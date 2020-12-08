Successfully reported this slideshow.
ТЕРЕБОВЛЯНСЬКИЙ НАВЧАЛЬНО-ВИХОВНИЙ КОМПЛЕКС ДИПЛОМ ЛАУРЕАТА ІІІ ВСЕУКРАЇНСЬКОЇ ПРЕМІЇ «ПРАЦІВНИКАМ ОСВІТИ УКРАЇНИ» ДИПЛОМ ...
СТРУКТУРА ЗАКЛАДУ МЕДИКО-РЕАБІЛІТАЦІЙНЕ ВІДДІЛЕННЯ. СПЕЦІАЛІЗОВАНА ПОЧАТКОВА ШКОЛА І СТУПЕНЯ З ПОГЛИБЛЕНИМ ВИВЧЕННЯМ ІНОЗЕ...
РЕАЛІЗАЦІЯ ОСВІТНЬОГО ПРОЦЕСУ ТЕРНОПІЛЬСЬКИЙ ДЕРЖАВНИЙ МЕДИЧНИЙ УНІВЕРСИТЕТ ІМ. І. ГОРБАЧЕВСЬКОГО ТЕРНОПІЛЬСЬКИЙ НАЦІОНАЛЬ...
РЕЗУЛЬТАТИ УЧАСТІ УЧНІВ У ВСЕУКРАЇНСЬКИХ ПРЕДМЕТНИХ ОЛІМПІАДАХ, КОНКУРСАХ-ЗАХИСТАХ НАУКОВО-ДОСЛІДНИЦЬКИХ РОБІТ У МАН УКРАЇ...
ПСИХОЛОГІЧНА СЛУЖБА НВК МЕТА І ЗАВДАННЯ: «ПІЗНАТИ, ЗРОЗУМІТИ, ПІДТРИМАТИ, ДОПОМОГТИ, ПОІНФОРМУВАТИ, СПРЯМУВАТИ, ЗАСТЕРЕГТИ...
МЕДИКО-РЕАБІЛІТАЦІЙНЕ ВІДДІЛЕННЯ НАДАЄ ПОСЛУГИ: ОКУЛІСТА, ПЕДІАТРА, СТОМАТОЛОГА, ОРТОПЛЕОПТИСТА, ФІЗІОТЕРАПЕВТА, МАСАЖИСТА...
РЕАБІЛІТАЦІЯ НОСИТЬ КОМПЛЕКСНИЙ ХАРАКТЕР: МЕДИЧНА РЕАБІЛІТАЦІЯ (РЕАБІЛІТАЦІЯ НА РІВНІ БІОЛОГІЧНОГО ОРГАНІЗМУ ЛЮДИНИ) СОЦІА...
ВИХОВНИЙ ПРОСТІР НВК ОБ'ЄДНАННЯ ВОЛОНТЕРСЬКИХ ЗАГОНІВ «НЕБАЙДУЖІ СЕРЦЯ» УЧНІВСЬКА ПРЕЗИДЕНТСЬКА РЕСПУБЛІКА ГУРТКОВА РОБОТА...
НАШІ ТРАДИЦІЇ ПОСВЯТА В ГІМНАЗИСТИ ВІЙСЬКОВО-ПАТРІОТИЧНИЙ ФЕСТИВАЛЬ «ПОВСТАНСЬКА ВАТРА» БЛАГОДІЙНА ЯРМАРКА «ЗІГРІЙ ТЕПЛОМ ...
У НВК МАКСИМАЛЬНО ЗАДОВОЛЬНЯЮТЬСЯ ПОТРЕБИ ОСОБИСТОСТІ НЕ ТІЛЬКИ В ІНТЕЛЕКТУАЛЬНОМУ, АЛЕ Й У КУЛЬТУРНОМУ, ДУХОВНОМУ РОЗВИТК...
МАТЕРІАЛЬНО-ТЕХНІЧНЕ ЗАБЕЗПЕЧЕННЯ ОСВІТНЬОГО ПРОЦЕСУ  До послуг учнів 17 навчальних кабінетів, у тому числі: сучасний каб...
ОРГАНІЗАЦІЯ ПОБУТУ ВИХОВАНЦІВ ВІДПОВІДНО ДО САНІТАРНО-ГІГІЄНІЧНИХ НОРМ ДЛЯ ВИХОВАНЦІВ ЗАКЛАДУ ОБЛАШТОВАНО: 37 СПАЛЕНЬ КІМН...
