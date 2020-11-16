Debt Issues| Global Debt Crisis| Analysis and Commentary

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WOODGROVE BANK DEBTISSUES–CANADA ANDTHEWORLD– ANALYSIS By: Paul Young, CPA, CGA November 16, 2020
WOODGROVE BANK PAULYOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Financial Solutions • SME – Business Process Changes • SME – Risk Management •...
WOODGROVE BANK • This presentation is one perspective on Debt. It is not the only view. People are more than welcome to vi...
WOODGROVE BANK AGENDA • What is debt • Types of debt • Market Forecast • Government Debt • Fitch and Canada • Corporate De...
WOODGROVE BANK WHAT IS DEBT • Debt is an amount of money borrowed by one party from another. Debt is used by many corporat...
WOODGROVE BANK TYPES DEBT / SEGMENTS Corporate/Business Household Debt Government
WOODGROVE BANK GLOBAL FORECAST What drives an Economy? • Consumer Spending • Exports • Government Spending Source - http:/...
WOODGROVE BANK DEBTAND CANADA/ COVD19 8 http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canada-election-2015-justin-trudeau-affordable- ho...
WOODGROVE BANK 9 FITCH / CANADA Source – Fitch - https://www.fitchratings.com/research /sovereigns/canadas-growing-deficit...
WOODGROVE BANK GOVERNMENT DEBT • COVID19 has led to fiscal management issues for all levels of the government - https://ww...
WOODGROVE BANK CORPORATE DEBT • The corporate debt of non-financial firms across major emerging markets rose sharply from ...
WOODGROVE BANK CORPORATE DEBT Source - https://www.cfo.com/credit-capital/2019/10/imf- warns-of-19-trillion-corporate-debt...
WOODGROVE BANK CORPORATE DEBT 13 • China state-own businesses and debt - https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2020/11/13/chin...
WOODGROVE BANK COVID19 AND DEBT 14 Source - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/11/covid-19-has-countries-borrowing-money-...
WOODGROVE BANK STRESS TESTING BANKS 15Source - https://www.gfmag.com/magazine/november-2019/worlds-safest-banks-2019
WOODGROVE BANK SAFEST BANKING SYSTEMS IN THE WORLD 16 Source - https://passportsymphony.com/countries-with-the-safest-bank...
WOODGROVE BANK HOUSEHOLD DEBT Source: OECD Household debt has risen markedly since the turn of the century and stands at a...
WOODGROVE BANK CANADA AND USA– HOUSEHOLD DEBT Source - https://economics.td.com/impact-pandemic-financial • CMHC new debt ...
WOODGROVE BANK CONSUMER CREDIT 19 Source – Scotiabank
WOODGROVE BANK HOUSING AFFORDABILITY INDEX Source - https://www.numbeo.com/property-investment/rankings_by_country.jsp 201...
WOODGROVE BANK USA – STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT 21 • State Government – https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/fiscal-man...
WOODGROVE BANK CANADA BOND RATING 22Source – RBC and Fitch
WOODGROVE BANK BANKING SECTOR – RISK ANALYTICS(FINTECH) 23
WOODGROVE BANK CASH FLOW MANAGEMENT 24
WOODGROVE BANK 25 SHENZHEN/ DEBT Source - Moody's • Tahoe Development defaults - https://www.caixinglobal.com /2020-07-08/...
WOODGROVE BANK 26 BANKRUPTCIES • 24 retailers and restaurant chains have filed for bankruptcy and liquidation - https://ww...
WOODGROVE BANK 27 CASH FLOW • There are significant challenges facing many countries including job quality. Interest rates...
WOODGROVE BANK EDUCATION AND PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT • If you like to learn more about trade and/or other subjects as par...
WOODGROVE BANK RISKS – WHAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN • Systemic issues with housing - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/lates...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Debt Issues| Global Debt Crisis| Analysis and Commentary

39 views

Published on

Here is my latest analysis of debt

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Debt Issues| Global Debt Crisis| Analysis and Commentary

