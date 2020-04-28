Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Senior Superlatives
Meet the Hosts
Anna Traumuller Cole Szymanski
Best Dressed
Bea Growall Gabe Maloni
Class Clowns
Emma Ostrom Andrew Cisney
Most Likely to Win an Oscar
Lexi DiLucia Nick Traficante
Most Athletic
Makenna Marisa Dax Ploskina
Best Hair
Runner Ups Juliette Plummer Isabella Mills Rob Corrado Seth Luksik
Mya Peyton Jakob Cervenak Winners
Most Likely to Make a Movie
Avery Lang Sam Grau
Most Likely to Brighten Your Day
Michaela Shannon Joel Barnett
Best Looking at 50
Juliette Plummer Garrett Marcinak
Best Tweets
Julianna Chen Jake Dabkowski
Next Tech Giant
Nicole Shields Tate Hartman
Most Likely to Be Late to Graduation
Morgan Marisa Tyler Minton
Worst Driver
Runner Ups Avery Lang Ava Wible Alex Mongelluzzo Sam Krisher
Maggie Kuehn Soren McNary Winners
Nursing Home Buddies
Hayley AbtMackenzie Mallich
High School Sweethearts
Lindsey Thomas Dom Campagna
Most Likely to Win a Grammy
Anna Hazo Enzo Mancini
Next Picasso
Sean SullivanRaeanne Heuler
Class of 2019 Senior Superlatives
Class of 2019 Senior Superlatives
Class of 2019 Senior Superlatives
Class of 2019 Senior Superlatives
Class of 2019 Senior Superlatives
Class of 2019 Senior Superlatives
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Class of 2019 Senior Superlatives

37 views

Published on

This is the senior superlatives presentation slideshow for the Class of 2019

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Class of 2019 Senior Superlatives

  1. 1. Senior Superlatives
  2. 2. Meet the Hosts
  3. 3. Anna Traumuller Cole Szymanski
  4. 4. Best Dressed
  5. 5. Bea Growall Gabe Maloni
  6. 6. Class Clowns
  7. 7. Emma Ostrom Andrew Cisney
  8. 8. Most Likely to Win an Oscar
  9. 9. Lexi DiLucia Nick Traficante
  10. 10. Most Athletic
  11. 11. Makenna Marisa Dax Ploskina
  12. 12. Best Hair
  13. 13. Runner Ups Juliette Plummer Isabella Mills Rob Corrado Seth Luksik
  14. 14. Mya Peyton Jakob Cervenak Winners
  15. 15. Most Likely to Make a Movie
  16. 16. Avery Lang Sam Grau
  17. 17. Most Likely to Brighten Your Day
  18. 18. Michaela Shannon Joel Barnett
  19. 19. Best Looking at 50
  20. 20. Juliette Plummer Garrett Marcinak
  21. 21. Best Tweets
  22. 22. Julianna Chen Jake Dabkowski
  23. 23. Next Tech Giant
  24. 24. Nicole Shields Tate Hartman
  25. 25. Most Likely to Be Late to Graduation
  26. 26. Morgan Marisa Tyler Minton
  27. 27. Worst Driver
  28. 28. Runner Ups Avery Lang Ava Wible Alex Mongelluzzo Sam Krisher
  29. 29. Maggie Kuehn Soren McNary Winners
  30. 30. Nursing Home Buddies
  31. 31. Hayley AbtMackenzie Mallich
  32. 32. High School Sweethearts
  33. 33. Lindsey Thomas Dom Campagna
  34. 34. Most Likely to Win a Grammy
  35. 35. Anna Hazo Enzo Mancini
  36. 36. Next Picasso
  37. 37. Sean SullivanRaeanne Heuler

×