State of the Map Japan 2020 Online 2020-11-7 Noriko Takiguchi OSM Mapper : taki3hira Programmer Noriko Takiguchi OSM Mappe...
2 日々のマッピングから 散策したらマッピング 変化に対応 データ見直し＆修正 ＜再認識＞ 文化財のタグ付け ＜最近＞ 歴史街道マッピング協力 ＜今後＞
3 散策したらマッピング Go To トラベル 白馬村・八方 夏旅の足跡 八方池：トレッキングルート
4 散策したらマッピング 八方池：トレッキングルート 立入禁止道路 タグ追加 access = no ルート：GPSログも参照 地物情報追加： 　道標・案内板・ケルン 　トイレ・ベンチ
5 散策したらマッピング 峠の展望台 展望方向も指定可能 tourism =viewpoint direction = W 地元のパンフレットを見て ～通り過ぎて迷った場所～
6 工事による通行止道路 変化に対応 近辺の通行止道路 タグ追加 access = no 長い期間 新道路工事中
7 線路撤去 変化に対応 長い期間 鉄道地下化工事中 撤去タグ追加 railway = abandoned
8 建設中の鉄道 変化に対応 長い期間 鉄道地下化工事中 建設中タグに変更予定 railway = construction
9 変化に対応 建物 3. amenity = parking https://osmlab.github.io/osm-deep-history/ 地物の変化 2. landuse = brownfield 1. building = yes...
10 協働に感謝！ fixme タグへの対応 変化に対応 池の上に 店舗状況 fixmeタグ付き 調査協力依頼 エラー可能性 分離登録 池・商業施設 水上建築 地上（埋立） fixed
11 どんなエラー？ いくつか確認＆対応 https://hdyc.neis-one.org/?{Username} データ見直し＆修正
12 編集ミスも見つかる データ見直し タグ付け誤り 手動登録時のスペル間違い 組合せ・指定ミス layer 関連ミス（橋・道路・鉄道・水路など） 　 Building tool で矩形を描画 建物以外のタグ付け 自動追加された buildin...
13 エラー確認 Level 別 一覧表示 Map 表示も可能
14 エラー確認 Map 表示
15 エラー内容把握＆修正 historic = tomb 追加しよう マニュアル 確認
16 更新履歴 https://osmcha.org/ 修正結果確認 ツールも利用
17 振り返りにも活用 https://osmcha.org/ いろんなフィルター機能 エラー内容での絞込も
18 文化財のタグ付け heritage=1 世界遺産レベル
19 文化財のタグ付け 世界遺産だけでない 重要文化財・史跡 登録有形文化財 heritage={数字} heritage:operator=＊ heritage:type =＊
20 歴史街道マッピング 提案プロジェクト MappingProject Japan Historic Road (歴史街道ルート) https://wiki.openstreetmap.org/wiki/ MappingProject_Jap...
21 思わぬ間違いをしているかも 自分の編集も見直してみよう！ 　 状況が変わっているかもしれない 一度登録して終わりではない データ品質 すぐに更新できる みんなで よりよいデータに いろんな 視点で マニュアル 再確認
22 Happy Mapping ! 　 楽しんで 無理なく続ける ウィキペディアタウン マッピングパーティ ごく日常の生活の中でも！ Noriko Takiguchi noriko.taki3@gmail.com https://wiki.o...
日々のマッピングから OpenStreetMap

State of the Map Japan 2020 Online LT
日々のマッピングから
変化への対応やデータ見直しについて

