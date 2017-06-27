Lesson 2 responsible alcohol service

Responsible Alcohol Service HBAR From “The Bar and Beverage Book” by C. Katsigris & C. Thomas Presented by Mervyn Maico Al...
• “Just as important as encouraging guests to enjoy their beverages, it is the role of sellers and servers of alcohol in s...
• Promoting responsible alcohol service is good business for many reasons. – We can help reduce the number of deaths and a...
Alcohol • Found in beer, liquor and wine – ethanol • Is a form of drug – a depressant or a tranquilizer
Alcohol • In moderate doses – beneficial effects: – Relaxation – Stimulate appetite – Heighten pleasure – Provide sense of...
Alcohol • In larger doses, it becomes toxic – a form of poison.
Alcohol • The body does not digest alcohol the way it digests food.
Alcohol • Rather than entering the digestive system, it passes thru the wall of the stomach or small intestine directly in...
Alcohol • If there is food in the stomach, the transfer is delayed especially if the foods contain fats, such as cheese, m...
Alcohol • By way of the bloodstream, alcohol travels through the body wherever there is water: to the brain, lungs, kidney...
Path of Alcohol in the Body
Alcohol and the Human Body • The liver metabolizes about 90 percent of the alcohol consumed. • The liver is the organ most...
Alcohol and the Human Body • The remaining 10 percent is eliminated thru the lungs and in urine • The alcohol reaches the ...
Alcohol and the Brain • Alcohol’s effect on the brain is the key to both the pleasures and the problems with alcohol consu...
Alcohol and the Brain • As drinking continues, the concentration of alcohol in both the bloodstream and brain increases: –...
Alcohol and the Brain • As intoxication takes over brain function: – Impairs motor ability – Muscle coordination – Reactio...
Alcohol and the Brain • It does not take a great number of drinks to reach intoxication; drinking coffee to “sober up” do ...
Intoxication • Intoxication is measured by the percentage of alcohol in the blood. • The typical definition of intoxicatio...
Intoxication • The size of the person affects his or her blood alcohol level. • The heavier a person’s body weight, the lo...
Intoxication • Women, who naturally have less water and a higher percentage of body fat than men, tend to have higher bloo...
Top 20 countries based on annual beer-drinking for adults per capita • Czech Republic: 9.43 • Ireland: 9.24 • Swaziland: 7...
Top 20 countries based on annual wine-drinking • Luxembourg: 9.43 • France: 8.38 • Portugal: 7.16 • Italy: 6.99 • Croatia:...
Alcohol and Human Health • Studies say: moderate drinking moderate amounts of alcohol are good for humans.
Alcohol and Human Health • Moderate drinking: – 12 ounces of beer at 5% alcohol content – 4 ounces of wine at 12% alcohol ...
Moderate Drinking • Health experts say that one drink for women and two drinks for men is considered moderate intake.
Red wine and Health • Red wine appears to promise for reducing inflammation, fighting bacteria and even cancer. • Moderate...
Wine and Health • Wine contains phenolic compounds, part of what gives grapes their color, known as tannins. • Tannins are...
Wine and Health • Antioxidants are also proven to be effective at inhibiting some types of cancer
Wine and Health • Resveratrol is the primary antioxidant in wine. • It is a flavonoid (a substance the gives fresh fruit a...
Wine and Health • Red wines contain more resveratrol than white wines simply because of the way they are made; the color o...
Wine and Health • In other studies, moderate wine consumption also appears to be linked to increased bone density in older...
Alcohol’s Effect on the Heart and Brain • Ethanol, the alcohol in alcoholic beverages raises HDL (high-density lipoprotein...
Alcohol’s Effect on the Heart and Brain • The darker the beer, the better it might be for the heart; darker brews contain ...
Alcohol’s Effect on the Heart and Brain • BUT, heart attack and stroke preventions from moderate drinking are relatively s...
Alcohol/Drug Interactions • Brain cells are particularly sensitive to alcohol exposure. • The 1st part of the brain to be ...
