1 NGHIÊN CỨU ỨNG DỤNG MẠNG CẢM BIẾN KHÔNG DÂY VÀO CÔNG TÁC PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY RỪNG WIRELESS SENSOR NETWORK RESEARCH FOR FORE...
2 Ở Việt Nam, công tác phòng chống cháy rừng hiện nay vẫn chủ yếu dựa vào các phương pháp thủ công, sử dụng lực lượng kiểm...
3 quá trình xử lý tín hiệu số tại các node cảm biến, giúp tiết kiệm năng lượng trong việc truyền nhận dữ liệu. 2.5 Xác địn...
4 Hình 1. Sơ đồ tổng quát của hệ thống  Ưu điểm của mạng hình sao - Hoạt động theo nguyên lý các node là ngang hàng nhau ...
5 Hình 2. Lưu đồ trạng thái của ED 3.2.2 Access Point Đầu tiên hệ thống khởi tạo phần cứng, các chuẩn giao tiếp, liên kết ...
6 3.3 Thiết kế node cảm biến Nhằm đáp ứng nhu cầu giám sát cảnh báo cháy rừng, node cảm biến cần có khả năng thu thập một ...
7 người ta có thể tính toán được nhiệt độ của môi trường xung quanh nhờ sử dụng bộ chuyển đổi ADC10 của MSP430F2274. Hình ...
8 Sau khi tính toán tần số nhờ sử dụng bộ Timer của MSP430F2274 thì ta có thể suy ra được giá trị độ ẩm đo được. Bảng 2. M...
9 Hình 9. Kích thước thực của node cảm biến 4.2 Phần mềm Giao diện quản lý hệ thống được thiết kế bằng phần mềm Visual Bas...
10 liệu liên tục cho người giám sát. Giao diện giám sát có khả năng lưu trữ và trích xuất dữ liệu dưới định dạng file .txt...
  1. 1. 1 NGHIÊN CỨU ỨNG DỤNG MẠNG CẢM BIẾN KHÔNG DÂY VÀO CÔNG TÁC PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY RỪNG WIRELESS SENSOR NETWORK RESEARCH FOR FOREST FIRE DETECTION APPLICATION SVTH: Hà Văn Thành , Lê Cao Trí, Trần Bá Tùng Lớp 08DT3, Khoa Điện tử - Viễn thông, Trường đại học Bách Khoa, Đại học Đà Nẵng GVHD: KS. Phạm Xuân Trung Khoa Điện tử - Viễn thông, Trường đại học Bách Khoa, Đại học Đà Nẵng TÓM TẮT Trong bài báo này, chúng tôi cung cấp một hướng tiếp cận mới đối với công tác phòng chống cháy rừng thông qua việc sử dụng mạng cảm biến không dây, nhằm thay thế cho các phương pháp thủ công kém hiệu quả, cũng như các phương pháp hiện đại nhưng giá thành đắt đỏ. Bằng cách ứng dụng các công nghệ cảm biến như: cảm biến ánh sáng, nhiệt độ, độ ẩm, khói để thiết kế các node cảm biến, sau đó phân tán chúng vào môi trường rừng cần giám sát để tiến hành thu thập dữ liệu và gửi về trung tâm giám sát thông qua công nghệ truyền dữ liệu số không dây để tiến hành xử lý , mạng cảm biến không dây có khả năng theo dõi, dự báo, cảnh báo và chống cháy rừng một cách hiệu quả. Đây là một giải pháp hứa hẹn tạo ra một bước đột phá mới trong công tác bảo vệ rừng. Từ khóa: Mạng cảm biến không dây, cảm biến ánh sáng, cảm biến nhiệt độ, cảm biến độ ẩm, cảm biến khói, phòng chống cháy rừng. ABSTRACT In this paper, we propose a research approach for forest fire detection using wireless sensor network to replace manual methods with low efficiency as well as modern high technology ones but high cost. By combining sensing techniques, such as light sensing, temperature sensing, humidity sensing, smoke sensing, with digital signal transmission to monitor a particular area of forest by electronic equipments, this research can enhance capability of tracking, predicting, and detecting forest fire. In other word, it is a promising breakthrough in forest protecting task. Key words: Wireless sensor network, light sensing, temperature sensing, humidity sensing, smoke sensing, forest fire detection. 1. Đặt vấn đề Mạng cảm biến không dây là một cơ sở hạ tầng bao gồm các thành phần thiết bị điện tử có chức năng cảm biến, tính toán và truyền thông cho phép người dùng giám sát các sự kiện hoặc hiện tượng trong một phạm vi môi trường nào đó. Mạng cảm biến không dây có rất nhiều ứng dụng hữu ích trong thực tế, trong đó nổi bật nhất có thể kể đến khả năng ứng dụng trong các hệ thống giám sát và cảnh báo cháy rừng.
