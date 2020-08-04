1.culture media and culture methods

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Gomathi.GD PG I year Culture media and culture methods
Introduction  Culture media are required to grow the organisms from infected material to identify the causative agent.
INTRODUCTION  Culture is the term given to microorganisms that are cultivated in the lab for the purpose of studying them...
History..  History of culture media dates back to 19th century.  Louis Pasteur used urine medium and meat medium for the...
Constituents of culture media  Water – source of hydrogen and oxygen.  Electrolyte- sodium chloride or other electrolyte...
Culture media Based on consistency Solid media Liquid media semisolid media Based on constituents Simple media Complex med...
Special media  Enriched media  Enrichment media  Selective media  Indicator media/Differential media  Transport media...
Based on consistency Solid media – contains 1.5% to 2% agar • Colony morphology, pigmentation, haemolysis can be appreciat...
Based on ingredients Simple medium  Contains basic nutrients for the growth of bacteria.  E.g. Nutrient broth and Nutrie...
Complex medium • Complex media are media that contain some ingredients of unknown composition and/or concentration. • This...
Synthetic or defined medium  Media prepared from pure chemical substance and its exact composition and concentration is k...
Enriched medium  Substances like blood, serum, egg are added to the basal medium.  Used to grow bacteria that are exacti...
Blood agar  It is an enriched and differential medium  The basal medium is mixed with 5% to 10% sheep blood.  Used to i...
Types of haemolysis in blood agar α hemolysis: zone of partial destruction of red blood cells (RBCs) appears around the co...
Chocolate agar  It is a variant of the blood agar plate.  It contains red blood cells, which have been lysed by heating ...
Loeffler’s serum slope  Serum is added for enriching the medium.This is used for isolation of corneybacterium diphtheriae.
Enrichment medium  Liquid media used to isolate pathogens from a mixed culture.  Media is incorporated with inhibitory s...
Selective medium  The inhibitory substance is added to solid media. Thus inhibits certain bacteria and allows the growth ...
Differential medium/Indicator medium  A media which has substances incorporated in it enabling it to distinguish between ...
MacConkey agar  MacConkey agar is a culture medium designed to grow Gram-negative bacteria and gives pink colour colonies...
Depending on oxygen requirement Anaerobic medium:  These are used for cultivation of anaerobic bacteria  Example :Robert...
Robertson cooked meat medium (RCM)  Amino acids and other nutrients are supplied by the muscle protein in the heart tissu...
Transport medium 8/4/2020 4:49 PM23 • These are used for the temporary storage of specimens being transported to the labor...
Sugar media  Media containing any fermentable sugar.  Media consists of nutrient broth,peptone water,bromocresol purple,...
Sterilization of culture media  Sterilization is a process by which surface of the article is made free from all microorg...
Identification OF BACTERIA 8/4/2020 4:49 PM26
Identification of bacterial species 27 o Staining o Growth in solid media: Morphology of bacterial colony. o Growth in liq...
GRAM STAINING:  Place slide with heat fixed smear on staining tray.  Gently flood smear with crystal violet and let stan...
Ziehl-neelsen (ZN) staining 8/4/2020 4:49 PM30  Differentiates AFB from non-AFB  Eg. Mycobacterium tuberculosis and M. l...
Acid Fast Stain  Carbolfushin at high concentration+boiling  penetrate the lipid cell wall  reach the cytoplasm  Cytop...
Biochemical tests Catalase test • Catalase is an enzyme that converts hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen. • The prese...
Uses of catalase test  To differentiate streptococcus(catalase negative) from staphylococcus(catalase positive).  To dif...
Hanging drop preparation- motility test  In this method a drop of culture is placed on a coverslip that is encircled with...
Oxidase test The identification of some bacteria is aided by detecting their ability to produce the enzyme cytochrome c o...
IMViC Test  Indole, Methyl Red, Voges-Proskauer, Citrate (IMViC) Tests:  The following four tests comprise a series of i...
IMViC: Indole test Method:  Inoculate tryptone water with the test microorganism  Incubate at 37°C for 24 hours  After ...
Sugar fermentation test 8/4/2020 4:49 PM38  An anaerobic process during which carbohydrates are broken down for energy pr...
Citrate utilization test 8/4/2020 4:49 PM39 Simmon’s Citrate Agar contains sodium citrate (carbon source), ammonium ion (n...
