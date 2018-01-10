Successfully reported this slideshow.
GROUP 7
VINAMILK - STORY OF SUCCESS 1. Nguyen Thi Duc Hanh 2. Nguyen Thai Trung 3. Nguyen Quynh Trang 4. Nguyen Ngoc Toan 5. Fanny Decre
VINAMILK - STORY OF SUCCESS 1.Introduction 2.Story of success 3.Competitive analysis
INTRODUCTION1
VINAMILK - STORY OF SUCCESS Produce & Trade beverages Dairy farming, produce raw fresh milk Process & trade milk & dairy p...
STORY OF SUCCESS2
STRATEGIC SEGMENTATION 10 SBUS 200 SKUS 4 KEY SBUS 1 2 3 4LIQUID MILK POWDERED MILK CONDENSED MILK YOGURT 30 % Market shar...
Baby Children & Adults Pregnant Mother Others PRODUCT ECO-SYSTEM
HISTORY 2013 Lovemark brand with 94% awareness 2016 > Free trade ASEAN > Launch of organic products 2010 Start of a global...
COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS3 Growth Period (1995 – 2005) Modern Period (2005 – Now)
GROWTH PERIOD PESTEL ANALYSIS (1995 – 2005) • Government’s plan on human physical & mental development • Government’s prot...
GROWTH PERIOD 5 FORCE ANALYSIS (1995 – 2005) • Small diary farms: not guarantee quantity & quality of raw material • Impor...
GROWTH PERIOD STRATEGIC MOVE (1995 – 2005) Cost Domination strategy: By lowering the price of its dairy products, Vinamilk...
MODERN PERIOD PESTEL ANALYSIS (2005 - NOW) • Government’s plan on human development • Government’s protection for Vietname...
MODERN PERIOD 5 FORCE ANALYSIS (2005 - NOW) • Liquid milk: bargaining power of supplier is still weak • Powdered:Imported ...
DISTRIBUTION NETWORK DISTRIBUTOR RETAILERS SUPERMARKETS AND CONVENIENT STORES KEY ACCOUNT VINAMILK SHOPS EXPORT 243 DISTRI...
LAUNCHED SPECIALIZED STORES
MODERN PERIOD STRATEGIC MOVE (2005 - NOW) Cost Domination strategy and Differentiation Strategy: Taking advantage of the m...
THANKS FOR LISTENING
A huge diary empire - Vinamilk

How a state-owned company could be an empire and kicked out all foreigner competitors.

