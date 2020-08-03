Successfully reported this slideshow.
VI NHỰA – MỐI ĐE DỌA ĐỐI VỚI CON NGƯỜI? Nguyễn Minh Kỳ Phân hiệu Trường Đại học Nông Lâm TP. HCM tại Gia Lai 1 Gia Lai, 12-2018
BÁO CÁO CHUYÊN ĐỀ VI NHỰA – MỐI ĐE DỌA ĐỐI VỚI CON NGƯỜI? Người trình bày: ThS. Nguyễn Minh Kỳ 2 Gia Lai, 12-2018 TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC NÔNG LÂM TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH PHÂN HIỆU GIA LAI
PhânhiệuĐHNôngLâmTP.HCMtạiGiaLai 3
Thực trạng vấn nạn vi nhựa • Vấn đề toàn cầu • 60-85% rác thải ở biển là nhựa • 20 năm đầu thế kỷ 21, con người đã sản xuấ...
Thực trạng vấn nạn vi nhựa (tt) • Liên minh châu Âu EU đã sử dụng hơn 4.300 tấn hạt vi nhựa (UNEP, 2012) • Chỉ có 20% nhựa...
Nội dung thảo luận • Khái niệm • Hiện trạng ô nhiễm vi nhựa • Nguồn gốc và cơ chế/con đường • Tác động của vi nhựa • Quan ...
Vi nhựa - Microplastics? • Hạt nhựa nhỏ, 1 μm - 5 mm • Chứa hóa chất, hấp phụ chất độc hại • Vận chuyển chất độc hại vào c...
the scientific term for plastic is: syn thetic poly mer together to set down many part to set together many parts; aka, ma...
Đặc điểm • Dẻo, cứng • Khó phân hủy • Không thể tái chế vô thời hạn như kim loại, thủy tinh (không phải tài nguyên tái tạo...
Image Source: http://www.bbenish.net/?p=246 Hiện trạng 10
Image source: http://www.seos-project.eu/modules/oceancurrents/oceancurrents-c02-p03.html 11
Image source: http://apdrc.soest.hawaii.edu/projects/SCUD/SCUD_manual_02_17.pdf 12
13
Nguồn gốc vi nhựa • Sơ cấp: Sản xuất và sử dụng • Trực tiếp: thuốc tẩy tế bào chết, kem đánh răng, hóa mỹ phẩm,… (dạng viê...
15
Global releases of primary microplastics to the world oceans 16
What is it made of? How is it made? Image source: www.conservationmagazine.org 17
Petroleum is the oil found beneath the Earth’s surface, buried in the rocks. It is a so called fossil fuel; it was formed ...
Polyethylene Ethylene Crude oil “Nurdles – hạt nhựa nhỏ” Image source: www.nobelprize.org 19
Frequency of occurrence of polymers in 42 studies of microplastics at sea or in marine sediments Polymer type % studies (n...
Common microplastics found in personal care products 21
Illustration: BUND, Germany The pathway of microplastics in the marine environment 22
23
Bắt cá hay bắt nhựa ??? Loài mới: Cá nhựa  24
Tác động • Kinh tế • Xã hội • Môi trường • Sức khỏe 25
Ảnh hưởng trực tiếp • Sinh thái: ảnh hưởng đến sinh vật • Kinh tế: nguy hiểm tàu thuyền, nguồn lợi thủy sản, du lịch • Môi...
These are the contents found inside the stomach of one Albatross: • The dark colored objects on the right are squid • The ...
Ảnh hưởng gián tiếp • Ô nhiễm hóa chất • Lan truyền các loại xâm hại 28
Tìm thấy các hóa chất độc hại trong hạt nhựa trên biển • Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) • Pesticides like DDT (extre...
Image source: http://www.pelletwatch.org/ 30
Image source: http://www.pelletwatch.org/ 31
Hậu quả nhãn tiền? 32
Vi nhựa (microplastics) – kẻ thù của nhân loại? • Cơ thể con người chúng ta đã xuất hiện hạt vi nhựa do ăn hải sản bị ô nh...
34
Một ấu trùng cá trinh nữ chứa rất nhiều hạt vi nhựa 35
Cá mập chết khi ngậm vỏ chai nước 36
Muối biển nhiễm vi nhựa 37
Con đường hít thở? 38
Quan trắc, đánh giá • Updating………… 39
Giải pháp • Áp lực chính trị (khung pháp lý) • Thay đổi nhận thức cá nhân – cộng đồng • Chấp nhận sản phẩm mới • Tác động ...