  1. 1. WOODGROVE BANK DEBTISSUES–CANADA ANDTHEWORLD– ANALYSIS By: Paul Young, CPA, CGA November 16, 2020
  2. 2. WOODGROVE BANK PAULYOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Financial Solutions • SME – Business Process Changes • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Supply Chain Management • Academia – Advance Accounting, Public Finance and Advanced Management Systems Contact information: Paul_Young_CGA@Hotmail.com
  3. 3. WOODGROVE BANK • This presentation is one perspective on Debt. It is not the only view. People are more than welcome to visit other sites like BEA, Stats Canada, OECD, Banks, etc.
  4. 4. WOODGROVE BANK AGENDA • What is debt • Types of debt • Market Forecast • Government Debt • Fitch and Canada • Corporate Debt • Bank Stress Testing • Safest banking systems in the world • Consumer Debt • City/Local Government • Global TV / Canada Debt • Canada bonds downgraded • Fintech • Shenzhen China • COVID19 / Bankruptcies • Cash flow • Training and Development
  5. 5. WOODGROVE BANK WHAT IS DEBT • Debt is an amount of money borrowed by one party from another. Debt is used by many corporations and individuals as a method of making large purchases that they could not afford under normal circumstances. A debt arrangement gives the borrowing party permission to borrow money under the condition that it is to be paid back at a later date, usually with interest.
  6. 6. WOODGROVE BANK TYPES DEBT / SEGMENTS Corporate/Business Household Debt Government
  7. 7. WOODGROVE BANK GLOBAL FORECAST What drives an Economy? • Consumer Spending • Exports • Government Spending Source - http://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/about/global- economics/economics-publications.html
  8. 8. WOODGROVE BANK DEBTAND CANADA/ COVD19 8 http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canada-election-2015-justin-trudeau-affordable- housing-1.3220479 Rebuttal 1. RRSP Borrowing - http://business.financialpost.com/personal- finance/retirement/rrsp/forget-tfsas-and-resps-debt-now-the-biggest-challenger- to-rrsps-when-it-comes-to-where-to-stash-your-money. So, JT supports Harper’s expanding RRSP, but yet JT has said people are not saving enough for retirement - http://ralphgoodale.ca/blog/canadian-middle-class-disappointed-frustrated/. Does this not contradict Goodale’s statement? 2. Commitment for $20B over 10 years for social housing. It seems there are land issues in cities like Toronto/Vancouver as such how will that additional money provide more affordable housing and not drive out real estate prices more in those cities? What about the waste? http://www.torontosun.com/2015/06/07/former- to-social-housing-boss-lands-in-chicago 3. Justin Trudeau asked the experts? Who are these experts? McCallum/Brison/Goodale? https://www.central1.com/sites/default/files/uploads/files/analysis_report/report _file/Housing%20myths.pdf Summary: It is funny how both the NDP and LPC throw out new policies including new moneys, but do not deal with issues facing various policies. It seems to me that the statements are narrow minded that do not look at all angle of policies. Household debt was a 2015 election
  9. 9. WOODGROVE BANK 9 FITCH / CANADA Source – Fitch - https://www.fitchratings.com/research /sovereigns/canadas-growing-deficit- raises-fiscal-consolidation-risks-27- 08-2020 • Canada will need to get its fiscal house in order or there could be another downgrade of Canada’s debt - https://www.slideshare.net/ paulyoungcga/fiscal- management-canada- defict-and-debt
  10. 10. WOODGROVE BANK GOVERNMENT DEBT • COVID19 has led to fiscal management issues for all levels of the government - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada-and- provinces-fiscal-and-economic-management or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada-municipal- and-local-government-whats-needs-to-be-done • China Debt - https://www.businessinsider.in/finance/chinas-28- trillion-problem-the-dark-side-of-asias- debt/slidelist/50383894.cms#slideid=50383917 • China debt with countries • Developing countries - https://www.straitstimes.com/opinion/china-lent-billions-to- poor-countries-they-cant-pay-it-back • Government Default • Record defaults / 2020 - https://www.fitchratings.com/research/sovereigns/sovereign- defaults-set-to-hit-record-in-2020-12-05-2020-1 • Many government have Debt to GDP ratios 92% or above • Government Debt (Bonds) • Yields are based on credit ratings • Government debt • Deficits • New debt financing (Infrastructure, operating requirements, etc.)