Urease Production • Inoculate Christensen’s urease medium with inoculating loop. • This test is done to determine a bacter...
Phenylalanine deaminase Test 8/4/2020 4:49 PM41 Phenylalanine deaminase medium tests the ability of an organism to produc...
Triple Sugar Iron (TSI) Agar 8/4/2020 4:49 PM42  TSI contains Glucose Lactose ,Sucrose,Phenol red,ferrous sulphate.  Pri...
triple Sugar Iron (TSI) Agar 8/4/2020 4:49 PM43 ♦ . ♦ Reactions are: ♦ No growth- red color ♦ Growth with no acid ♦ Acid p...
Name of organism Slant Butt Gas H2S Escherich ia, Klebsiella, Enterobac teria Acid (A) Acid (A) Pos (+) Neg (-) Shigella, ...
Culture methods  Culture methods employed depends on the purpose for which they are intended.  The indications for cultu...
Types  Streak culture  Lawn culture  Stroke culture  Stab culture  Pour plate method
Streak culture  Used for isolation of bacteria in pure culture from clinical specimens  Platinum wire or nichrome wire i...
Lawn culture:  Provides a uniform surface growth of the bacterium  Uses –  Anti biotic sensitivity testing  In the pre...
STROKE CULTURE  Stroke culture is made in tubes containing agar slope/slant Uses Provides a pure growth of bacteria for s...
STAB CULTURE  Prepared by puncturing a suitable medium Uses: • demonstration of gelatin liquifaction • Oxygen reqirement ...
POUR PLATE CULTURE Agar is melted and cooled at 45 c One ml of the inoculum is added to the molten agar Allow it to set an...
Culture of yeast  Culturing yeast is simple and rapid with a doubling time in rich medium of approximately 90 minutes.  ...
 Yeast cells will grow on a minimal medium containing dextrose as a carbon source and salts that supply nitrogen, phospho...
Identification of viruses
 Virus must be grown in living cells as they cant be grown in culture media .  They must have living cells to support th...
PLAQUE METHOD • Virus, bacteria and agar mixed, plated and incubated. • After replication the virus lyses the bacteria for...
 Viruses can be identified by the following methods:  Serological methods  Western blot  Cytopathic effects  Diagnost...
Periodontal Pathogens
Bacteria Typ e Cultu re media used Appearence in the culture plate Description S.mitis G +vC occi e Blood agar Clear halo ...
Bacteria Type Culture media used Appearence in the culture plate Description S.gardonii G +ve Cocci Blood Agar Clear halo ...
Bacteria Type Culture media used Appearence in the culture plate Description Tannerella forsythia Anaerob ic G-ve rod Bloo...
conclusion  Though other many laboratory methods are used for diagnosing the disease and the underlying microorganism inv...
1.culture media and culture methods
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

1.culture media and culture methods

37 views

Published on

Culture media in periodontics

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

1.culture media and culture methods

  1. 1. Gomathi.GD PG I year Culture media and culture methods
  2. 2. Introduction  Culture media are required to grow the organisms from infected material to identify the causative agent.
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION  Culture is the term given to microorganisms that are cultivated in the lab for the purpose of studying them.  Medium is the term given to the combination of ingredients that will support the growth and cultivation of microorganisms by providing all the essential nutrients required for their growth.
  4. 4. History..  History of culture media dates back to 19th century.  Louis Pasteur used urine medium and meat medium for the isolation of bacteria.  Robert Koch improvised the media by adding cooked potato.  Then they started to try gelatin as it is non nutritive inert substance. However it was not satisfactory as it liquefies at 24O C.
  5. 5. Constituents of culture media  Water – source of hydrogen and oxygen.  Electrolyte- sodium chloride or other electrolytes  Peptone-complex mixture of partially digested proteins  Meat-contains protein degradation products, inorganic salts,carbohydrates & growth factors  Blood/serum-used for enriching culture media  Agar-Obtained from seaweeds, melts at 98oC and sets at 42oC . No nutritive value, but acts as solidifying agent only.