  2. 2. 2 Ở Việt Nam, công tác phòng chống cháy rừng hiện nay vẫn chủ yếu dựa vào các phương pháp thủ công, sử dụng lực lượng kiểm lâm tuần tra giám sát các khu vực có khả năng cao xãy ra cháy. Với phương pháp này, hiệu quả giám sát không cao, phạm vi theo dõi bị giới hạn do yếu tố địa hình, quy mô lực lượng, khả năng dự báo cháy kém. Trong khi đó, trên thế giới, phương pháp phổ biến nhất để phát hiện cháy rừng là sử dụng hệ thống giám sát thông qua vệ tinh. Với sự hỗ trợ đắc lực của công nghệ, phương pháp này có độ tin cậy cao, đáp ứng nhanh trong công tác dự báo và phòng chống cháy rừng, tuy nhiên điểm yếu là giá thành quá cao cho một lần vận hành. Mạng cảm biến không dây đảm bảo cung cấp một giải pháp tối ưu trong công tác phòng chống cháy rừng, đáp ứng tốt khả năng dự báo sớm xãy ra cháy rừng cũng như chi phí vận hành thấp hơn so với các phương pháp hiện đại khác. 2. Yêu cầu thiết kế hệ thống Các yêu cầu thiết kế mạng cảm biến không dây sẽ khác nhau đối với những ứng dụng khác nhau. Đề mục này sẽ nêu ra những yêu cầu cơ bản trong việc thiết kế mạng cảm biến không dây cho ứng dụng giám sát cháy rừng. 2.1 Tiêu thụ năng lượng Sự tiêu thụ năng lượng đóng vai trò quan trọng trong việc thiết kế hệ thống cảm biến không dây giám sát cháy rừng, do các node cảm biến dùng để thu thập dữ liệu từ môi trường sẽ được phân tán vào trong các khu vực rừng núi hẻo lánh, khó khăn trong việc tiếp cận để thay thế nguồn điện, do đó bản thiết kế phải đảm bảo được mục tiêu tiêu thụ và tiết kiệm năng lượng, bằng cách tối ưu hóa thiết kế phần cứng và các thuật toán phần mềm. 2.2 Kết nối mạng Kết nối mạng đóng một vai trò quan trọng trong sự vận hành của một hệ thống cảnh báo cháy rừng sử dụng mạng cảm biến không dây. Bất cứ lúc nào, tại bất cứ đâu, có thể có một hoặc vài node cảm biến gây ra hiện tượng mất hoặc trễ gói tin do nguồn điện yếu, yếu tố địa hình tác động, hư hỏng…Trong nhiều trường hợp, các gói tin bị trễ hoặc mất làm ảnh hưởng tới mức độ chính xác và tin cậy của cả hệ thống, làm công tác cứu hộ bị ảnh hưởng. Do đó, thiết kế cần phải đảm bảo cho hệ thống hoặc động trơn tru và linh hoạt trong mọi tình huống. 2.3 Truyền thông Mạng cảm biến không dây có ba loại truyền thông chính. Loại thứ nhất là loại truyền thông 1 chiều chỉ hỗ trợ truyền dữ liệu từ node cảm biến về trạm gốc. Loại thứ hai là loại truyền thông hai chiều, có thể giao tiếp 2 chiều giữa node và trạm gốc. Loại cuối cùng là truyền thông đa chiều, các node có thể giao tiếp lẫn nhau để truyền tải thông tin. Nhằm hạ giá thành và nâng cao hiệu quả làm việc, bài báo này chỉ tập trung vào loại 1. 2.4 Thiết kế phần cứng và phần mềm Nhằm nâng cao độ chính xác và tính tin cậy trong việc cảnh báo cháy rừng, hệ thống đòi hỏi phải tích hợp một số loại cảm biến khác nhau, như cảm biến nhiệt độ, độ ẩm, ánh sáng, khói, đồng thời qua đó kết hợp tối ưu hóa các thuật toán định tuyến ,các
