National Capital Region Philippines Literature

NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION (NCR)
Background • National Capital Region is best or commonly known as Metro Manila and as far as its population goes, it is hu...
Background • The National Capital Region is actually divided into four districts. 1st District: City of Manila – Manila it...
Famous Authors In Ncr • Liwayway Arceo • Jesus Balmori • Rosarion Almario • Amado V. Hernandez • Faustino Aguilar • Iñigo ...
1. Liwayway A. Arceo A multi-awarded Tagalog fictionist, journalist, radio scriptwriter and editor. Arceo authored a numbe...
2. Jesus Balmori He was a Filipino Spanish language journalist, playwright, and poet. He was born in Ermita, Manila on 10 ...
His Literary Works Book of Verses o Rimas Malayas; o El Librode mis Vidas Manileñas Poems o Gloria o A Nuestro Señor Don...
3. Amado V. Hernandez Amado V. Hernandez, poet, playwright, and novelist, is among the Filipino writers who practiced “com...
4. Faustino Aguilar He is a Filipino novelist, journalist, and a revolutionist He was born in Malate, Manila – February 15...
5. Iñigo Ed. Regalado He was a Filipino poet, journalist, and novelis He was born in Sampaloc, Manila – June 1, 1888 As an...
His Literary Works Novels The following are Regalado's novels: Madaling Araw (Dawn) (1909) Kung Magmahal ang Dalaga (How a...
6. Andres Bonifacio Born on November 30, 1863, Andrés Bonifacio is considered by many to be a national hero of the Philipp...
7. Severino Reyes A Filipino writer, dramatist, and playwright, highly acclaimed as one of the giants of Tagalog literatur...
8. Emilio Jacinto He was born in Trozo, Manila – December 15 1875 Emilio joined the Katipunan secret society at twenty yea...
9. Jose dela Cruz He was born on December 20, 1746 in Tondo, Manila. He was one of the great Filipino writers during the S...
His Literary Works Songs and Ballads o Clarita o Adela at Florante o Teodoro at Clavela o Rodrigo de Villas o Historia Fa...
10. Cecilio Apostol He was born in Sta. Cruz, Manila – November 22, 1877 He was recognized not only in the Philippines but...
NCR Literature • Awiting Bayan • Bahay Kubo • Leron Leron Sinta • Maikling Kwento • Banyaga by Liwayway A. Arceo • Tula • ...
• Kwentong Bayan • Ang Unang Lalaki at Ang Unang Babae • Sanaysay • Ang Ningnig at Ang Liwanag • Folk Dance • Valse
FOLK SONG (Awiting Bayan)
“Bahay Kubo” • Bahay Kubo – the most popular folksong in NCR and even all over the Philippines. Bahay kubo, kahit munti An...
LERON LERON SINTA Leron, leron, sinta, Buko ng papaya, Dala-dala'y buslo Sisidlan ng bunga; Pagdating sa dulo'y Nabali ang...
Gumising ka, Neneng, Tayo'y manampalok Dalhin mo ang buslo't, Sisidlan ng hinog Pagdating sa dulo'y Lalambalambayog Kumapi...
LERON LERON SINTA “My Dear Little Leron” • is a popular Filipino folk song from the Tagalog region especifically from the ...
 Interpretation: Filipinos look at life in many ways and putting these into songs, they sing in the fields, in the orchar...
SHORT STORY Maikling Kwento
Banyaga Liwayway Arceo  Kunting Kaalaman sa Maikling kwentong “BANYAGA”  Ito ay nakakuha ng 1st Premyo sa taong 1962, sa...
Sa anak ng bayan Emilio Jacinto Sa iyo, O Anak ng Bayan, anak ng dalita, na nagbabatang pumapasan ng madlang kabigatan sa ...
Aling pag-ibig pa ang hihigit kaya sa pagkadalisay at magkadakila Gaya ng pag-ibig sa sariling lupa? Aling pag-ibig pa? Wa...
Isang Dipang Langit Amado V. Hernandez Ako’y ipiniit ng linsil na puno hangad palibhasang diwa ko’y piitin, katawang marup...
FOLK TALE Kwentong Bayan
Sanaysay
Ang ningning ay nakasisilaw at nakasisira sa paningin. Ang liwanag ay kinakailangan ng mata, upang mapagwari ang buong kat...
