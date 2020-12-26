Final proposal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 CHAPTER ONE INTRODUCTION 1. Background of the Study Automatic monitoring and displaying free seats available in library ...
2 2. Problem of the Statement Many of libraries in our country have limited number of seats used for students. Students go...
3  In library where the capacity of room is limited and should not be exceeded by displaying the actual number of persons...
4 and presented to count visitors to an auditorium, room, offices, shopping centers, sports venues, etc. The system counts...
5 YES Figure 1 flow chat project plan Block Diagram: To describe the material input and output of the system like PIR sens...
6 detect any physical change to that temperature producing either an analogue or digital output. Temperature sensors are u...
7 8. Project Work Plan NO Activity MARCH APRIL MAY JUNE W 1 W 2 W 3 W 4 W 1 W 2 W 3 W 4 W 1 W 2 W 3 W 4 W 1 W 2 W 3 W 4 1 ...
8 9. Cost Budget of The Project NO Material quantity Unit price(in birr Total cost 1 Arduino 1 1500-2000 2000 2 PIR Sensor...
9 10. References [1] Teki.Naga. Padmaja, Tejavath. Renuka, Anantha. Sushmitha.Srilakshm, Temperature Monitoring System, In...
  1. 1. ASSOSA UNIVERSTIY COLLAGE OF ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL AND COMPUTER ENGINEERING STREAM CONTROL TITLE ON: DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF DISPLAYING FREE SEATS AVAILABLE AND MONITOR THE ROOM TEMPERATURE IN THE LIBRARY. GROUB NAME ID NO 1) ASMARE HABTU ETR/ 0337/08 2) AYELE KANTURE ETR/0346/08 3) BEZUALEM ASFA ETR/0378/08 4) MISGANAW FENTAHUN ETR/0746/08 5) MULUALEM ABEBE ETR/0773/08 Advisor Name Mr. Talegeta M. (Msc) Submission Date: March, 10/07/2012 E.C Assosa Ethiopia
  2. 2. i DECLARATION We would like to declare that the thesis project proposal has submitted to department of electrical engineering ASSOSA University. This project work is an authentic record of our own work carried out through three consecutive month’s with strong discussion of our group. We certify that our work is original and performed with ourselves with the help of our advisor Talegeta M. (Msc). Name Id No Signature Asmare Habtu EER/ 0337/08 Ayele Kanture ETR/0346/08 Bezualem Asfa ETR/0378/08 Misganaw Fentahun ETR/0746/08 Mulualem Abebe ETR/0773/08
  3. 3. ii ABSTRACT In this project we develop and build an automatic monitoring and displaying free seats available and monitor the room temperature in the library. This project consists of simple circuit which consists of Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR) pair, temperature sensor and LCD and fan at output section. With the help of this system it is possible to count the number of students and monitor the temperature at Schools, Banks, shops and etc. But this project is used for library for counting students and monitoring the temperature. PIR pair and temperature sensor is the input section of this circuit. As soon as the student enters the door a high to low pulse goes to receiver of PIR pair and the temperature sensor senses the temperature inside the library. If the temperature is beyond the threshold value then, the fan goes to high. In this project we use Arduino microcontroller for counting, monitoring the fan and provides output to the input of LCD for displaying and finally it displays free seats available for students on LCD. Keywords: infrand sensor, temperature sensor, Arduino Uno LCD etc…
  4. 4. iii Table of Contents DECLARATION............................................................................................................................. i ABSTRACT....................................................................................................................................ii LIST OF FIGURE.......................................................................................................................... iv LIST OF TABLE ............................................................................................................................ v ABBRIVATION............................................................................................................................ vi CHAPTER ONE............................................................................................................................. 1 INTRODUCTION .......................................................................................................................... 1 1. Background of the Study......................................................................................................... 1 2. Problem of the Statement........................................................................................................ 2 3. Objectives................................................................................................................................ 2 3.1. General Objective............................................................................................................. 2 3.2 Specific Objective.............................................................................................................. 2 4. Significance of the project....................................................................................................... 2 5. Scope of the project................................................................................................................. 3 This project has the following goals ............................................................................................... 3 6. Literature review ..................................................................................................................... 3 7. Methodology ........................................................................................................................... 4 8. Project Work Plan .................................................................................................................. 7 9.Cost Budget of The Project...................................................................................................... 8 Table 2 cost budget of the project................................................................................................... 8 10. References................................................................................................................................. 9