СЕНСОРНА КІМНАТА – чарівний світ розвитку дитини  Допомагає в стимулюванні сенсорної чутливості та рухової активності, ро...
Теребовлянський НВК

навчальний заклад

Теребовлянський НВК

  1. 1. ТЕРЕБОВЛЯНСЬКИЙ НАВЧАЛЬНО-ВИХОВНИЙ КОМПЛЕКС ДИПЛОМ ЛАУРЕАТА ІІІ ВСЕУКРАЇНСЬКОЇ ПРЕМІЇ «ПРАЦІВНИКАМ ОСВІТИ УКРАЇНИ» ДИПЛОМ «ФЛАГМАН ОСВІТИ І НАУКИ УКРАЇНИ» ЧЛЕН ВСЕУКРАЇНСЬКОЇ АСОЦІАЦІЇ ТИФЛОПЕДАГОГІВ УКРАЇНИ «ВІДРОДЖЕНІ ГІМНАЗІЇ УКРАЇНИ» ЗА ВАГОМИЙ ВНЕСОК У РОЗВИТОК ІМІДЖУ ОСВІТИ І НАУКИ УКРАЇНИ
  2. 2. СТРУКТУРА ЗАКЛАДУ МЕДИКО-РЕАБІЛІТАЦІЙНЕ ВІДДІЛЕННЯ. СПЕЦІАЛІЗОВАНА ПОЧАТКОВА ШКОЛА І СТУПЕНЯ З ПОГЛИБЛЕНИМ ВИВЧЕННЯМ ІНОЗЕМНОЇ МОВИ; ГІМНАЗІЯ - ІНТЕРНАТ; ЗАГАЛЬНООСВІТНЯ СПЕЦШКОЛА-ІНТЕРНАТ І-ІІІ СТУПЕНІВ ДЛЯ ДІТЕЙ ЗІ ЗНИЖЕНИМ ЗОРОМ, ПРИ ЯКІЙ ФУНКЦІОНУЮТЬ ДОШКІЛЬНІ ГРУПИ; ПЕДАГОГІЧНИЙ КОЛЕКТИВ У ЗАКЛАДІ ПРАЦЮЄ 92 ПЕДАГОГИ: - «УЧИТЕЛЬ-МЕТОДИСТ» - 10; - «СТАРШИЙ УЧИТЕЛЬ» - 12; - «ВИХОВАТЕЛЬ-МЕТОДИСТ» - 4; - «СТАРШИЙ ВИХОВАТЕЛЬ» - 3; - ВИЩА КВАЛІФІКАЦІЙНА КАТЕГОРІЯ - 55; - І КВАЛІФІКАЦІЙНА КАТЕГОРІЯ -14; -ІІ КВАЛІФІКАЦІЙНА КАТЕГОРІЯ -12; -- КВАЛІФІКАЦІЙНА КАТЕГОРІЯ «СПЕЦІАЛІСТ» - 11. КОНТИНГЕНТ УЧНІВ У ЗАКЛАДІ НАВЧАЄТЬСЯ 439 УЧНІВ: - ДІТЕЙ З ІНВАЛІДНІСТЮ – 18; - ДІТЕЙ СИРІТ ТА ПОЗБАВЛЕНИХ БАТЬКІВСЬКОГО ПІКЛУВАННЯ – 5; - МАЛОЗАБЕЗПЕЧЕНИХ – 10.
