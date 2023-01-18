Successfully reported this slideshow.
Masquelet Technique.pptx

Jan. 18, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Masquelet Technique.pptx

Jan. 18, 2023
0 likes 0 views

masqulete technique
induced membrane technique

masqulete technique
induced membrane technique

Masquelet Technique.pptx

  1. 1. Dr. Shubhanshu Dr. Pushpendra
  2. 2.  The Concept of Induced Membrane for Reconstruction of Long Bone Defects by Alain C.Masquelet,Thierry Begue in Elsevier journal 2010  Masquelet technique for the treatment of bone defects:Tips-tricks and future directions by Peter V. Giannoudis et al in Elsevier 2011  Current Concepts Review - Bone Repair Using the Masquelet Technique by Alain Masquelet et al in JBJS journal 2019
  3. 3.  Masquelet technique for infected distal radius fractures with gaps in paediatric age group by John Mukhopadhaya, Janki Sharan Bhadani in Elsevier 2021  A case report of extensive segmental defect of the humerus due to thermal necrosis treated with Masquelet technique by John Mukhopadhaya, Kumar Gautam, Janki Sharan Bhadani in Elsevier 2021
  4. 4.  INTRODUCTION  EFFECT OF THE INDUCED MEMBRANE  INDICATIONS  CONTRAINDICATIONS  KEYS FOR BETTER OUTCOMES  DRAWBACKS  VARIOUS REPORT OUTCOMES
  5. 5.  Masquelet first described in 1986  2 Steps procedure for bone defect (upto25cm) and non-union by induced membrane osteogenesis
  6. 6. Induced membrane :  Pseudosynovial membrane formed around cement spacer due to foreign body reaction(stage-1)  Acts chamber around the bony defect to contain the bone graft and stimulate bone regeneration(stage-2)
  7. 7. A. Mechanical effects ◦ Cement spacer maintains the length of bone and prevent soft tissue interposition ◦ Creates contained space for the placement of bone graft ◦ Prevent the reabsortion of the bone graft in the defects and remains non-adherent to cement spacer ◦ Cement spacer may be used as a carrier for antibiotics to achieve high local concentration of antibiotics without systemic toxicity
  8. 8. B. Biological effects ◦ Membrane rich in type 1 collagen, fibroblasts and myofibroblasts ◦ Highly vascular due to high concentration of VEGF which promotes angiogenesis ◦ Increased levels of TGF-beta, BMP-2 which promotes osteogenesis
  9. 9. Bone defects Secondary to  Chronic osteomyelitis  Traumatic bone loss  Septic non-unions  Aseptic non-unions  Tumour excision
  10. 10.  Limb length discrepancy  Soft tissue coverage not possible  Graft unavailability
  11. 11. In First Stage:  Radical infected soft tissue and bone debridement  PMMA cement spacer with or without antibiotics at bone defect  Limb stabilize with external/internal fixation  Soft tissue reconstruction
  12. 12.  Thorough debridement and irrigation  Edges of bone should be healthy with viable bleeding  Appropriate fixation of bone defect  Meticulous pin site care  Cement should be placed inside canal and over edges  Cement spacer loaded with or without antibiotics
  13. 13.  Soft tissue envelop should have adequate blood supply  Good soft tissue coverage  Wound closure must not be under tension
  14. 14. After Debridement Punctate Bleeding at bony edges Cement over the edges of bone Maintain space of reconstruction
  15. 15.  Usually 6-8 weeks
  16. 16.  No evidences showing any relation in interval duration between using external fixatornailingplating in 1st stage.  Clinical studies shows that using antibiotics loaded cement spacer decrease infection  In clinical study by Biau shown that Femur (c/o Ewing Sarcoma) takes longer Interval period than rest locations i.e 7 months
  17. 17. Mechanical stability using temporary external fixator
  18. 18. In Second stage:  6-8 weeks later  Cement spacer is carefully removed  Formed “INDUCED MEMBRANE” is minimally disturbed  Defect is filled with morcellised cancellous autologous bone graft(with additional bone graft substitutes, 1:3)  Fixation is mandatory for bone stabilization.
  19. 19.  Culture prior to administration of antibiotics intraoperatively  Membrane must be incised with caution  Cement spacer removed with saw or osteotome  IM canal is prepared with hand reamers and curette  All non-vitals tissue must be removed
  20. 20.  Depending on size adequate volume of graft material should be available  Autologous bone graft from Iliac crest or intramedullary canal by Reamer/Irrigator/Aspirator(RIA)  For large defect can be augmented with allograft or bone substitute  Bone graft material can be enhanced with osteoprogenitor cells or osteoinductive growth factors
  21. 21.  Graft material must be enclosed within membrane  Adequate mechanical stability  Adequate soft tissue coverage  Wound closure must not be under tension
  22. 22. Intraop- Induced Membrane External fixator for temporary stabilization of humerus with k-wire used in cement mantle to prevent displacement of spacer
  23. 23. Elements of step 2
  24. 24. Bone graft with BMP-7 After 8 Month X-Ray of Infected Non-Union
  25. 25. Tibial Fracture managed with Masquelet Technique
  26. 26.  Total cases: 127+2(pediatrics)  Locations: Tibia(MC)-35 TibiaFemur-25 TibiaFemurHumerus-22 Femur- 1 Humerus- 2 Radius – 2 (pediatrics)  Bony Defect length: 1-25cm
  27. 27.  1st Stage- External Fixator MC used(68) - Nailing(22) - Plating(1) - Cast (2) - External FixatorNailingPlating(25)
  28. 28.  6-8 weeks - 101  14-16 weeks - 21  11-13 week - 2  5 week - 1  7 month - 1
  29. 29. Union @ months No of Patients Infection Non Union 3 Month 1 - - 4 Month 34 5 4 5-6 Month 10 2 - 9 Month 48 2 1 12 Month 26 1 1 18 Month 1 - 1
  30. 30.  4 Pt having Stress Fracture  1 Pt having decreased shoulder ROM  2 Pt having Ankle Stiffness
  31. 31.  Two different interventions  Availability of graft - Limited - Donor site morbidity  Supplementary procedures for soft tissue transfer
  32. 32.  Masquelet technique provides good functional outcome in patients with severe bone defect and non-union  Meticulous debridement in stage one and preservation of Induced Membrane in stage two are key to this techniques
  33. 33.  Using antibiotics cement spacer decreases further infection  By using this technique can achieve functional range of motion  Autogenous bone graft helped in improving the stability of fixation and reduced risk of fixation failure

×