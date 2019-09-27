Unit 3. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening

Successfully reported this slideshow.
3.1. Soil structure; Soil structure is usually defined as the arrangement of the soil particles. Soil particles include si...
Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening 3.1. Soil structure https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkw07WdRXoc For mor...
3.1.1. Primary soil particles; sand, silt and clay- Such a structure does not have a normal aggregation. Primary soil part...
3.2. Soil properties and soil types 3.2.1. Physical properties of soil 3.2.1.1. Texture The relative proportions of sand, ...
3.2.1.2. Structure The structure of any soil means the structure of that soil. A soil structure follows some successive pr...
3.2.1.4. Color of soil Color of soil; organic matter, lime and free iron oxide content, mineralogical composition, presenc...
3.2.1.5. Soil temperature  Soil temperature affects:  Seed germination,  Growth and development of plants,  Protection...
3.2.1.6. Soil water In order to ensure good germination of seeds from agricultural crops, it is necessary to have a certai...
3.2.2. Chemical properties of soil 3.2.2.1. Plant nutrients Supply and absorption of chemical compounds and/or elements (i...
3.2.2.4. Anion exchange The anion exchange capacity is inversely related to the pH (acidity) of the soil, So it is high in...
Source: http://www.ccmaknowledgebase.vic.gov.au/brown_book/20_pH.htm Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening So...
3.2.3. Soil types Sandy soil – light, warm, dry and tend to be acidic and low in nutrients. Sandy soils are often known as...
Clay soil – heavy soils that benefit from high nutrients. Clay soils remain wet and cold in winter and dry out in summer. ...
Peat soil – high in organic matter and retain a large amount of moisture. This type of soil is very rarely found in a gard...
Loam soil – a mixture of sand, silt and clay that are combined to avoid the negative effects of each type. These soils are...
50% pore space 50% solid material 25% air 25% water 45 to 48% mineral matter 2 to 5% organic matter Volume composition of ...
Soil particles Sand: Prange in size from very fine (0.05 mm) to very coarse (2.0 mm) in average diameter. Most particle...
Soil particles Silt: Particles range in size from 0.05 mm to 0.002 mm. Cannot usually be seen by the unaided eye When ...
Soil particles Clay: Particles are finer than 0.002 mm. Can be seen only with the aid of an electron microscope. Feels...
3.3. Soil requirements Some soil requirements for vegetable plants are the same, while others differ depending on the type...
3.3.1. Texture The proportions of the grains forming the soil in terms of size and their distribution are called soil text...
3.3.6. Infiltration rate Infiltration rate in soil science is a measure of the rate at which soil is able to absorb rainfa...
3.4. Plant nutrients and fertilization 3.4.1. Basic Principles of Plant Nutrition 3.4.1.1. Macro plant nutrients Macronutr...
3.4.1.2. Micro plant nutrients Micronutrients, as the name suggests, are required in very small quantities and expressed a...
3.4.2. Sources of Mineral Nutrients In ecological vegetable gardening, plant may acquire nutrients from several different ...
3.4.3. Organic Fertilizers 3.4.3.1.Animal or Plant Wastes These materials are what most people consider to be organic fert...
3.4.3.2. Natural Mineral Fertilizers This category of organic fertilizer includes minerals and other materials that come d...
3.4.3.3. Blended Organic Fertilizers This category of organic fertilizers includes a wide variety of products containing a...
3.4.3.4. Solid Organic Fertilizers Powdered or granular fertilizers can be derived from unprocessed organics, processed or...
3.4.4.5. Liquid Organic Fertilizers This category of organic fertilizers can be derived from processed organics, natural m...
Organic Fertilisers Animal or Plant Wastes (Renewable) Natural Minerals (Non-Renewable) Unprocessed Organics Processed Org...
When fertilizing; We must use masks, overalls and gloves. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
3.4.4. Synthetic Fertilizers REMEMBER: In organic vegetable growing, it is illegal to use synthetic fertilizers. Organic p...
3.5. How to deal with soil deficiency problems in ecological gardening 1. Test your soil every three to five years. 2. Sel...
THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION
Unit 3. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening

  1. 1. ECOGARD IO2: Training course on ecological vegetable gardening (ECVET based) for the students with learning/cognitive disabilities Unit 3. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening Supporting access to training and qualification of people with disabilities through development of VET course on Ecological Vegetable Gardening based on ECVET learning outcomes 2017-1-BG01-KA202-036212
  2. 2. Summary: This module will provide a general introduction to soil by introducing the basic chemistry and structure of soil; and also how the soil should be treated in ecological vegetable cultivation. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  3. 3. 3.1. Soil structure 3.2. Soil properties and soil types 3.3. Soil requirements 3.4. Plant nutrients and fertilization 3.5. How to deal with soil deficiency problems in ecological gardening Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  4. 4. 3.1. Soil structure 3.1.1. Primary soil particles 3.1.2. Secondary soil particles 3.2. Soil properties and soil types 3.2.1. Physical properties of soil 3.2.1.1. Texture 3.2.1.2. Structure 3.2.1.3. Soil weight 3.2.1.4. Color of soil 3.2.1.5. Soil temperature 3.2.1.6. Soil water 3.2.2. Chemical properties of soil 3.2.2.1. Plant nutrients 3.2.2.2. Colloidal fractions of soils 3.2.2.3. Cation exchange capacity 3.2.2.4. Anion exchange 3.2.2.5. pH 3.2.3. Soil types Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  5. 5. 3.3. Soil requirements 3.3.1 Texture 3.3.2 Structure 3.3.3 Depth 3.3.4. Fertility 3.3.5. Salinity/sodicity 3.3.6. Infiltration rate 3.3.7. Available water capacity (AWC) 3.3.8. Constructional characteristics Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  6. 6. 3.4. Plant nutrients and fertilization 3.4.1. Basic Principles of Plant Nutrition 3.4.1.1. Macro plant nutrients 3.4.1.2. Micro plant nutrients 3.4.2. Sources of Mineral Nutrients 3.4.3. Organic Fertilizers 3.4.3.1. Animal or Plant Wastes 3.4.3.2. Natural Mineral Fertilizers 3.4.3.3. Blended Organic Fertilizers 3.4.3.4. Solid Organic Fertilizers 3.4.4.5. Liquid Organic Fertilizers 3.4.4. Synthetic Fertilizers 3.5. How to deal with soil deficiency problems in ecological gardening Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  7. 7. 3.1. Soil structure; Soil structure is usually defined as the arrangement of the soil particles. Soil particles include silt, sand and clay. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AUhOBxVFcFk For more information:
  8. 8. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening 3.1. Soil structure https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkw07WdRXoc For more information: Horizons 0 (Organic) C (Substratum) R (Bedrock) A (Surface) B (Subsoil)
  9. 9. 3.1.1. Primary soil particles; sand, silt and clay- Such a structure does not have a normal aggregation. Primary soil particles such as sand, clay, silt are independently contained in the soil without being connected to each other. 3.1.2. Secondary soil particles; - Aggregate (micro and macro clusters) primary soil particles form micro and macro aggregates by binding to various binding pairticles of sand, clay and silt (physical, chemical) and the effects of humus, clay, water cations. These aggregates are called secondary soil particles. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgqea0E2eAY For more information:
  10. 10. 3.2. Soil properties and soil types 3.2.1. Physical properties of soil 3.2.1.1. Texture The relative proportions of sand, silt, and clay particles in a mass of soil Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ko-GJDbnXE8 For more information:
  11. 11. 3.2.1.2. Structure The structure of any soil means the structure of that soil. A soil structure follows some successive processes of soil formation. 3.2.1.3. Soil weight Soil weight is related to the amount of pores in the soil. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  12. 12. 3.2.1.4. Color of soil Color of soil; organic matter, lime and free iron oxide content, mineralogical composition, presence of groundwater. Source:https://www.flickr.com/photos/soilscience/sets/72157625089433731/ Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  13. 13. 3.2.1.5. Soil temperature  Soil temperature affects:  Seed germination,  Growth and development of plants,  Protection of moisture content of soil,  Structure formation,  Biological activities,  Decomposition of vegetative waste,  Usage of nutrients,  Disintegration of rocks and minerals. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  14. 14. 3.2.1.6. Soil water In order to ensure good germination of seeds from agricultural crops, it is necessary to have a certain level of soil water during the development period so that the plant can develop well after germination, starting from the necessity of having sufficient moisture in the soil. Source: http://passel.unl.edu/pages/informationmodule.php?idinformationmodule=1130447140&topicorder=1 Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  15. 15. 