A huge diary empire - Vinamilk

  1. 1. GROUP 7
  2. 2. VINAMILK - STORY OF SUCCESS 1. Nguyen Thi Duc Hanh 2. Nguyen Thai Trung 3. Nguyen Quynh Trang 4. Nguyen Ngoc Toan 5. Fanny Decre
  3. 3. VINAMILK - STORY OF SUCCESS 1.Introduction 2.Story of success 3.Competitive analysis
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION1
  5. 5. VINAMILK - STORY OF SUCCESS Produce & Trade beverages Dairy farming, produce raw fresh milk Process & trade milk & dairy products 40% Market leader Revenue 2016 Production volume 47 bil VND 01 mil tones
  6. 6. STORY OF SUCCESS2
  7. 7. STRATEGIC SEGMENTATION 10 SBUS 200 SKUS 4 KEY SBUS 1 2 3 4LIQUID MILK POWDERED MILK CONDENSED MILK YOGURT 30 % Market share 85 % Market share 80 % Market share 53 % Market share
  8. 8. Baby Children & Adults Pregnant Mother Others PRODUCT ECO-SYSTEM
  9. 9. HISTORY 2013 Lovemark brand with 94% awareness 2016 > Free trade ASEAN > Launch of organic products 2010 Start of a global expansion 2007 creation of automated dairy farms nationwide 2003 Privatizatio n of the company 1995 Fierce competitio n: Dutch Lady, Nestle… 1976 Creation of Vinamilk GROWTH (1995 – 2005) MATURITY (2005 – NOW) START (1976 – 1995)
  10. 10. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS3 Growth Period (1995 – 2005) Modern Period (2005 – Now)
  11. 11. GROWTH PERIOD PESTEL ANALYSIS (1995 – 2005) • Government’s plan on human physical & mental development • Government’s protection for Vnese companies against foreign investors after Doi Moi • 167/2001/QD/TT g: Dairy industry improvement Decision from Government • GDPs growing y- to-y • Era of Golden Population • Lack of milk usage habit • High Technological barriers for new comers • Ideal country to breed cows (WB 2011) POLITICAL FACTORS LEGAL FACTORS ECONOMICS FACTORS SOCIAL FACTORS TECHNOLOGI- CAL FACTORS
  12. 12. GROWTH PERIOD 5 FORCE ANALYSIS (1995 – 2005) • Small diary farms: not guarantee quantity & quality of raw material • Imported milk powder ingredients from New Zealand, USA, Netherlands, France • International competitors have a strong supply network Dutch Lady (FrieslandCampina): (1994) joint venture then built factory $1millions/year investment / middle-end powder milk brands Nestlé & Danone (1995) joint venture, then built factory Brought high-end powder milk • Vietnamese consumes more milk because of healthy benefits • Imported powdered milk became popular & took over part of the consuming of condensed milk • Vietnamese people unable afford imported powdered milk • Consumer habit • Homemade product • Functional Food Buyer Supplier New entrant Substitues Supplier New Entrant Substitu es Buyer
  13. 13. GROWTH PERIOD STRATEGIC MOVE (1995 – 2005) Cost Domination strategy: By lowering the price of its dairy products, Vinamilk made its products affordable for lower and middle class, and thus, grabbed market shares. • Established factories nationwide (Nghe An, Binh Dinh, Can Tho, Saigon, Tien Son) to take economic of scales • Established its own transportation function in 2003 • Condensed Distribution network through General Trade channel
  14. 14. MODERN PERIOD PESTEL ANALYSIS (2005 - NOW) • Government’s plan on human development • Government’s protection for Vietnamese companies against foreign investors • Changes of VN laws to fulfill the commitments in FTAs • Global Integration (WTO, AEC, FTAs, and coming TPP) • Increase awareness on health and nutrition • High Technological barriers for new comers POLITICAL FACTORS LEGAL FACTORS ECONOMICS FACTORS SOCIAL FACTORS TECHNOLOGI- CAL FACTORS
  15. 15. MODERN PERIOD 5 FORCE ANALYSIS (2005 - NOW) • Liquid milk: bargaining power of supplier is still weak • Powdered:Imported milk powder ingredients from New Zealand, USA, Netherlands, France TH True Milk (2010) - New Local competitor who is very aggressive and acquired 50% market share of Pasteurised Milk Market (2015) General Trade: • Over 80% revenue comes from traditional distribution. Retailers (Small shops) • Because of Fierce Competition and low switching cost -> company has to invest more on Trade marketing activities for retailers Modern Trade • MT is future channel of Vietnam retail Industry. MT developed so fast and has 17% total volume, also with Vinamilk. • Homemade products • Soya milk,… Buyer Supplier New entrant Substitues Supplier New Entrant Substitu es Buyer
  16. 16. DISTRIBUTION NETWORK DISTRIBUTOR RETAILERS SUPERMARKETS AND CONVENIENT STORES KEY ACCOUNT VINAMILK SHOPS EXPORT 243 DISTRIBUTORS 212,000 RETAILERS 870 CONVENIENT STORES 1,609 SUPERMARKETS CONSUMER
  17. 17. LAUNCHED SPECIALIZED STORES
  18. 18. MODERN PERIOD STRATEGIC MOVE (2005 - NOW) Cost Domination strategy and Differentiation Strategy: Taking advantage of the market dominant position from prior period, Vinamilk continue to expand its business to rural area in Vietnam, established a diversified product portfolio and expanded overseas • Standardize the supply chain: raw material supplies by establishing automated farms and educating current suppliers • M&A/ Joint venture to expand overseas (USA, EU, Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia,…) • Created a diversified product portfolio to satisfy the needs in every stage of the human being life cycle • Change the product structure, aiming at the high-end segment with nutrition- supplemented products (61.3% in 2015), sugar-reduced and low-fat products (13.1%)
  19. 19. THANKS FOR LISTENING

