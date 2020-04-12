Ncp computer appls web tech asish

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Published in: Education
  1. 1. 2019 Web Technologies & Introduction To Database
  2. 2. Introduction to HTML  HTML is the standard markup language for creating Web pages.  HTML stands for Hyper Text Markup Language  HTML describes the structure of Web pages using markup  HTML elements are the building blocks of HTML pages  HTML elements are represented by tags  HTML tags label pieces of content such as "heading", "paragraph", "table", and so on  Browsers do not display the HTML tags, but use them to render the content of the page Example : <html> <head> <title>Page Title</title> </head> <body> <h1>My First Heading</h1> <p>My first paragraph.</p> </body> </html> HTML elements are the building blocks of HTML pages. With HTML constructs, images and other objects such as interactive forms may be embedded into the rendered page. HTML provides a means to create structured documents by denoting structural semantics for text such as headings, paragraphs, lists, links, quotes and other items.
  3. 3. Introduction to XML  XML stands for eXtensible Markup Language  XML is a markup language much like HTML  XML was designed to store and transport data  XML was designed to be self-descriptive Example : <note> <to>Tove</to> <from>Jani</from> <heading>Reminder</heading> <body>Don't forget me this weekend!</body> </note> The XML in above example is quite self-descriptive:
  4. 4. It has sender information. It has receiver information It has a heading It has a message body. In computing, Extensible Markup Language (XML) is a markup language that defines a set of rules for encoding documents in a format that is both human-readable and machine-readable. The Difference Between XML and HTML XML and HTML were designed with different goals: XML was designed to carry data - with focus on what data is HTML was designed to display data - with focus on how data looks XML tags are not predefined like HTML tags are XML Does Not Use Predefined Tags The XML language has no predefined tags. The tags in the example above (like <to> and <from>) are not defined in any XML standard. These tags are "invented" by the author of the XML document. HTML works with predefined tags like <p>, <h1>, <table>, etc. With XML, the author must define both the tags and the document structure. XML Simplifies Things It simplifies data sharing It simplifies data transport It simplifies platform changes It simplifies data availability
  5. 5. Introduction to CSS CSS stands for Cascading Style Sheets CSS describes how HTML elements are to be displayed on screen, paper, or in other media CSS saves a lot of work. It can control the layout of multiple web pages all at once External stylesheets are stored in CSS files Why Use CSS? CSS is used to define styles for your web pages, including the design, layout and variations in display for different devices and screen sizes. Advantages of CSS CSS saves time − You can write CSS once and then reuse same sheet in multiple HTML pages. You can define a style for each HTML element and apply it to as many Web pages as you want. Pages load faster − If you are using CSS, you do not need to write HTML tag attributes every time. Just write one CSS rule of a tag and apply it to all the occurrences of that tag. So less code means faster download times.
  6. 6. Easy maintenance − To make a global change, simply change the style, and all elements in all the web pages will be updated automatically. Superior styles to HTML − CSS has a much wider array of attributes than HTML, so you can give a far better look to your HTML page in comparison to HTML attributes. Multiple Device Compatibility − Style sheets allow content to be optimized for more than one type of device. By using the same HTML document, different versions of a website can be presented for handheld devices such as PDAs and cell phones or for printing. Global web standards − Now HTML attributes are being deprecated and it is being recommended to use CSS. So its a good idea to start using CSS in all the HTML pages to make them compatible to future browsers. Offline Browsing − CSS can store web applications locally with the help of an offline catche.Using of this, we can view offline websites.The cache also ensures faster loading and better overall performance of the website. Platform Independence − The Script offer consistent platform independence and can support latest browsers as well. A CSS comprises of style rules that are interpreted by the browser and then applied to the corresponding elements in your document. A style rule is made of three parts − Selector − A selector is an HTML tag at which a style will be applied. This could be any tag like <h1> or <table> etc.
  7. 7. Property - A property is a type of attribute of HTML tag. Put simply, all the HTML attributes are converted into CSS properties. They could be color, border etc. Value - Values are assigned to properties. For example, color property can have values red , green etc. Introduction to Programming Languages The languages used to interact with the computers can be treated as programming languages. With the help of programming language its very much easy to develop various softwares. The programming language can be divided in to three types 1. High Level Language 2. Assembly Language 3. Low Level / Binary Language High Level Language High level Languages are easily understandable to humans since its written in English. The examples of high level language are C, C++, Java, Php etc. These programmer friendly languages are called ‘high level’ as they are far removed from the machine code instructions understood by the computer. Advantages  Easier to modify as it uses English like statements
  8. 8.  Easier/faster to write code as it uses English like statements  Easier to debug during development due to English like statements  Portable code – not designed to run on just one type of machine Low Level Languages Low level languages are used to write programs that relate to the specific architecture and hardware of a particular type of computer. They are closer to the native language of a computer (binary), making them harder for programmers to understand. Low level refers to:  Assembly Language  Machine Code Assembly Language Few programmers write programs in low level assembly language, but it is still used for developing code for specialist hardware, such as device drivers. It is easy distinguishable from a high level language as it contains few recognisable human words but plenty of mnemonic code. Advantages  Can make use of special hardware or special machine-dependent instructions (e.g. on the specific chip)  Translated program requires less memory  Write code that can be executed faster  Total control over the code  Can work directly on memory locations Web server The primary function of web server is to store, process and deliver web pages to clients. The communication between client and server takes place using the Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP). Pages delivered are most frequently HTML documents, which may include images, style sheets and scripts in addition to the text content. Web server is a computer where the web content is stored. Basically web server is used to host the web sites but there exists other web servers also such as gaming, storage, FTP, email etc. Web site is collection of web pages while web server is a software that respond to the request for web resources.