  3. 3. 3 quá trình xử lý tín hiệu số tại các node cảm biến, giúp tiết kiệm năng lượng trong việc truyền nhận dữ liệu. 2.5 Xác định khả năng cháy rừng theo chỉ số Angstrom Chỉ số Angstrom được tính theo công thức : 10 27 20 TR I   Trong đó : -R là độ ẩm tương đối (%) của không khí. -T là nhiệt độ không khí ( 0 C) Sau đó ,ta đánh giá khả năng cháy rừng theo bảng sau : Bảng 1. Đánh giá khả năng cháy rừng theo chỉ số Angstrom Cấp cháy Chỉ số I Khả năng phát sinh cháy rừng I I >4,0 Không có khả năng cháy rừng II 2,5 < 1 < 4,0 Ít có khả năng xuất hiện cháy rừng III 2,0 < I < 2,5 Có nhiều khả năng xuất hiện cháy rừng IV I < 2,0 Rất có khả năng xuất hiện cháy rừng Phương pháp này đơn giản và dễ tính toán, tuy nhiên do chỉ tính từng ngày riêng biệt, chỉ tiêu Angstrom không nêu được ảnh hưởng tích luỹ của nhiệt độ và độ ẩm không khí, cũng không đề cập đến tác động của gió và mưa nên không phản ảnh chính xác sự thay đổi độ ẩm vật liệu cháy. 3. Thiết kế hệ thống Đề mục này cung cấp một mô hình thiết kế cho hệ thống giám sát và cảnh báo cháy rừng sử dụng mạng cảm biến không dây dựa trên những yêu cầu hệ thống đã được đề cập ở đề mục trên. Phần này sẽ tập trung trình bày các vấn đề như mô hình tổng quát nhất của hệ thống, nguyên tắc hoạt động của các thành phần trong hệ thống,giới thiệu về chương trình quản lý và mô hình node cảm biến. 3.1 Mô hình tổng quát Hệ thống có mô hình mạng hình sao với một node xử lý trung tâm làm nhiệm vụ thu thập dữ liệu và xử lý (Access Point) và gồm nhiều node cảm biến được phân bố trong phạm vi mà hệ thống giám sát (End Device), các node này làm nhiệm vụ cảm biến các thống số của môi trường và gửi dữ liệu về node trung tâm.
  4. 4. 4 Hình 1. Sơ đồ tổng quát của hệ thống  Ưu điểm của mạng hình sao - Hoạt động theo nguyên lý các node là ngang hàng nhau nên nếu có một node gặp sự cố thì mạng vẫn hoạt động bình thường. - Cấu trúc mạng đơn giản, các thuật toán điều khiển ổn định. - Mạng có thể mở rộng hoặc thu hẹp tùy theo yêu cầu người sử dụng.  Nhược điểm của mạng hình sao - Khả năng mở rộng mạng thì hoàn toàn phụ thuộc vào trung tâm, khi trung tâm gặp sự cố thì toàn mạng ngừng hoạt động. - Mạng yêu cầu kết nối độc lập từng node đến node trung tâm,do đó khoảng cách thông tin hạn chế. 3.2 Nguyên tắc hoạt động của các thành phần trong hệ thống Như đã giới thiệu ở trên thì hệ thống gồm hai thành phần cơ bản là AP(Access Point) và ED(End Device), mỗi thành phần sẽ đóng một vai trò và nguyên tắc hoạt động khác nhau. Chúng hoạt động với nhau dựa trên nguyên tắc cơ bản: các thiết bị ED sau khi được khởi động thì luôn luôn gửi bản tin tới AP để yêu cầu liên kết tham gia vào mạng, trong khi AP luôn luôn lắng nghe và thiết lập kết nối với ED nào có yêu cầu tham gia vào mạng. Khi đã hoàn tất việc kết nối thì AP trong mạng luôn sẵn sàng nhận dữ liệu từ các ED sau mỗi giây. Sau đây là vai trò và hoạt động chi tiết hơn của các thành phần. 3.2.1 End Device Ngay khi vừa khởi động, ED bắt đầu tìm kiếm AP để thực hiện kết nối. Sau khi phát hiện ra AP thì nó sẽ cố gắng liên kết mạng. Trong quá trình hoạt động thì ED hoạt động ở chế độ công suất thấp để tiết kiệm năng lượng. Mặt khác nó cũng sẽ liên tục tính toán các thông số môi trường nhờ các loại cảm biến nhiệt độ, độ ẩm, ánh sáng, khói...để gởi về cho AP xử lý. Từ đó ta xây dựng thuật toán sử dụng cho ED như sau:
