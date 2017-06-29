今から始めよう！ Sns活用セミナー（滋賀県甲賀市20160926版）

© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu 今から始めよう！ SNS活用セミナー 主催/甲賀市商工会・湖南市商工会・日野町商工会・竜王町商工会 講師/ウェブコンサルティングタテマツ 立松直文
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu 講師自己紹介 愛知県海部郡で生まれ育ち 2003年1月 （旧）西川印刷にてwebディレクターとしてウェブ販促業務に従事。 2009年9月 ホームページなどデジタル広告、集客代理店と...
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu SNSとは何か？ • Social Networking Service（ソーシャ ル・ネットワーキング・サービス）の略。 • インターネット上で社会的なつながりを作 り出せるサー...
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu ネット環境が現在と５年前とでは全然違う • スマートフォン端末の普及。 • 扱うデータ量が大幅に増加。 • ワイヤレス回線の高速化 2G/3G→4G、LTEへ。 ↓ SNS人口増加...
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu SNSの国内で消費者が時間を費やすモノが 変わった • TV視聴時間の減少→ネット接続時間の増加。 • 起きてから寝るまでずっと友達とつながっている感覚。 • 音声や高解像度の写真...
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu スマートフォンの利用人口 • 約4,300万人がほぼ毎日 スマートフォンからネットを利用。 ※インターネット白書2016より
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu スマートフォン普及の勢いは？ • 40代以上（中高年層） での伸び率が 120〜140%と著しい。 ※インターネット白書2016より
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu スマートフォンの年代・端末別利用率 • 10代〜40代ではすでにPCの利用率を超えている。 ※インターネット白書2016より
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu スマートフォンで何をしているか？ スマートフォンの利用は、 アプリが主体。 35%はLINEや Twitter、Facebook などのコミュニ ケーションツール。 ※インターネッ...
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu SNSは「買い物」をする場所ではない。 • 忘れてはいけないのはユーザーは 買い物をしに来ているわけでは ないということ。 • 過度な営業行為は 嫌われてしまう。 • 会話やコミュ...
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu 自社にピッタリなのは一体どれ？ 業種、業態、取り扱う商品やサービスなどによってどんな SNSを使うのが最適なのかを考えましょう。
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu 簡単なゲームでSNSを選んでみましょう。 • 資料「SNSセミナーYESNOクイズ」をご覧下さい。
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu SNSのアカウントを作ってみましょう。 • 各SNSごとに特徴があります。 • 実名登録制/ニックネーム でもOKなど。 • スマートフォン重視のSNSでは、 PCの画面を想定して...
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu 2016年現在の主要SNSを知っておこう • 資料「中小企業の注目SNS一覧表」をご覧下さい。
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu facebook https://facebook.com または専用アプリ「facebook」 • 世界13億人、日本国内2,500万人の巨大なソーシャルネッ トワーク。 • 元...
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Facebookの利用イメージ
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Facebookの特徴 • 実名登録制 • 「友達」を作ることでネットワークを広げる • 友だちになることでタイムライン （時系列で並べられた記事の画面） で投稿や写真動画などを共...
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Instgram（インスタグラム） 専用アプリ「Instagram」を利用。 • 国内月間利用人口850万人。 • スマートフォンが主体のソーシャルネットワーク • 過去1年間で利...
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Instagramの利用イメージ
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Instgramの特徴 • 写真や動画などビジュアル中心のSNS • 女性ユーザーが全体の70% • 15〜34歳のユーザーが75% ※金風舎/インスタグラムマーケティング入門より
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Twitter https://twitter.com または専用アプリ「Twitter」を利用。 • 国内3,600万人。 • 日本のSNS黎明期に登場した草分け的存在。 • 日...
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Twitterの特徴 • 投稿できる文字数が140文字以内、画像や動画投稿できる。 • 匿名で利用ができる。 • 情報の拡散性が非常に高い。
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Twitterの利用イメージ
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu LINE@ https://business.line.me/ja/products/2/introduct ion または専用アプリ「LINE＠」 • LINEのビジネスアカウン...
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu LINE@の特徴 • 個人にプライベート性の高いメッセージを送信できる。 • プッシュ通知でメッセージが送信できる。 • 記事を検索する機能がない。
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Youtube https://www.youtube.com/ または専用アプリ「Youtube」を利用。 • 世界最大の動画共有サイト • Googleが買収、運営している。 ...