1. Refuse: Don’t use single-use plastic items! Reduce:Use less of those plastic items you can’t do with out.. Reuse: and r...
Seeing this picture, is it achievable to have an Empty Ocean, clean and free from microplastics by 2048? 42
Your actions will make a difference! 43
Thank you for listening! PhânhiệuĐHNôngLâmTP.HCMtạiGiaLai 44
VI NHỰA – MỐI ĐE DỌA ĐỐI VỚI CON NGƯỜI?

Khái niệm
Hiện trạng ô nhiễm vi nhựa
Nguồn gốc và cơ chế/con đường
Tác động của vi nhựa
Quan trắc, đánh giá vi nhựa
Giải pháp bảo vệ môi trường, sức khỏe

Published in: Environment
VI NHỰA – MỐI ĐE DỌA ĐỐI VỚI CON NGƯỜI?

  1. 1. VI NHỰA – MỐI ĐE DỌA ĐỐI VỚI CON NGƯỜI? Nguyễn Minh Kỳ Phân hiệu Trường Đại học Nông Lâm TP. HCM tại Gia Lai 1 Gia Lai, 12-2018
  2. 2. BÁO CÁO CHUYÊN ĐỀ VI NHỰA – MỐI ĐE DỌA ĐỐI VỚI CON NGƯỜI? Người trình bày: ThS. Nguyễn Minh Kỳ 2 Gia Lai, 12-2018 TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC NÔNG LÂM TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH PHÂN HIỆU GIA LAI
  3. 3. PhânhiệuĐHNôngLâmTP.HCMtạiGiaLai 3
  4. 4. Thực trạng vấn nạn vi nhựa • Vấn đề toàn cầu • 60-85% rác thải ở biển là nhựa • 20 năm đầu thế kỷ 21, con người đã sản xuất ra một lượng nhựa bằng toàn bộ lịch sử trước đó • Tỷ lệ tái chế nhựa thấp 4
  5. 5. Thực trạng vấn nạn vi nhựa (tt) • Liên minh châu Âu EU đã sử dụng hơn 4.300 tấn hạt vi nhựa (UNEP, 2012) • Chỉ có 20% nhựa được tái chế • 01 triệu chai nhựa được tiêu thụ mỗi phút (toàn cầu) • 90% các loại nước đóng chai có trên thị trường chứa hạt vi nhựa (WHO, 2018) • 90% các loài chim được tìm thấy có các hạt vi nhựa (dạ dày) • 01 kg muối biển có thể chứa hơn 600 hạt vi nhựa • 09 triệu tấn nhựa chảy vào đại dương mỗi năm. 5
  6. 6. Nội dung thảo luận • Khái niệm • Hiện trạng ô nhiễm vi nhựa • Nguồn gốc và cơ chế/con đường • Tác động của vi nhựa • Quan trắc, đánh giá vi nhựa • Giải pháp bảo vệ môi trường, sức khỏe 6
  7. 7. Vi nhựa - Microplastics? • Hạt nhựa nhỏ, 1 μm - 5 mm • Chứa hóa chất, hấp phụ chất độc hại • Vận chuyển chất độc hại vào cơ thể sinh vật • Ảnh hưởng sinh lý, sức khỏe sinh vật • Thông qua chuỗi thức ăn  con người 7
  8. 8. the scientific term for plastic is: syn thetic poly mer together to set down many part to set together many parts; aka, man-made material 8
  9. 9. Đặc điểm • Dẻo, cứng • Khó phân hủy • Không thể tái chế vô thời hạn như kim loại, thủy tinh (không phải tài nguyên tái tạo) 9
  10. 10. Image Source: http://www.bbenish.net/?p=246 Hiện trạng 10
  11. 11. Image source: http://www.seos-project.eu/modules/oceancurrents/oceancurrents-c02-p03.html 11
  12. 12. Image source: http://apdrc.soest.hawaii.edu/projects/SCUD/SCUD_manual_02_17.pdf 12
  13. 13. 13
  14. 14. Nguồn gốc vi nhựa • Sơ cấp: Sản xuất và sử dụng • Trực tiếp: thuốc tẩy tế bào chết, kem đánh răng, hóa mỹ phẩm,… (dạng viên) • Thứ cấp: Phân hủy từ thành phần các loại như • Nhựa • Sợi từ áo quần • Săm lốp, sơn,…  Chất thải 14
  15. 15. 15
  16. 16. Global releases of primary microplastics to the world oceans 16
  17. 17. What is it made of? How is it made? Image source: www.conservationmagazine.org 17