BALSE DANCE
Source  Meaning :  Balse means waltz ; Valse in Spanish  Dance Culture:  Lowland Christian  Place of Origin:  Mariki...
Dance Literature • Balse dance was a popular dance in Marikina, Rizal during the Spanish times. This dance was performed d...
  NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION (NCR)
  Background • National Capital Region is best or commonly known as Metro Manila and as far as its population goes, it is huge, with more than 11 million people in only 636 square kilometers. It is the main financial, commercial and educational centre of the Philippines. • It is located in the southwestern portion of Luzon, directly below Central Luzon. Lying along the flat alluvial and deltaic plains draining the Pasig River and Laguna de Bay, its territory extends eastward and up the rolling hills of Marikina Valley and stops short at the low lying edges of Rizal province. It is bounded by the fertile plains of Central Luzon in the North, the sweeping Sierra Madre Mountains in the East, and Laguna de Bay in the South. Manila Bay, on the other hand, spreads out perfectly on the West, providing a great canvass for the famed sunsets of Manila.
  Background • The National Capital Region is actually divided into four districts. 1st District: City of Manila – Manila itself. The Capital City of the Philippines 2ND District: Mandaluyong City, Marikina City, Pasig City, Quezon City, and San Juan City 3rd District: Caloocan City, Malabon City, Navotas City and Valenzuela City 4th District: Las Piñas City, Makati City, Muntinlupa City, Parañaque City, Pasay City, Municipality of Pateros, and Taguig City
  Famous Authors In Ncr • Liwayway Arceo • Jesus Balmori • Rosarion Almario • Amado V. Hernandez • Faustino Aguilar • Iñigo Ed. Regalado • Andres Bonifacio • Severino Reyes • Emilio Jacinto • Jose dela Cruz • Cecilio Apostol
  1. Liwayway A. Arceo A multi-awarded Tagalog fictionist, journalist, radio scriptwriter and editor. Arceo authored a number of well-received novels, such as Canal de la Reina (1973) and Titser (1995). She also published collections of short stories such as Ina, Maybahay, Anak at iba pa, Mga Maria, Mga Eva, Ang Mag-anak na Cruz (1990), and Mga Kuwento ng Pag-ibig (1997). Her short story Lumapit, Lumayo ang Umaga was later turned into an award-winning film by National Artist Ishmael Bernal in 1975. In the year 1962, she also won a Palanca Award for her short story Banyaga. Her another story, Uhaw ang Tigang na Lupa was also awarded with Palanca Memorial Award for Literature
  2. Jesus Balmori He was a Filipino Spanish language journalist, playwright, and poet. He was born in Ermita, Manila on 10 January 1887. In his early years, Balmori was already gathering literary honors and prizes for poetry. In a Rizal Day contest, his three poems, each bearing a different pen name, won the first, second, third prizes. Later, he figured in friendly poetical jousts, known as Balagtasan (in reference to Tagalog poet Francisco Balagtás), with other well-known poets in Spanish of his time, notably Manuel Bernabé of Parañaque and the Ilonggo Flavio Zaragosa Cano, emerging triumphant each time. Before the war, under the pseudonym "Batikuling", Balmori wrote a column called "Vida Manileña" for Vanguardia, a daily afternoon newspaper. It was a trenchant critique of society's power elite, showcasing his gift for irony and satirical humor, as well as serious verses. After the war, he wrote a similar column, "Vida Filipina", for the Voz de Manila. However, the number of Spanish-speaking readers was already diminishing by that time. In 1926, he and Bernabé were awarded the Premio Zóbel for his contributions to Philippine literature.