  3. 3. РЕАЛІЗАЦІЯ ОСВІТНЬОГО ПРОЦЕСУ ТЕРНОПІЛЬСЬКИЙ ДЕРЖАВНИЙ МЕДИЧНИЙ УНІВЕРСИТЕТ ІМ. І. ГОРБАЧЕВСЬКОГО ТЕРНОПІЛЬСЬКИЙ НАЦІОНАЛЬНИЙ ЕКОНОМІЧНИЙ УНІВЕРСИТЕТ СПІВПРАЦЯ З ВИЩИМИ НАВЧАЛЬНИМИ ЗАКЛАДАМИ МІЖНАРОДНА СПІВПРАЦЯ ВОЛОНТЕРИ КОРПУСУ МИРУ ЗІ США МОЛОДІЖНА ПРОГРАМА СТАЖУВАНЬ «AIESEC» ПРОЕКТ «ПОЛЬЩА ТА УКРАЇНА – ДІАЛОГ КУЛЬТУР» НІМЕЦЬКОМОВНИЙ ЛІТНІЙ ТАБІР З ВОЛОНТЕРОМ З НІМЕЧЧИНИ МІЖНАРОДНА ПРОГРАМА “FLEX” ПРОГРАМА ПІДВИЩЕННЯ ФАХОВОЇ МАЙСТЕРНОСТІ «TEА» ГРОМАДСЬКА ОРГАНІЗАЦІЯ «ЛАЙОНС КЛАБС ІНТЕРНЕШЕНЛ» СПІВПРАЦЯ З ІНВАСПОРТОМ КОНФЕРЕНЦІЇ ТА СЕМІНАРИ ПІДВИЩЕННЯ ФАХОВОЇ МАЙСТЕРНОСТІ, КОНКУРС «ВЧИТЕЛЬ РОКУ» МУРДЗА Д.- БАГАТОРАЗОВИЙ ЧЕМПІОН УКРАЇНИ З ЛЕГКОЇ АТЛЕТИКИ, ДЗЮДО, ГОЛБОЛУ, МАЙСТЕР СПОРТУ З ПАУЕРЛІФТИНГУ НАЦІОНАЛЬНИЙ ЦЕНТР “МАЛА АКАДЕМІЯ НАУК УКРАЇНИ” ТНПУ ІМЕНІ В. ГНАТЮКА
  4. 4. РЕЗУЛЬТАТИ УЧАСТІ УЧНІВ У ВСЕУКРАЇНСЬКИХ ПРЕДМЕТНИХ ОЛІМПІАДАХ, КОНКУРСАХ-ЗАХИСТАХ НАУКОВО-ДОСЛІДНИЦЬКИХ РОБІТ У МАН УКРАЇНИ КІЛЬКІСТЬ ПРИЗЕРІВ ІІ ЕТАПУ ОЛІМПІАД 2013-2014 Н.Р. 2014-2015 Н.Р. 2015-2016 Н.Р. 2016-2017 Н.Р. 2017-2018 Н.Р. 63 46 60 61 72 7 8 10 15 16 10 11 8 7 9 КІЛЬКІСТЬ ПРИЗЕРІВ ІІІ ЕТАПУ ОЛІМПІАД КІЛЬКІСТЬ ПРИЗЕРІВ ІІ ЕТАПУ МАН КРИЧУН Ю. – І МІСЦЕ, БІОЛОГІЯ, 2016 Р. МАТТІЕС Ф. – І МІСЦЕ, НІМЕЦЬКА МОВА, МАТТІЕС Ш. – ІІ МІСЦЕ, НІМЕЦЬКА МОВА, 2018 Р. КАЦАН НАТАЛЯ - СЕКЦІЯ «БІОЛОГІЯ», 2014 , ІІІ МІСЦЕ ПІДКОВА ТЕТЯНА - СЕКЦІЯ «АНГЛІЙСЬКА МОВА», 2015, ПЕРЕМОЖЦІ IV ЕТАПУ ОЛІМПІАД ГЛУШАК ПАВЛИНА - СЕКЦІЯ «ЕКОЛОГІЯ», 2014, ІІІ МІСЦЕ ПЕРЕМОЖЦІ ІІІ ЕТАПУ МАН УКРАЇНИ
  5. 5. ПСИХОЛОГІЧНА СЛУЖБА НВК МЕТА І ЗАВДАННЯ: «ПІЗНАТИ, ЗРОЗУМІТИ, ПІДТРИМАТИ, ДОПОМОГТИ, ПОІНФОРМУВАТИ, СПРЯМУВАТИ, ЗАСТЕРЕГТИ!» «ЗРОБІТЬ ПРАВИЛЬНИЙ ВИБІР» (ПСИХОЛОГІЧНА ПРОСВІТА) «ПОВІР У СЕБЕ» (КОРЕКЦІЯ І РОЗВИТОК) «ВІДВЕРТА РОЗМОВА» (КОНСУЛЬТУВАННЯ) «МОЗКОВИЙ ШТУРМ» (ДІАГНОСТИЧНІ ЗАНЯТТЯ) «СПІЛКУЄМОСЬ БЕЗ КОНФЛІКТІВ» (ТРЕНІНГИ) ПРАКТИЧНИЙ ПСИХОЛОГ ГАЙВА ЖАННА ЙОСИПІВНА СОЦІАЛЬНИЙ ПЕДАГОГ ТЕСЛЮК ОЛЬГА ВОЛОДИМИРІВНА «ТВОЇ ПРАВА ТА ОБОВ’ЯЗКИ» (ЗАХИСНА ФУНКЦІЯ) «СІМ’Я БЕЗ КОНФЛІКТІВ» (БАТЬКІВСЬКИЙ ВСЕОБУЧ) ВІДЕО-УРОКИ «ПРОТИДІЯ ТОРГІВЛІ ЛЮДЬМИ (ПРОФІЛАКТИКА) ТРЕНІНГ «СКАЖЕМО НАСИЛЬСТВУ: «НІ!» (СОЦІАЛЬНО-ПЕРЕТВОРЮЮЧІ ЗАНЯТТЯ) «ТИ І ТВОЯ СІМ’Я» (ДІАГНОСТИКА СІМЕЙНОГО ВПЛИВУ) «ТВОЄ ПРОФЕСІЙНЕ МАЙБУТНЄ» (КОНСУЛЬТУВАННЯ) «ПСИХОЛОГІЯ ОСВІТНЬОГО ПРОЦЕСУ » (ВИСТУПИ НА ПЕДРАДАХ, СЕМІНАРАХ)
  6. 6. МЕДИКО-РЕАБІЛІТАЦІЙНЕ ВІДДІЛЕННЯ НАДАЄ ПОСЛУГИ: ОКУЛІСТА, ПЕДІАТРА, СТОМАТОЛОГА, ОРТОПЛЕОПТИСТА, ФІЗІОТЕРАПЕВТА, МАСАЖИСТА, ЛІКУВАЛЬНОЇ ФІЗКУЛЬТУРИ, ПСИХОЛОГА, ДЕФЕКТОЛОГА, ТИФЛОПЕДАГОГА, ЛОГОПЕДА. У ФІЗІОТЕРАПЕВТИЧНОМУ КАБІНЕТІ У ПЛЕОПТО-ОРТОПТИЧНОМУ КАБІНЕТІ ЛІКУВАЛЬНА ФІЗКУЛЬТУРА МОБІЛІЗУЮЧА ГІМНАСТИКА НА ПРИЙОМІ В ПЕДІАТРА СТОМАТОЛОГІЧНИЙ КАБІНЕТ
  7. 7. РЕАБІЛІТАЦІЯ НОСИТЬ КОМПЛЕКСНИЙ ХАРАКТЕР: МЕДИЧНА РЕАБІЛІТАЦІЯ (РЕАБІЛІТАЦІЯ НА РІВНІ БІОЛОГІЧНОГО ОРГАНІЗМУ ЛЮДИНИ) СОЦІАЛЬНА РЕАБІЛІТАЦІЯ (РЕАБІЛІТАЦІЯ ЛЮДИНИ З ІНВАЛІДНІСТЮ ЯК СОЦІАЛЬНОГО СУБ'ЄКТА) ПСИХОЛОГІЧНА РЕАБІЛІТАЦІЯ (РЕАБІЛІТАЦІЯ ЛЮДИНИ З ІНВАЛІДНІСТЮ НА РІВНІ ОСОБИСТОСТІ) ПЕДАГОГІЧНА РЕАБІЛІТАЦІЯ (РЕАБІЛІТАЦІЯ ЛЮДИНИ ЯК СУБ'ЄКТА ДІЯЛЬНОСТІ)
  8. 8. ВИХОВНИЙ ПРОСТІР НВК ОБ'ЄДНАННЯ ВОЛОНТЕРСЬКИХ ЗАГОНІВ «НЕБАЙДУЖІ СЕРЦЯ» УЧНІВСЬКА ПРЕЗИДЕНТСЬКА РЕСПУБЛІКА ГУРТКОВА РОБОТА ОБ'ЄДНАННЯ МОЛОДШИХ ШКОЛЯРІВ “КРАЇНА БАРВІНКОВА” ДИТЯЧО-ЮНАЦЬКА ВІЙСЬКОВО-СПОРТИВНА ГРА «СОКІЛ», «ДЖУРА» АКАДЕМІЯ БАТЬКІВСЬКИХ ЗНАНЬ ПАТРІОТИЧНИЙ КЛУБ «РОЗСТРІЛЯНА МОЛОДІСТЬ» ДИТЯЧИЙ ЦЕРКОВНИЙ ХОР
  9. 9. НАШІ ТРАДИЦІЇ ПОСВЯТА В ГІМНАЗИСТИ ВІЙСЬКОВО-ПАТРІОТИЧНИЙ ФЕСТИВАЛЬ «ПОВСТАНСЬКА ВАТРА» БЛАГОДІЙНА ЯРМАРКА «ЗІГРІЙ ТЕПЛОМ УКРАЇНСЬКОГО СОЛДАТА» ДЕНЬ ВИШИВАНКИ ДЕНЬ ПАМ’ЯТІ ЗАГИБЛИХ ГІМНАЗИСТІВ СВЯТО ПЕРШОГО ДЗВОНИКА ПОДОРОЖ КРАЇНОЮ БАРВІНКОВОЮ ЗОРЕПАД ТАЛАНТІВ
  10. 10. У НВК МАКСИМАЛЬНО ЗАДОВОЛЬНЯЮТЬСЯ ПОТРЕБИ ОСОБИСТОСТІ НЕ ТІЛЬКИ В ІНТЕЛЕКТУАЛЬНОМУ, АЛЕ Й У КУЛЬТУРНОМУ, ДУХОВНОМУ РОЗВИТКУ ХОРОВИЙ КОЛЕКТИВ «ПЕРВОЦВІТ», КЕРІВНИК - НАТАЛІЯ БУРТАК ВОКАЛЬНИЙ АНСАМБЛЬ ДІВЧАТ, КЕРІВНИК - БОГДАН ТВЕРДОХЛІБ ДУХОВИЙ ОРКЕСТР, КЕРІВНИК - ЯРОСЛАВ ДРАГАН ТАНЦЮВАЛЬНИЙ КОЛЕКТИВ, КЕРІВНИК - ЗОРЯНА ЯЦЕНКО
  11. 11. МАТЕРІАЛЬНО-ТЕХНІЧНЕ ЗАБЕЗПЕЧЕННЯ ОСВІТНЬОГО ПРОЦЕСУ  До послуг учнів 17 навчальних кабінетів, у тому числі: сучасний кабінет англійської мови з л і н г а ф о н н и м о б л а д н а н н я м , 2 к о м п ’ ю т е р н и х класи, 2 майстерні, спортзал та кабінет ЛФК.  З м е т о ю в п р ов а д же н н я к о н ц е п ц і ї Н ов о ї української школи та реалізації проекту «Інтелект України» облаштовано 9 сучасних класних кімнат для учнів початкових класів, 3 гардеробні та ігрові кімнати.  Для змістовного дозвілля школярів функціонують актова зала, музей історії закладу, зал ритміки та бібліотека.
  12. 12. ОРГАНІЗАЦІЯ ПОБУТУ ВИХОВАНЦІВ ВІДПОВІДНО ДО САНІТАРНО-ГІГІЄНІЧНИХ НОРМ ДЛЯ ВИХОВАНЦІВ ЗАКЛАДУ ОБЛАШТОВАНО: 37 СПАЛЕНЬ КІМНАТУ ВІДПОЧИНКУ 7 КІМНАТ ГІГІЄНИ 7 ДУШОВИХ КАБІН 32 ВБИРАЛЬНІ ЇДАЛЬНЮ НА 300 МІСЦЬ СЕНСОРНУ КІМНАТУ
  13. 13. СЕНСОРНА КІМНАТА – чарівний світ розвитку дитини  Допомагає в стимулюванні сенсорної чутливості та рухової активності, розвитку зорово-моторної координації дітей, розвиває загальну і дрібну моторику, покращує координацію рухів. створення позитивного емоційного настрою; зняття м’язової і психоемоційної напруги; зниженню неспокою та агресивності; активізації мозкової діяльності; стимуляції ослаблених сенсорних функцій (зору, слуху, тактильних відчуттів тощо);