  6. 6. Culture media Based on consistency Solid media Liquid media semisolid media Based on constituents Simple media Complex media Synthetic media Special media Based on oxygen requirement Aerobic media Anaerobic media Classification:
  7. 7. Special media  Enriched media  Enrichment media  Selective media  Indicator media/Differential media  Transport media  Sugar media
  8. 8. Based on consistency Solid media – contains 1.5% to 2% agar • Colony morphology, pigmentation, haemolysis can be appreciated.isolated pure bacteria can be obtained • Eg: Nutrient agar, Blood agar Liquid media – no agar. • For inoculum preparation. • Eg: Nutrient broth Semi solid medium – 0.5% agar. • Eg: Motility medium
  9. 9. Based on ingredients Simple medium  Contains basic nutrients for the growth of bacteria.  E.g. Nutrient broth and Nutrient Agar  Nutrient broth: peptone water, meat extract and when glucose is added it becomes glucose broth.  Nutrient Agar: Addition of 2-3% agar to nutrient broth. Used for the growth of non fastidious bacteria
  10. 10. Complex medium • Complex media are media that contain some ingredients of unknown composition and/or concentration. • This type supplies amino acids, vitamins, growth factors, and other nutrients  E.g. Nutrient broth which contains meat extract.
  11. 11. Synthetic or defined medium  Media prepared from pure chemical substance and its exact composition and concentration is known.  Eg. Peptone water
  12. 12. Enriched medium  Substances like blood, serum, egg are added to the basal medium.  Used to grow bacteria that are exacting in their nutritional needs ie., fastidious bacteria  Eg: Blood agar, Chocolate agar
  13. 13. Blood agar  It is an enriched and differential medium  The basal medium is mixed with 5% to 10% sheep blood.  Used to isolate streptococcus species which are fastidious.  Can also study haemolytic properties.
  14. 14. Types of haemolysis in blood agar α hemolysis: zone of partial destruction of red blood cells (RBCs) appears around the colony, by greenish to brownish discoloration of the medium. Streptococcus pneumoniae and many oral streptococci are α hemolytic. β hemolysis: A clear, colorless zone appears around the colonies, in which the RBCs have undergone complete lysis. Streptococcus pyogenes, S. agalactiae, and several other species of streptococci are β hemolytic. (γ) hemolysis: No apparent hemolytic activity or discoloration is produced .streptococcus fecalis.
  15. 15. Chocolate agar  It is a variant of the blood agar plate.  It contains red blood cells, which have been lysed by heating very slowly to 56 °C.  Chocolate agar is used for growing fastidious bacteria, such as Haemophilus influenzae,Neisseria  These bacteria need growth factors, like NAD and haematin, which are inside red blood cells; thus lysis of the red blood cells is done.
  16. 16. Loeffler’s serum slope  Serum is added for enriching the medium.This is used for isolation of corneybacterium diphtheriae.
  17. 17. Enrichment medium  Liquid media used to isolate pathogens from a mixed culture.  Media is incorporated with inhibitory substances to suppress the unwanted organism.  Eg:  Selenite F Broth – for the isolation of Salmonella  Alkaline Peptone Water – for Vibrio cholerae
  18. 18. Selective medium  The inhibitory substance is added to solid media. Thus inhibits certain bacteria and allows the growth of wanted bacteria. Eg:  Mac Conkey’s medium for gram negative bacteria  TCBS (Thiosulphate Citrate Bile Salts Sucrose Agar)– for V.cholerae
  19. 19. Differential medium/Indicator medium  A media which has substances incorporated in it enabling it to distinguish between bacteria.  These media contain an indicator which changes its colour when a bacterium grows in them.  Eg: Mac Conkey’s medium  Distinguish between lactose fermenters & non lactose fermenters.
  20. 20. MacConkey agar  MacConkey agar is a culture medium designed to grow Gram-negative bacteria and gives pink colour colonies for lactose fermenting bacteria.  It contains bile salts (to inhibit most Gram- positive bacteria) crystal violet dye (which also inhibits certain Gram-positive bacteria), neutral red dye (which give pink colour on fermenting lactose), lactose and peptone.
  21. 21. Depending on oxygen requirement Anaerobic medium:  These are used for cultivation of anaerobic bacteria  Example :Robertson's cooked meat broth,thioglycollate broth.  Robertson replaced brain tissue with beef heart tissue for cultivating and classifying anaerobic bacilli.  Dextrose, yeast extract, haemin and vitamin K are added to enhance the growth of anaerobic microorganisms.
  22. 22. Robertson cooked meat medium (RCM)  Amino acids and other nutrients are supplied by the muscle protein in the heart tissue granules.  Growth of spore-forming and non-spore- forming obligate anaerobes is supported by this medium.  Cooked Meat Medium is also useful as an enrichment broth for cultivating organisms from a very small inoculum.  Clostridium tetani is normally grown in this medium.
