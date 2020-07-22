Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Image Sampling and Quantization Mithun kumar kar Department of Electrical Engineering BALASORE COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY, BALASORE July 22, 2020 Mithun kumar kar (BCET) Image Sampling and Quantization July 22, 2020 1 / 17
  2. 2. Image An Image may be deﬁned as a two dimensional function f (x, y) where x and y are spatial coordinates and the amplitude of ’f ’ at any pair of coordinates (x,y) is called the intensity value or gray level of the image at that point. An image is called a digital image when the spatial coordinates x, y and the intensity value of ’f’ all are ﬁnite and discrete quantities. A digital image is an array of real or complex numbers represented by a ﬁnite number of bits. Mithun kumar kar (BCET) Image Sampling and Quantization July 22, 2020 2 / 17
  3. 3. Representation of digital image A digital image is formed by sampling and quantization containing M rows and N columns. f (x, y) =      f (0, 0) f (0, 1) . . . f (0, N − 1) f (1, 0) ... f (1, 1) · · · ... f (1, N − 1) ... f (M − 1, 0) f (M − 1, 0) · · · f (M − 1, N − 1)      Each element of this matrix is called an image element or picture element or pixels. The origin of a digital image is at the top left with the + x axis extending downward and the + y axis extending to the right. Mithun kumar kar (BCET) Image Sampling and Quantization July 22, 2020 3 / 17
  4. 4. sampling Sampling is the operation that transforms a continuous-time signal into a discrete-time signal, that is discrete values. Sampling the continuous-time signal x(t) with interval T we get the discrete-time signal x(n) = x(nT) , which is a function of the discrete variable n. We can reconstruct the signal from the discrete samples by means of interpolation. Sampling a continuous-time signal with sampling rate ωs produces a discrete-time signal whose frequency spectrum is the periodic replication of the original signal, and the replication period is ωs. Mithun kumar kar (BCET) Image Sampling and Quantization July 22, 2020 4 / 17
  5. 5. sampling Basics δ(t) = ∞, ift = 0 0, ift = 0 and ∞ −∞ δ(t)dt = 1 ∞ −∞ f (t)δ(t)dt = f (0)and ∞ −∞ f (t)δ(t − t0)dt = f (t0) δ(t, z) = ∞, ift = z = 0 0, ift = z = 0 and ∞ −∞ ∞ −∞ δ(t, z)dtdz = 1 ∞ −∞ ∞ −∞ f (t, z)δ(t − t0, z − z0)dtdz = f (t0, z0) Mithun kumar kar (BCET) Image Sampling and Quantization July 22, 2020 5 / 17
  6. 6. sampling The Fourier transform of a continuous signal x(t) is given by X(Ω) = ∞ −∞ x(t)e−jΩt dt where Ω is the analog frequency in radian and Ω = 2πFs = 2π T where T is the sampling period. By inverse Fourier transform we can extract the signal from frequency domain. x(t) = 1 2π ∞ −∞ X(Ω)ejΩt dΩ Mithun kumar kar (BCET) Image Sampling and Quantization July 22, 2020 6 / 17
  7. 7. 1D sampling Mithun kumar kar (BCET) Image Sampling and Quantization July 22, 2020 7 / 17
  8. 8. Image sampling Image is represented by 2D function f(x,y). For sampling the analog image is multiply by two dimensional direc delta function or comb function. The comb function is a rectangular grid of points on both x and y axis or shifted impulses on both x and y direction by a distance ∆x and ∆x. comb(x, y, ∆x, ∆y) = ∞ k1=−∞ ∞ k2=−∞ δ(x − k1∆x, y − k2∆y) After multiplying the analog image f(x,y) with comb function we get the discrete image f(m,n) where f (m, n) = ∞ k1=−∞ ∞ k2=−∞ f (k1∆x, k2∆y)δ(x − k1∆x, y − k2∆y) Mathematically we write f (m, n) = f (k1∆x, k2∆y) where ∆x and ∆y are known as sampling intervals. Mithun kumar kar (BCET) Image Sampling and Quantization July 22, 2020 8 / 17