3.2.2. Chemical properties of soil 3.2.2.1. Plant nutrients Supply and absorption of chemical compounds and/or elements (ions) needed for plant growth and metabolism Nutrition → metabolism ( = biochemical reactions i. the cell (plant) During life processes (vegetation period) → Biomass production 3.2.2.2. Colloidal fractions of soils Soil colloids; Organic Colloids and Mineral Colloids 3.2.2.3. Cation exchange capacity The chemical elements dissolved in the soil solution are bound to organic matter in the form of ions or trapped by soil particles. The cation exchange capacity (CEC) is the change of ions on the surface of clay and organic matter. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  16. 16. 3.2.2.4. Anion exchange The anion exchange capacity is inversely related to the pH (acidity) of the soil, So it is high in alkaline soil, low in acidic soil. 3.2.2.5. pH Soil pH (a measure of the acidity or alkalinity of the soil) Soil pH is one of the most important soil properties that affects the availability of nutrients. • Macronutrients tend to be less available in soils with low pH. • Micronutrients tend to be less available in soils with high pH. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  17. 17. Source: http://www.ccmaknowledgebase.vic.gov.au/brown_book/20_pH.htm Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening Soil pH
  18. 18. 3.2.3. Soil types Sandy soil – light, warm, dry and tend to be acidic and low in nutrients. Sandy soils are often known as light soils due to their high proportion of sand and little clay (clay weighs more than sand). These soils have quick water drainage and are easy to work with. They are quicker to warm up in spring than clay soils but tend to dry out in summer and suffer from low nutrients that are washed away by rain. The addition of organic matter can help give plants an additional boost of nutrients by improving the nutrient and water holding capacity of the soil. .. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  19. 19. Clay soil – heavy soils that benefit from high nutrients. Clay soils remain wet and cold in winter and dry out in summer. These soils are made of over 25 percent clay, and because of the spaces found between clay particles, clay soils hold a high amount of water. Because these soils drain slowly and take longer to warm up in summer, combined with drying out and cracking in summer, they can often test gardeners. Silt soil – light and moisture retentive soils with a high fertility rating. As silt soils compromise of medium sized particles they are well drained and hold moisture well. As the particles are fine, they can be easily compacted and are prone to washing away with rain. By adding organic matter, the silt particles can be bound into more stable clumps. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  20. 20. Peat soil – high in organic matter and retain a large amount of moisture. This type of soil is very rarely found in a garden and often imported into a garden to provide an optimum soil base for planting. .. Chalk soil – can be either light or heavy but always highly alkaline due to the calcium carbonate or lime within its structure. As these soils are alkaline they will not support the growth of ericaceous plants that require acidic soils to grow. If a chalky soil shows signs of visible white lumps then they can’t be acidified and gardeners should be resigned to only choose plants that prefer an alkaline soil. .. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  21. 21. Loam soil – a mixture of sand, silt and clay that are combined to avoid the negative effects of each type. These soils are fertile, easy to work with and provide good drainage. Depending on their predominant composition they can be either sandy or clay loam. As the soils are a perfect balance of soil particles, they are considered to be a gardeners best friend, but still benefit from topping up with additional organic matter. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  22. 22. 50% pore space 50% solid material 25% air 25% water 45 to 48% mineral matter 2 to 5% organic matter Volume composition of a desirable surface soil Source:Mid-Atlantic Nutrient Management Handbook, Chapter 3, Concepts of Basic Soil Science.W.Danieland K.C.Haering - Virginia Tech.
  23. 23. Soil particles Sand: Prange in size from very fine (0.05 mm) to very coarse (2.0 mm) in average diameter. Most particles can be seen without a magnifying glass. Feel coarse and gritty when rubbed between the thumb and fingers, except for mica flakes. Source:Mid-Atlantic Nutrient Management Handbook, Chapter 3, Concepts of Basic Soil Science.W.Danieland K.C.Haering - Virginia Tech.
  24. 24. Soil particles Silt: Particles range in size from 0.05 mm to 0.002 mm. Cannot usually be seen by the unaided eye When moistened, silt feels smooth but is not slick or sticky. When dry, it is smooth and floury Source:Mid-Atlantic Nutrient Management Handbook, Chapter 3, Concepts of Basic Soil Science.W.Danieland K.C.Haering - Virginia Tech.
  25. 25. Soil particles Clay: Particles are finer than 0.002 mm. Can be seen only with the aid of an electron microscope. Feels extremely smooth or powdery when dry, and becomes plastic and sticky when wet. Source:Mid-Atlantic Nutrient Management Handbook, Chapter 3, Concepts of Basic Soil Science.W.Danieland K.C.Haering - Virginia Tech.