  5. 5. iv LIST OF FIGURE Figure 1 flow chat project plan .....................................................................................................................5 Figure 2 Block diagram of automatic monitoring and displaying free seats available in library .................6
  6. 6. v LIST OF TABLE Table 1 project of work plan.........................................................................................................................7 Table 2 cost budget of the project.................................................................................................................8
  7. 7. vi ABBRIVATION AC………………………………………………………Alternate Current DC………………………………………………………Direct Current IDE………………………………………………………Integrate Development Environment LCD……………………………………………………. Liquid Crystal Display LED………………………………………………………Light Emitting Diode PIR………………………………………………………Passive Infrared Ray PWM ……………………………………………………pulse width modulation DC……………………………………………………….Direct Current RX ………………………………………………………Receive TX ………………………………………………………Tran
  8. 8. 1 CHAPTER ONE INTRODUCTION 1. Background of the Study Automatic monitoring and displaying free seats available in library is designed to count the number of students entering or leaving the library. When student enters the library, the count would be increased. Whereas on leaving, the count would be decreased. PIR sensors are used for motion detection and the whole counting operation is done by the Arduino microcontroller. PIR sensors allow you to sense motion, almost always used to detect whether a human has moved in or out of the sensors range. They are small, inexpensive, low-power, easy to use and don't wear out. For that reason they are commonly found in appliances and gadgets used in homes or businesses. They are often referred to as PIR, "Passive Infrared ray “or "IR motion" sensors [1]. It can detect humans, animals and other objects. The output from each sensor is fed to the Arduino microcontroller. The output from sensor would be a logic high signal if motion is detected by Arduino microcontroller and accordingly the count would be increased or decreased. The Arduino Uno is a microcontroller board based on the ATmega328. It has 14 digital input/output pins (of which 6 can be used as PWM outputs), 6 analog inputs, a 16 MHz clock, a USB construction, a power jack, & a reset button. The LM35 is the temperature sensor, whose output voltage proportional to temperature and it sense the temperature of the library. In today’s world, there is a continuous need for automatic appliances. With the increase in standard of living, there is a sense of urgency for developing circuits that would ease the complexity of life. Also if at all one wants to know the number of people present in library so as not to have congestion, this system proves to be helpful. The main purpose of our system is to save energy and the efforts required to switch on the lights. Instead of switching on/off the lights in the library the lights adjust the intensity automatically. To make a controller based model to count number of persons visiting the library and accordingly light up the library .To know the number of people present in library so as not to have congestion. when the number of student entering to the library as more to exsoust more amount carbon dioxide in the human being due to this temperature increase in the library and also fan available in the room [2].
  9. 9. 2 2. Problem of the Statement Many of libraries in our country have limited number of seats used for students. Students go to library unconscious of how many seats available free. Some students go to library early while others join study being late. Early students get free seats while those who are late search for a seat for a long period of time and may or may not get the seat. This is tiresome and time consuming which makes students‟ schedule disordered and lose their time management system. Therefore there must be the counting system to count students entering and leaving the gate and display number of seats available free on the gate of library. In addition to this when the temperature is increases beyond the normal level when the number of students entering is large; it is no comfortable for study. Therefore, there must be requiring automatic monitoring for the temperature. To solve the above stated problem there may exist manual counting, which is difficult, tiresome and in accurate. To avoid these we designed a system that count students entering and leaving, and display the total number of seats left free in library. The system uses passive infrared sensors to detect each students entering and leaving to the library. Arduino microcontroller to display number of seats free on LCD display unit by subtracting total number of students leaved from those entering. 3. Objectives 3.1. General Objective Design and implementation of displaying free seats available and monitor the room temperature in library. 3.2 Specific Objective  To know how infrared sensors detect person entering and leaving a library.  To know how to interface infrared sensors with Arduino microcontroller. .  To know how to interface liquid crystal display with Arduino microcontroller. 4. Significance of the project The design and simulation of automatic light controller for library with visitor counter is used to develop a smart system which provide energy efficient and automatically controlled room lighting in library, in addition to it help us to count the number of person present in the library. This project up on completion and successful implementation play a crucial role in:
