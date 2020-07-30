neotropical region

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Neoptropical region Presented by M.Arslan rasheed Mphill scholar islamia university bahawalpur
Zoogeographical divisions This region includes  south America  Most of Mexico  west Indies  caribbean island
Boundaries • It joins the neartic region from central isthmus . • It is separated from all other regions by Atlanic ocean ...
Map
Sub regions • This is divided into 4 sub-regions. • • Chillian sub region • Brezelian sub region • Mexicon sub-region • We...
Sub regions • Chillian Sub-region: It includes West Coast of South America. It contains Ands mountain ranges Bolivea, Peru...
Sub regions . • Mexican Sub-region: North of isthmus of Panama is called Mexkon sub- region. This region shows rocky moun...
Climate conditions • This region shows tropical conditions. The southern part of South America shows temperate zones, beca...
Fish fauna • In this region many fresh water fishes are present. The important features of the regions are the absence of ...
Amphibian fauna • There are hylid tree frogs such as Brazilian tree frog Hyla,Hylodes, Cuban tree frog, Venezuelan tree fr...
Amphibian fauna • The yellow frog is the largest and most toxic and its poison is used by Colombia tribes to poison their ...
Amphibians fauna • In this zone 14 families of Amphibians are present 1) Pipa pipa • 2) Hyla • 3) Bufo • 4) Rana etc. • • ...
Reptilian fauna • There are plenty of snakes, iguanid lizards, Crocodilus, Caiman (alligator) and turtles. Xantusiid lizar...
Reptilian fauna • The reptiles of the sub-region will resemble those of Ethiopian and Oriental zone. • • Crocodiles. • All...
Reptilian fauna • 15 families of lizards are represented out of which 5 families are reported in this region. • • Heloderm...
Birds • Almost 50% of the avian fauna is endemic and unique due to which South America is known as The Bird Continent. Out...
Birds • Avian fauna of this region i striking and peculiar. Hence South America is called Bird continent. (Neotropical reg...
Birds • Swifts • Wood peckers • King fishers • Starks are common • • Ant thrushers, Tree creepers, Oil birds are endemic t...
Mammals • There are 32 families of mammals of which 16 are unique. • Widely distributed animals are shrews, rabbits, squir...
Mammals • Monkeys include: spider monkeys, squirrel monkeys, howlers, capuchin, marmosets which belong to families Cebidae...
Mammals • Marsupials belong to the family Didelphidae (12 genera) that includes common opossum (Didelphis) and water oposs...
