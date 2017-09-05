Зміни в навчальній програмі з хімії 7 клас Було Стало Тема Зміни Тема Кисень Маркування небезпечних речовин Маркування неб...
заощаджую родинний бюджет». 8 клас Було Стало Тема Зміни Тема Будова атома. Періодичний закон і періодична система хімічни...
9 клас Було Стало Тема Зміни Тема Розчини Колоїдні системи Колоїдні системи: суспензії, емульсії, аерозолі Розчини Розв’яз...
14. Виготовлення мила з мильної основи. 15. Дослідження хімічного складу їжі. 16. Хімічний склад жувальних гумок. 17. Хімі...
Зміни в програмі з хімії у 2017 році

Зміни в програмі з хімії для 7-9 класів

  1. 1. Зміни в навчальній програмі з хімії 7 клас Було Стало Тема Зміни Тема Кисень Маркування небезпечних речовин Маркування небезпечних речовин Вступ Вступ Практична робота «Дослідження будови полум’я» Лабораторний дослід «Дослідження будови полум’я» Вступ Початкові хімічні поняття Поняття про склад атома ____________ Початкові хімічні поняття1. Металічні та неметалічні елементи 2. Метали й неметали 1. Метали й неметали 2. Металічні та неметалічні елементи ____________ Обчислення маси елемента в речовині а його масовою часткою Закон збереження маси Закон збереження маси Кисень Кисень Повне окиснення глюкози як приклад взаємодії кисню зі складними речовинами ______________ Вода Поняття про гідрати оксидів Поняття про основи та кислоти Вода Проекти 11 13 Проекти 1. Хімічні знання в різні епохи 2. Хімічні явища в природному довкіллі 3. Хімічні явища в побуті 4. Використання хімічних явищ у художній творчості й народних ремеслах 5. Речовини і хімічні явища в літературних творах і народній творчості 6. Проблема забруднення повітря та шляхи розв’язування її 7. Дослідження зміни концентрації вуглекислого газу у класній кімнаті під час занять 8. Проблема збереження чистотиводойм 9. Дослідження якості води з різних джерел 10. Дослідження фізичних і хімічних властивостей води 11. Способи очищення води в побуті 1. Хімічні речовини навколо нас. 2. Історичне значення вогню. 3. Хімічні явища у природі. 4. Хімічні явища у побуті. 5. Використання хімічних явищ у художній творчості й народних ремеслах. 6. Речовини і хімічні явища в літературних творах і народній творчості. 7. Проблема забруднення повітря та способи розв’язування її. 8. Поліпшення стану повітря у класній кімнаті під час занять. 9. Дослідження якості води з різних джерел. 10. Дослідження фізичних і хімічних властивостей води. 11. Способи очищення води в побуті. 12. Збереження чистоти водойм: розв’язування проблеми у вашій місцевості. 13. Еколого-економічний проект «Зберігаючи воду –
  2. 2. заощаджую родинний бюджет». 8 клас Було Стало Тема Зміни Тема Будова атома. Періодичний закон і періодична система хімічних елементів 1. Періодичний закон 2. Будова атома 1. Будова атома 2. Періодичний закон Будова атома. Періодичний закон і періодична система хімічних елементів Менделєєвське формулювання періодичного закону Сучасне формулювання періодичного закону Поняття про нуклід ___________ Хімічний зв’язок і будова речовини Поняття про нуклід ____________ Хімічний зв’язок і будова речовини Кількість речовини Число Авогадро Стала Авогадро Кількість речовини Основні класи неорганічних сполук 1. Основи 2. Кислоти 1. Кислоти 2. Основи Основні класи неорганічних сполук _____________ Вплив неорганічних сполук на здоров’я людини Проекти 7 9 Проекти 1. З історії відкриття періодичної системи хімічних елементів. 2. Форми періодичної системи хімічних елементів 3. Залежність фізичних властивостей речовин від типів кристалічних ґраток. 4. Сполуки основних класів у будівництві й побуті. 5. Хімічний склад і використання мінералів. 6. Вирощування кристалів солей. 7. Вплив хімічних сполук на довкілля і здоров’я людини. 1. Із історії відкриття періодичної системи хімічних елементів. 2. Форми Періодичної системи хімічних елементів. 3. Хімічні елементи в літературних творах. 4. Цікаві історичні факти з відкриття і походження назв хімічних елементів. 5. Використання кристалів у техніці. 6. Кристали: краса і користь. 7. Неорганічні речовини – представники основних класів у будівництві й побуті. 8. Хімічний склад і використання мінералів. 9. Вплив хімічних сполук на довкілля і здоров’я людини.
  3. 3. 9 клас Було Стало Тема Зміни Тема Розчини Колоїдні системи Колоїдні системи: суспензії, емульсії, аерозолі Розчини Розв’язування задач на приготування розчинів із кристалогідратів Кристалогідрати розглядаються на рівні загального поняття _____________ Розв’язування задач за рівняннями реакцій з використанням розчинів із певною масовою часткою розчиненої речовини. Виявлення бромід-, йодид- та ортофосфат-іонів (у складі лабораторних дослідів) _______________ Хімічні реакції _____________ Поняття про ступінь окиснення Хімічні реакції Початкові поняття про органічні сполуки Поняття про основний і збуджений стани атома Карбону ______________ Початкові поняття про органічні сполуки_______________ Реакції заміщення для метану та реакції приєднання для етилену та ацетилену (гідрування та галогенування) Продукти перегонки нафти Процес перегонки нафти і продукти перегонки Жири у природі Природні та гідрогенізовані жири Проекти 18 23 Проекти 1. Електроліти в сучасних акумуляторах. 2. Вирощування кристалів солей. 3. Виготовлення розчинів для надання домедичної допомоги. 4. Дослідження рН ґрунтів своєї місцевості. 5. Дослідження впливу кислотності й лужності ґрунтів на розвиток рослин. 6. Дослідження рН атмосферних опадів та їхнього впливу на різні матеріали в довкіллі. 7. Дослідження природних об’єктів в якості кислотно- основних індикаторів. 8. Дослідження рН середовища мінеральних вод України. 9. Ендотермічні реакції на службі людині. 10. Екзотермічні реакції в життєдіяльності живих організмів. 11. Використання полімерів: еколого-економічний аспект. 12. Альтернативні джерела енергії. 13. Екотрофологія – наука про екологічно безпечне харчування.
  4. 4. 14. Виготовлення мила з мильної основи. 15. Дослідження хімічного складу їжі. 16. Хімічний склад жувальних гумок. 17. Хімічний склад засобів догляду за ротовою порожниною. 18. Друге життя паперу. 19. Джерела органічного забруднення території громади (мікрорайону). 20. Видатні вітчизняні хіміки як учені й особистості. 21. Екологічна ситуація в моїй місцевості: відчуваю, думаю, дію. 22. Анкетування учнів навчального закладу щодо їхньої участі у розв’язуванні екологічних проблем місцевості. 23. Дослідження достовірності реклами з погляду хімії.