  10. 10. 3  In library where the capacity of room is limited and should not be exceeded by displaying the actual number of persons inside the room.  Comfortable condition for study  Small and light weight design allows installation on virtually any surface  Display counters equipped with screens showing count values  Valuable tool to manage student’s time. 5. Scope of the project This project has the following goals  To provide reliable and high quality light controlling system for libraries.  It will minimize the time and energy loss of human to turn on and off the light. 6. Literature review Before the advancement of information systems, counting of person passing through a location used to been done manually. The room appliances are still mostly controlled manually in most parts of the world that often leads to power wastage in case of personal negligence. With the innovation in technology, many electronic systems such as bidirectional visitors‟ counters and automatic appliance controllers have been developed to keep check of the visitors visiting a hall and controlling the lights of that room. The heart of these counters is a microcontroller that counts the seats up and down using output from an IR sensor. These sensors consist of an IR transmitter/receiver (TX/RX) pair. The design can be quite simple for two door systems. Where one door is dedicated for entering and the other for leaving. One sensor monitors for the person entering and the other one monitors the person leaving the room. But the design becomes more challenging for single door systems where all the persons are entering and leaving through the single channel [3]. The conventional systems employ IR transmitter receiver pair, each installed on opposing sides of the door. In comparison to the older systems, we have used practically applicable PIR sensors rather than ordinary IR sensors. Typical IR sensors used by earlier developers, have much limited range. They can be used to successfully develop a model of sensing range of a few centimeters to inches. However, for practical application on several feet wide doors, PIR sensors are the best choice that we have used in our design. However, the idea was generated based on a similar technique used for bidirectional Visitor Counter with automatic room light controller by using Arduino Uno. Two-way visitor counter based on microcontrollers and designed
  11. 11. 4 and presented to count visitors to an auditorium, room, offices, shopping centers, sports venues, etc. The system counts both the incoming and outgoing visitor of the auditorium or room or other place where it is placed. A counter that can change its state in any direction, under the control of an ascending selector input, is known as an up counter. It can be used to count the number of people entering a room in the upstairs mode at the front door. In the descent mode, you can count the number of people leaving the room reducing the count at the exit door. It can also be used on the doors of parking areas and other public places. This circuit is divided into three parts: sensor, controller and counter [4]. 7. Methodology  We will work for this problem select and collect components(required materials )  Select and collect the reading materials that used to for the project.  Design and analysis the mathematical model and simulation The system consists of an Arduino microcontroller, which acts as a controller for every component which is used. The microcontroller is connected to a LCD, an infrand sensor, a buzzer, a DC motor, a LED and is powered by a DC power supply of 5 volts. As soon as the system is ON, the LCD displays. This project started with getting idea and concept automatic monitoring and displaying free seats available in the library and reading some literature reviews. The methodology of the project includes a different number works that are done to achieve the goal of the system. The flow chart which is representing the working methodology of the project is shown in the figure below.
  12. 12. 5 YES Figure 1 flow chat project plan Block Diagram: To describe the material input and output of the system like PIR sensor is an input that used to detect the movement of human being within a certain range of the sensor is called as PIR sensor or passive infrared sensor. PIR sensor detects the infrared light radiated by a warm object. It consists of pyro electric sensors which introduce changes in their temperature (due to incident infrared radiation) into electric signal. and also Temperature Sensors measure the amount of heat energy or even coldness that is generated by an object or system, allowing us to “sense” or Start Literature view Problem Identification Circuit diagram System design Simulation Program (code Test and Implementation end
  13. 13. 6 detect any physical change to that temperature producing either an analogue or digital output. Temperature sensors are used in several applications namely AC system environmental controls, medical devices, food processing units, chemical handling, controlling systems, automotive under the hood monitoring and etc. The different kinds of sensors are categorized by the sensing capacity of the sensor as well as the range of applications Figure 2 Block diagram of automatic monitoring and displaying free seats available in library
  14. 14. 7 8. Project Work Plan NO Activity MARCH APRIL MAY JUNE W 1 W 2 W 3 W 4 W 1 W 2 W 3 W 4 W 1 W 2 W 3 W 4 W 1 W 2 W 3 W 4 1 Collectio n of literature    2 Study of literature   3 Analysis of proposed scheme 4 Preparati on of scheme 5 Proteus simulatio n` 6 Result formatio n 7 Final write documen tation Table 1 project of work plan
  15. 15. 8 9. Cost Budget of The Project NO Material quantity Unit price(in birr Total cost 1 Arduino 1 1500-2000 2000 2 PIR Sensor 2 250 500 3 Temperature sensor 3 1000 3000 4 Motor 500 500 5 LCD 1 375-500 500 6 Bread boord 1 2100 2100 7 Jumper Cable 8 total 8600 Table 2 cost budget of the project
  16. 16. 9 10. References [1] Teki.Naga. Padmaja, Tejavath. Renuka, Anantha. Sushmitha.Srilakshm, Temperature Monitoring System, International Journal of Engineering Research & Technology (IJERT)4, , April –2013. [2] Matta S. and Mahmud S, An intelligent light control system for power saving, In the proceedings of the 36th Annual Conference on IEEE Industrial Electronics Society , 2010. [3] Niu M. and Qin H, Design of LED street lamps intelligent control system based on PIC microcontrolle, IJEEE, 2012. [4] J. G, Microcontroller-based Bidirectional Visitor Counter, IEEE, 2008.

×