Masquelet Technique.pptx

2.
The Concept of Induced Membrane for
Reconstruction of Long Bone Defects by Alain
C.Masquelet,Thierry Begue in Elsevier journal
2010
Masquelet technique for the treatment of
bone defects:Tips-tricks and future directions
by Peter V. Giannoudis et al in Elsevier 2011
Current Concepts Review - Bone Repair Using
the Masquelet Technique by Alain Masquelet
et al in JBJS journal 2019
3.
Masquelet technique for infected distal radius
fractures with gaps in paediatric age group by
John Mukhopadhaya, Janki Sharan Bhadani in
Elsevier 2021
A case report of extensive segmental defect
of the humerus due to thermal necrosis
treated with Masquelet technique by John
Mukhopadhaya, Kumar Gautam, Janki Sharan
Bhadani in Elsevier 2021
4.
INTRODUCTION
EFFECT OF THE INDUCED MEMBRANE
INDICATIONS
CONTRAINDICATIONS
KEYS FOR BETTER OUTCOMES
DRAWBACKS
VARIOUS REPORT OUTCOMES
5.
Masquelet first described in 1986
2 Steps procedure
for bone defect (upto25cm) and
non-union by induced membrane
osteogenesis
6.
Induced membrane :
Pseudosynovial membrane formed around
cement spacer due to foreign body
reaction(stage-1)
Acts chamber around the bony defect to
contain the bone graft and stimulate bone
regeneration(stage-2)
7.
A. Mechanical effects
◦ Cement spacer maintains the length of bone and
prevent soft tissue interposition
◦ Creates contained space for the placement of bone
graft
◦ Prevent the reabsortion of the bone graft in the
defects and remains non-adherent to cement
spacer
◦ Cement spacer may be used as a carrier for
antibiotics to achieve high local concentration of
antibiotics without systemic toxicity
8.
B. Biological effects
◦ Membrane rich in type 1 collagen, fibroblasts and
myofibroblasts
◦ Highly vascular due to high concentration of VEGF
which promotes angiogenesis
◦ Increased levels of TGF-beta, BMP-2 which
promotes osteogenesis
9.
Bone defects Secondary to
Chronic osteomyelitis
Traumatic bone loss
Septic non-unions
Aseptic non-unions
Tumour excision
10.
Limb length discrepancy
Soft tissue coverage not possible
Graft unavailability
11.
In First Stage:
Radical infected soft tissue and bone
debridement
PMMA cement spacer with or without
antibiotics at bone defect
Limb stabilize with external/internal fixation
Soft tissue reconstruction
12.
Thorough debridement and irrigation
Edges of bone should be healthy with viable
bleeding
Appropriate fixation of bone defect
Meticulous pin site care
Cement should be placed inside canal and
over edges
Cement spacer loaded with or without
antibiotics
13.
Soft tissue envelop should have adequate
blood supply
Good soft tissue coverage
Wound closure must not be under tension
14.
After Debridement
Punctate Bleeding at bony edges
Cement over the edges of bone
Maintain space of reconstruction
16.
No evidences showing any relation in interval
duration between using external
fixatornailingplating in 1st stage.
Clinical studies shows that using antibiotics
loaded cement spacer decrease infection
In clinical study by Biau shown that Femur
(c/o Ewing Sarcoma) takes longer Interval
period than rest locations i.e 7 months
17.
Mechanical stability using temporary external fixator
18.
In Second stage:
6-8 weeks later
Cement spacer is carefully removed
Formed “INDUCED MEMBRANE” is minimally
disturbed
Defect is filled with morcellised cancellous
autologous bone graft(with additional bone
graft substitutes, 1:3)
Fixation is mandatory for bone stabilization.
19.
Culture prior to administration of antibiotics
intraoperatively
Membrane must be incised with caution
Cement spacer removed with saw or
osteotome
IM canal is prepared with hand reamers and
curette
All non-vitals tissue must be removed
20.
Depending on size adequate volume of graft
material should be available
Autologous bone graft from Iliac crest or
intramedullary canal by
Reamer/Irrigator/Aspirator(RIA)
For large defect can be augmented with
allograft or bone substitute
Bone graft material can be enhanced with
osteoprogenitor cells or osteoinductive
growth factors
21.
Graft material must be enclosed within
membrane
Adequate mechanical stability
Adequate soft tissue coverage
Wound closure must not be under tension
22.
Intraop- Induced Membrane
External fixator for temporary stabilization
of humerus with k-wire used in cement
mantle to prevent displacement of spacer
29.
Union @ months No of Patients Infection Non Union
3 Month 1 - -
4 Month 34 5 4
5-6 Month 10 2 -
9 Month 48 2 1
12 Month 26 1 1
18 Month 1 - 1
30.
4 Pt having Stress Fracture
1 Pt having decreased shoulder ROM
2 Pt having Ankle Stiffness
31.
Two different interventions
Availability of graft
- Limited
- Donor site morbidity
Supplementary procedures for soft tissue
transfer
32.
Masquelet technique provides good
functional outcome in patients with severe
bone defect and non-union
Meticulous debridement in stage one and
preservation of Induced Membrane in stage
two are key to this techniques
33.
Using antibiotics cement spacer decreases
further infection
By using this technique can achieve functional
range of motion
Autogenous bone graft helped in improving
the stability of fixation and reduced risk of
fixation failure
Editor's Notes
BMAC bone marrow aspirate concentration Diamond concept- Mechanical/osteoconductive\osteogenic\growth factor