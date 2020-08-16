Third conditional form

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ejercicios

Education
  1. 1. © 2009 www.perfect-english-grammar.com May be freely copied for personal or classroom use. www.perfect-english-grammar.com Third Conditionals Put in the correct third conditional verb form: 1. If you ______________ (not / be) late, we ______________ (not / miss) the bus. 2. If she ______________ (study), she ______________ (pass) the exam. 3. If we ______________ (arrive) earlier, we ______________ (see) John. 4. If they ______________ (go) to bed early, they ______________ (not / wake) up late. 5. If he ______________ (become) a musician, he ______________ (record) a CD. 6. If she ______________ (go) to art school, she ______________ (become) a painter. 7. If I ______________ (be) born in a different country, I ______________ (learn) to speak a different language. 8. If she ______________ (go) to university, she ______________ (study) French. 9. If we ______________ (not / go) to the party, we ______________ (not / meet) them. 10. If he ______________ (take) the job, he ______________ (not / go) travelling.
  2. 2. © 2009 www.perfect-english-grammar.com May be freely copied for personal or classroom use. 11. He ______________ (be) happier if he ______________ (stay) at home. 12. She ______________ (pass) the exam if she ______________ (study) harder. 13. We ______________ (not / get) married if we ______________ (not / go) to the same university. 14. They ______________ (be) late if they ______________ (not / take) a taxi. 15. She ______________ (not / meet) him if she ______________ (not / come) to London. 16. He ______________ (take) a taxi if he ______________ (have) enough money. 17. I ______________ (call) you if I ______________ (not / forget) my phone. 18. We ______________ (come) if we ______________ (be) invited. 19. She ______________ (not / do) it if she ______________ (know) you were ill. 20. He ______________ (be) on time if he ______________ (leave) earlier.
  3. 3. © 2009 www.perfect-english-grammar.com May be freely copied for personal or classroom use. Third Conditional Answers (remember you can use had or ‘d AND would or ‘d): 1. If you hadn’t been late, we wouldn't have missed the bus. 2. If she had studied, she would have passed the exam. 3. If we had arrived earlier, we would have seen John. 4. If they had gone to bed early, they wouldn't have woken up late. 5. If he had become a musician, he would have recorded a CD. 6. If she had gone to art school, she would have become a painter. 7. If I had been born in a different country, I would have learnt to speak a different language. 8. If she had gone to university, she would have studied French. 9. If we hadn’t gone to the party, we wouldn't have met them. 10. If he had taken the job, he wouldn't have gone travelling. 11. He would have been happier if he had stayed at home. 12. She would have passed the exam if she had studied harder. 13. We wouldn’t have got married if we hadn't gone to the same university. 14. They would have been late if they hadn't taken a taxi. 15. She wouldn’t have met him if she hadn't come to London. 16. He would have taken a taxi if he had had enough money. 17. I would have called you if I hadn't forgotten my phone. 18. We would have come if we had been invited. 19. She wouldn’t have done it if she had known you were ill. 20. He would have been on time if he had left earlier.