  5. 5. 5 Hình 2. Lưu đồ trạng thái của ED 3.2.2 Access Point Đầu tiên hệ thống khởi tạo phần cứng, các chuẩn giao tiếp, liên kết mạng... Sau khi khởi tạo thành công thì AP sẽ thực hiện việc lắng nghe chờ kết nối mới nhằm phát hiện ED muốn gia nhập vào mạng. Sau khi nhận dữ liệu gửi về từ ED thì AP sẽ đọc dữ liệu sau đó truyền lên máy tính trung tâm để hiển thị trên giao diện chương trình giám sát .Quá trình sẽ diên ra liên tục và lặp đi lặp lại các bước trên. Từ đó ta xây dựng thuật toán sử dụng cho AP như sau: Hình 3. Lưu đồ trạng thái của AP
  6. 6. 6 3.3 Thiết kế node cảm biến Nhằm đáp ứng nhu cầu giám sát cảnh báo cháy rừng, node cảm biến cần có khả năng thu thập một số loại dữ liệu khác nhau như ánh sáng, nhiệt độ, độ ẩm, khói và có thể xử lý tín hiệu và truyền các gói tin về node thu thập dữ liệu trung tâm. Đề mục này sẽ nêu ra những thành phần phần cứng quan trọng trong node cảm biến. Cấu trúc tổng quát của một node cảm biến như sau: Hình 4. Cấu trúc node cảm biến 3.3.1 Khối xử lý Sử dụng KIT eZ430-RF2500 là một sản phẩm ứng dụng của MSP430, được tích hợp thêm bộ phận truyền nhận dữ liệu không dây hoạt động ở vùng tần số 2.4GHz và bộ phận cảm biến nhiệt độ. Vi điều khiển xử lý là dòng MSP430F2274 với các đặc tính sử dụng nguồn tiêu thụ cực thấp,tiết kiệm năng lượng rất phù hợp cho việc thiết kế node. Ngoài ra nó còn hỗ trợ chuyển đổi ADC, Timer, hỗ trợ các giao tiếp nối tiếp như UART,SPI,I2C. Hình 5. KIT eZ430-RF2500 của TI 3.3.2 Cảm biến nhiệt độ Cảm biến nhiệt độ được tích hợp sẵn trong KIT eZ430-RF2500, đây cũng được xem là một đặc điểm thuận lợi cho việc đo đạc nhiệt độ. Nguyên lý hoạt động của cảm biến nhiệt độ tương đối đơn giản, đó là dựa vào mối quan hệ dựa nhiệt độ và điện áp
  7. 7. 7 người ta có thể tính toán được nhiệt độ của môi trường xung quanh nhờ sử dụng bộ chuyển đổi ADC10 của MSP430F2274. Hình 6. Mối quan hệ giữa nhiệt độ và điện áp 3.3.3 Cảm biến ánh sáng Sử dụng quang trở là loại điện trở có giá trị phụ thuộc vào cường độ ánh sáng chiếu vào nó.Đây là loại cảm biến hoạt động tương đối đơn giản. 3.3.4 Cảm biến độ ẩm Cảm biến độ ẩm được sử dụng là loại HS1101, đây là một loại cảm biến độ ẩm được sử dụng phổ biến trong cuộc sống với độ chính xác tương đối cao +-2%. Cảm biến HS1101 là cảm biến điện dung. Khi độ ẩm thay đổi, điện dung của HS1101 thay đổi. Do vậy, để đo được độ ẩm người ta thiết kế mạch đo điện dung của HS1101. Trong thực tế, người ta thường ghép nối HS1101 và IC NE555. Khi đó giá trị điện dung của HS1101 thay đổi thì làm thay đổi tần số đầu ra của IC555. Như vậy chỉ cần đo tần số đầu ra là có thể đo được điện dung của HS1101. Hình 7. Sơ đồ mạch HS1101 và mối quan hệ giữa độ ẩm và điện dung của HS1101
  8. 8. 8 Sau khi tính toán tần số nhờ sử dụng bộ Timer của MSP430F2274 thì ta có thể suy ra được giá trị độ ẩm đo được. Bảng 2. Mối quan hệ giữa độ ẩm và tần số 3.3.5 Cảm biến khói Cảm biến khói là một trong 4 loại cảm biến dùng để thu thập dữ liệu. Sử dụng công nghệ thu phát hồng ngoại để phát hiện khói trong phạm vi bảo vệ. Theo đó, một LED phát hồng ngoại sẽ liên tục chiếu tia hồng ngoại vào một transistor quang, cặp linh kiện này sẽ đảm nhiệm vai trò bộ cảm biến sự có mặt của khói. Khi không có khói, cường độ ánh sáng hồng ngoại phát – thu đạt mức ổn định, tín hiệu đưa vào vi điều khiển ở mức thấp. Khi có khói làm mờ cường độ ánh sáng hồng ngoại, tín hiệu đưa