Alcohol/Drug Interactions • After more drinks, the vision and speech centers of the brain are sedated, along with voluntar...
Alcohol/Drug Interactions • Some people drink alcoholic beverages as kind of social anesthetic, to help them relax or reli...
Alcohol/Drug Interactions • At least 150 medications interact harmfully with alcohol.
Alcohol/Drug Interactions • Source: • http://pubs.niaaa.nih.gov/publications/Medi cine/medicine.htm
Alcohol/Drug Interactions • Mixing alcohol and medicines can be harmful. Alcohol, like some medicines, can make you sleepy...
Alcohol/Drug Interactions • Small amounts of alcohol can make it dangerous to drive, and when you mix alcohol with certain...
Alcohol/Drug Interactions • Some medications—including many popular painkillers and cough, cold, and allergy remedies—cont...
Alcohol and Women • In women, heart disease is slightly less prevalent than in men, and when it occurs, it usually happens...
Alcohol and Women • Though still unproven, alcohol use contributes to higher breast cancer levels in women. • However it a...
Alcohol and Women • A woman who is trying to become pregnant should be aware that heavy alcohol use by either her or her p...
Alcohol and Women • For a woman to drink while pregnant is risky, the alcohol passes easily through the placenta into the ...
Alcohol and Women • The ADA guidelines suggests that if a mother wants to have a drink, she should do so after the child i...
Alcohol and Teens • Research shows that alcohol affects the developing brains of young people differently than adult brain...
Alcohol and Teens • Studies say that the high dopamine level speeds up the process of addiction, prompting kids to crave d...
Alcohol and Teens • Teens who begin drinking at age 13 have a 45% chance of becoming alcohol dependent • For those who don...
Alcohol and Teens • Brain plasticity is at its highest in years 10- 15 that is, neurons and their complex circuitry within...
Alcohol and Teens • The more neural connections a person makes, the smarter and more capable he or she becomes.
Alcohol and Teens • Alcohol can slow, delay, and distort these connections; a teen who has alcohol abuse problems may even...
Alcohol and Teens • More than 2/3 of young people who start drinking before age 15 also are more likely to try illegal dru...
Alcohol and Aging • Older adults metabolize alcohol more slowly than young people • As the body ages, it loses lean muscle...
Alcohol and Aging • Older stomachs do not secrete as many enzymes to start the breakdown of the alcohol, which leaves a bi...
Alcohol and Aging • Blood alcohol levels are 30 to 40 percent higher in a senior citizen than in a young person who consum...
Alcohol and Aging • Older adults tend to have myriad medical conditions that require prescription medications. • An estima...
Alcohol and Aging • Healthy seniors who drink in moderation are less likely to suffer many of the disabilities that can le...
Alcohol and Aging • 37% reduction in dementia • Double the risk of developing dementia for the non-drinkers
Alcohol and Stress • Some people to alcohol as a coping mechanism when they feel their situations are severe or unavoidabl...
Alcohol and Cancer • Medical research indicates increased levels of liver, esophagus, breast and mouth related cancers in ...
Alcohol and Cancer • Research found that moderate drinking curbed the formation of bacteria that are thought to cause ulce...
Alcohol and Nutrition • 3 Main Components of Alcohol: – Ethanol – Simple Carbohydrates – Glucose and Fructose
Alcohol and Nutrition • 3 Main Roles of Alcohol in Human Nutrition: – As food – As an aid to the absorption of minerals – ...
Alcohol and Nutrition • As Food, it is agreed as ingesting “empty calories” • Alcohol is not full of vitamins and contains...
Alcohol and Nutrition • In the stomach, the alcohol in a glass of wine has the side benefits of helping to digest food and...
Alcohol and Nutrition • Drinking might actually promote fat storage in the body, particularly in the central abdominal cav...
Alcohol and Nutrition • Another condition most associated with alcoholism is even called fatty liver, a build-up of fat ce...
Anatomy of the Hangover • Headache, nausea, stomach cramps, dehydration, and dizziness known as the hangover. • A hangover...
Anatomy of the Hangover • Congeners are compounds found in alcoholic beverages that contribute to the hangover. • Differen...
Hangover • A byproduct of the overburdened liver, working hard to metabolize the alcohol, is a chemical called acetaldehyd...
Hangover • The acetaldehyde, along with congeners, appear to stimulate the body’s immune response, much as if it were figh...
Hangover • Dehydration is perhaps the most serious of hangover’s side effects. • Alcohol depresses the body’s production o...
Hangover • Intense thirst after drinking is a signal that your body needs water and, as you rehydrate, the common side eff...
Alcoholism and other Drinking Problems • Alcoholism’s 4 symptoms – A craving for alcohol – a strong need or urge to drink ...
Genetic Theory • Defines alcoholism as the result of a predisposed reaction to alcohol because of chromosomes, genes, or h...
Genetic Theory • Children of alcoholics are four times more likely than the general population to develop alcohol-related ...
Psychological Theory • Defines alcoholism as a condition in people who have a preset disposition or personality that trigg...
Sociological Theory • Defines alcoholism as a learned response, that is that addiction happens as a result of the influenc...
Binge Drinking • For men, it is defined as the act of consuming five or more alcoholic beverages in a single, short time p...
LEGAL CONSIDERATIONS
Dramshop Laws and Third Party Liability • Bars, as well as restaurants that serve alcoholic beverages, should be at least ...
Dramshop Laws and Third Party Liability • Third Party Liability say that the liability for damages in a drunk driving acci...
Laws on drinking alcohol • The legal drinking age in the Philippines is 18. Those who sell alcohol to minors will be penal...
Laws on drinking alcohol • Banned - Health care establishments like hospitals, educational buildings like schools, gov’t o...
Laws • Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013 PD 1619 - Banning the Sale of Alcohol to Mino
  1. 1. Responsible Alcohol Service HBAR From “The Bar and Beverage Book” by C. Katsigris & C. Thomas Presented by Mervyn Maico Aldana, Faculty CHTM
  2. 2. • “Just as important as encouraging guests to enjoy their beverages, it is the role of sellers and servers of alcohol in safeguarding their clientele from unpleasant and potentially dangerous, medical and legal effects of excessive alcohol consumption.”
  3. 3. • Promoting responsible alcohol service is good business for many reasons. – We can help reduce the number of deaths and accidents; we protect not only our customers but the entire community – We protect our reputation – We protect each employee
  4. 4. Alcohol • Found in beer, liquor and wine – ethanol • Is a form of drug – a depressant or a tranquilizer
  5. 5. Alcohol • In moderate doses – beneficial effects: – Relaxation – Stimulate appetite – Heighten pleasure – Provide sense of euphoria (is medically recognized as a mental and emotional condition in which a person experiences intense feelings of well-being, elation, happiness, excitement, and joy.)
  6. 6. Alcohol • In larger doses, it becomes toxic – a form of poison.
  7. 7. Alcohol • The body does not digest alcohol the way it digests food.
  8. 8. Alcohol • Rather than entering the digestive system, it passes thru the wall of the stomach or small intestine directly into the bloodstream. • An alcoholic drink taken on empty stomach empties itself into the bloodstream within 20 minutes.
  9. 9. Alcohol • If there is food in the stomach, the transfer is delayed especially if the foods contain fats, such as cheese, meats, eggs and milk. • Carbonated drinks, on the other hand speed the transfer.
  10. 10. Alcohol • By way of the bloodstream, alcohol travels through the body wherever there is water: to the brain, lungs, kidney, heart, liver until it is broken down into carbon dioxide and water.
  11. 11. Path of Alcohol in the Body
  12. 12. Alcohol and the Human Body • The liver metabolizes about 90 percent of the alcohol consumed. • The liver is the organ most affected by alcoholism, since it is the first defense organ when attempting to disperse the alcohol.
  13. 13. Alcohol and the Human Body • The remaining 10 percent is eliminated thru the lungs and in urine • The alcohol reaches the brain within a few minutes of entering the bloodstream
  14. 14. Alcohol and the Brain • Alcohol’s effect on the brain is the key to both the pleasures and the problems with alcohol consumption. • The first effect of alcohol is to stimulate pleasant feelings and overall relaxation.
  15. 15. Alcohol and the Brain • As drinking continues, the concentration of alcohol in both the bloodstream and brain increases: – diminishing inhibitions and judgment – making the drinker more gregarious(fond of company; sociable.) and expansive (relaxed and genially frank and communicative.) – but less able to accurately perceive reality.
  16. 16. Alcohol and the Brain • As intoxication takes over brain function: – Impairs motor ability – Muscle coordination – Reaction time – Eyesight – Night vision – (all normal skills needed by drivers to go home safely)
  17. 17. Alcohol and the Brain • It does not take a great number of drinks to reach intoxication; drinking coffee to “sober up” do not have an impact on blood alcohol content.
  18. 18. Intoxication • Intoxication is measured by the percentage of alcohol in the blood. • The typical definition of intoxication used to be a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.10 percent, but it has been lowered to 0.08 percent.
  19. 19. Intoxication • The size of the person affects his or her blood alcohol level. • The heavier a person’s body weight, the lower the percent of his or her blood alcohol. • This is because alcohol mixes with the water in the body.
  20. 20. Intoxication • Women, who naturally have less water and a higher percentage of body fat than men, tend to have higher blood alcohol contents than men of similar height and weight. • Alcohol is more highly concentrated in the women’s bodies than the men’s.
  21. 21. Top 20 countries based on annual beer-drinking for adults per capita • Czech Republic: 9.43 • Ireland: 9.24 • Swaziland: 7.48 • Germany: 7.26 • Austria: 6.42 • Luxembourg: 6.16 • Uganda: 6.14 • Denmark: 6.02 • United Kingdom: 5.97 • Belgium: 5.90 • Venezuela: 5.69 • Lithuania: 5.53 • Slovakia: 5.34 • Australia: 5.20 • Croatia: 5.16 • Netherlands Antilles: 4.96 • The Netherlands: 4.91 • Finland: 4.89 • United Republic of Tanzania: 4.85 • Gabon: 4.77
  22. 22. Top 20 countries based on annual wine-drinking • Luxembourg: 9.43 • France: 8.38 • Portugal: 7.16 • Italy: 6.99 • Croatia: 6.42 • Switzerland: 6.23 • Argentina: 5.63 • Spain: 5.07 • Bermuda: 4.95 • Greece: 4.78 • Denmark: 4.57 • Austria: 4.47 • Hungary: 4.47 • Uruguray: 4.35 • Germany: 3.38 • Romania: 3.37 • Chile: 3.25 • French Polynesia: 3.10 • Bulgaria: 3.05 • Republic of Korea: 2.99
  23. 23. Alcohol and Human Health • Studies say: moderate drinking moderate amounts of alcohol are good for humans.
  24. 24. Alcohol and Human Health • Moderate drinking: – 12 ounces of beer at 5% alcohol content – 4 ounces of wine at 12% alcohol content – 1 ¼ ounces of distilled spirit at 40% alcohol content (80 proof) – 1 ounce of distilled spirit at 50% alcohol content (100 proof)
  25. 25. Moderate Drinking • Health experts say that one drink for women and two drinks for men is considered moderate intake.
  26. 26. Red wine and Health • Red wine appears to promise for reducing inflammation, fighting bacteria and even cancer. • Moderate drinking leads to lower incidence of heart disease
  27. 27. Wine and Health • Wine contains phenolic compounds, part of what gives grapes their color, known as tannins. • Tannins are antioxidants. Antioxidants break down bad cholesterol and help prevent clogging of arteries and blood clots that can lead to strokes.
  28. 28. Wine and Health • Antioxidants are also proven to be effective at inhibiting some types of cancer
  29. 29. Wine and Health • Resveratrol is the primary antioxidant in wine. • It is a flavonoid (a substance the gives fresh fruit and vegetables their colors), a component of grape skins that grapevines make naturally in response to stress, lack of nutrients, or fungal infections.