  11. 11. WOODGROVE BANK CORPORATE DEBT • The corporate debt of non-financial firms across major emerging markets rose sharply from about $4 trillion in 2004 to well over $18 trillion in 2014 - (Source – IMF) • In the past six years,” the report stated, “the global economy has enjoyed a benign default environment as accommodative monetary policies have fueled the corporate debt market with abundant liquidity, allowing many low-rated issuers to refinance when needed. The party is likely coming to an end soon as the global default rate is expected to approach the historical average mark by the end of 2016.” The default rate for all corporate debt is expected to rise to 2.1%, Moody’s said. That is up from 0.9% in 2014 and 1.7% in 2015. It also would be the highest default rate since the 2008-2009 crisis. If the rate is realized, it would translate to 138 defaults this year, up from 109 in 2015 (a 30% increase) and 55 in 2014. (Source – Moodys) • New corporate debt - https://www.axios.com/corporate- debt-issuance-1-trillion-2020-b813ca2e-2a29-459b-afa5- 41299c987d12.html • Cash Management - https://hbr.org/2020/01/why-are- companies-sitting-on-so-much-cash • Corporate Debt - https://seekingalpha.com/article/4363921-corporate-debt- crisis-not-gone-away
  12. 12. WOODGROVE BANK CORPORATE DEBT Source - https://www.cfo.com/credit-capital/2019/10/imf- warns-of-19-trillion-corporate-debt- risk/?utm_campaign=CFODailyAlert&utm_nooverride=1&ut m_source=CFO- email&utm_medium=email&utm_content=CFODailyAlert_ Wednesday_2019-10-16&utm_term=credit-capital 12
  13. 13. WOODGROVE BANK CORPORATE DEBT 13 • China state-own businesses and debt - https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2020/11/13/china- corporate-debt-defaults-trigger-concerns-of-broader-crisis • Corporate debt and emerging markets - https://www.asianinvestor.net/webinar/emerging- markets-corporate-debt-navigating-the-unknown/464580 • Corporate debt could impact the recovery - https://seekingalpha.com/news/3629236-s-and-p- sees-global-debt-to-gdp-surging-to-2009-crisis-levels-in-2020 • Cash Hoarding - https://www.wsj.com/articles/cfos-using-bond-proceeds-to-pay-down-credit- lines-debt-11603877403
  14. 14. WOODGROVE BANK COVID19 AND DEBT 14 Source - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/11/covid-19-has-countries-borrowing-money-just-about-as-quickly-as- they-can-print-it/
  15. 15. WOODGROVE BANK STRESS TESTING BANKS 15Source - https://www.gfmag.com/magazine/november-2019/worlds-safest-banks-2019
  16. 16. WOODGROVE BANK SAFEST BANKING SYSTEMS IN THE WORLD 16 Source - https://passportsymphony.com/countries-with-the-safest-banks/ 1. Finland 2. Canada 3. Hong Kong 4. Norway 5. Singapore 6. Germany 7. Switzerland 8. Luxembourg 9. Sweden 10. Guatemala 11. Chile 12. Panama 13. South Africa 14. Belize 15. Vanuatu • Government debt issues • Zambia - https://www.bloombergquint.com/business/zambia-s-debt- burden-hinders-access-to-imf-coronavirus-funds • Banks taken loans provisions • Canada write-downs - https://www.wsj.com/articles/canadas-banks- take-earnings-hit-from-loan-loss-provisions-11590779182 • Tax Havens • Luxembourg is Ranked #12 • Source - https://www.businessinsider.com/tax-havens-for- millionaires-around-the-world-2019-11#12-luxembourg-4
  17. 17. WOODGROVE BANK HOUSEHOLD DEBT Source: OECD Household debt has risen markedly since the turn of the century and stands at a historically high level in most OECD countries. It examines the vulnerabilities associated with high household debt for households, the financial system and the wider economy. Finally, it describes the challenges faced by policymakers at the current juncture and outlines responses in terms of monetary, micro and macro-prudential, and housing policies.
  18. 18. WOODGROVE BANK CANADA AND USA– HOUSEHOLD DEBT Source - https://economics.td.com/impact-pandemic-financial • CMHC new debt policies - https://www.ratespy.com/breaking-cmhc-rumoured- to-tighten-its-mortgage-rules-impacting-first-time-buyers-060414150 • BOC warns about business and household debt - https://nationalpost.com/pmn/news-pmn/canada-news-pmn/bank-of-canada- warns-of-excess-business-household-debt-from-covid-19 • COVID19 - https://www.thesuburban.com/life/lifestyles/two-in-five-canadians- have-no-plan-for-when-financial-supports-run-out/article_72fcad8c-1a31-11eb- 8e45-f761c77e9daa.html
  19. 19. WOODGROVE BANK CONSUMER CREDIT 19 Source – Scotiabank
  20. 20. WOODGROVE BANK HOUSING AFFORDABILITY INDEX Source - https://www.numbeo.com/property-investment/rankings_by_country.jsp 2019 2015
  21. 21. WOODGROVE BANK USA – STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT 21 • State Government – https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/fiscal-management-united-states-individual-states- performance • Pension crisis - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/performance-of-pension-is-there-a-pension-crisis • Provincial Govt - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/fiscal-management-provinces-canada • Chicago fiscal mess - https://www.chicagotribune.com/opinion/commentary/ct-opinion-mayor-lightfoot-budget-greising- 20190627-ucfjr2ye2fgarilf2jklcpqmo4-story.html • San Francisco - https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-12-17/san-francisco-faces-budget-gap-as-6-billion-can-t- meet-costs • NYC Fiscal Mess • https://www.crainsnewyork.com/economy/report-new-york-sitting-debt-bomb - NYC Debt • Deficits - https://nypost.com/2019/03/09/new-york-city-is-edging-toward-financial-disaster-experts-warn/ - NYC was already running a deficit • 2019 budget deficit - https://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/nyc-faces-3-8b-budget-gap-2019-bigger-mayor-claim-article- 1.2648797