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Youtubeの特徴 • 無料で動画が配信できる。 • スマートフォンなどを使うことで気軽に配信可能。 • 高度な動画の加工、編集機能が利用できる。
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu SNSのビジネス活用を考える 実際に仕事に使えるSNSの利用方法とは？
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Facebook企業ページ/ビジネスアカウント https://business.facebook.com • 事業者・法人向けに企業の情報を専門に 扱うページ、「facebook...
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu facebook個人アカウント企業ページの関係 個人 アカウ ント 企業ページfacebook 個人 法人 企業経営 ページの運用 現実社会 企業ページ の名前が投稿 などで使わ ...
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu facebookページを作成するには 右上の三角ボタンを押すと 表示される「ページ作成」を クリックする。
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu 企業ページのタイプを選んで、情報を入力
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Facebookページ作成は４ステップで完了
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu facebook企業ページ活用事例 • 更新頻度 • 情報量 • 画像や動画の使用 ↓ どんなこと（事業）に 取り組んでいるのかが 認知されやすい。
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Instgramの企業活用事例
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Twitterの活用事例
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu LINE@の活用事例
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Youtubeの企業活用事例
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu 店舗をお持ちの方にオススメ！ 店舗や来店型のビジネスを営んでいらっしゃる方へおすすめ のWebサービスを紹介します。
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Googleマイビジネス（Google+ページ） https://www.google.co.jp/business/ または専用アプリ • 近隣地域の地図、検索結果に優先表示 •...
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Googleマイビジネスでできること。 無料でできる ローカル検索対策 スマホだけで簡単 管理ができる Youtubeや360° パノラマ写真も
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Googleマイビジネスの見え方 （PC検索）
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Googleマイビジネスの見え方 （PCグーグルマップ）
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Googleマイビジネスの見え方 （スマホ検索）
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Googleマイビジネスの見え方 （スマホグーグルマップ） クリックすると、 画面いっぱいに表示
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu 店舗内などのパノラマ写真も公開できる。
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu SNS広告マーケティング 正確な絞込（ターゲティング）で見込みの高い人物だけ にメッセージを送る方法。
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu SNS広告 代表的なSNS広告 精度の高い人物の絞り込みが可能。 数千円など少額から始められ、予算管理も簡単なので 無理なく広告配信ができる。 • facebook広告 • ツイッ...
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu 企業のSNS情報発信の注意点 情報漏えい、炎上・誹謗中傷などの危険が起こらないように 対策をしっかりと立てて、安全にSNSを使いましょう。
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu ガイドラインを作り遵守する。 • インターネットのルール＆マナー集が掲載されている。 http://www.iajapan.org/rule/ • （社内）運用ルール、発信する情報...
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu SNS利用で注意するべき法律関連項目 • 肖像権 • 商標権 • 著作権 • 個人情報保護法 • 景品表示法
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu 質疑・応答 本日のSNS活用についてのお話の中でご不明点等ございまし たら、 ご質問下さい。
© 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu ありがとうございました。 またお会いできる日を楽しみにしております。
今から始めよう！ Sns活用セミナー（滋賀県甲賀市20160926版）

今から始めよう！ Sns活用セミナー（滋賀県甲賀市20160926版）

  2. 2. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu 講師自己紹介 愛知県海部郡で生まれ育ち 2003年1月 （旧）西川印刷にてwebディレクターとしてウェブ販促業務に従事。 2009年9月 ホームページなどデジタル広告、集客代理店として創業。 滋賀県商工会連合会 エキスパートバンク登録専門家。 略歴 ■デジタル集客（検索エンジン・リスティング広告・facebook広告・アプリ開発） ■セミナー企画・講師…一般企業、商工会様等支援機関でのウェブ集客セミナーの 企画・講師 ■サイト運営、プロデュース 実績 ウェブコンサルティングタテマツ デジタル集客プロバイダー 立松 直文 たてまつなおふみ 日野町商工会所属 滋賀県・愛知県を中心にデジタルマーケティング事業を営んでいます。本日はよろしくお願いします。
  3. 3. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu SNSとは何か？ • Social Networking Service（ソーシャ ル・ネットワーキング・サービス）の略。 • インターネット上で社会的なつながりを作 り出せるサービスのこと。 • SNSに登録することで、他の誰かとつなが り、日々の近況などを記事として書いたり、 誰かの記事にコメントをつけたりすること で、情報交換や会話、コミュニケーション を楽しむことができる。