  23. 23. Transport medium 8/4/2020 4:49 PM23 • These are used for the temporary storage of specimens being transported to the laboratory for cultivation. • Allow organisms to survive • Non-nutritive - does not allow organisms to proliferate E.g • Stuart transport medium-a non-nutrient soft agar gel • containing a reducing agent to prevent oxidation, and charcoal to neutralise certain bacterial inhibitors-for gonococci.  Buffered glycerol saline for enteric bacilli.
  24. 24. Sugar media  Media containing any fermentable sugar.  Media consists of nutrient broth,peptone water,bromocresol purple,sugar(glucose,sucrose,lactose,starch,malt ose)  To determine which sugar is utilized by bacteria.  Type of sugar contained in test tube is known by the color of cotton plug of test tube, which are  .1. glucose – green  2. sucrose- white  3. Lactose- red  4. Maltose- Blank
  25. 25. Sterilization of culture media  Sterilization is a process by which surface of the article is made free from all microorganisms including vegetative and spore forms. Sterilization of culture media is best carried out in a steam autoclave at temperature between 121°C for 15 minutes at 15lbs pressure to make sure all pathogens are killed.
  26. 26. Identification OF BACTERIA 8/4/2020 4:49 PM26
  27. 27. Identification of bacterial species 27 o Staining o Growth in solid media: Morphology of bacterial colony. o Growth in liquid media o Hanging drop preparation - motility o Biochemical tests
  28. 28. GRAM STAINING:  Place slide with heat fixed smear on staining tray.  Gently flood smear with crystal violet and let stand for 1 minute.  Tilt the slide slightly and gently rinse with tap water or distilled water using a wash bottle.  Gently flood the smear with Gram's iodine and let stand for 1 minute.  G+ve organisms are Streptococci,Staphylococci,corneybacterium,clost ridium,$ bacillus  G –ve organisms are Salmonella, Shigella, Enterobacteriaceae, Pseud omonas,Moraxella, Helicobacter, Stenotrophomo
  29. 29. Ziehl-neelsen (ZN) staining 8/4/2020 4:49 PM30  Differentiates AFB from non-AFB  Eg. Mycobacterium tuberculosis and M. leprae. Both are acid fast in nature. Procedure 1.Place the slide on the slide rack over the metal staining tray  concentrated carbolfuchsin and boil to steam for 5 min  rinse very well* 2.Cover with the acid-alcohol solution  2 minutes  rinse 3.Flood with methylene blue  let stand 1 minute  rinse 4.Blot dry  observe
  30. 30. Acid Fast Stain  Carbolfushin at high concentration+boiling  penetrate the lipid cell wall  reach the cytoplasm  Cytoplasm once stained resist decolorization  acid-alcohol can not dissolve the cell wall and penetrate beneath it   hence the name acid fast  Bacteria that do not have mycolic acid are readily decolorized by the acid-alcohol
  31. 31. Biochemical tests Catalase test • Catalase is an enzyme that converts hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen. • The presence of catalase can be easily detected by the slide method. • A drop of 3% hydrogen peroxide is put on a slide and the bacteria is emulsified in the drop. • The presence of bubbles is evidence of the production of oxygen.
  32. 32. Uses of catalase test  To differentiate streptococcus(catalase negative) from staphylococcus(catalase positive).  To differntiate aerobic and anaerobic bacteria  Used for idetification of M.tuberculosis  Used to differntiate aerotolerant strains of clostridium( C –ve)from bacillus species(C +ve)  Can be an aid in identification of enterobacteriaceae
  33. 33. Hanging drop preparation- motility test  In this method a drop of culture is placed on a coverslip that is encircled with petroleum jelly. The coverslip and drop are then inverted over the well of a depression slide. The drop hangs from the coverslip, and the petroleum jelly forms a seal that prevents evaporation. This preparation gives good views of microbial motility.  Uses: Presumptive diagnosis of Vibrio Cholerae
  34. 34. Oxidase test The identification of some bacteria is aided by detecting their ability to produce the enzyme cytochrome c oxidase This enzyme, in the presence of atmospheric oxygen, oxidizes the colourless substrate tetramethyl-p- phenylenediamine dihydrochloride to form a dark- purple compound(iodophenols). Oxidiase positive organisms are Neisseria , vibrio cholerae, pseudomonas, camphylobacter, helicobacter/haemophilus. Oxidiase negative organisms are all species of enterobacteriaceae.
