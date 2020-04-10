Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 अध्याय – 7 समकालीन विश्ि में सुरक्षा by Dr Sushma Singh (Core Academic Unit DOE GNCT of Delhi) पाठ के अंत में हम जान पाए...
2 का सिंििंध युद्ध की आशिंका को रोकने में होता हैं । क्जसे अवरोध कहा जाता हैं । देश शक्तत सिंतुलन अपने पक्ष में रखने के लल...
3 भारत की सुरक्षा नीतत के चार घटक: सैन्य क्षमता को मजिूत करना अिंदरूनी सुरक्षा को मजिूत करना आचर्थक ववकास करना अिंतराथष्री...
Chapter 7 xii pol science (International organisations

Chapter -7 class XIi Political Science

Chapter 7 xii pol science (International organisations

  1. 1. 1 अध्याय – 7 समकालीन विश्ि में सुरक्षा by Dr Sushma Singh (Core Academic Unit DOE GNCT of Delhi) पाठ के अंत में हम जान पाएंगे: मनुष्य के जीवन का मुख्य बिन्दु सुरक्षा ही हैं । अपने नागररकों को सुरक्षा के ववषय पर ववश्व के लगभग सभी देशों की च िंता एक समान हैं । सुरक्षा का अर्थ हैं मानव जीवन में व्याप्त खतरों को दूर करना ताकक मनुष्य शािंतत पूर्थ जीवन यापन कर सके । बाहरी सुरक्षा की पारंपररक अिधारणा के अंतगगत खतरे का स्रोत कोई दूसरा मुल्क होता हैं जो सैन्य हमले की धमकी देकर सिंप्रभुता, स्वतन्रता और क्षेरीय अखिंडता जैसे ककसी देश के कें द्रीय मूल्यों के ललए खरा पैदा करता हैं । सुरक्षा नीतत सुरक्षा की धारणाएँ पारिंपररक धारर्ा िाहरी खतरा सैन्य हमला जनसिंहार शक्तत सिंतुलन गठििंधन शस्रीकरर् आिंतररक खतरा कानून व्यवस्र्ा अलगाववाद गृहयुद्ध गैर पारिंपररक धारर्ा मानवता की सुरक्षा व्यापक अर्थ में भूख महामारी और प्रकृ ततक ववपदा से सुरक्षा ववश्व सुरक्षा नवीन ुनौततयों, आन्तकवाद, िीमाररयों, जलवायु सिंकट से सुरक्षा शालमल हैं ।
  2. 2. 2 का सिंििंध युद्ध की आशिंका को रोकने में होता हैं । क्जसे अवरोध कहा जाता हैं । देश शक्तत सिंतुलन अपने पक्ष में रखने के ललए सैन्य शक्तत के सार् आचर्थक व प्रौद्योचगक ताकत िढ़ाने में लगे रहते हैं । ककसी देश अर्वा गठििंधन की तुलना अपने ताकत का असर िढ़ाने के ललए देश गठििंधन िनाते हैं । गठििंधन राष्रीय हहतों पर आधाररत होते हैं । राष्रीय हहत िदलने पर गठििंधन भी िादल जाते हैं । सुरक्षा के पारिंपररक तरीके हैं – तनशस्रीकरर्, अस्र तनयिंरर् तर्ा ववश्वास की िहाली । पारिंपररक सुरक्षा की आिंतररक अवधारर्ा के अिंतगथत देश के अिंदर आिंतररक शक्तत सुर कानून व्यवस्र्ा आती हैं । एलशया एविं अफ्रीका के नव स्वतिंर देशों के सामने -आन्तररक सैन्य सिंघषथ, अलगाववादी आिंदोलन और ग्रह युद्ध की समस्याएँ रही हैं । सुरक्षा की अपारिंपररक धारर्ा सैन्य खतरों के सार् – सार् मानव अक्स्तत्व पर आने वाले व्यापक खतरों और आशिंकाओिं को शालमल ककया जाता हैं जैसे – अकाल, महामारी, वैक्श्वक ताप वृद्चध व आतिंकवाद आहद । सुरक्षा की अपारिंपररक धारर्ा के दो पक्ष हैं – मानवता की सुरक्षा व ववश्व की सुरक्षा । सुरक्षा की अपारिंपररक धारर्ा के अिंतगथत ववश्व की सुरक्षा के समक्ष प्रमुख खतरे है: I. आतिंकवाद II. मानव अचधकार III. वैक्श्वक तनधथनता IV. शरर्ाचर्थयों की समस्या V. िीमाररयों जैसे – एड्स, िडथ फ्लू एविं सासथ ( सीववयर एतयूट रेसवपरेटरी लसिंड्रोम - SARS) सहयोग मूलक सुरक्षा में ववलभन्न देशों के अततररतत अिंतराथष्रीय सिंगठन (सिंयुतत राष्र सिंघ, ववश्व िैंक आहद ) , स्वयिंसेवी सिंगठन (रेडक्रास, एमनेस्टी इिंटनेशनल आहद ), व्यावसातयक सिंगठन व प्रलसद्ध हक्स्तयाँ (जैसे नेल्सन मिंडेला, मदर टेरेसा आहद ) शालमल हो सकती हैं ।
  3. 3. 3 भारत की सुरक्षा नीतत के चार घटक: सैन्य क्षमता को मजिूत करना अिंदरूनी सुरक्षा को मजिूत करना आचर्थक ववकास करना अिंतराथष्रीय सिंस्र्ाओिं को मजिूत करना