  4. 4. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu ネット環境が現在と５年前とでは全然違う • スマートフォン端末の普及。 • 扱うデータ量が大幅に増加。 • ワイヤレス回線の高速化 2G/3G→4G、LTEへ。 ↓ SNS人口増加を後押し！
  5. 5. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu SNSの国内で消費者が時間を費やすモノが 変わった • TV視聴時間の減少→ネット接続時間の増加。 • 起きてから寝るまでずっと友達とつながっている感覚。 • 音声や高解像度の写真や動画による手軽な擬似体験が可能 に。 ↓ 顔を合わせていなくても存在感や、 認識を持ってもらえる可能性が 大いに高まる。
  6. 6. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu スマートフォンの利用人口 • 約4,300万人がほぼ毎日 スマートフォンからネットを利用。 ※インターネット白書2016より
  7. 7. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu スマートフォン普及の勢いは？ • 40代以上（中高年層） での伸び率が 120〜140%と著しい。 ※インターネット白書2016より
  8. 8. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu スマートフォンの年代・端末別利用率 • 10代〜40代ではすでにPCの利用率を超えている。 ※インターネット白書2016より
  9. 9. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu スマートフォンで何をしているか？ スマートフォンの利用は、 アプリが主体。 35%はLINEや Twitter、Facebook などのコミュニ ケーションツール。 ※インターネット白書2016より
  10. 10. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu SNSは「買い物」をする場所ではない。 • 忘れてはいけないのはユーザーは 買い物をしに来ているわけでは ないということ。 • 過度な営業行為は 嫌われてしまう。 • 会話やコミュニケーションを 無視・妨害することは イメージダウンにつながることも。 ※インターネット白書2016より
  11. 11. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu 自社にピッタリなのは一体どれ？ 業種、業態、取り扱う商品やサービスなどによってどんな SNSを使うのが最適なのかを考えましょう。
  12. 12. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu 簡単なゲームでSNSを選んでみましょう。 • 資料「SNSセミナーYESNOクイズ」をご覧下さい。
  13. 13. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu SNSのアカウントを作ってみましょう。 • 各SNSごとに特徴があります。 • 実名登録制/ニックネーム でもOKなど。 • スマートフォン重視のSNSでは、 PCの画面を想定していない ものもあります。 • 登録に審査が必要な SNSもあります。
  14. 14. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu 2016年現在の主要SNSを知っておこう • 資料「中小企業の注目SNS一覧表」をご覧下さい。
  15. 15. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu facebook https://facebook.com または専用アプリ「facebook」 • 世界13億人、日本国内2,500万人の巨大なソーシャルネッ トワーク。 • 元々は大学内の近況報告や自慢をするためのもの。 • スマートフォンに合わせて普及が進む。
  16. 16. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Facebookの利用イメージ
  17. 17. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Facebookの特徴 • 実名登録制 • 「友達」を作ることでネットワークを広げる • 友だちになることでタイムライン （時系列で並べられた記事の画面） で投稿や写真動画などを共有できる。
  18. 18. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Instgram（インスタグラム） 専用アプリ「Instagram」を利用。 • 国内月間利用人口850万人。 • スマートフォンが主体のソーシャルネットワーク • 過去1年間で利用者数が2.2倍に増加。
  19. 19. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Instagramの利用イメージ
  20. 20. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Instgramの特徴 • 写真や動画などビジュアル中心のSNS • 女性ユーザーが全体の70% • 15〜34歳のユーザーが75% ※金風舎/インスタグラムマーケティング入門より
  21. 21. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Twitter https://twitter.com または専用アプリ「Twitter」を利用。 • 国内3,600万人。 • 日本のSNS黎明期に登場した草分け的存在。 • 日本人に人気のSNSで社会問題のきっかけなどにもなる。
  22. 22. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Twitterの特徴 • 投稿できる文字数が140文字以内、画像や動画投稿できる。 • 匿名で利用ができる。 • 情報の拡散性が非常に高い。
  23. 23. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Twitterの利用イメージ
  24. 24. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu LINE@ https://business.line.me/ja/products/2/introduct ion または専用アプリ「LINE＠」 • LINEのビジネスアカウント。 • 国内5,800万人のユーザーを対象にPR可能。 • 無料/有料プランがある。
  25. 25. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu LINE@の特徴 • 個人にプライベート性の高いメッセージを送信できる。 • プッシュ通知でメッセージが送信できる。 • 記事を検索する機能がない。
  26. 26. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Youtube https://www.youtube.com/ または専用アプリ「Youtube」を利用。 • 世界最大の動画共有サイト • Googleが買収、運営している。 • 国内3,600万人が利用。
