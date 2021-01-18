Graph presentation 2 language

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. DESCRIBING GRAPHS PRESENTATION 2 LANGUAGE OF GRAPHS
  2. 2. WHY WE NEED SPECIFIC LANGUAGE When we have to present data in graphs and explain them, we need focused vocabulary. This is a set of specific words and expressions which are commonly used in this context and are valuable ready-made helping tools. They could be: • parts of speech • phrases
  3. 3. PARTS OF SPEECH •Verbs •Nouns •Adjectives •Adverbs
  4. 4. VERBS Verbs for GENERAL DESCRIPTION Verbs describing UP TRENDS Verbs describing DOWN TRENDS  to deal with  to show  to illustrate  can be seen  to start  to lead to  to continue  to level off  there is/are  to look at  to follow  to prefer  to account for   to increase  to grow  to rise  to go up  to climb  to shoot up  to rocket  to soar  to peak  to intensify  to level up  to expand  to enlarge  to decrease  to fall  to go down  to decline  to drop  to plunge  to plummet  to narrow to  to reduce  to crash  to collapse  to lessen  to diminish
  5. 5. NOUNS NOUNS NAMING THE PARTS percentage/s figure/s number/s peak/s change/s slice/s (of a pie chart) half/s one third  The vertical axis shows…  The horizontal axis represents…  This curve illustrates…  The solid line shows…  The shaded area describes…  This colored segment is for…  The red bar…  The blue slice of the pie…
  6. 6. ADJECTIVES AND ADVERBS ADJECTIVES ADVERBS sharp rapid huge dramatic substantial considerable significant slight small minimal massive quick clear near sudden steady gradual slow sharply rapidly hugely dramatically substantially considerably significantly slightly in a small manner minimally massively quickly clearly nearly suddenly steadily gradually slowly
  7. 7. ADVERBS AND PHRASES OF CHANGE Adverbs of BIG CHANGE Adverbs of SMALL CHANGE Phrases of NO CHANGE dramatically crucially sharply suddenly significantly drastically noticeably notably remarkably steeply seriously hugely  gradually  slightly  steadily  gently  insignificantly  moderatley  little by little  step by step  faintly  a bit  vaguely  hardly  remain the same  remain constant  remain stable  remain steady  stay constant  maintain the same level  stabilised  in a stable manner  levelled off  moderatley  little by little  step by step
  8. 8. CONNECTIVESSource https://www.grammarbank.com/connectives-list.html USAGE CONNECTIVE WORDS AND PHRASES to add ideas and, also, besides, further, furthermore, too, moreover, in addition, then, of equal importance, equally important, another time next, afterward, finally, later, last, lastly, at last, now, subsequently, then, when, soon, thereafter, after a short time, the next week (month, day, etc.), a minute later, in the meantime, meanwhile, on the following day, at length, ultimately, presently order or sequence first, second, (etc.), finally, hence, next, then, from here on, to begin with, last of all, after, before, as soon as, in the end, gradually space and place above, behind, below, beyond, here, there, to the right/left, nearby, opposite, on the other side, in the background, directly ahead, along the wall, as you turn right, at the top, across the hall, at this point, adjacent to to give an example for example, to illustrate, for instance, to be specific, such as, moreover, furthermore, just as important, similarly, in the same way results as a result, hence, so, accordingly, as a consequence, consequently, thus, since, therefore, for this reason, because of this purpose to this end, for this purpose, with this in mind, for this reason/s comparison like, in the same manner/way, as so, similarly contrast but, in contrast, conversely, however, still, nevertheless, nonetheless, yet, and yet, on the other hand, on the contrary, or, in spite of this, actually, in fact to summarize or report in summary, to sum up, to repeat, briefly, in short, finally, on the whole, therefore, as I have said, in conclusion, as you can see
  9. 9. FINAL COMMENT USE OF TENSES: • If the graphs deal with facts in the present, use the Present Simple. • If the facts are the past, use the Past Simple. • If there is a connection between the past and the present, use the Present Perfect.