  His Literary Works Book of Verses o Rimas Malayas; o El Librode mis Vidas Manileñas Poems o Gloria o A Nuestro Señor Don Quijote de la Mancha o Mi Casa de Nipa o Specs o Vae Victis o Mi Choza de Nipa Novels o Bancarrota de Almas (Failure of the Soul) o Se Deshojó la Flor (I Tear The Pages Out of The Flower) o Pájaros de Fuego (Birds of Fire)
  3. Amado V. Hernandez Amado V. Hernandez, poet, playwright, and novelist, is among the Filipino writers who practiced "committed art". In his view, the function of the writer is to act as the conscience of society and to affirm the greatness of the human spirit in the face of inequity and oppression. Hernandez's contribution to the development of Tagalog prose is considerable — he stripped Tagalog of its ornate character and wrote in prose closer to the colloquial than the "official" style permitted. His novel Mga Ibong Mandaragit, first written by Hernandez while in prison, is the first Filipino socio-political novel that exposes the ills of the society as evident in the agrarian problems of the 50s. His ALIAS Amante Hernani" "Herminia dela Riva" "Julio Abril" Hernandez's other works include Bayang Malaya, Isang Dipang Langit, Luha ng Buwaya, Amado V. Hernandez: Tudla at Tudling: Katipunan ng mga Nalathalang Tula 1921-1970, Langaw sa Isang Basong Gatas at Iba Pang Kuwento ni Amado V. Hernandez, Magkabilang Mukha ng Isang Bagol at Iba Pang Akda ni Amado V. Hernandez. 1st Filipino National Artist in Literature (1973)
  4. Faustino Aguilar He is a Filipino novelist, journalist, and a revolutionist He was born in Malate, Manila – February 15, 1882. He was the editor of the Taliba, a newspaper in the Philippines. As a novelist, he authored the Tagalog-language novels Busabos ng Palad (Pauper of Fate) in 1909, Sa Ngalan ng Diyos (In the Name of God) in 1911, Ang Patawad ng Patay (The Pardon of the Dead) in 1951, Ang Kaligtasan (The Salvation) in 1951, and Pinaglahuan (Place of Disappearance) in 1906 (published in 1907). As a revolutionary, Faustino was a member of the Katipunan. His novels portrayed themes of ruthlessness and injustice in society.
  5. Iñigo Ed. Regalado He was a Filipino poet, journalist, and novelis He was born in Sampaloc, Manila – June 1, 1888 As an editor, Iñigo Ed Regalado was one of the "powerful voices" in the newspapers and magazines during the first part of the 1900s. It was during his time when the Golden Age of the Tagalog Novel (1905 - 1921) started. He was one of the initiators of the Surianng Wikang Pambansa. He became a language professor in different universities in Manila. He was the dean of the Department of the Pilipino Language of the Centro Escolar University. He was a former councilor of the City of Manila. Among his awarded works were the 1964 poem Tilamsik (literally splash [of water] or spark [of fire]), the 1941 compilation entitled Damdamin (feelings, emotion). Damdamin won the first prize during the first poetry competition during the time of the Commonwealth of the Philippines in 1941. He wrote more than 26 novels. His works belonged in "The Golden Age of the Tagalog Novel". Among his well-known works was Prinsesa Urduja (Princess Urduja), a play that was presented in the Cultural Center of the Philippines.
  His Literary Works Novels The following are Regalado's novels: Madaling Araw (Dawn) (1909) Kung Magmahal ang Dalaga (How a Maiden Loves) (1911) Ang Labing-apat na Awa (The Fourteen Graces) (1912) Sampagitang Walang Bango (Jasmine Without Fragrance) (1921) May Pagsinta'y Walang Puso (Heartless Love) (1921) Ang Huling Pagluha (The Final Shedding of Tears) (1933) Ang Anak ng Dumalaga (Child of the Pullet) (1933) Naging Lunas ng Pighati (Became the Solution to Sorrow) (1933) Dalaginding (Young Maiden) Poetry Sabi Ko Na Nga Ba (That's What I Thought) Dahil sa Pag-ibig (Because of Love)
  6. Andres Bonifacio Born on November 30, 1863, Andrés Bonifacio is considered by many to be a national hero of the Philippines. He started the Philippine Revolution, which resulted in the independence of the Philippines from Spanish colonialism. POEMS:  Katapusang hibik ng pilipinas  Pag-ibig sa Tinubuang Lupa  Tapunan ng Lingap  Ang mga Cazadores  Huling Paalam ni Dr. Jose Rizal (Salin ng Mi ultimo Adios ni Gat Andres Bonifacio)  The Decalogue
  7. Severino Reyes A Filipino writer, dramatist, and playwright, highly acclaimed as one of the giants of Tagalog literature of the early 20th century. To many people, Reyes was "Lola Basyang" from the popular Liwayway series he created entitled Mga Kuwento ni Lola Basyang. Treated as the Father of "Sarsuwela/Ama ng Dulang Tagalog". He wrote 26 zarzuelas and 22 dramas in his career. He was nicknamed "Don Binoy". Works Ang Kalupi, Walang Sugat, R.I.P (Requiescat in Pace), Mga Bihag ni Cupido, Mga Bihag ni Cupido, Ang Tunay na Hukom, Kalye Pogi, Ang Halik ni Hudas, Cablegrama Fatal, Puso ng Isang Pilipina, Ang Bagong Fausto, Filotea, o Ang Pag- aasawa ni San Pedro, Opera Italiana, San Lazaro, Alamat ng LaMOK
  8. Emilio Jacinto He was born in Trozo, Manila – December 15 1875 Emilio joined the Katipunan secret society at twenty years of age. He was known in the Katipunan as Pingkian and was referred to as the "Brains of the Katipunan" because of the many documents that he had prepared which included the constitution. Emilio wrote for the newspaper called Kalayaan under the pen-name Dimasilaw; he wrote poetry, manifestos, statutes and most of the articles and editorials of the newspaper. He He speaks Spanish and Tagalog, though he preferred to speak Spanish he was a prolific writer in Tagalog.. He wrote the following: A La Patria – his poetical masterpiece Liwanag at Dilim – a series of essays on human rights, ibery, equality of men, labor,, and love of country Kartilya ng Katipunan – contains the teachings of the KKK.
