Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MATRICES MATRIX MULTIPLICATION
Matrix Multiplication
Matrix Multiplication You can multiply matrices only if the number of columns in the first matrix equals the number of row...
Matrix Multiplication
State Whether the Product is Defined for Matrices A and B
Matrix Multiplication Remember!
Example
Example :
Another Example :
Example and Try!
Matrix multiplication
Matrix multiplication
Matrix multiplication
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
30 views
May. 17, 2021

Matrix multiplication

Math grade XI

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Matrix multiplication

  1. 1. MATRICES MATRIX MULTIPLICATION
  2. 2. Matrix Multiplication
  3. 3. Matrix Multiplication You can multiply matrices only if the number of columns in the first matrix equals the number of rows in the second matrix.
  4. 4. Matrix Multiplication
  5. 5. State Whether the Product is Defined for Matrices A and B
  6. 6. Matrix Multiplication Remember!
  7. 7. Example
  8. 8. Example :
  9. 9. Another Example :
  10. 10. Example and Try!

×