  30. 30. Wine and Health • Red wines contain more resveratrol than white wines simply because of the way they are made; the color of the grape skin gives the wine its color. • Recent studies also show that resveratrol also works a Caloric Restriction.
  31. 31. Wine and Health • In other studies, moderate wine consumption also appears to be linked to increased bone density in older women. • Wine also has anti-inflammatory effects.
  32. 32. Alcohol’s Effect on the Heart and Brain • Ethanol, the alcohol in alcoholic beverages raises HDL (high-density lipoprotein) levels in the bloodstream which prevents heart diseases. • Ethanol also contains t-PA antigen, which prevents chronic internal blood clots, which takes effect within hours of alcohol consumption.
  33. 33. Alcohol’s Effect on the Heart and Brain • The darker the beer, the better it might be for the heart; darker brews contain more blood-clotting prevention, which is a result of the flavonoids darker beer contains.
  34. 34. Alcohol’s Effect on the Heart and Brain • BUT, heart attack and stroke preventions from moderate drinking are relatively small and they are offset by the greater risks of drinking too much. – Heart disease – Cancer – Liver problems – Higher chance of violent death
  35. 35. Alcohol/Drug Interactions • Brain cells are particularly sensitive to alcohol exposure. • The 1st part of the brain to be exposed is the frontal lobe, where judgment and reasoning takes place.
  36. 36. Alcohol/Drug Interactions • After more drinks, the vision and speech centers of the brain are sedated, along with voluntary muscle control. • Breathing and heart action are the last to be affected.
  37. 37. Alcohol/Drug Interactions • Some people drink alcoholic beverages as kind of social anesthetic, to help them relax or relieve anxiety. • It is a common mistake that people consider it as a stimulant, in fact it works in the body as depressant that sedates nerve cells.
  38. 38. Alcohol/Drug Interactions • At least 150 medications interact harmfully with alcohol.
  39. 39. Alcohol/Drug Interactions • Source: • http://pubs.niaaa.nih.gov/publications/Medi cine/medicine.htm
  40. 40. Alcohol/Drug Interactions • Mixing alcohol and medicines can be harmful. Alcohol, like some medicines, can make you sleepy, drowsy, or lightheaded. Drinking alcohol while taking medicines can intensify these effects. You may have trouble concentrating or performing mechanical skills.
  41. 41. Alcohol/Drug Interactions • Small amounts of alcohol can make it dangerous to drive, and when you mix alcohol with certain medicines you put yourself at even greater risk. Combining alcohol with some medicines can lead to falls and serious injuries, especially among older people
  42. 42. Alcohol/Drug Interactions • Some medications—including many popular painkillers and cough, cold, and allergy remedies—contain more than one ingredient that can react with alcohol. Read the label on the medication bottle to find out exactly what ingredients a medicine contains. Ask your pharmacist if you have any questions about how alcohol might interact with a drug you are taking.
  43. 43. Alcohol and Women • In women, heart disease is slightly less prevalent than in men, and when it occurs, it usually happens later in life. • Alcohol has more beneficial effects for women at midlife and older than it does for those in their child-bearing years.
  44. 44. Alcohol and Women • Though still unproven, alcohol use contributes to higher breast cancer levels in women. • However it also shows women who are moderate wine drinkers might develop lower risks of developing ovarian cancer
  45. 45. Alcohol and Women • A woman who is trying to become pregnant should be aware that heavy alcohol use by either her or her partner may impair her ability to conceive at all.
  46. 46. Alcohol and Women • For a woman to drink while pregnant is risky, the alcohol passes easily through the placenta into the body of the fetus. • Drinking during pregnancy can cause a pattern of physical and mental defects in the child known as fetal alcohol syndrome FAS of fetal alcohol effects FAE
  47. 47. Alcohol and Women • The ADA guidelines suggests that if a mother wants to have a drink, she should do so after the child is fed or postpone breastfeeding at least an hour after consuming the drink. This allows her body to metabolize the alcohol before she nurses the infant.