  9. Jose dela Cruz He was born on December 20, 1746 in Tondo, Manila. He was one of the great Filipino writers during the Spanish regime Popularly called by his nickname "Huseng Sisiw" because of his fondness for chicks - - either as pets or for table consumption -- De la Cruz was a skilled poet and writer who could deliver on the spot lyric verses, and even write dramas. According to the elders, de la Cruz was very careful with his writings and he was never contented with the works that were considered good to others. Therefore, only a few of his pieces were known. Some of his works were shown in Tondo Theatre, owned by Domingo Celis He was also the mentor of Francisco Balagtas, another well-known poet who would later be known as the "Father of Tagalog Literature", in poetry.
  His Literary Works Songs and Ballads o Clarita o Adela at Florante o Teodoro at Clavela o Rodrigo de Villas o Historia Famosa ni Bernardo Carpio Comedia o La Guerra Civil de Granada (The Civil War of Granada) o Hernandez at Galisandra o Rodrigo de Vivar o Reina Encantada ó Casamiento de Fuerza (Enchanted Queen or Marriage of Force) o Los Dos Virreyes ó la Copa de Oro o Principe Baldovino o Conde Rodrigo de Villas o El Amor y la Envidia (Love and Envy) o Don Gonzalo de Cordoba o Jason at Medea o Wala
  10. Cecilio Apostol He was born in Sta. Cruz, Manila – November 22, 1877 He was recognized not only in the Philippines but also throughout the Hispanic world as "the greatest Filipino epic poet writing in Spanish." According to Claro M. Recto, Apostol was "the greatest writer of both prose and poetry." His works Al Heroe Nacional Kay Rizal Tula Ni To the Yankee
  NCR Literature • Awiting Bayan • Bahay Kubo • Leron Leron Sinta • Maikling Kwento • Banyaga by Liwayway A. Arceo • Tula • Pag-ibig sa Tinubuang Lupa by Andres Bonifacio • Sa Anak Ng Bayan by Emilio Jacinto • Isand Dipang Langit by Amado V. Hernandez
  • Kwentong Bayan • Ang Unang Lalaki at Ang Unang Babae • Sanaysay • Ang Ningnig at Ang Liwanag • Folk Dance • Valse
  FOLK SONG (Awiting Bayan)
  "Bahay Kubo" • Bahay Kubo – the most popular folksong in NCR and even all over the Philippines. Bahay kubo, kahit munti Ang halaman doon ay sari-sari. Singkamas at talong, sigarilyas at mani Sitaw, bataw, patani. Kundol, patola, upo't kal
  22. 22. LERON LERON SINTA Leron, leron, sinta, Buko ng papaya, Dala-dala'y buslo Sisidlan ng bunga; Pagdating sa dulo'y Nabali ang sanga, Kapos kapalaran, Humanap ng iba. Leron, leron, my love, Up a papaya tree, With him a basket new To hold the fruit for me But when he reached the top A branch broke off in haste 'Twas such an evil luck, The lost one please replace.
  23. 23. Gumising ka, Neneng, Tayo'y manampalok Dalhin mo ang buslo't, Sisidlan ng hinog Pagdating sa dulo'y Lalambalambayog Kumapit ka, Neneng Ako'y ibigin mo, lalaking matapang Ang baril ko'y pito, Ang sundang ko'y siyam Ang lalakarin ko'y parte ng dinulang Isang pinggang pansit ang aking kalaban. [Wake up, Neneng], [Let's pick some tamarind fruits] [Take the bamboo basket], [To put the ripe ones in] [upon reaching the top] [The branches swayed] [Hold on tight, Neneng] [Love me, I'm a brave man] [I have seven guns], [I'm going to walk to that table] [I'm going to walk to that table] [A plate of stir-fried noodles is my foe].
  24. 24. LERON LERON SINTA “My Dear Little Leron” • is a popular Filipino folk song from the Tagalog region especifically from the National Capital Region (NCR). Though the origin is unclear due to the lack of scholarly literature that examines Philippine folk music. • It is traditionally a work song, representing those who work in the fields harvesting fruits.  Traditionally sang during the papaya harvest season. It has a call and response verse pattern and is typically sung in duet by a man and a woman, with some minor alteration in the lyrics. "During the papaya harvest season, men and women, bring ladders (510 ft. tall) and big baskets and follow the footpath to the papaya orchard. The ladders are set against the tree and very carefully, the men climb up the ladder, and harvest the almost ripened fruit (still firm and with patches of orange here and there)
  25. 25.  Interpretation: Filipinos look at life in many ways and putting these into songs, they sing in the fields, in the orchards, or in boats or ships at sea. No matter how hard they work, they always manage to inject a bit of humor in their daily activities and with catchy tunes are able to turn the tedious chores into enjoyable ones, and to help make the hard work of the day more tolerable • It is also a courtship song that depicts the humbleness of a man who tries to win a woman's heart by showing what he got.  Leron Leron Sinta is about a man named “Leron” and her sweetheart “Neneng”. The song revolves around the adventures of the two sweethearts as they pick fruits from trees (papaya and tamarind trees) one day "Courtship during the olden times entails serving and gift-giving of a man to the family of the woman he intends to court. The act would certainly please the maiden's family and would endear the guy to them. Included in the services is picking of fruits, and helping in the harvest of produce. These acts show the man's sincerity in his intention. Also, it proves to the woman's father his various skills and abilities."
  26. 26. SHORT STORY Maikling Kwento
  27. 27. Banyaga Liwayway Arceo  Kunting Kaalaman sa Maikling kwentong “BANYAGA”  Ito ay nakakuha ng 1st Premyo sa taong 1962, sa Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards.  Tinanghal din itong isa sa pinaka-magandang nagawa na maikling kwento sa taong 1962.  Binansagan din itong TEORYANG FEMINISMO ukol narin sa kwnto ng may akda.  Ang akdang ito ay isang Panitikan sa Panahon ng mga Hapones at Amerikano.  Ang mga Tauhan sa kwentong ito ay sina: • Fely- Ang Unang hukom at pinaguusapan sa kwento. • Duardo- Isang guro sa plaridel highschool at matalik na kaibigan ni fely. • Nana Ibang- Nagpalaki at nagtaguyod kay fely.  Tagpuan: Bahay at Skwelahan(Plaridel highschool)
  28. 28. Sa anak ng bayan Emilio Jacinto Sa iyo, O Anak ng Bayan, anak ng dalita, na nagbabatang pumapasan ng madlang kabigatan sa balat ng lupa, sa iyo ko inihahandog itong munting kaya ng kapos kong isip. Iyo ngang marapatin sapagkat iniaalay ng isang pusong nabubuhay at nabubuhol sa iyo sa pamamagitan ng lalong tapat na pakikipag- kapwa. Inakala ko na kahit bahagya ay iyong pakikinabangan; at ako ma’y di bihasa sa magandang pagtatalatag ng mga piling pangungusap ay aking pinangahasang isulat. Mapalad ako kung makabahid ng tulong sa lalong ikagiginhawa ng aking mga kababayan na siya kong laging matinding nais. At bakit di ko sabihin? Ang alaala ko’y baka wikain na ang namuhunan ng buhay at dalita ay malabuan at maalimpungatan sa nagdaang mahabang pagkakahimbing, at ang laman ng bungang matitira sa iyo ay wala kundi mapait na balat.
