Internet of Things Reference Architectures

2: IoT Reference Architectures
IoT Reference Architectures • Industrie 4.0 – Reference Architecture Model Indutsrie 4.0 • Industrial Internet Consortium ...
RAMI 4.0
Industrie 4.0 • I4.0 connects / merges production with information and communications technology • I4.0 merges customer da...
Reference Architecture Model Industrie 4.0 • RAMI 4.0 is a three-dimensional map/model showing how to approach the issue o...
RAMI 4.0 3D Model • Architecture axis (Layers): models functionalities at different granularities of the system – comprise...
RAMI 4.0
Axis 1 – Hierarchy: The Factory The Old World: Industrie 3.0 • Hardware-based structure • Functions are bound to hardware ...
Axis 1 – Hierarchy: The Factory The New World: Industrie 4.0 • Flexible systems and machines; functions are distributed th...
Axis 1 – Hierarchy: The Factory (1/2) • Product: abstracts the product that is manufactured in a factory • Field device: c...
Axis 1 – Hierarchy: The Factory (2/2) • Work Center: keeps track of manufacturing information and parameters that enable q...
Axis 2 – Architecture
Axis 2 – Architecture Questions about the business idea
Axis 2 – Architecture Communications Layer Basis for standardized comms between admin shells
Axis 3 – Product Life Cycle
RAMI 4.0
Requirements • Globally standardized communication • Easy installation and operation (“plug and play”) • Standardized lang...
Administration Shell The Administration Shell provides interpretation • is the interface connecting I4.0 to the physical T...
Roles and Responsibilities of the A.S. • Each physical thing has its own administration shell. • Several assets can form a...
Industrie 4.0 Component • The connection takes place over the I4.0 communication • The administration shell forms the digi...
INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CONSORTIUM REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE (IIRA)
IIRA Architecture Framework • An architecture framework contains information identifying the fundamental architecture cons...
ISO/IEC/IEEE Architecture Description • A viewpoint comprises conventions framing the description and analysis of specific...
Architecture Framework
IIRA Constructs and Applications
IIRA • Specifies a common architecture framework for developing interoperable IoT systems for different vertical industrie...
IIRA Viewpoints • The business viewpoint attends to the concerns of the identification of stakeholders and their business ...
IIRA Viewpoints • The usage viewpoint addresses the concerns of expected system usage. It is typically represented as sequ...
IIRA Viewpoints • The functional viewpoint focuses on the functional components in an IIoT system, their structure and int...
IIRA Viewpoints • The implementation viewpoint deals with the technologies needed to implement functional components (func...
Relationships among Viewpoints • Crosscutting concerns: require consistent consideration across the viewpoints – Safety – ...
IIRA Business Viewpoint Vision and value-driven model
IIRA Usage Viewpoint Is concerned with how an IIoT system realizes the key capabilities identified in the business viewpoi...
IIRA Functional Viewpoint • The functional viewpoint specifies the functionalities of an IIoT system – specifies distinct ...
IIRA Functional Domains • The IIRA decomposes an IoT system into five functional domains – control domain – operations dom...
IIRA Control Domain Represents the collection of functions that are performed by industrial control systems
IIRA Operations Domain Represents the collection of functions responsible for the provisioning, management, monitoring and...
IIRA Information Domain Represents the collection of functions for gathering data from various domains, most significantly...
IIRA Application Domain Represents the collection of functions implementing application logic that realizes specific busin...
IIRA Business Domain The business domain functions enable end-to- end operations of the industrial internet of things syst...
Functional Domains, Crosscutting Functions and System Characteristics
IIRA Implementation Viewpoint • Based on a three-tier architecture – follows the edge/cloud computing paradigm
Mapping 3-tier Architecture to Functional Domains
INDUSTRIAL INTERNET SECURITY FRAMEWORK (IISF)
IIoT Security and Safety • IIoT: convergence of IT and OT worlds – IT security is a well studied domain with strong mathem...
IIoT Risks Systems that were originally designed to be isolated are now exposed to attacks of ever-increasing sophisticati...
Enabling Trustworthiness • Key system characteristics: affect the trust decisions of an IIoT deployment – Security: the co...
Trustworthiness Trustworthiness is the degree of confidence one has that the system performs as expected in respect to all...
IT/OT Convergence
Functional and Implementation Viewpoints • IIoT implementations must provide end-to- end security from the edge to the clo...
Security Functionalities • They have to be deployed for the various edge points according to the IISF • Functional Viewpoi...