  48. 48. Alcohol and Teens • Research shows that alcohol affects the developing brains of young people differently than adult brains. • Adolescent brains produce more dopamine, which helps the brain make the connection between an activity and pleasure or reward.
  49. 49. Alcohol and Teens • Studies say that the high dopamine level speeds up the process of addiction, prompting kids to crave drinking and feel extreme discomfort without it.
  50. 50. Alcohol and Teens • Teens who begin drinking at age 13 have a 45% chance of becoming alcohol dependent • For those who don’t begin until age 21, the risk drops to 7%
  51. 51. Alcohol and Teens • Brain plasticity is at its highest in years 10- 15 that is, neurons and their complex circuitry within the brain are physically connecting, changing, and growing in response to learning and new experiences.
  52. 52. Alcohol and Teens • The more neural connections a person makes, the smarter and more capable he or she becomes.
  53. 53. Alcohol and Teens • Alcohol can slow, delay, and distort these connections; a teen who has alcohol abuse problems may even have a significantly smaller hippocampus, the portion of the brain responsible for learning and memory.
  54. 54. Alcohol and Teens • More than 2/3 of young people who start drinking before age 15 also are more likely to try illegal drugs, making alcohol a “gateway” substance with potentially deadly consequences.
  55. 55. Alcohol and Aging • Older adults metabolize alcohol more slowly than young people • As the body ages, it loses lean muscle mass and water content, so the alcohol reaches a higher concentration than in younger person’s body.
  56. 56. Alcohol and Aging • Older stomachs do not secrete as many enzymes to start the breakdown of the alcohol, which leaves a bigger job for the liver. • Blood flows slightly more slowly in older people, meaning that alcohol is eliminated from their bodies more slowly.
  57. 57. Alcohol and Aging • Blood alcohol levels are 30 to 40 percent higher in a senior citizen than in a young person who consumes the identical amount of alcohol.
  58. 58. Alcohol and Aging • Older adults tend to have myriad medical conditions that require prescription medications. • An estimated 17 percent of adults over age 60 are alcohol abusers; however they are sometimes harder to spot because the symptoms of alcoholism – for example trembling, sleeping problems, memory loss, unsteady gait – uncommon to older people
  59. 59. Alcohol and Aging • Healthy seniors who drink in moderation are less likely to suffer many of the disabilities that can lead to them losing their independence. • Alcohol also improves the blood lipid profile, decreases the risk of thrombosis (blood clotting), increases appetite, improves digestion.
  60. 60. Alcohol and Aging • 37% reduction in dementia • Double the risk of developing dementia for the non-drinkers
  61. 61. Alcohol and Stress • Some people to alcohol as a coping mechanism when they feel their situations are severe or unavoidable, when they lack social support or other resources to help them cope, or when they feel helpless or hopeless.
  62. 62. Alcohol and Cancer • Medical research indicates increased levels of liver, esophagus, breast and mouth related cancers in heavy drinkers. • Moderate drinkers have less likelihood of developing polyps in their bowels, which is a precursor to colon cancer.
  63. 63. Alcohol and Cancer • Medical research indicates increased levels of liver, esophagus, breast and mouth related cancers in heavy drinkers. • Moderate drinkers have less likelihood of developing polyps in their bowels, which is a precursor to colon cancer.
  64. 64. Alcohol and Cancer • Research found that moderate drinking curbed the formation of bacteria that are thought to cause ulcers in the stomach
  65. 65. Alcohol and Nutrition • 3 Main Components of Alcohol: – Ethanol – Simple Carbohydrates – Glucose and Fructose
  66. 66. Alcohol and Nutrition • 3 Main Roles of Alcohol in Human Nutrition: – As food – As an aid to the absorption of minerals – As an appetite stimulant
  67. 67. Alcohol and Nutrition • As Food, it is agreed as ingesting “empty calories” • Alcohol is not full of vitamins and contains sugars • But its not harmful either.
  68. 68. Alcohol and Nutrition • In the stomach, the alcohol in a glass of wine has the side benefits of helping to digest food and enhance absorption of other nutrients from the food, particularly calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus and zinc.
