο Πρόδρομος με δέος ακουμπά το δεξί του χέρι στο κεφάλι του Χριστού. Η Βάπτιση του Χριστού
  9. 9. 4. Οι μορφές κάτω από τα πόδια του Χριστού συμβολίζουν τη θάλασσα και τον Ιορδάνη ποταμό. Όταν τα νερά είδαν τον Δημιουργό τους να ταπεινώνεται τόσο, στράφηκαν από την άλλη πλευρά. Η Βάπτιση του Χριστού 3. Οι άγγελοι προσκυνούν. Τα χέρια τους είναι σκεπασμένα σε ένδειξη σεβασμού και μας θυμίζουν τον ύμνο που ψέλνουμε στο μυστήριο του βαπτίσματος: «όσοι βαπτισθήκατε στον Χριστό, να ντυθείτε τον Χριστό».
  10. 10. 4. Το όνομα του νεοφώτιστου Το Βάπτισμα ουδεμία σχέση έχει με τη λήψη του ονόματος, όπως συνήθως επικράτησε να λέγεται. Το Βάπτισμα είναι η είσοδος του ανθρώπου στο ζωντανό Σώμα του Χριστού, την Εκκλησία Του. Ωστόσο, το όνομα του νηπίου οφείλει να δίδεται -σύμφωνα πάντα με την εκκλησιαστική παράδοση- κατά την όγδοη μέρα από τη φυσική γέννηση του. Σχετικά με την επιλογή του ονόματος, καλό είναι να επιλέγεται το όνομα ενός Αγίου. Έτσι, τιμάται ο Άγιος, αλλά και υπενθυμίζεται στον πιστό η διαρκής προσπάθεια μίμησης της ζωής του Αγίου, αποκαλύπτοντας ουσιαστικά ότι τελικός προορισμός του ανθρώπου είναι η θέωση, που αθληματικά και υποδειγματικά κατόρθωσαν οι Άγιοι της Εκκλησίας.
  11. 11. 5. Το Μυστήριο του Χρίσματος Αμέσως μετά το Βάπτισμα τελείται το Μυστήριο του Χρίσματος, που είναι σημείο του Χρίσματος του Ιησού Χριστού. Με το Άγιο Μύρο ο νεοφώτιστος λαμβάνει τη «σφραγίδα της δωρεάς του Αγίου Πνεύματος», επιδέχεται δηλαδή τα χαρίσματα του Παρακλήτου, τα τάλαντα της αναγεννημένης εν Χριστώ ζωής. Κατά αυτό τον τρόπο, καλείται να τα αναπτύξει στη ζωή του προς όφελος της κοινωνίας, αλλά και να τα χρησιμοποιήσει ως «όπλα» ενάντια στο κακό, το οποίο ως αρρωστημένη κατάσταση της αγαθής δημιουργίας του κόσμου διαβρώνει τις ανθρώπινες σχέσεις.
  12. 12. Το Μυστήριο του Χρίσματος Ο ιερέας, ύστερα από κατάλληλη ευχή, χρίει το νεοφώτιστο σε όλα τα μέρη του σώματός του με Άγιο Μύρο κάνοντας το σημείο του σταυρού και λέγοντας: «Σφραγίς δωρεάς Πνεύματος Αγίου». Η συμβολική αυτή πράξη βεβαιώνει τη δωρεά των χαρισμάτων του Αγίου Πνεύματος. Έτσι το Χρίσμα έχει μια βαθύτερη σημασία, είναι η σφραγίδα του δώρου του Αγίου Πνεύματος.
  13. 13. 6. Συμπέρασμα Η Βάπτιση είναι ένα από τα πιο σημαντικά μυστήρια της Εκκλησίας μας. Με τη Βάπτιση εισάγεται ο άνθρωπος στο σώμα της Εκκλησίας. Κεφαλή της Εκκλησίας είναι ο ίδιος ο Χριστός και όλοι οι βαπτισμένοι χριστιανοί αποτελούμε το σώμα της Εκκλησίας. Με τη Βάπτιση επομένως γινόμαστε και μέλη του σώματος του ίδιου του Χριστού. Κύριος σκοπός της Βάπτισης είναι η ένωση του ανθρώπου με το Θεό. Θεός και άνθρωπος γίνονται ένα. Αυτό ονομάζεται θέωση. Στόχος της ζωής του χριστιανού είναι αυτή ακριβώς η θέωση. Με τα μυστήρια της Εκκλησίας μας, με την εφαρμογή της εντολής της αγάπης στη ζωή μας, με την συνεχή επικοινωνία μας με το Θεό μέσω της καθημερινής προσευχής, με την άσκηση μέσω της νηστείας και της εγκράτειας πορευόμαστε την οδό της θέωσης.
  14. 14. 7. Πηγές  http://blogs.sch.gr/1lykzogr  https://mparakouthriskeutika.wordpress.com  http://ntsireve.blogspot.com  http://www.prophet-elias.de/pdfs/Baptish.pdf  https://www.pemptousia.gr/2018/01/i-vaptisi-tou- christou/ ΘΡΗΣΚΕΥΤΙΚΑ Νίκος Φώτης Τάξη: Α4 3ο Γυμνάσιο Περιστερίου 10/05/2019

×