IISF Mapping • Alignment of and IoT system with IIRA and IISF
IISF Endpoint Protection
IISF Comms and Connectivity Protection
IISF Security Monitoring and Analysis
IISF Security Configuration and Management
IISF Data Protection
IISF Security Model and Policy
OPENFOG REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE
OpenFog Consortium • A consortium of high tech industrial enterprises companies and research/academic institutions collabo...
Fog Computing An extension of the traditional cloud-based computing model where implementations of the architecture can re...
OpenFog Architecture Advantages OpenFog architectures offer unique advantages over other approaches • Security: Additional...
OpenFog Reference Architecture • Describes a generic fog platform that is designed to be applicable to any vertical market...
Pillars of OpenFog RA
Hierarchical Fog Deployment Models Cloud vs. Fog deployments
Fog Hierarchy Example
Fog Hirearchical Deployment Model
OpenFog Reference Architecture
OpenFog RA Perspectives • Performance: Low latency – Critical computing, time sensitive networking • Security: end-to-end ...
References • Reference Architecture Model Industrie 4.0 – https://www.plattform- i40.de/I40/Redaktion/EN/Downloads/Publika...
Internet of Things Reference Architectures

Short overview of IoT Reference Architectures RAMI 4.0, IIC RA and SF, OpenFog RA

Internet of Things Reference Architectures

  4. 4. Industrie 4.0 • I4.0 connects / merges production with information and communications technology • I4.0 merges customer data with machine data • Machines communicate with machines • Components and machines autonomously manage production in a flexible, efficient, and resource-saving manner
  5. 5. Reference Architecture Model Industrie 4.0 • RAMI 4.0 is a three-dimensional map/model showing how to approach the issue of Industrie 4.0 in a structured manner • RAMI 4.0 ensures that all participants involved in Industrie 4.0 discussions understand each other
  6. 6. RAMI 4.0 3D Model • Architecture axis (Layers): models functionalities at different granularities of the system – comprises six different layers, from the asset to the business level • Process axis (Value Stream): models the stages of an asset’s lifecycle, along with a corresponding value creation process – based on IEC 62890 • Hierarchy axis (Hierarchy levels): models the breakdown structure of assembled components – based on a taxonomy that starts from the product and goes up to the connected smart factory
  8. 8. Axis 1 – Hierarchy: The Factory The Old World: Industrie 3.0 • Hardware-based structure • Functions are bound to hardware • Hierarchy-based communication • Product is isolated
  9. 9. Axis 1 – Hierarchy: The Factory The New World: Industrie 4.0 • Flexible systems and machines; functions are distributed through the network • The network can cross company boundaries • Participants interact across hierarchical levels • All participants are able to communicate with each other • Products are part of the network
  10. 10. Axis 1 – Hierarchy: The Factory (1/2) • Product: abstracts the product that is manufactured in a factory • Field device: captures and/or controls data from the field – sensor and electronic devices • Control device: corresponds to the Operational Technology (OT) that manages input and output – PLCs (Programmable Logic Controllers) and DCSs (Distributed Control Systems) • Station, enables operators to coordinate several processes and monitoring the results, by means of automation systems – SCADA
  11. 11. Axis 1 – Hierarchy: The Factory (2/2) • Work Center: keeps track of manufacturing information and parameters that enable quality management • Enterprise: comprises the core business processes that are usually managed through an ERP system – production planning, production scheduling, marketing and sales, financial modules • Connected World: deals with the interlinking of all stakeholders as part of their supply chain interactions – including information sharing and exchange among them
  12. 12. Axis 2 – Architecture
  13. 13. Axis 2 – Architecture Questions about the business idea
  14. 14. Axis 2 – Architecture Communications Layer Basis for standardized comms between admin shells
  15. 15. Axis 3 – Product Life Cycle
  17. 17. Requirements • Globally standardized communication • Easy installation and operation (“plug and play”) • Standardized language for the exchange of information
  18. 18. Administration Shell The Administration Shell provides interpretation • is the interface connecting I4.0 to the physical Thing • stores all data and information about the asset • serves as the network’s standardized communication interface • integrates passive assets
  19. 19. Roles and Responsibilities of the A.S. • Each physical thing has its own administration shell. • Several assets can form a thematic unit with a common administration shell, several thematic units
  20. 20. Industrie 4.0 Component • The connection takes place over the I4.0 communication • The administration shell forms the digital part • The Thing forms the real part Each object has its own administration shell that allows its integration into Industrie 4.0
  22. 22. IIRA Architecture Framework • An architecture framework contains information identifying the fundamental architecture constructs and specifies concerns, stakeholders, viewpoints, model kinds, correspondence rules and conditions of applicability
  23. 23. ISO/IEC/IEEE Architecture Description • A viewpoint comprises conventions framing the description and analysis of specific system concerns – Frames one or more concerns. • The term concern refers to any topic of interest pertaining to the system • A stakeholder is an individual, team, organization or classes thereof, having an interest in a concern and by extension an interest in the viewpoint and system • A model kind of a viewpoint is a modeling construct that is defined to aid the tasks of describing, analyzing and resolving concerns
  24. 24. Architecture Framework
  25. 25. IIRA Constructs and Applications
  26. 26. IIRA • Specifies a common architecture framework for developing interoperable IoT systems for different vertical industries • Presents the structure of IoT systems from four viewpoints – Business – Usage – Functional – Implementation
  27. 27. IIRA Viewpoints • The business viewpoint attends to the concerns of the identification of stakeholders and their business vision, values and objectives in establishing an IIoT system in its business and regulatory context • It identifies how the IIoT system achieves the stated objectives through its mapping to fundamental system capabilities.
