  1. 1. Symbolism in the old man and the sea Name: Maru Riddhi Paper: 10 The American literature Roll No: 21 Class: M.A.Sem.3 Year: 2016-2018 Emil Id: riddhimaru27@gmail.com Submitted To: M.K.Bhavnagar University, Department of English
  2. 2. Introduction : The Old Man and the Sea 0. Written by Earnest Hemingway 0. Published in 1952 0. Story of Old man’s struggle and adventure o. The short story concern an old fisherman who battles a giant marlin for three and nights 0. This novella was awarded the pulitzer prize for Fiction in 1953
  3. 3. What is Symbolism ? Symbolism is the use of symbols to signify ideas and qualities by giving them symbolic meanings that are different from their literal sense
  4. 4. Symbols in the Novella The Sea Marlin lions Sharks Manolin Joe DiMaggio The Skiff The Mast The Harpoon
  5. 5. The Sea 0. Sea represents a great role in the novel as setting and a symbol. 0.Sea symbolizes the “Universe” and the “ Santiago’s isolation in the universe” 0. The sea is presented as “ Romanticized “ and “ Feminine “ both “ Cruel and Cleansing “ 0. According to Hemingway, man most able to prove himself worthy in isolation. The Sea, in the novel, represents the life and Santiago’s isolation in the universe 0. The novel in this regard is an Example of Naturalism in literature.
  6. 6. Marlin 0. Marlin struggles to avoid his death, death is the ultimate reality of the lives of all beings. 0. Magnificent and glorious, the Marlin symbolizes the ideal opponent. In a world in which Everything kill everything else in some way Santiago feels genuionely lucky to find himself matched against a creature the brings out the in him his strength, courage, love, and respect.
  7. 7. “ only dremed of places now and of the lions on the beach. They played like young cats in the dusk and he loved them as he loved the boy “
  8. 8. The Shark came in a rush and the old man hit him as he shut his jaws. He hit him solidly and from as high up as he could raise the club
  9. 9. Manolin 0.“ The old man had taught the boy to fish and the boy loved him “ Symbolizes as a christ and one of his disciple 0. Manolin is the symbol of hope
  10. 10. Joe DiMaggio 0. Joe DiMaggio is the role model of santiago’s baseball world. 0. DiMaggio symbolizes the strength. 0. Joe DiMaggio also represents hope that old man has for Manolin. “ But I think the great DiMaggio would be proud of me today , I had no bone spurs but the hand and the back truly hurt “ ( Hemingway 97 )
  11. 11. The Skiff, The mast And The Harpoon 0.The Skiff symbol of Santing himself, as Santiago struggle in hi life, the Skiff also have to struggle in the sea the Skiff also symbol of the defeated human being. 0. The mast is symbol of cross of Jesus. 0. The lost harpoon is symbol of loss of power, Strength, Virility, Pride. Santiago loses his harpoon the first of many such losses as he continues a futile battle with Sharks.
  12. 12. Other Symbols Numbers The Bird Christianity
  13. 13. 85 eighty-five is a lucky number The numeric symbolism in the novel the old man and the sea seen to be religious number or figures like three, seven, forty and eighty-five have special significance in the bible

×