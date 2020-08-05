Heat Waves and Natural Fires

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Environmental Biology & Ecology
oBy World Meteorological Organization • when the daily maximum temperature of more than five consecutive days exceeds the ...
oIn Denmark • a period of at least 3 consecutive days of which period the average maximum temperature across more than fif...
oIn Northeast of U. S. • three consecutive days where the temperature reaches or exceeds 90°F (32.2°C) oIn Adelaide, South...
oIn England and Wales where the Met Office operates a Heat Health Watch system which places each Local Authority region in...
The length of time spent above that threshold determines the particular level. Level 1  normal summer conditions Level 2 ...
oA heat wave is a prolonged period of excessive heat (defined as temperatures that hover 10 degrees or more above the aver...
oA system of high atmospheric pressure from aloft-10,000-25,000 ft.
oSummertime weather patterns
o“Almost Certainly” Due to Global Warming?
oHeat exhaustion, with symptoms such as heavy perspiration, headache, nausea, severe thirst oDehydration (if heat exhausti...
oHeat stroke Heat rash (prickly heat)
oHeat cramps Heat syncope (fainting as a result of overheating)
oPower shortages or outages (due to high demands of electricity) along with spikes in electricity which can also create a ...
oPoor vegetation oDegradation of water quality and negative impacts on fish population
oRampant algae growth leading to massive fish kills oMilk production decreases oHigh rate of spoilage on refrigerated good...
oUnsafe operations for aircrafts (aircrafts lose lift at high temperatures) oHighways and roads are damaged (buckle) by ex...
oAsphalt roads soften oMechanical failures (stress is placed on automobile cooling systems, diesel trucks, and railroad lo...
oManila heat wave, not yet but we are almost there (2010) A boy sits inside a plastic container as he takes a bath to cool...
oAustralian Heat wave, 9 January 2013 Tammy Holmes and her grandchildren take refuge under a jetty as a wildfire rages nea...
oFire is the rapid oxidation of a material in the exothermic chemical process of combustion. oFire, in its most common for...
oFire has been used by humans for cooking, generating heat, light, signaling, and propulsion purposes. oThe negative effec...
Fire Triangle
oan uncontrolled fire in an area of combustible vegetation that occurs in the countryside or a wilderness area oother name...
oDiffers from other fires by its extensive size oCharacterized in terms of the cause of ignition, their physical propertie...
oLightning
oSparks from falling rocks
oVolcanic activity oSpontaneous combustion of plant materials and other organic matter
To succeed in geography, yo Social Economic Environmental the world! Effects The SEE Effects Social Economical Environment...
oPositive Effects: Germination of Seeds • Fires take warm air up into the tops of the trees, which dries the cones and mak...
oForest fire hits Mount Banahaw (2014) FIRE AND BRIMSTONE – Grass fire on a portion of the ‘sacred’ Mount Banahaw southeas...
o1997 Indonesian forest fires Air pollution over Southeast Asia in October 1997
Prepared by: Katleen Martin October 2014
Definition, causes, effects, and incident of heat waves and natural fires in the Philippines and other countries.