  9. 9. Web Server Working Web server respond to the client request in either of the following two ways: Sending the file to the client associated with the requested URL. Generating response by invoking a script and communicating with database Example : IIS(Internet Information Services), Apache Tomcat etc. Introduction to databases What is Data? In simple words data can be facts related to any object in consideration. For example your name, age, height, weight, etc are some data related to you. A picture , image , file , pdf etc can also be considered data. Database A database is an organized collection of data. A relational database, more restrictively, is a collection of schemas, tables, queries, reports, views, and other elements. Database designers typically organize the data to model aspects of reality in a way that supports processes requiring information, such as (for example) modelling the availability of rooms in hotels in a way that supports finding a hotel with vacancies. A database-management system (DBMS) is a computer-software application that interacts with end-users, other applications, and the database itself to capture and analyze data. A general- purpose DBMS allows the definition, creation, querying, update, and administration of databases.
  10. 10. Advantages of DBMS  Controlling Redundancy  Integrity can be enforced  Inconsistency can be avoided  Data can be shared  Standards can be enforced  Restricting unauthorized access  Solving Enterprise Requirement than Individual Requirement:  Providing Backup and Recovery  Cost of developing and maintaining system is lower Disadvantages of DBMS  Complexity  Size  Performance  Higher impact of a failure  Additional Hardware costs  Cost of Conversion MySQL MySQL is a fast, easy to use relational database. It is currently the most popular open-source database. It is very commonly used in conjunction with PHP scripts to create powerful and dynamic server-side applications. MySQL is used for many small and big businesses. It is developed, marketed and supported by MySQL AB, a Swedish company. It is written in C and C++. Reasons of popularity MySQL is becoming so popular because of these following reasons:  MySQL is an open-source database  MySQL is a very powerful program  MySQL is customizable  MySQL is quicker than other databases so it can work well even with the large data set.  MySQL supports many operating systems with many languages like PHP, PERL, C, C++, JAVA, etc.  MySQL uses a standard form of the well-known SQL data language.  MySQL is very friendly with PHP, the most popular language for web development.  MySQL supports large databases
  11. 11. MySQL Features  Relational Database Management System (RDBMS)  Easy to use  It is secure  Client/ Server Architecture  Free to download  It is scalable  Compatibale on many operating systems  High Performance  High Flexibility  High Productivity Microsoft Access Microsoft Access is a database management system (DBMS) from Microsoft that combines the relational Microsoft Jet Database Engine with a graphical user interface and software- development tools. It is a member of the Microsoft Office suite of applications, included in the Professional and higher editions or sold separately. Microsoft Access stores data in its own format based on the Access Jet Database Engine. It can also import or link directly to data stored in other applications and databases Microsoft Access stores information which is called a database. To use MS Access, you will need to follow these four steps −  Database Creation − Create your Microsoft Access database and specify what kind of data you will be storing.  Data Input − After your database is created, the data of every business day can be entered into the Access database.  Query − This is a fancy term to basically describe the process of retrieving information from the database.  Report (optional) − Information from the database is organized in a nice presentation that can be printed in an Access Report. Why choose MS Access over other databases?  Popularity: MS Access is the most popular desktop database and comes standard in many MS Office packages.  Inexpensive: The MS Access software is very inexpensive (not including development time).  Self-Starting: A novice user can achieve useful results  Multi-user support – About ten users in a network can use an Access application.
  12. 12. What are some limitations of MS Access?  Lack of Support  Corruption  Scalability  Lack of Developer Experience  Upgrades Drug Databases Drug databases are sites where information about drugs and medications are stored, and one of the largest (and most commonly used) drug databases is compiled by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA is a federal agency that oversees and controls all medications in the U.S., which includes:  Over-the-counter (OTC) medications  Prescription medications  Dietary supplements  Vaccines The FDA drug database includes most of the drugs they have approved in the U.S. since 1939. Drug Database - contains prescription drug claims from the Drug Programs Information Network, an electronic, on-line, point-of-sale prescription drug database. Initiated in 1994, it connects Manitoba Health and Healthy Living (MHHL) and all pharmacies in Manitoba to a central database maintained by MHHL. Information about pharmaceutical dispensations is captured in real time for all Manitoba residents (including Registered First Nations), regardless of insurance coverage or final payer. DPIN facilitates payment administration for eligible drug costs, incorporating functions such as real-time adjudication, and collects high-quality data on all prescriptions issued to Manitobans, such as drug, dosage, and prescription date.