  29. 29. Aling pag-ibig pa ang hihigit kaya sa pagkadalisay at magkadakila Gaya ng pag-ibig sa sariling lupa? Aling pag-ibig pa? Wala na nga, wala. Pagpupuring lubos ang palaging hangad Sa bayan ng taong may dangal na ingat, Umawit, tumula, kumata't at sumulat, Kalakhan din niya'y isinisiwalat. Walang mahalagang hindi inihandog Ng may pusong mahal sa Bayang nagkupkop, dugo, yaman, dunong, katiisa't pagod, Buhay ma'y abuting magkalagut-lagot. Bakit? Alin ito na sakdal ng laki, Na hinahandugan ng busong pagkasi, Na sa lalong mahal nakapangyayari, At ginugulan ng buhay na iwi? Ay! Ito'y ang iang bayang tinubuan: Siya'y iona't tangi sa kinamulatan Ng kawili-wiling liwanang ng araw Na nagbigay-init sa buong katawan. Kalakip din nito'y pag-ibig sa Bayan, Ang lahat ng lalong sa gunita'y mahal, Mula sa masaya'y gasong kasanggulan Hanggang sa katawa'y mapasa-libingan. Sa aba ng abang mawalay sa bayan! Gunita ma'y laging sakbibi ng lumbay, Walang alaala't inaasa-asam Kundi ang makita'y lupang tinubuan. Pati ng magdusa'y sampung kamatayan Wari ay masarap kung dahil sa bayan At lalong mahirap. Oh, himalang bagay! Lalong pag-irog pa ang sa kanya'y alay. Kung ang bayang ito'y masasa-panganib At siya ay dapat na ipagtangkilik, Ang anak, asawa, magulang, kapatid; Isang tawag niya'y tatalidang pilit. Hayo na nga, hayo, kayong nagabuhay Sa pag-asang lubos ng kaginhawahan At walang tinamo kundi kapaitan, Hayo na't ibangon ang naabang bayan! Kayong nalagasan ng bunga't bulaklak Ng kaho'y ng buhay na nilanta't sukat, Ng bala-balaki't makapal na hirap, muling manariaw't sa baya'y lumiyag. Ipahandug-handog ang busong pag-ibig At hanggang may dugo'y ubusing itigis; kung sa pagtatanggol, buhay ay mapatid, Ito'y kapalaran at tunay na langit! Pag-ibig sa Tinubuang Lupa Andres Bonifacio
  30. 30. Isang Dipang Langit Amado V. Hernandez Ako’y ipiniit ng linsil na puno hangad palibhasang diwa ko’y piitin, katawang marupok, aniya’y pagsuko, damdami’y supil na’t mithiin ay supil.. Ikinulong ako sa kutang malupit: bato, bakal, punlo, balasik ng bantay; lubos na tiwalag sa buong daigdig at inaring kahit buhay man ay patay. Sa munting dungawan, tanging abot-malas ay sandipang langit na puno ng luha, maramot na birang ng pusong may sugat, watawat ng aking pagkapariwara. Sintalim ng kidlat ang mata ng tanod, sa pintong may susi’t walang makalapit; sigaw ng bilanggo sa katabing moog, anaki’y atungal ng hayop sa yungib. Ang maghapo’y tila isang tanikala na kala-kaladkad ng paang madugo ang buong magdamag ay kulambong luksa ng kabaong waring lungga ng bilanggo. Kung minsa’y magdaan ang payak na yabag, kawil ng kadena ang kumakalanding; sa maputlang araw saglit ibibilad, sanlibong aninong iniluwa ng dilim. Kung minsan, ang gabi’y biglang magulantang sa hudyat – may takas! – at asod ng punlo; kung minsa’y tumangis ang lumang batingaw, sa bitayang moog, may naghihingalo. At ito ang tanging daigdig ko ngayon – bilangguang mandi’y libingan ng buhay; sampu, dalawampu, at lahat ng taon ng buong buhay ko’y dito mapipigtal. Nguni’t yaring diwa’y walang takot-hirap at batis pa rin itong aking puso: piita’y bahagi ng pakikilamas, mapiit ay tanda ng di pagsuko. Ang tao’t Bathala ay di natutulog at di habang araw ang api ay api, tanang paniniil ay may pagtutuos, habang may Bastilya’y may bayang gaganti. At bukas, diyan din, aking matatanaw sa sandipang langit na wala nang luha, sisikat ang gintong araw ng tagumpay… layang sasalubong ako sa paglaya!