  28. 28. IIRA Viewpoints • The usage viewpoint addresses the concerns of expected system usage. It is typically represented as sequences of activities involving human or logical (e.g. system or system components) users that deliver its intended functionality in ultimately achieving its fundamental system capabilities.
  29. 29. IIRA Viewpoints • The functional viewpoint focuses on the functional components in an IIoT system, their structure and interrelation, the interfaces and interactions between them, and the relation and interactions of the system with external elements in the environment, to support the usages and activities of the overall system.
  30. 30. IIRA Viewpoints • The implementation viewpoint deals with the technologies needed to implement functional components (functional viewpoint), their communication schemes and their lifecycle procedures. These elements are coordinated by activities (usage viewpoint) and supportive of the system capabilities (business viewpoint).
  31. 31. Relationships among Viewpoints • Crosscutting concerns: require consistent consideration across the viewpoints – Safety – Security
  32. 32. IIRA Business Viewpoint Vision and value-driven model
  33. 33. IIRA Usage Viewpoint Is concerned with how an IIoT system realizes the key capabilities identified in the business viewpoint
  34. 34. IIRA Functional Viewpoint • The functional viewpoint specifies the functionalities of an IIoT system – specifies distinct functionalities in the form of functional domains • Functional domains are used to decompose an IoT system in a set of important building blocks – applicable across different vertical domains and applications – Used to conceptualize concrete functional architectures
  35. 35. IIRA Functional Domains • The IIRA decomposes an IoT system into five functional domains – control domain – operations domain – information domain – application domain – business domain Green Arrows: Data/Information Flows Grey/White Arrows: Decision Flows Red Arrows: Command/Request Floes
  36. 36. IIRA Control Domain Represents the collection of functions that are performed by industrial control systems
  37. 37. IIRA Operations Domain Represents the collection of functions responsible for the provisioning, management, monitoring and optimization of the systems in the control domain
  38. 38. IIRA Information Domain Represents the collection of functions for gathering data from various domains, most significantly from the control domain, and transforming, persisting, and modeling or analyzing those data to acquire high-level intelligence about the overall system
  39. 39. IIRA Application Domain Represents the collection of functions implementing application logic that realizes specific business functionalities
  40. 40. IIRA Business Domain The business domain functions enable end-to- end operations of the industrial internet of things systems by integrating them with traditional or new types of industrial internet systems specific business functions including those supporting business processes and procedural activities
  41. 41. Functional Domains, Crosscutting Functions and System Characteristics
  42. 42. IIRA Implementation Viewpoint • Based on a three-tier architecture – follows the edge/cloud computing paradigm
  43. 43. Mapping 3-tier Architecture to Functional Domains
  45. 45. IIoT Security and Safety • IIoT: convergence of IT and OT worlds – IT security is a well studied domain with strong mathematical foundations – OT security in trustworthy industrial systems relied on physical separation and network isolation of vulnerable components, and on the obscurity of the design and access rules for critical control systems. • Convergence of – control systems – business systems, and – the Internet
  46. 46. IIoT Risks Systems that were originally designed to be isolated are now exposed to attacks of ever-increasing sophistication and the design assumptions of existing OT systems no longer apply Approach: make their IIoT systems trustworthy
