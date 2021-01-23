Item GV - Sync your Mall seller account with Paytm account

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? • Now you can login to the Paytm Mall seller panel using...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? • You can sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Pa...
Create new Paytm account using the email id which you use to login to Paytm Mall Seller Panel and sync your account
An email to set your password is sent to your registered email ID How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm...
Click on Set Password How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? • Open your email account & search...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter your new password Click on Submit
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Click on ‘here’ • Now, come back to the seller panel and...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter your registered email ID and the password you upda...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter the OTP Click on Verify OTP
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Click on Done You will now be logged out of your Paytm M...
Create new Paytm account using a new email id and sync your account
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? • If you don’t have a Paytm account and want to create a...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter your new Email ID here and click on Send button
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? If the entered Email ID has already been used for regist...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Login to your registered email ID and open the mail you ...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Click on Set Password Note – You need to check your spam...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter your new password Click on Submit
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Click on here • Now, come back to seller panel and follo...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter your registered email ID and the password you upda...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter the OTP Click on Verify OTP
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Click on Done You will now be logged out of your Paytm M...
Sync the seller account with your existing Paytm account Using your email id which you use to login to seller panel Using ...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Click on here • If you already have a Paytm account regi...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter your registered email ID and the password you upda...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter the OTP which you have received on your email Id a...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Click on Done You will now be logged out of your Paytm M...
Click on here How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? • If you already have a Paytm account & wa...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter your registered email ID and the password you upda...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter the OTP which you have received on your email Id a...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? • If you get this pop-up, it means your Paytm account ha...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Click on Done You will now be logged out of your Paytm M...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Click on Paytm Login • Now, to log in to the Paytm Mall ...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter your registered Paytm account mobile number or ema...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? • You will be logged in to the Paytm Mall seller panel s...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? • Once your Paytm Mall seller account is synced with Pay...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Click on Paytm Login • Now, you can login to the seller ...
How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter your registered Paytm account mobile number or ema...
How to reach out to Support team for assistance? • Check out the FAQ section available on your seller panel : Click on Hel...
How to reach out to Support team for assistance? • If you have any query or are facing any issue reach out to our experts ...
How to reach out to Support team for assistance? Click on My Account
How to reach out to Support team for assistance? Click on Manage your account
How to reach out to Support team for assistance? Click on Migrate to common Paytm login
How to reach out to Support team for assistance? Read the instructions carefully
How to reach out to Support team for assistance? Enter the description here, Attach the document if required and click on ...
Thanks everyone! For any query, please raise a ticket using the Seller Helpdesk tab on your seller panel.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Item GV - Sync your Mall seller account with Paytm account

75 views

Published on

Item GV - Sync your Mall seller account with Paytm account

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Item GV - Sync your Mall seller account with Paytm account

  1. 1. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account
  2. 2. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? • Now you can login to the Paytm Mall seller panel using your Paytm account ID and password • In order to sync your Paytm and Paytm Mall seller accounts, follow these steps - Enter the credentials to your Paytm Mall seller panel account Click on Login
  3. 3. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? • You can sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account in these 3 ways- Create new Paytm account using a new email id With your existing Paytm account Create new Paytm account using the email id which you use to login to Paytm Mall Seller Panel
  4. 4. Create new Paytm account using the email id which you use to login to Paytm Mall Seller Panel and sync your account
  5. 5. An email to set your password is sent to your registered email ID How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? • Once logged in, you will get a pop-up. Follow these steps to sync your Paytm account -
  6. 6. Click on Set Password How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? • Open your email account & search for the email received from care@paytm.com Note – You need to check your spam folder as well, in case you are not able to find the mail
  7. 7. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter your new password Click on Submit
  8. 8. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Click on ‘here’ • Now, come back to the seller panel and follow these steps -
  9. 9. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter your registered email ID and the password you updated from the link Click on Sign In Securely
  10. 10. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter the OTP Click on Verify OTP
  11. 11. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Click on Done You will now be logged out of your Paytm Mall seller panel and can log in to the seller panel using your Paytm account credentials
  12. 12. Create new Paytm account using a new email id and sync your account
  13. 13. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? • If you don’t have a Paytm account and want to create a Paytm account with an email ID other than your registered email ID on the seller panel, follow these steps - Click on ‘here’
  14. 14. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter your new Email ID here and click on Send button
  15. 15. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? If the entered Email ID has already been used for registration on the Seller Panel, you need to use a new email ID which is not registered on the Seller Panel
  16. 16. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Login to your registered email ID and open the mail you must have received from care@paytm.com
  17. 17. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Click on Set Password Note – You need to check your spam folder as well, in case you are not able to find the mail
  18. 18. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter your new password Click on Submit
  19. 19. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Click on here • Now, come back to seller panel and follow these steps -
  20. 20. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter your registered email ID and the password you updated from the link Click on Sign In Securely
  21. 21. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter the OTP Click on Verify OTP
  22. 22. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Click on Done You will now be logged out of your Paytm Mall seller panel and can log in to the seller panel using your Paytm account credentials
  23. 23. Sync the seller account with your existing Paytm account Using your email id which you use to login to seller panel Using your mobile number linked to Paytm.com
  24. 24. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Click on here • If you already have a Paytm account registered with the same email id which you use to login on Paytm Mall seller panel, follow these steps -
  25. 25. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter your registered email ID and the password you updated from the link Click on Sign In Securely
  26. 26. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter the OTP which you have received on your email Id and click on Verify OTP
  27. 27. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Click on Done You will now be logged out of your Paytm Mall seller panel and can log in to the seller panel using your Paytm account credentials
  28. 28. Click on here How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? • If you already have a Paytm account & want to sync using your mobile number, follow these steps -
  29. 29. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter your registered email ID and the password you updated from the link Click on Sign In Securely
  30. 30. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter the OTP which you have received on your email Id and click on Verify OTP
  31. 31. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? • If you get this pop-up, it means your Paytm account has already been synced with another Seller Panel account. Here, you need to log in using another Paytm account which has not been synced with any other Seller Panel account.
  32. 32. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Click on Done You will now be logged out of your Paytm Mall seller panel and can log in to the seller panel using your Paytm account credentials
  33. 33. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Click on Paytm Login • Now, to log in to the Paytm Mall seller panel, visit ‘seller.paytm.com’ and follow these steps -
  34. 34. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter your registered Paytm account mobile number or email ID and password Click on Sign In Securely
  35. 35. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? • You will be logged in to the Paytm Mall seller panel successfully
  36. 36. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? • Once your Paytm Mall seller account is synced with Paytm account, you won’t be able to log in using your seller panel login ID and password.
  37. 37. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Click on Paytm Login • Now, you can login to the seller panel by following these steps -
  38. 38. How to sync your Paytm Mall seller account to your Paytm account? Enter your registered Paytm account mobile number or email ID and password Click on Sign In Securely
  39. 39. How to reach out to Support team for assistance? • Check out the FAQ section available on your seller panel : Click on Help option Check out the details
  40. 40. How to reach out to Support team for assistance? • If you have any query or are facing any issue reach out to our experts by raising a ticket: Click on Here option Click on Support tab
  41. 41. How to reach out to Support team for assistance? Click on My Account
  42. 42. How to reach out to Support team for assistance? Click on Manage your account
  43. 43. How to reach out to Support team for assistance? Click on Migrate to common Paytm login
  44. 44. How to reach out to Support team for assistance? Read the instructions carefully
  45. 45. How to reach out to Support team for assistance? Enter the description here, Attach the document if required and click on Submit Ticket button
  46. 46. Thanks everyone! For any query, please raise a ticket using the Seller Helpdesk tab on your seller panel.

×