Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Geometric Sequences & Series
Geometric Sequences We know that a sequence whose consecutive terms have a common difference is an arithmetic sequence. In...
Geometric Sequences
Example 1 of Geometric Sequences
Example 1 – Examples of Geometric Sequences
Geometric Sequence and Series
Geometric Sequence Formula
Exercises Use the formula for the nth term to find the term indicated of the following geometric sequences
Summing terms of a G.P.
Summing terms of a G.P.
Summing terms of a G.P. and subtract
Summing terms of a G.P
Summing terms of a G.P.
Exercise : Summing terms of a G.P.
The Formula
Exercise Find the sum of the first 20 terms of the geometric series, l leaving your answer in index form
Summing terms of a G.P.
SUMMARY
Exercises 1. Find the sum of the first 15 terms of the following G.P., giving the answers in index form 2 + 8 + 32 + . . ....
Geometric sequences &amp; series
Geometric sequences &amp; series
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
16 views
May. 17, 2021

Geometric sequences &amp; series

Math grade XI

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Geometric sequences &amp; series

  1. 1. Geometric Sequences & Series
  2. 2. Geometric Sequences We know that a sequence whose consecutive terms have a common difference is an arithmetic sequence. In this section, you will study another important type of sequence called a geometric sequence. Consecutive terms of a geometric sequence have a common ratio.
  3. 3. Geometric Sequences
  4. 4. Example 1 of Geometric Sequences
  5. 5. Example 1 – Examples of Geometric Sequences
  6. 6. Geometric Sequence and Series
  7. 7. Geometric Sequence Formula
  8. 8. Exercises Use the formula for the nth term to find the term indicated of the following geometric sequences
  9. 9. Summing terms of a G.P.
  10. 10. Summing terms of a G.P.
  11. 11. Summing terms of a G.P. and subtract
  12. 12. Summing terms of a G.P
  13. 13. Summing terms of a G.P.
  14. 14. Exercise : Summing terms of a G.P.
  15. 15. The Formula
  16. 16. Exercise Find the sum of the first 20 terms of the geometric series, l leaving your answer in index form
  17. 17. Summing terms of a G.P.
  18. 18. SUMMARY
  19. 19. Exercises 1. Find the sum of the first 15 terms of the following G.P., giving the answers in index form 2 + 8 + 32 + . . . 2. Find the sum of the first 15 terms of the G.P. 4 - 2 + 1 + . . . giving your answer correct to 3 significant figures.

×