  27. 27. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Youtubeの特徴 • 無料で動画が配信できる。 • スマートフォンなどを使うことで気軽に配信可能。 • 高度な動画の加工、編集機能が利用できる。
  28. 28. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu SNSのビジネス活用を考える 実際に仕事に使えるSNSの利用方法とは？
  29. 29. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Facebook企業ページ/ビジネスアカウント https://business.facebook.com • 事業者・法人向けに企業の情報を専門に 扱うページ、「facebook企業ページ」が 作成できる。 • 複数の企業ページや広告アカウントを 管理するためのビジネスアカウントを無料 で利用できる。 • 人の属性や、趣味嗜好を対象にして 精度の高いターゲティング広告を配信できる。
  30. 30. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu facebook個人アカウント企業ページの関係 個人 アカウ ント 企業ページfacebook 個人 法人 企業経営 ページの運用 現実社会 企業ページ の名前が投稿 などで使わ れる。 法人名が取引 などビジネス で使われる
  31. 31. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu facebookページを作成するには 右上の三角ボタンを押すと 表示される「ページ作成」を クリックする。
  32. 32. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu 企業ページのタイプを選んで、情報を入力
  33. 33. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Facebookページ作成は４ステップで完了
  34. 34. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu facebook企業ページ活用事例 • 更新頻度 • 情報量 • 画像や動画の使用 ↓ どんなこと（事業）に 取り組んでいるのかが 認知されやすい。
  35. 35. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Instgramの企業活用事例
  36. 36. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Twitterの活用事例
  37. 37. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu LINE@の活用事例
  38. 38. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Youtubeの企業活用事例
  39. 39. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu 店舗をお持ちの方にオススメ！ 店舗や来店型のビジネスを営んでいらっしゃる方へおすすめ のWebサービスを紹介します。
  40. 40. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Googleマイビジネス（Google+ページ） https://www.google.co.jp/business/ または専用アプリ • 近隣地域の地図、検索結果に優先表示 • 元々は、Google+というコミュニティサイトの1機能で、 レビュー（評価）や、コメント機能などコミュニケーション 機能がついている。 • 動画チャンネルや、360°のパノラマ写真なども利用できる。
  41. 41. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Googleマイビジネスでできること。 無料でできる ローカル検索対策 スマホだけで簡単 管理ができる Youtubeや360° パノラマ写真も
  42. 42. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Googleマイビジネスの見え方 （PC検索）
  43. 43. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Googleマイビジネスの見え方 （PCグーグルマップ）
  44. 44. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Googleマイビジネスの見え方 （スマホ検索）
  45. 45. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu Googleマイビジネスの見え方 （スマホグーグルマップ） クリックすると、 画面いっぱいに表示
  46. 46. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu 店舗内などのパノラマ写真も公開できる。
  47. 47. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu SNS広告マーケティング 正確な絞込（ターゲティング）で見込みの高い人物だけ にメッセージを送る方法。
  48. 48. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu SNS広告 代表的なSNS広告 精度の高い人物の絞り込みが可能。 数千円など少額から始められ、予算管理も簡単なので 無理なく広告配信ができる。 • facebook広告 • ツイッター広告（Yahoo!プロモーション広告） • Google動画向け広告（アドワーズ広告）
  49. 49. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu 企業のSNS情報発信の注意点 情報漏えい、炎上・誹謗中傷などの危険が起こらないように 対策をしっかりと立てて、安全にSNSを使いましょう。
  50. 50. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu ガイドラインを作り遵守する。 • インターネットのルール＆マナー集が掲載されている。 http://www.iajapan.org/rule/ • （社内）運用ルール、発信する情報のテーマ、機密情報を取り扱う 情報の可否など。 （参考URL）http://www.iajapan.org/rule/rule4business/ • （社外）情報の影響力の検討、情報拡散性の検討、難しいユーザー、 話題への対応方法など。
  51. 51. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu SNS利用で注意するべき法律関連項目 • 肖像権 • 商標権 • 著作権 • 個人情報保護法 • 景品表示法
  52. 52. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu 質疑・応答 本日のSNS活用についてのお話の中でご不明点等ございまし たら、 ご質問下さい。
  53. 53. © 2016 Web Consulting Tatematsu ありがとうございました。 またお会いできる日を楽しみにしております。

×