  47. 47. Enabling Trustworthiness • Key system characteristics: affect the trust decisions of an IIoT deployment – Security: the condition of a system being protected from unintended or unauthorized access, change or destruction – Safety: the condition of the system operating without causing unacceptable risk of physical injury or damage to the health of people, either directly or indirectly, as a result of damage to property or to the environment – Reliability: the ability of a system or component to perform its required functions under stated conditions for a specified period of time – Resilience: the emergent property of a system that behaves in a manner to avoid, absorb and manage dynamic adversarial conditions while completing the assigned missions, and reconstitute the operational capabilities after causalities – Privacy: the right of an individual or group to control or influence what information related to them may be collected, processed, and stored and by whom, and to whom that information may be disclosed
  48. 48. Trustworthiness Trustworthiness is the degree of confidence one has that the system performs as expected in respect to all the key system characteristics in the face of environmental disruptions, human errors, system faults and attacks
  49. 49. IT/OT Convergence
  50. 50. Functional and Implementation Viewpoints • IIoT implementations must provide end-to- end security from the edge to the cloud
  51. 51. Security Functionalities • They have to be deployed for the various edge points according to the IISF • Functional Viewpoint of IISF
  52. 52. IISF Mapping • Alignment of and IoT system with IIRA and IISF
  53. 53. IISF Endpoint Protection
  54. 54. IISF Comms and Connectivity Protection
  55. 55. IISF Security Monitoring and Analysis
  56. 56. IISF Security Configuration and Management
  57. 57. IISF Data Protection
  58. 58. IISF Security Model and Policy
  60. 60. OpenFog Consortium • A consortium of high tech industrial enterprises companies and research/academic institutions collaborating towards standardizing and promoting the fog computing paradigm – Cisco – Intel – Microsoft – Princeton – Dell – ARM – … • Merged with IIC, January 31, 2019
  61. 61. Fog Computing An extension of the traditional cloud-based computing model where implementations of the architecture can reside in multiple layers of a network’s topology A horizontal, system-level architecture that distributes computing, storage, control and networking functions closer to the users along a cloud-to-thing continuum All benefits of cloud should be preserved with these extensions to fog, including containerization, virtualization, orchestration, manageability, and efficiency
  62. 62. OpenFog Architecture Advantages OpenFog architectures offer unique advantages over other approaches • Security: Additional security to ensure safe, trusted transactions • Cognition: awareness of client-centric objectives to enable autonomy • Agility: rapid innovation and affordable scaling under a common infrastructure • Latency: real-time processing and cyber-physical system control • Efficiency: dynamic pooling of local unused resources from participating end-user devices
  63. 63. OpenFog Reference Architecture • Describes a generic fog platform that is designed to be applicable to any vertical market or application – applicable across many different markets – Transportation, agriculture, smart-cities, smart– buildings, healthcare, hospitality, financial services, and more • Provides business value for IoT applications that require real-time decision making, low latency, improved security, and are network-constrained
  64. 64. Pillars of OpenFog RA
  65. 65. Hierarchical Fog Deployment Models Cloud vs. Fog deployments
  66. 66. Fog Hierarchy Example
  67. 67. Fog Hirearchical Deployment Model
  68. 68. OpenFog Reference Architecture
  69. 69. OpenFog RA Perspectives • Performance: Low latency – Critical computing, time sensitive networking • Security: end-to-end security – Data integrity is of particular importance – Builds security hierarchically • From low level silicon devices to higher levels of node-to-x communications • Manageability: all aspects of fog deployment – RAS, DevOps • Data analytics and Control: autonomy requires localized analytics and control • IT Business and Cross Fog Applications: In multi-vendor applications need the ability to migrate and properly operate at any level of a fog deployment’s hierarchy
  70. 70. References • Reference Architecture Model Industrie 4.0 – https://www.plattform- i40.de/I40/Redaktion/EN/Downloads/Publikation/rami40-an- introduction.pdf?__blob=publicationFile&v=4 • Industrial Internet Consortium Reference Architecture – https://www.iiconsortium.org/IIC_PUB_G1_V1.80_2017-01- 31.pdf • Industrial Internet of Things Security Framework – https://www.iiconsortium.org/pdf/IIC_PUB_G4_V1.00_PB.pdf • OpenFog Reference Architecture – https://www.iiconsortium.org/pdf/OpenFog_Reference_Archite cture_2_09_17.pdf