  22. 22. WOODGROVE BANK CANADA BOND RATING 22Source – RBC and Fitch
  23. 23. WOODGROVE BANK BANKING SECTOR – RISK ANALYTICS(FINTECH) 23
  24. 24. WOODGROVE BANK CASH FLOW MANAGEMENT 24
  25. 25. WOODGROVE BANK 25 SHENZHEN/ DEBT Source - Moody's • Tahoe Development defaults - https://www.caixinglobal.com /2020-07-08/drowning-in- debt-property-developer- tahoe-defaults-again- 101577286.html • Default Debt Issues – China - https://financialpost.com/pmn /business-pmn/chinas- corporate-debt-defaults- uncover-hidden-soft-spots • China growing corporate debt defaults - https://www.hindustantimes.c om/business-news/china-s- growing-dollar-bond- defaults-reveal-depth-of- stress/story- onRQK2FExlIvGHB8AHbj WI.html
  26. 26. WOODGROVE BANK 26 BANKRUPTCIES • 24 retailers and restaurant chains have filed for bankruptcy and liquidation - https://www.businessinsider.com/retailers-filed-bankruptcy-liquidation-closing- stores-2020-2 • Chapter 11 bankruptcies rose 26% for the first half of 2020 https://www.wsj.com/articles/chapter-11-business-bankruptcies-rose-26-in-first-half- of-2020-11593722250 • Bankruptcies in the USA for June 2020 are up 43% from June 2019 - https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2020/07/major-companies-filing-for-bankruptcy-due- to-coronavirus.html • IMF warns small to medium-size bankruptcies may tripe - https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/small-biz/sme-sector/imf-warns-small-and- mid-sized-business-bankruptcies-may-triple/articleshow/76992460.cms • Mortgage issues - https://www.housingwire.com/articles/foreclosure-threat-grows-as- covid-19-surges-fed-says/ • Housing market will face many issues over the next few years - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/latest-news-housing-canada-june-2020 • Changes in business operational model could lead to changes in commercial and office - https://www.ibisworld.com/global/market-research-reports/global- commercial-real-estate-industry/
  27. 27. WOODGROVE BANK 27 CASH FLOW • There are significant challenges facing many countries including job quality. Interest rates likely will rise slightly - https://www.forbes.com/sites/alyyale/2020/08/06/mortgage-rates-hit-new-low-keeping-rising-home-prices-in- check/#208edbd53674 . The issue will be more about wages due to job quality issues - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/average-wages-and-job-quality-canada • USA continues to struggle with recovery from COVID19 including job quality related issues - https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/aug/07/us-jobs-unemployment-figures-covid-19 • Middle East and Africa - https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20200812-mena-highest-youth-unemployment/ • OECD and Job Quality Bottom line: • If there are pressures on wages due to competitive pressures, sale drop, access to new markets, etc. this will lead to employment issues • Both government and the private sector are turning to more automation - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/technology-canada-and-the-world
  28. 28. WOODGROVE BANK EDUCATION AND PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT • If you like to learn more about trade and/or other subjects as part of your professional learning and development then feel free to review my material on https://www.udemy.com/ (search Paul Young CPA CGA
  29. 29. WOODGROVE BANK RISKS – WHAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN • Systemic issues with housing - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/latest-new-housing-market-canada- april-2020 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/urban-and-rural- planning-whats-next-236315321 • Restructuring of government - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada-and-provinces-fiscal-and- economic-management or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada- municipal-and-local-government-whats-needs-to-be-done or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-reform-local-and-municipal- government • The new reality of economy post-covid will see many issues facing businesses - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/state-of-the-world-economy-june- 2020 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/key-macro-and-micro- indicators-canada-april-2020-and-may-2020 • Cheap Debt cannot last forever • Risks with GDP - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/gdp-by-industry- canada-june-2020 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next- for-the-global-economy-august-2020 • Corporate debt https://www.forbes.com/sites/ezequielminaya/2020/06/16/indicator-points- toward-slowdown-in-us-corporate-debt/#150a98cf43a5 • Restructuring of many businesses - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada-hospitality-sector-whats- next-236439916 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/retail-sales- united-states-may-2020 • Hike in mortgage or personal credit rates • More consumer default • Lower Credit rating for government • Higher bond yields means higher interest rates and higher debt coverage

×