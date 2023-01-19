Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

The ARMY Commendation Medal Awards Honors Heroism and Service

Jan. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Trends in Construction Management
Trends in Construction Management
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

NHP.3017pdf
BijiKrishnan
Respond to the following question based on this weeks lesson and- if i (1).docx
henry34567896
01. case_in_point.ppt
fasfasfgrg
Reply to this student post with a reflection of her response- Your rep.docx
larry345678
Usle.pptx
MuhammadUmair872953
alerting services.pptx
Rbalasubramani
Research and construct a 35 page research (excluding title and referen.docx
larry345678
Respond to the following in a minimum of 200 words- Consider the foll.docx
henry34567896
1 of 1 Ad

The ARMY Commendation Medal Awards Honors Heroism and Service

Jan. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

The president of Axion Specialty Consulting, Paul Camara from Brooklyn, Connecticut, handles the budget, hiring, and health care plan for employees and manages projects and costs. He has previously worked as a self-employed contractor at Tiverton and was a section chief in the Army National Guard. During his years in the military, Paul Camara received several honors and awards, including several ARMY commendation medal awards (ARCOM).

The ARCOM is a mid-level honor recognizing consistent acts of heroism and meritorious service while in combat. To allow for a subjective and generous interpretation of the award, the ARCOM is awarded by the local commanders, who are in close contact during the action and recognize the contribution first-hand. In almost all cases, the award is given to the enlisted members and junior officers at the end of the tour.

Applicable for service after December 18, 1945, the ARCOM, though of a lesser degree than the Legion of Merit. It can also be given for an act of courage that does not meet the requirements of the award of the Soldier’s Medal.

The president of Axion Specialty Consulting, Paul Camara from Brooklyn, Connecticut, handles the budget, hiring, and health care plan for employees and manages projects and costs. He has previously worked as a self-employed contractor at Tiverton and was a section chief in the Army National Guard. During his years in the military, Paul Camara received several honors and awards, including several ARMY commendation medal awards (ARCOM).

The ARCOM is a mid-level honor recognizing consistent acts of heroism and meritorious service while in combat. To allow for a subjective and generous interpretation of the award, the ARCOM is awarded by the local commanders, who are in close contact during the action and recognize the contribution first-hand. In almost all cases, the award is given to the enlisted members and junior officers at the end of the tour.

Applicable for service after December 18, 1945, the ARCOM, though of a lesser degree than the Legion of Merit. It can also be given for an act of courage that does not meet the requirements of the award of the Soldier’s Medal.

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

Trends in Construction Management
Paul Camara
6 views
6 slides
The Benefits of Skiing
Paul Camara
4 views
4 slides
What is the United States Army Achievement Medal?
Paul Camara
14 views
4 slides
The Army Achievement Medal
Paul Camara
81 views
5 slides
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
9.2k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
304.7k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
20.8k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
25.4k views
19 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

NHP.3017pdf
BijiKrishnan
0 views
Respond to the following question based on this weeks lesson and- if i (1).docx
henry34567896
0 views
01. case_in_point.ppt
fasfasfgrg
0 views
Reply to this student post with a reflection of her response- Your rep.docx
larry345678
0 views
Usle.pptx
MuhammadUmair872953
0 views
alerting services.pptx
Rbalasubramani
0 views
Research and construct a 35 page research (excluding title and referen.docx
larry345678
0 views
Respond to the following in a minimum of 200 words- Consider the foll.docx
henry34567896
0 views
Respond to the following question based on this weeks lesson and- if i.docx
henry34567896
0 views
Presentation skills.pptx
farahehsan
0 views
cajamark.pptx
KENLELISRAMOSAGUILAR
0 views
Reply to this post with at least 250 words- 2 scholarly references in (1).docx
larry345678
0 views
Lect-2 Introduction to GIS .pptx
muqaddaskhan27
0 views
2023 Solution Challenge- Info Session Presentation.pptx
GDSCRIT
0 views
Respond to the following question based on this weeks lesson and- if i (2).docx
henry34567896
0 views
Research on disruption of the Supply Chain and Transportation industry.docx
henry34567896
0 views
Researchers Role Every organization must have an action planning proce.docx
henry34567896
0 views
Reply to this post with at least 300 words- minimum of 2 scholarly ref.docx
larry345678
0 views
Topic 3 Periods in Philippine Literature.pptx
CMPabillo1
0 views
Research social responsibility issues in the countries of operation of.docx
henry34567896
0 views
NHP.3017pdf
BijiKrishnan
0 views
58 slides
Respond to the following question based on this weeks lesson and- if i (1).docx
henry34567896
0 views
1 slide
01. case_in_point.ppt
fasfasfgrg
0 views
20 slides
Reply to this student post with a reflection of her response- Your rep.docx
larry345678
0 views
3 slides
Usle.pptx
MuhammadUmair872953
0 views
11 slides
alerting services.pptx
Rbalasubramani
0 views
22 slides

Featured (20)

chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
857 views
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
7.9k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.1k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.5k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.9k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.9k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.5k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.2k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.3k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.9k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.6k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.5k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.6k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
857 views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
7.9k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.1k views
17 slides
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.5k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
113 slides
Advertisement

The ARMY Commendation Medal Awards Honors Heroism and Service

  1. 1. The ARMY Commendation Medal Awards Honors Heroism and Service The president of Axion Specialty Consulting, Paul Camara from Brooklyn, Connecticut, handles the budget, hiring, and health care plan for employees and manages projects and costs. He has previously worked as a self-employed contractor at Tiverton and was a section chief in the Army National Guard. During his years in the military, Paul Camara received several honors and awards, including several ARMY commendation medal awards (ARCOM). The ARCOM is a mid-level honor recognizing consistent acts of heroism and meritorious service while in combat. To allow for a subjective and generous interpretation of the award, the ARCOM is awarded by the local commanders, who are in close contact during the action and recognize the contribution first-hand. In almost all cases, the award is given to the enlisted members and junior officers at the end of the tour. Applicable for service after December 18, 1945, the ARCOM, though of a lesser degree than the Legion of Merit. It can also be given for an act of courage that does not meet the requirements of the award of the Soldier’s Medal.

×