  26. 26. 3.3. Soil requirements Some soil requirements for vegetable plants are the same, while others differ depending on the type of vegetable. In general, vegetable garden soil should be well draining and loose. It should not be too heavy (i.e. clay soil) or too sandy. Soil in the vegetable garden should be loose and include organic matter. Organic matter improves soil by releasing nitrogen, minerals, and other nutrients needed for healthy plant growth. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  27. 27. 3.3.1. Texture The proportions of the grains forming the soil in terms of size and their distribution are called soil textures. 3.3.2. Structure The order in which soil pieces come together and their standing form is called soil structure. 3.3.3. Depth In vegetable growing, effective root depth of 30-60 cm is sufficient. 3.3.4. Fertility Soil fertility is the ability of soil to provide essential plant nutrients in sufficient quantity and proportion to sustain plant development. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  28. 28. 3.3.6. Infiltration rate Infiltration rate in soil science is a measure of the rate at which soil is able to absorb rainfall or irrigation. It is most often measured in millimetres per hour or inches per hour. 3.3.7. Available water capacity (AWC) Available water capacity is the amount of water that a soil can store that is available for use by plants. 3.3.5. Salinity/sodicity There is an abundance of literature on many aspects of soil salinity and sodicity, and the impact of increased salt and sodium on properties, behaviour, management and productivity of soils. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  29. 29. 3.4. Plant nutrients and fertilization 3.4.1. Basic Principles of Plant Nutrition 3.4.1.1. Macro plant nutrients Macronutrients are required by the plant in large quantities for basic plant growth and development. The macronutrients include: nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Secondary nutrients are required in moderate amounts and are less likely to limit crop growth. These nutrients include: calcium, magnesium and sulphur. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXSKDTu7fd0 Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening For more information:
  30. 30. 3.4.1.2. Micro plant nutrients Micronutrients, as the name suggests, are required in very small quantities and expressed as parts per million (ppm) in plant tissue. They include; boron (B) chlorine (Cl) copper (Cu) iron (Fe) manganese (Mn) molybdenum (Mo) nickel (Ni) zinc (Zn) cobalt (Co) silicon (Si) sodium (Na) vanadium (V) Although needed in very small amounts, micronutrients have an important role in plant growth and development. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  31. 31. 3.4.2. Sources of Mineral Nutrients In ecological vegetable gardening, plant may acquire nutrients from several different sources, including the growing medium, irrigation water, beneficial microorganisms, and fertilizers. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  32. 32. 3.4.3. Organic Fertilizers 3.4.3.1.Animal or Plant Wastes These materials are what most people consider to be organic fertilizers and can be applied to crops directly or developed into a wide variety of other processed fertilizers. One of the attractions of these types of organic fertilizers is that they are renewable and widely available. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  33. 33. 3.4.3.2. Natural Mineral Fertilizers This category of organic fertilizer includes minerals and other materials that come directly from the earth. Minerals like sodium nitrate are commonly used in many blended organic fertilizers because they are soluble and have a high nutrient content. Like all types of mining, however, obtaining natural minerals is an extractive process and nonrenewable in the long term. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  34. 34. 3.4.3.3. Blended Organic Fertilizers This category of organic fertilizers includes a wide variety of products containing a mixture of processed organic plant or animal wastes supplemented with natural minerals. It is easy to identify blended organic fertilizers by checking the ingredients on their labels. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  35. 35. 3.4.3.4. Solid Organic Fertilizers Powdered or granular fertilizers can be derived from unprocessed organics, processed organics, natural minerals, or blended organics. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  36. 36. 3.4.4.5. Liquid Organic Fertilizers This category of organic fertilizers can be derived from processed organics, natural minerals, or blended organics Ingredients might include fertilizers such as fish waste, soybean meal, kelp, recycled foodstuffs, bat guano, sulfate of potash, feather meal, blood meal, steamed bone meal, or any number of ingredients. Many products are targeted to specific crops but others are for more general use. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  37. 37. Organic Fertilisers Animal or Plant Wastes (Renewable) Natural Minerals (Non-Renewable) Unprocessed Organics Processed Organics Blended Organics Solid Fertilisers Liquid Fertilisers
  38. 38. When fertilizing; We must use masks, overalls and gloves. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  39. 39. 3.4.4. Synthetic Fertilizers REMEMBER: In organic vegetable growing, it is illegal to use synthetic fertilizers. Organic product certificates of producers using synthetic fertilizers are cancelled. Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  40. 40. 3.5. How to deal with soil deficiency problems in ecological gardening 1. Test your soil every three to five years. 2. Select plants suitable for your soil. 3. Be sure the soil is well drained. 4. Apply lime and fertilizer as indicated by soil testing. 5. Control weed growth. 6. Use adequate organic matter to improve soil quality. 7. Avoid overcrowding plants in vegetable gardens. Source: https://extension.psu.edu/soil-management-in-home-gardens-and-landscape Soil Maintenance in Ecological Vegetable Gardening
  41. 41. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION

