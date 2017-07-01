Sameh Ibrahem Foad Email: sameh.ifi@gmail.com Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/in/samehibrahem237 Land-line: +2-02-2258-...
Sameh ibrahem -CV

This is my updated CV

Published in: Software
  1. 1. Sameh Ibrahem Foad Email: sameh.ifi@gmail.com Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/in/samehibrahem237 Land-line: +2-02-2258-8270 | Mobile: +2-010-0968-5067 Address: 32 Terat Al Koba, Al Zayton , Cairo, Egypt Education Ain Shams University - Faculty of Computer and Information Science Cairo, Egypt Bachelor of Computer Science (B.S.), Cumulative Grade Good (73%) Sept 2012 – July 2016 Graduation Project Grade Excellent Experience Path Solutions Software Engineer Cairo, Egypt Sept 2016 – Present Develop and maintain the company products (iShraq, iTjar) which are Islamic finance products. Also develop in-house tools that facilitate the work among the company's teams Projects iShraq & iTjar iShraq is the main product of Path Solutions (Egypt branch) that provide Islamic finance and sharia-compliant. iTjar product implement Reverse Factoring (or supply chain financing) C#, Oracle , ASP.NET, JS iFin Path Solutions product. It’s a portal for the retailer so that is send the customer financial contract data to the bank. C#, ASP.NET MVC, JQuery, Entity Framework, Oracle Remote control of mobile robot using EEG brain signals This is my graduation project. This project aim to control a robot (wheelchair) using brain signals EEG. Record the signal from the user’s brain, apply feature extraction on the data, and then classify the data to give the robot a direction to move into Matlab ,Emotive (brain signal recorder)
  2. 2. Face recognition Using neural network multilayer perceptron (MLP) to train the neural network on set of pictures to subjects, and test the network with other picture, getting 78% of accuracy. C# Tourist Company Company with multiple branches and single manager. After the employee login successfully he can send/receive messages to/from other employees based on a permission given to him by the manager. ASP.NET MVC, EF, SQL Server Electronics Shop A shop that sell 3 categories of products. The site has registration system for users. Users can see list of products for each category and only logged in users can order products. Administrators only can add new products and see list of customers’ orders. ASP.NET MVC, SQL Server Entity framework Language Schools Application that allow student login to their account, do the assignments, can contact to teachers, check overall year work grades and send questions to the teachers C++, MySql UI: Windows form RSA Encrypt and decrypt user messages (like visa card password). A formula to transfer the message to encoded message and vice versa is used, we implemented Big-integer class and more algorithms in this project like: karastuba algorithm, fast mod power). C++, Windows form Matching Game Simple JavaScript game. The webpage splitted into 2 halves, a random set of pictures appears on both half but a missing one in the left half and the user should guess it. HTML, CSS, JavaScript Smart GYM GYM application where the manager can monitor everything about customers ex: start/end date of the customer’s subscription, customer payments, subscription expire date. Also the manger can play the Gym’s favorite songs from the application itself. C#,Windows forms, SQL database Visualization package Visualization package that contain basic algorithms in visualization: line contour, Flooded Contouring, Iso-Surface. C#,Windows forms Mathematical programing package Implementation and visualize of the basic algorithms: Shortest path (Dijkstra’s Algorithm, Spanning Trees, Prim, Kruskal), network flow (Ford-Fulkerson method), Graph coloring (DOM algorithm). C#,Windows forms
  3. 3. Technical Skills Programing Languages & tools C++, C#, ASP.NET MVC, JavaScript, Jquery, HTML, CSS, Data Base (SQLServer, Oracle, MySQL), TFS, Kendo UI, ISD (code generation tool), Matlab, OpenMP, Prolog. Concepts OOP, Neural Networks, General Algorithms, Data Structures, Signal Processing, HPC (high performance computing) Other Trainee at ACM (Problem solving). Soft Skills Languages Arabic: Native speaker English: Very good Problem Solving Solving problem on online platform (CF , TC ). Self-Learning Participating in online courses platforms like Coursera. Honors & Awards o ACM-ASCIS Local team contest, 5th place o HTML, CSS and JavaScript by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology on Coursera. Certificate earned on March 10, 2016

