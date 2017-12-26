Designing an OmniChannel Digital Engagement Experience

Successfully reported this slideshow.
© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Designing a Digital Engagement Experience from Journey Mapping with Avaya OceanaTM ...
© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Avaya Customer Engagement Redesigning the digital experience, one great interaction...
© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Driving Transformation in Avaya Benefits of customer centric engagement  Move from...
© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Avaya on Avaya Deploying Avaya OceanaTM and Avaya BreezeTM for Best-in-class Custom...
© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Investment in CX is an investment in Growth Base: 10,000 U.S. consumers Source: Tem...
© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. DX / CX: Journey Mapping Helps to Direct Investment into Avaya OceanaTM
© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. The Owner’s Journey and Business Process Delivering business services based on your...
© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Perception & Experience What does a Journey Map Look Like? Customer Journey Mapping...
9© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved SCOPE & APPROACH
© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Support Services Ongoing investment and management controls strategy  5 Business U...
© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved.  KCS efforts focus on customer oriented quality that avoids Service Requests  Oce...
12© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved SOLUTION FOOTPRINT
© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Common Components Oceana Chat Chat- Bot WA CS REF Omnichannel Datastore UAC ACM ED ...
© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Oceanalytics Development Footprint
© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Avaya Oceana™ Overarching Transformation Layers Engage people with the right servic...
© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Avaya Oceana/Breeze Enabled Experience Connecting clients to the right content and ...
© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Orchestration CONSOLIDATE ENGAGEMENT TEAMS Connecting clients to the right content ...
18© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved HOW TO EXECUTE?
© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Avaya OceanaTM AWS/On Avaya Roadmap OCEANA ON AVAYA Phase 3 Phase 2  Omnichannel &...
20© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved Q&A
© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Thank You for Attending! Please remember to complete your evaluation of this sessio...
© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Designing an OmniChannel Digital Engagement Experience

66 views

Published on

The Avaya OmniChannel Services Transformation initiative learned best practices based on real world implementation and roadmap

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Designing an OmniChannel Digital Engagement Experience