  31. 31. FOLK TALE Kwentong Bayan
  32. 32. Sanaysay
  33. 33. Ang ningning ay nakasisilaw at nakasisira sa paningin. Ang liwanag ay kinakailangan ng mata, upang mapagwari ang buong katunayan ng mga bagay-bagay. Ang bubog kung tinatamaan ng nag-aapoy ng sikat na araw ay nagniningning; ngunit sumusugat sa kamay ng nagaganyak na dumampot. Ang ningning ay maraya. Ating hanapin ang liwanag; tayo’y huwag mabighani sa ningning. Sa katunayan ng masamang kaugalian: Nagdaraan ang isang karuaheng maningning na hinihila ng kabayong matulin. Tayo’y magpupugay at ang isasaloob ay mahal na tao ang nakalulan. Datapua’y marahil naman ay isang magnanakaw, marahil sa isang malalim ng kaniyang ipinatatanghal na kamahalan at mga hiyas na tinataglay ay natatago ang isang sukaban. Nagdaraan ang isang maralita na nagkakanghihirap sa pinapasan. Tayo’y napapangiti, at isasaloob. Saan kaya ninakaw? Datapua’y maliwanag nating nakikita sa pawis ng kaniyang noo at sa hapo ng kaniyang katawan na siya’y nabubuhay sa sipag kapagalang tunay. Ay! Sa ating naging ugali ay lubhang nangapit ang pagsamba sa ningning at pagtakwil sa liwanag. Ito nga ang dahilan kung kaya ang mga loob na inaakay ng kapalaluan at ng kasakiman ay nagpupumilit na lumitaw na maningning, lalong-lalong na nga ang mga pinuno na pinagkatiwalaan ng ikagiginhawa ng kanilang mga sakop at walang ibang nasa kundi ang mamalagi sa kapangyarihan sukdang ikainis at ikamatay ng bayan na nagbibigay sa kanila ng kapangyarihan. Tayo’y mapagsampalataya sa ningning, huwag nating pagtakhan ang ibig mabuhay sa dugo ng ating mga ugat at magbalat-kayong maningning. Ay! Kung ang ating dinudulugan at hinahainan na puspos na galang ay ang maliwanag, ang magandang asal at matapat na loob, walang magpapaningning pagka’t di natin pahahalagahan. At ang mga isip at akalang ano pa man ay hindi hihiwalay sa maliwanag na banal na landas ng katuwiran. Ang kaliluhan at ang katampalasanan ay humahanap ng ningning upang hindi mapagmalas ng mga matang tumatanghal ang kanilang kapangitan; nguni’t ang kagalingan at ang pag-ibig na dalisay ay hubad sa ningning, mahinhin, at maliwanag na mapatatanaw sa paningin. Ang mahabang panahong lumipas ay isang labis na nagpapatunay ng katotohanan nito. Mapalad ang araw ng liwanag! Ay! Ang Anak ng Bayan, ang kapatid ko, ay matututo kaya na kumuha ng halimbawa at lakas sa pinagdaanang mga hirap at binatang mga kaapihan? - Mula sa Panitikan ng Pilipinas nina Panganiban at Panganiban, 1998 Ang Ningning at Ang Liwanag (Mula sa Liwanag at Dilim) ni Emilio Jacinto
  34. 34. BALSE DANCE
  35. 35. Source  Meaning :  Balse means waltz ; Valse in Spanish  Dance Culture:  Lowland Christian  Place of Origin:  Marikina, Rizal  Ethno-Linguistic Group:  Tagalog  Classification of Dance:  Religious
  36. 36. Dance Literature • Balse dance was a popular dance in Marikina, Rizal during the Spanish times. This dance was performed during Lutrina and the music that accompanyied the dancers was played by the musikong bungbong. • Traditionally the lutrina is usually held when people of a certain community suffer from a long dry season or pestilence of any kind. The participants carry lighted candles and they pray along the way with a statue of their patron saint. • After the procession, the participants gather at the house of yard of hermana and the bags of the foods are distributed to them. During refreshments or after it, there is dancing and singing by the people gathered there.