vào vi điều khiển ở mức cao. 3.3.6 Bộ truyền tín hiệu Sử dụng CC2500 tích hợp sẵn trên KIT làm nhiệm vụ truyền dẫn vô tuyến giữa các node. CC2500 là vi điều khiển thực hiện các công việc như điều chế , giải điều chế, kiểm tra lỗi, lặp bit…để phục vụ cho việc thu phát không dây. Đặc điểm truyền nhận vô tuyến - Độ nhạy cao - Tiêu thụ dòng thấp - Hỗ trợ tốc độ dữ liệu từ 1.2 đến 500Kbaud - Dãy tần số từ 2.4GHz đến 2.4835GHz 4. Sản phẩm và đánh giá sản phẩm Đề mục này trình bày kết quả phần cứng và phần mềm, dựa trên cơ sở lý thuyết đã được đề cập ở các đề mục trên. 4.1 Phần cứng Kết hợp quá trình tính toán thủ công, mô phỏng sự hoạt động của mạch bằng cách sử dụng phần mềm Proteus phiên bản 8.0, cuối cùng sử dụng phần mềm Orcad phiên bản 16.5 để thiết kế layout và tạo mạch in, sau đây là kết quả thiết kế phần cứng của mạch cảm biến ánh sáng, độ ẩm và khói. Hình 8. Mạch cảm biến khói, độ ẩm và ánh sáng
  9. 9. 9 Hình 9. Kích thước thực của node cảm biến 4.2 Phần mềm Giao diện quản lý hệ thống được thiết kế bằng phần mềm Visual Basic kết hợp với ứng dụng giao diện quản lý KIT eZ430-RF2500 của công ty Texas Instrument để tạo ra chương trình giám sát cháy rừng như hình vẽ dưới. Hình 10. Giao diện chương trình giao tiếp máy tính Dữ liệu được truyền từ các node cảm biến về node thu thập dữ liệu trung tâm, node này giao tiếp với phần mềm quản lý thông qua cổng COM và cập nhật dữ
  10. 10. 10 liệu liên tục cho người giám sát. Giao diện giám sát có khả năng lưu trữ và trích xuất dữ liệu dưới định dạng file .txt. 4.3 Đánh giá sản phẩm  Ưu điểm: - Mạch hoạt động ổn định, công tác cảm biến, thu thập, cập nhật và truyền nhận dữ liệu có độ chính xác cao, đáp ứng tức thời đối với bất kỳ sự thay đổi nào từ các đối tượng nhiệt độ, độ ẩm, ánh sáng, khói. - Mạch dễ lắp ráp và chế tạo với giá thành vừa phải. - Thiết kế gọn nhẹ, dễ cầm nắm di chuyển.  Nhược điểm: - Khoảng cách truyền còn hạn chế, còn phụ thuộc vào địa hình, địa vật trong vùng môi trường cần giám sát. - Chương trình vẫn đang trong quá trình phát triển nên số lượng node trong mạng chỉ giới hạn ở mức 32 node. - Sử dụng năng lượng pin nên vòng đời hoạt động của mỗi node chưa cao. - Sử dụng mô hình liên kết hình sao, định tuyến tĩnh nên còn hạn chế để triển khai giám sát trên môi trường rừng với diện tích lớn. Hình 11. Sản phẩm hoàn chỉnh 5. Kết luận và hướng phát triển Bài báo đã đưa ra một hướng tiếp cận mới trong công tác phòng chống cháy rừng ở nước ta và trên thế giới sử dụng mạng cảm biến không dây sẽ giúp tăng hiệu quả trong việc phòng ngừa và cảnh báo cháy rừng. Nhằm nâng cao tính khả dụng của đề tài, cần tập trung vào vấn đề phát triển nguồn năng lượng để đảm bảo kéo dài thời gian hoạt động của mạng cảm biến không dây, chẳng hạn như tích hợp thêm các công nghệ sử dụng năng lượng mặt trời, bên cạnh đó cần tích hợp thêm các thành phần mới như hệ thống GPS giúp tăng độ hiệu quả trong công tác giám sát vị trí node, từ đó sẽ cải thiện được khả năng quản lý khu vực rừng cần theo dõi. Mặt khác, cần cải thiện khả năng kết nối của mạng, bằng cách áp dụng các mô hình liên kết hình mạng lưới, với khả năng định tuyến gói tin động. Mô hình này cho phép mở rộng phạm vi giám sát lên nhiều lần,