  18. 18. Petroleum is the oil found beneath the Earth’s surface, buried in the rocks. It is a so called fossil fuel; it was formed over millions of years from dead plants/animals which were buried beneath many layers of sediment. Petroleum is pumped from the Earth by humans and is refined to make gasoline, plastics and other products. Petroleum is a limited resource! Image source: www.tutorvista.com, petroleum.mst.edu 18
  19. 19. Polyethylene Ethylene Crude oil “Nurdles – hạt nhựa nhỏ” Image source: www.nobelprize.org 19
  20. 20. Frequency of occurrence of polymers in 42 studies of microplastics at sea or in marine sediments Polymer type % studies (n) Polyethylene (PE) 79 (33) Polypropylene (PP) 64 (27) Polystyrene (PS) 40 (17) Polyamide (nylon) (PA) 17 (7) Polyester (PES) 10 (4) Acrylic (AC) 10 (4) Polyoximethylene (POM) 10 (4) Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) 7 (3) Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) 5 (2) Poly methylacrylate (PMA) 5 (2) Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) 2 (1) Alkyd (AKD) 2 (1) Polyurethane (PU) 2 (1) From Hidalgo-Ruz et al. 2012 20
  21. 21. Common microplastics found in personal care products 21
  22. 22. Illustration: BUND, Germany The pathway of microplastics in the marine environment 22
  23. 23. 23
  24. 24. Bắt cá hay bắt nhựa ??? Loài mới: Cá nhựa  24
  25. 25. Tác động • Kinh tế • Xã hội • Môi trường • Sức khỏe 25
  26. 26. Ảnh hưởng trực tiếp • Sinh thái: ảnh hưởng đến sinh vật • Kinh tế: nguy hiểm tàu thuyền, nguồn lợi thủy sản, du lịch • Môi trường - Xã hội: suy thoái môi trường biển 26
  27. 27. These are the contents found inside the stomach of one Albatross: • The dark colored objects on the right are squid • The light colored objects on the left are plastic Can you identify any objects that you may use in your home? Image source: http://www.shiftingbaselines.org/news/news_pl astics_albatross.htm, www.kurdiu.org 27
  28. 28. Ảnh hưởng gián tiếp • Ô nhiễm hóa chất • Lan truyền các loại xâm hại 28
  29. 29. Tìm thấy các hóa chất độc hại trong hạt nhựa trên biển • Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) • Pesticides like DDT (extremely toxic) 29
  30. 30. Image source: http://www.pelletwatch.org/ 30
  31. 31. Image source: http://www.pelletwatch.org/ 31
  32. 32. Hậu quả nhãn tiền? 32
  33. 33. Vi nhựa (microplastics) – kẻ thù của nhân loại? • Cơ thể con người chúng ta đã xuất hiện hạt vi nhựa do ăn hải sản bị ô nhiễm 33
  34. 34. 34
  35. 35. Một ấu trùng cá trinh nữ chứa rất nhiều hạt vi nhựa 35
  36. 36. Cá mập chết khi ngậm vỏ chai nước 36
  37. 37. Muối biển nhiễm vi nhựa 37
  38. 38. Con đường hít thở? 38
  39. 39. Quan trắc, đánh giá • Updating………… 39
  40. 40. Giải pháp • Áp lực chính trị (khung pháp lý) • Thay đổi nhận thức cá nhân – cộng đồng • Chấp nhận sản phẩm mới • Tác động thương mại (dừng lại việc sản xuất, sử dụng các loại hạt nhựa) • Chiến lược giảm thiểu chất thải nhựa • Kế hoạch hành động vùng • Quan trắc, đánh giá và cảnh báo 40
  41. 41. 1. Refuse: Don’t use single-use plastic items! Reduce:Use less of those plastic items you can’t do with out.. Reuse: and reuse them again and again.. Recycle: then recycle them when you can’t use them anymore. Redesign your lifestyle!!41
  42. 42. Seeing this picture, is it achievable to have an Empty Ocean, clean and free from microplastics by 2048? 42
  43. 43. Your actions will make a difference! 43
  44. 44. Thank you for listening! PhânhiệuĐHNôngLâmTP.HCMtạiGiaLai 44