  9. 9. Image sampling Figure : Three dimensional view of comb function. Mithun kumar kar (BCET) Image Sampling and Quantization July 22, 2020 9 / 17
  10. 10. Image sampling in frequency domain The Fourier transform of the image signal f (x, y) is represented by F(Ω1, Ω2) = ∞ −∞ ∞ −∞ f (x, y)e−jΩ1x e−jΩ2y dxdy The FT of 2D comb function is an another comb function in frequency domain which is given by comb(Ω1, Ω2) = 1 ∆x 1 ∆y ∞ p=−∞ ∞ q=−∞ δ(Ω1 − p ∆x , Ω2 − q ∆y ) As in time domain the image function is multiply by comb function which is equivalent to convolution of Fourier transforms in frequency domain. Mithun kumar kar (BCET) Image Sampling and Quantization July 22, 2020 10 / 17
  11. 11. Image sampling in frequency domain Now the spectrum of the 2D comb function is convolved with the spectrum of analog image which is given by F(ω1, ω2) = F(Ω1, Ω2) ∗ comb(Ω1, Ω2) F(ω1, ω2) = F(Ω1, Ω2) ∗ 1 ∆x 1 ∆y ∞ p=−∞ ∞ q=−∞ δ(Ω1 − p ∆x , Ω2 − q ∆y ) F(ω1, ω2) = 1 ∆x 1 ∆y ∞ p=−∞ ∞ q=−∞ F(Ω1 − p ∆x , Ω2 − q ∆y ) Mithun kumar kar (BCET) Image Sampling and Quantization July 22, 2020 11 / 17
  12. 12. Image sampling in frequency domain In order to retrieve the original image from the sampled spectrum, the following condition should be satisﬁed ωxs > 2ωx0 and ωys > 2ωy0 where ωxs = 1 ∆x and ωys = 1 ∆y . 2ωx0 is the bandwidth of the spectrum in ω1 direction and 2ωy0 is the bandwidth of the spectrum in ω2 direction The above condition says that the sampling frequency should be greater than twice the maximum signal frequency, which is generally termed as sampling theorem. A low pass ﬁlter is generally employed in order to extract the desired spectrum. Mithun kumar kar (BCET) Image Sampling and Quantization July 22, 2020 12 / 17
  13. 13. Quantization Digitizing the coordinate values is called sampling and digitizing the amplitude values is called quantization. After sampling, the values of the samples span a continuous range of intensity values. In order to discretized the intensity values, the intensity values must be converted in to discrete quantities. This is called quantization. A quantizer maps a continuous variable t in to discrete variable r. This mapping is generally a staircase function and the quantizer follows quantization rules. Mithun kumar kar (BCET) Image Sampling and Quantization July 22, 2020 13 / 17
  14. 14. Image sampling Figure : A simple quanizer. Mithun kumar kar (BCET) Image Sampling and Quantization July 22, 2020 14 / 17
  15. 15. Image sampling Quantization rule –: Deﬁne (t1, k = 1, ..., L + 1) as a set of increasing transitions or decision levels with t1 and tL+1 as minimum and maximum values respectively. If t lies in the interval [tk,tk+1) then it is mapped to rk, the kth reconstruction level. The diﬀerent types of quantizers are Uniform quantizer Optimum mean square quantizer Non-uniform quantizer Mithun kumar kar (BCET) Image Sampling and Quantization July 22, 2020 15 / 17
  16. 16. References Rafael C. Gonzalez, Richard E. Woods (2008) Digital Image Processing Pearson Education 2009,Third Edition. Mithun kumar kar (BCET) Image Sampling and Quantization July 22, 2020 16 / 17
  17. 17. The End Mithun kumar kar (BCET) Image Sampling and Quantization July 22, 2020 17 / 17

