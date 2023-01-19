The ARMY Commendation Medal Awards Honors Heroism and Service

The president of Axion Specialty Consulting, Paul Camara from Brooklyn, Connecticut, handles the budget, hiring, and health care plan for employees and manages projects and costs. He has previously worked as a self-employed contractor at Tiverton and was a section chief in the Army National Guard. During his years in the military, Paul Camara received several honors and awards, including several ARMY commendation medal awards (ARCOM).



The ARCOM is a mid-level honor recognizing consistent acts of heroism and meritorious service while in combat. To allow for a subjective and generous interpretation of the award, the ARCOM is awarded by the local commanders, who are in close contact during the action and recognize the contribution first-hand. In almost all cases, the award is given to the enlisted members and junior officers at the end of the tour.



Applicable for service after December 18, 1945, the ARCOM, though of a lesser degree than the Legion of Merit. It can also be given for an act of courage that does not meet the requirements of the award of the Soldier’s Medal.