  69. 69. Alcohol and Nutrition • Drinking might actually promote fat storage in the body, particularly in the central abdominal cavity, thus the “beer belly”.
  70. 70. Alcohol and Nutrition • Another condition most associated with alcoholism is even called fatty liver, a build-up of fat cells retained by the liver that enlarges and damages it, even with no symptoms.
  71. 71. Anatomy of the Hangover • Headache, nausea, stomach cramps, dehydration, and dizziness known as the hangover. • A hangover indicates a chemical imbalance and a milder form of drug withdrawal.
  72. 72. Anatomy of the Hangover • Congeners are compounds found in alcoholic beverages that contribute to the hangover. • Different types of alcohol have different congeners, and the more added flavoring and coloring in a beverage, the higher the congener content.
  73. 73. Hangover • A byproduct of the overburdened liver, working hard to metabolize the alcohol, is a chemical called acetaldehyde, a probable carcinogen that can damage cell DNA. • Some of it gets into the bloodstream, prompting inflammation.
  74. 74. Hangover • The acetaldehyde, along with congeners, appear to stimulate the body’s immune response, much as if it were fighting the flu or an infection. • This triggers the release of molecules cytokines. These tiny culprits produce the flu-like feelings that come from drinking too much.
  75. 75. Hangover • Dehydration is perhaps the most serious of hangover’s side effects. • Alcohol depresses the body’s production of anti-diuretic hormones and prompts greater urine output. • With the out-go, minerals like the vitamin B folate are lost that are vital to nerve function and muscle coordination.
  76. 76. Hangover • Intense thirst after drinking is a signal that your body needs water and, as you rehydrate, the common side effects are headache and nerve pain as the brain cells swell back to their normal size.
  77. 77. Alcoholism and other Drinking Problems • Alcoholism’s 4 symptoms – A craving for alcohol – a strong need or urge to drink – A lack of control – not being able to stop drinking once the person had begun – Physical dependence – withdrawal symptoms (shakiness, sweating, nausea, anxiety) – Increased tolerance – the need to drink greater amounts of alcohol to feel its effects.
  78. 78. Genetic Theory • Defines alcoholism as the result of a predisposed reaction to alcohol because of chromosomes, genes, or hormonal deficiencies. • It is medically and scientifically accepted that a low-threshold response to alcohol is genetic; so is a person’s ability to drink a lot without showing the apparent effects and in fact, the latter is a strong indicator of a genetic risk for alcoholism.
  79. 79. Genetic Theory • Children of alcoholics are four times more likely than the general population to develop alcohol-related problems.
  80. 80. Psychological Theory • Defines alcoholism as a condition in people who have a preset disposition or personality that triggers a reaction to alcohol.
  81. 81. Sociological Theory • Defines alcoholism as a learned response, that is that addiction happens as a result of the influences of society.
  82. 82. Binge Drinking • For men, it is defined as the act of consuming five or more alcoholic beverages in a single, short time period. • For women, four or more drinks qualify as a binge.
  83. 83. LEGAL CONSIDERATIONS
  84. 84. Dramshop Laws and Third Party Liability • Bars, as well as restaurants that serve alcoholic beverages, should be at least partially responsible for how the beverages affect their guests is known as the Dramshop laws.
  85. 85. Dramshop Laws and Third Party Liability • Third Party Liability say that the liability for damages in a drunk driving accident for instance, should be shared by the driver who caused it and the server or the alcoholic beverage licensee who provided the intoxicating drinks.
  86. 86. Laws on drinking alcohol • The legal drinking age in the Philippines is 18. Those who sell alcohol to minors will be penalized.
  87. 87. Laws on drinking alcohol • Banned - Health care establishments like hospitals, educational buildings like schools, gov’t offices, public transport Voluntary - sporting events, leisure events such as concerts, workplaces, parks, streets, Allowed - homes, bars and similar establishments Some cities have created their own City Ordinances banning street drinking
  88. 88. Laws • Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013 PD 1619 - Banning the Sale of Alcohol to Mino