Heat Waves and Natural Fires

  1. 1. Environmental Biology & Ecology
  2. 2. oBy World Meteorological Organization • when the daily maximum temperature of more than five consecutive days exceeds the average maximum temperature by 5°C (9°F) oIn the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg • period of at least 5 consecutive days in which the maximum temperature in De Bilt exceeds 25°C (77°F)
  3. 3. oIn Denmark • a period of at least 3 consecutive days of which period the average maximum temperature across more than fifty percent of the country exceeds 28°C (82.4°F) oIn U. S. (definitions varying in region) • a period of at least two or more days of excessively hot weather.
  4. 4. oIn Northeast of U. S. • three consecutive days where the temperature reaches or exceeds 90°F (32.2°C) oIn Adelaide, South Australia • five consecutive days at or above 35°C (95°F), or three consecutive days at or over 40°C (104°F)
  5. 5. oIn England and Wales where the Met Office operates a Heat Health Watch system which places each Local Authority region into one of four levels • defined by the maximum daytime temperature and minimum night time temperature rising above the threshold for a particular region
  6. 6. The length of time spent above that threshold determines the particular level. Level 1  normal summer conditions Level 2  a 60% or higher risk that the temperature will be above the threshold levels for two days and the intervening night Level 3  when the temperature has been above the threshold for the preceding day and night  there is a 90% or higher chance that it will stay above the threshold in the ff. day Level 4  if conditions are more severe than those of the preceding three levels  associated with more widespread response
  7. 7. oA heat wave is a prolonged period of excessive heat (defined as temperatures that hover 10 degrees or more above the average high temperature for the region during summer months, last for an extended period) , often combined with excessive humidity.
  8. 8. oA system of high atmospheric pressure from aloft-10,000-25,000 ft.
  9. 9. oSummertime weather patterns
  10. 10. o“Almost Certainly” Due to Global Warming?
  11. 11. oHeat exhaustion, with symptoms such as heavy perspiration, headache, nausea, severe thirst oDehydration (if heat exhaustion would become worse)
  12. 12. oHeat stroke Heat rash (prickly heat)
  13. 13. oHeat cramps Heat syncope (fainting as a result of overheating)
  14. 14. oPower shortages or outages (due to high demands of electricity) along with spikes in electricity which can also create a power failure oIncrease in water demand
  15. 15. oPoor vegetation oDegradation of water quality and negative impacts on fish population
  16. 16. oRampant algae growth leading to massive fish kills oMilk production decreases oHigh rate of spoilage on refrigerated goods oNatural fires/forest fires
  17. 17. oUnsafe operations for aircrafts (aircrafts lose lift at high temperatures) oHighways and roads are damaged (buckle) by excessive heat
  18. 18. oAsphalt roads soften oMechanical failures (stress is placed on automobile cooling systems, diesel trucks, and railroad locomotives)
  19. 19. oManila heat wave, not yet but we are almost there (2010) A boy sits inside a plastic container as he takes a bath to cool off himself at a Manila suburb, Philippines on Sunday, April 7, 2013.
  20. 20. oAustralian Heat wave, 9 January 2013 Tammy Holmes and her grandchildren take refuge under a jetty as a wildfire rages nearby in the Tasmanian town of Dunalley.
  21. 21. oFire is the rapid oxidation of a material in the exothermic chemical process of combustion. oFire, in its most common form can result in conflagration. oFire is an important process that affects ecological systems around the globe.
  22. 22. oFire has been used by humans for cooking, generating heat, light, signaling, and propulsion purposes. oThe negative effects of fire include hazard to life and property, atmospheric pollution, and water contamination.
  23. 23. Fire Triangle
  24. 24. oan uncontrolled fire in an area of combustible vegetation that occurs in the countryside or a wilderness area oother names: brush fire, bush fire, forest fire, desert fire, grass fire, hill fire, peat fire, vegetation fire, and veld fire
  25. 25. oDiffers from other fires by its extensive size oCharacterized in terms of the cause of ignition, their physical properties such as speed of propagation, the combustible material present, and the effect of weather on the fire. A wildfire in California on September 5, 2008
  26. 26. oLightning
  27. 27. oSparks from falling rocks
  28. 28. oVolcanic activity oSpontaneous combustion of plant materials and other organic matter
  29. 29. To succeed in geography, yo Social Economic Environmental the world! Effects The SEE Effects Social Economical Environmental Primary  Loss of life and injury to people and animals who caughtin the flames  Destructionof propertyand possessions  Burning of vegetationand crops  Hugeamountsof smokes released Secondary  Health problems for people as a result of the smoke and ash  Homeless-ness  Loss of jobs and incomes for agricultural workers whose animals/crops are destroyed  Decline in the tourist industry, leading to loss of jobs  Insurance premiums rise  Access to recreational areas is restricted  Soil erosion and landslides because there is less vegetation to bind the soil together  Loss of habitats for animals may lead to extinction
  30. 30. oPositive Effects: Germination of Seeds • Fires take warm air up into the tops of the trees, which dries the cones and makes them split, allowing the seeds to pop out. It also clears the undergrowth allowing the seeds to germinate.
  31. 31. oForest fire hits Mount Banahaw (2014) FIRE AND BRIMSTONE – Grass fire on a portion of the ‘sacred’ Mount Banahaw southeast of Manila has forced the military to scramble and send at least three of its helicopters to help put out the blaze which has thus far engulfed more than 50 hectares of the forest, popular among religious pilgrims and mountaineers.
  32. 32. o1997 Indonesian forest fires Air pollution over Southeast Asia in October 1997
  33. 33. Prepared by: Katleen Martin October 2014