  35. 35. IMViC Test  Indole, Methyl Red, Voges-Proskauer, Citrate (IMViC) Tests:  The following four tests comprise a series of important determinations that are collectively called the IMViC series of reactions  The IMViC series of reactions allows for the differentiation of the various members of Enterobacteriaceae. Principle Certain microorganisms can metabolize tryptophan that leads to the formation of indole,presence of which is detected by addition of Kovac's reagent
  36. 36. IMViC: Indole test Method:  Inoculate tryptone water with the test microorganism  Incubate at 37°C for 24 hours  After incubation, add 1 ml Kovac’s reagent, shake the tube gently and read immediately . Methyl Red test Voges-Proskauer test Red: +ve MR (E. coli) Pink: +ve VP (Klebsiella
  37. 37. Sugar fermentation test 8/4/2020 4:49 PM38  An anaerobic process during which carbohydrates are broken down for energy production.  The types of carbohydrates which are fermented by a specific bacteria can serve as a diagnostic tool for the identification of that bacteria( Glucose- enterobacteriaceae,lactose- E.coli,mannitol- salmonella)  The test organism is inoculated into a broth containing the test sugar and incubated.Production of gas bubble is detected with a Durham tube.  Positive – Yellow (acidic)
  38. 38. Citrate utilization test 8/4/2020 4:49 PM39 Simmon’s Citrate Agar contains sodium citrate (carbon source), ammonium ion (nitrogen source), & pH indicator -bromothymol blue. Medium- green colour. Reading Results: +ve result is blue and –ve result remains green  Klebsiella pneumoniae,Enterobacter species , Citrobacter freundii,Salmonella other than Typhi and Paratyphi A,Serratia marcescens Proteus mirabilis are the positive organisms  Escherichia coli,Shigella spp,Salmonella Typhi and
  39. 39. Urease Production • Inoculate Christensen’s urease medium with inoculating loop. • This test is done to determine a bacteria’s ability to hydrolyze urea to ammonia using the enzyme urease. Urease test positive bacterias are Proteus,nocardia, cryptococcus neoformans, helicobacter pylori. E.coli is negative organism.
  40. 40. Phenylalanine deaminase Test 8/4/2020 4:49 PM41 Phenylalanine deaminase medium tests the ability of an organism to produce phenyl pyruvic acid with the enzyme deaminase. After incubation of the culture in phenylalanine medium, 10% ferric chloride is added to the media; if phenylpyruvic acid is produced, it will react with the ferric chloride and turn dark green. If the medium remains a straw colour, the organism is negative for phenylalanine deaminase production. Proteus sp., Morganella sp., Providenica are +ve organisms Enterobacteriaceae species are negative
  41. 41. Triple Sugar Iron (TSI) Agar 8/4/2020 4:49 PM42  TSI contains Glucose Lactose ,Sucrose,Phenol red,ferrous sulphate.  Principle To determine the ability of an organism to attack a specific carbohydrate incorporated into a basal growth medium, with or without the production of gas, along with the determination of possible hydrogen sulphide production. ♦ Phenol red indicates pH change ♦ Ferric compound indicates H2S gas production
  42. 42. triple Sugar Iron (TSI) Agar 8/4/2020 4:49 PM43 ♦ . ♦ Reactions are: ♦ No growth- red color ♦ Growth with no acid ♦ Acid production in the butt only- only glucose fermented- yellow/red ♦ Acid production in both butt and slant- ferments all sugar yellow ♦ Acid production in the bottom and H2S gas formation (black) ♦ K-alkaline A- acidic
  43. 43. Name of organism Slant Butt Gas H2S Escherich ia, Klebsiella, Enterobac teria Acid (A) Acid (A) Pos (+) Neg (-) Shigella, Serratia Alkaline (K) Acid (A) Neg (-) Neg (- ) Salmonell a, Proteus Alkaline (K) Acid (A) Pos (+) Pos (+) Pseudom onas Alkaline (K) Alkaline (K) Neg (-) Neg (-)
  44. 44. Culture methods  Culture methods employed depends on the purpose for which they are intended.  The indications for culture are:  To isolate bacteria in pure culture. To demonstrate their properties. To determine antibiotic sensitivity To estimate viable counts Maintain stock cultures. To obtain sufficient growth for the preparation of antigens and for other tests
  45. 45. Types  Streak culture  Lawn culture  Stroke culture  Stab culture  Pour plate method
  46. 46. Streak culture  Used for isolation of bacteria in pure culture from clinical specimens  Platinum wire or nichrome wire is used  One loopful of the specimen is transferred onto the surface of a well dried plate.  Spread over a small are at the periphery  The innoculum is distributed thinly over plate by streaking it with a loop in series of parallel lines in different segments of the plate.