  1. 1. © 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Designing a Digital Engagement Experience from Journey Mapping with Avaya OceanaTM Michael Sale Director of Online Engagement Avaya Client Services
  2. 2. © 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Avaya Customer Engagement Redesigning the digital experience, one great interaction at a time Using Avaya OceanaTM and Avaya BreezeTM to drive our Digital Engagement experience (DX) Expertise and Best Practice Deploy a Best-in-Class environment for Avaya customer engagement Investment in the Customer Experience Investment in the Customer Experience (CX) is an investment in growth Positive, Proven Experience for our customers Digital Experience/Customer Experience (CX/DX) Journey Mapping informs the investment in Oceana
  3. 3. © 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Driving Transformation in Avaya Benefits of customer centric engagement  Move from Avaya product/process centric engagement to Customer-centric engagement  Savings in labor by smart engagement ‒ ‒Move from product knowledgeable front line people by connecting the right people the first time  Move at the Speed of Business ‒ Put business process change in the hands of the business ‒ No IT project needed to change how we engage  Consolidate Contact Centers Smart Engagement Experience is Everything  Avaya Support Engineers collaborate with TSANet members to resolve issues on behalf of qualified Avaya customers  Quality of Service & Time to Resolution ‒ Seamless engagement from Website to Chat to Service Request (SR)  Knowledge Centered Support Integrated Engagements ‒ Guided Troubleshooting Workflows  Standardize on Scalable, Elastic Platform
  4. 4. © 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Avaya on Avaya Deploying Avaya OceanaTM and Avaya BreezeTM for Best-in-class Customer Engagement Avaya Global Support and Private Cloud Services  Internal CC Transformation Bring the Avaya customer care vision to life and realize business benefits internally – Reduce operating costs and risks while improving customer care teams’ productivity and collaboration – Improve customer centric experience and make a true impact on customer loyalty – Provide seamless, streamlined, and identical customer experiences + BENEFITS  Showcase Proof Points Leverage Avaya’s technology as a transformation proof point – Spotlight Avaya’s customer care excellence and continue to shape market vision as the leader of the pack
  5. 5. © 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Investment in CX is an investment in Growth Base: 10,000 U.S. consumers Source: Temkin Group report, ROI of Customer Experience, 2016 Copyright ©2016 Temkin Group. All rights reserved. Impact of Customer Experience on Loyalty in Software Consumers who are likely to repurchase… Consumer’s Ratings of their Most Recent Interaction Okay CX Good CX Excellent CXVery Poor CX Poor CX 87% 14%
  6. 6. © 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. DX / CX: Journey Mapping Helps to Direct Investment into Avaya OceanaTM
  7. 7. © 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. The Owner’s Journey and Business Process Delivering business services based on your perspective How well we provide services for Avaya solutions is based on the experiences of our customers and partners Customer/Partner Journey Avaya Services Functions
  8. 8. © 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Perception & Experience What does a Journey Map Look Like? Customer Journey Mapping & Future State Journey Mapping Download / Implement FixService RequestsSolution IdentificationIssue Identification Issue Occurs Trace Log Review  Searching for solution is iterative  Knowledge article doesn’t tell me the SW release  Chat agent couldn’t determine proper SW release  Had to wait for expertise to determine SW release  Attempt to download fails due to entitlement issues Product Alarm SW Downloaded remotely Ticket generated to higher tier Problem Resolved Solution Found Customer Notification Chat routed to higher tier Initiate Chat SW Download ITSS Ticket Opened Problem Resolved Entitlement Resolved Client opens ticket  Search takes multiple attempt to find proper article  No confidence in chosen solution  Chat agent cannot confirm SW release  Expertise not immediately available for chat  Client not properly entitled for software download  Software download requires multiple attempts until all permissions are resolved 0 50 100 Ease of Use Perception Quality Stages Doing Moments of Truth Challenges 0 20 40 60 80 100 Ease of Use Perception Quality SOLVING A TECHNICAL ISSUE JOURNEY
  9. 9. 9© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved SCOPE & APPROACH
  10. 10. © 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Support Services Ongoing investment and management controls strategy  5 Business Units Business Units  970 Agents Provisioned Agents  Required Supporting Applications (Adjuncts) – Aura CM, CC Elite, System Manager, Session Manager, AES, Media Services, Presence Services, Control Manager, Conversive, WFO – Some level of HA for BC requirements  Capacity Requirements – Web Sessions: 375,000/month with 1.5m page views/month – Call Volumes: 21,000 inbound calls/month, busy hour 350 – Live Agent Chats: 250/day Oceana Sizing Voice plus OmniChannel Oceana Integration with other tools  Voice, Chat, Video, Email, SMS  Oceana Workspaces with Customer Journey  Chatbot with automation (n.b. Conversive in cloud @Rackspace provides automation)  Breeze-designed engagements using User and Customer Product/Asset data to match  Mobile Video  Smart Matching/Engagement Oceana Integration with other tools  Web Ticketing/CRM  Install Base & Entitlement in ERP  Services Web sites  Remote Connectivity & Health Checks  Identity Management  Entitlement and asset management systems  BI & Operational Reporting
  11. 11. © 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved.  KCS efforts focus on customer oriented quality that avoids Service Requests  Oceana Enables Delightful Customer Experience ‒ Connect customers & their systems contextually to the right service delivery & content Multi-Pronged Effort to Customer Engagement Content by Knowledge Centered Support (KCS) Content by Connectivity  Applications and Intelligent Agents: The technology is an actor directly involved in setting context and providing information instead of asking the customer to act as intermediary. Engagement by Avaya OceanaTM
  12. 12. 12© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved SOLUTION FOOTPRINT
  13. 13. © 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Common Components Oceana Chat Chat- Bot WA CS REF Omnichannel Datastore UAC ACM ED Oceananalytics Avaya Automated Chat Existing Aura stack + Elite Carriers 1800 Hotline Voice Customer Reverse Proxy AD Functional infrastructure Overview CMS ACR WFM AAEP Oceana Workspaces to Agent AEP => CS CM => WA/ED UAC SMGR 7.x Web Front End Chat/Chatbot Cobrowse Customer Journey Customer Browser
  14. 14. © 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Oceanalytics Development Footprint
  15. 15. © 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Avaya Oceana™ Overarching Transformation Layers Engage people with the right services as part of the journey BREEZE Modern Workspaces Chat Co-BrowseSocial Media EmailWebRTC Voice ChatbotSMS Touch Points Efficient and Effective Resource Management Service Content & Process Management Inquira, Siebel, Interwoven (ASW), SAL, etc. Service Content SRs, KB, Documents, Healthchecks, Alarms… Services People & Process Service Desk, Backbone, Field, KCS work
  16. 16. © 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Avaya Oceana/Breeze Enabled Experience Connecting clients to the right content and people with full context – personalized and seamless engagement Omni-Channel Client 360 Profile Segmentation Historical Data ..Client ..Self-Service ..CSAT ..Chat ..Clickstream Assign Engineer New Assignment 1-4566313111 Warnings: CSAT: Client History: Engage, Recommend & Resolve Engineer 360 Profile ..Authored ..Training ..Compliance Profile ..Chat History ..Experience ..Skills ..Language What you HaveWhat you Did ChatBot/ Virtual Agent Who can Help Automated Chat Aura Contact Center One Touch Video WorkForce Optimization Speech AnalyticsCall Recording CC Elite Experience Portal CMS Call Back Assist Knowledge Support Connectivity Smart Tools Operational Intelligence Health Checks Snap-ins Scopia Aura Conferencing Agent Desktop Endpoints Aura Messaging Knowledge Support Dynamic Team Formation Powered by Work Assignment Context Store Mobile Video Engagement Assistant Smart Engagement CRM/Service Customer Data Who you Are Avaya Service Functions  OmniChannel  Connected  Engineered  Contextual  Silo Busting
  17. 17. © 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Orchestration CONSOLIDATE ENGAGEMENT TEAMS Connecting clients to the right content and people with full context – across business silos Voice Chat Co-Browse Email WebRTC Social Media Chatbot SMS WebRTC Breeze Workflows designed to engage across silos Service to Sales Marketing to Service Marketing to Sales Service to Entitlement Service to IT CustomerJourney:SpecificGoal Engagement Cloud App to Service Catalog Sales to Service Swarm Solution Specialist with Support Swarm Product House with Service Voice Chat Co-Browse Email Social Media Chatbot SMS Omni-Channel Engagement Channels Content Providers  Oceana with Breeze workflows connect the Customer Journey to: 1. Intelligent Agents 2. Automated Processes, Applications, & Content 3. The Right People with the right Workspaces  Oceana provides Channels to Engage using Breeze with Context Store and Oceanalytics to maintain context across channels of engagement
  18. 18. 18© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved HOW TO EXECUTE?
  19. 19. © 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Avaya OceanaTM AWS/On Avaya Roadmap OCEANA ON AVAYA Phase 3 Phase 2  Omnichannel & Consolidate CC’s: 1100 agents  High Availability  DX ASW Context Store  Product Telemetry Engagement  Omnichannel Oceana Workspace  SMS/Email  Chat/Chatbot/Cobrowse  Mobile voice/video  Traditional Voice Propagate Oceana On Avaya OmniChannel – MultiTouch  Oceana Voice – 100 agents  DX: 200 agents  Cross-LOB Silo Busting  Customer Journey  Smart Matching with CRM Integration  Intelligent Agent Engagement  Hybrid Cloud  Small Production Rollout; 25 Users  Oceana business transformation Detailed Requirements and Rollout Planning Phase 1 Execute Oceana in Production  Oceana Voice – 25 agents  Breeze Call Flows  DX: 20 agents using Chat, Chatbot, Cobrowse  WFO: ACR, Adherence  Public Cloud
  20. 20. 20© 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved Q&A
  21. 21. © 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved. Thank You for Attending! Please remember to complete your evaluation of this session in the Avaya ENGAGE mobile app.
  22. 22. © 2017 Avaya Inc. All rights reserved.

×