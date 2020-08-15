Presentation of italian artists (present)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CRUSHISM AND FABIO FERRONE VIOLA Viola Girolami Giulia Canfora
  2. 2. WHAT IS CRUSHISM? The term crush refers to the key gesture of the artist's research that is to crush the crumpled cans collected on the street. Crushism is the new poetic born from the works of Fabio Ferrone Viola composed of a rich collection of waste and cans, plastic waste, scraps…
  3. 3. FABIO FERRONE VIOLA "My expression is motivated by a willingness to battle what I see as the utopian lie. I want to move people to stop and think how they are enabling that lie, and to start making decisions based on what is in their heart instead of what is motivated by commercialism"
  4. 4. «Mickey Mouse»
  5. 5. «JFK» «45 STARS»