  47. 47. Lawn culture:  Provides a uniform surface growth of the bacterium  Uses –  Anti biotic sensitivity testing  In the preparation of bacterial antigens and vaccines  Lawn cultures are prepared by flooding the surface of the plate with a liquid suspension of the bacterium
  48. 48. STROKE CULTURE  Stroke culture is made in tubes containing agar slope/slant Uses Provides a pure growth of bacteria for slide agglutination
  49. 49. STAB CULTURE  Prepared by puncturing a suitable medium Uses: • demonstration of gelatin liquifaction • Oxygen reqirement of the bacteria under study
  50. 50. POUR PLATE CULTURE Agar is melted and cooled at 45 c One ml of the inoculum is added to the molten agar Allow it to set and incubate at 37C Uses“: Gives estimate of viable bacterial count Quantitive urine culture
  51. 51. Culture of yeast  Culturing yeast is simple and rapid with a doubling time in rich medium of approximately 90 minutes.  Cells divide mitotically by forming a bud,which is subsequently pinched off to form a daughter cell.  Yeast can be grown in either liquid medium or on the surface of a solid agar plate  Yeast cells grow more rapidly in the presence of rich medium that contains reagents such as yeast extract.
  52. 52.  Yeast cells will grow on a minimal medium containing dextrose as a carbon source and salts that supply nitrogen, phosphorus and trace metals.  Media that are commonly used for fungal culture are Sabouraud dextrose, malt extract and brain heart infusion medium.  To prevent contamination of the medium by bacteria, chloramphenicol is used,but prevents the growth of Actinomyces, which other wise grows well on Sabouraud dextrose agar.
  53. 53. Identification of viruses
  54. 54.  Virus must be grown in living cells as they cant be grown in culture media .  They must have living cells to support their replication.  Live animals have been used for some virus.  Embryonated eggs can serve as a substitute for some virus.
  55. 55. PLAQUE METHOD • Virus, bacteria and agar mixed, plated and incubated. • After replication the virus lyses the bacteria forming plaques or clear zones. • Each plaque is assumed to come from a singe viral particle TISSUE CULTURE Organ culture Cell culture
  56. 56.  Viruses can be identified by the following methods:  Serological methods  Western blot  Cytopathic effects  Diagnostic inclusion bodies are associated with rabies virus, measles virus , vaccinia virus, smallpox virus , herpes virus , adenoviruses.  Molecular methods includes PCR and RFLP’s
  57. 57. Periodontal Pathogens
  58. 58. Bacteria Typ e Cultu re media used Appearence in the culture plate Description S.mitis G +vC occi e Blood agar Clear halo surrounding the colony V.Parvula G- veC occi Blood Agar transprant colony through haemolytic activity A.Viscous G +ve Rod Blood agar Tiny white spherical colonies L. bacillus G – veR od Rogos a agar Seasame seeds pattern
  59. 59. Bacteria Type Culture media used Appearence in the culture plate Description S.gardonii G +ve Cocci Blood Agar Clear halo surrounding the colony F. nucleatum G –ve Rod CVE agar Round opaque colony P.gingvalis G- ve Rod Blood agar Biege to brown coloured colony AAC G-ve Rod TSBV agar plate Small circular dome shaped colonies
  60. 60. Bacteria Type Culture media used Appearence in the culture plate Description Tannerella forsythia Anaerob ic G-ve rod Blood agar Smooth white colony with faded edge Camphylobact er rectus G-ve rod Hammond plate Smooth opaque black round colonies Eubacterium nodatum G+ve rod Blood agar Depends on its substrate.its growth is vey slow S.sorbinus G+ve cocci Tycsb agar Colony with white halo
  61. 61. conclusion  Though other many laboratory methods are used for diagnosing the disease and the underlying microorganism involved  Culture medium method is still used in identification of bacteria, antibiotic sensitivity.  Periodontal pathogens are identified by culturing to provide proper treatment

×